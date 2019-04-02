Easy Weeknight Tuna Pot Pie

Rating: 4.41 stars
99 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 56
  • 4 star values: 34
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 2

I made this recipe up one night on my commute home from work. It is fast, easy, and delicious! Makes great leftovers, too.

By MISWOODS

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Melt the butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add onions and cook until soft and translucent. Mix in the tuna and frozen vegetables, stirring often until the vegetables are heated through, 5 to 10 minutes. Stir in the cream of mushroom soup. Pour the tuna mixture into a 9 inch pie dish and sprinkle with shredded cheese.

  • Unroll and separate the crescent rolls. Lay each crescent roll on top of the tuna mixture with the point facing inward, the rolls may overlap slightly. Bake until crescent rolls are golden brown and mixture is bubbly, 11 to 13 minutes. Let the pie sit for 5 to 10 minutes before cutting and serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
266 calories; protein 14.1g; carbohydrates 19.3g; fat 14.4g; cholesterol 26.1mg; sodium 572.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (101)

Most helpful positive review

Jeanie Bonhoff
Rating: 4 stars
01/23/2009
This was really good. I didn't have cream of mushroom soup or any other cream soups so I made cream of celery and replaced the can of soup and milk with it. The family ate it up, no leftovers! Read More
Helpful
(41)

Most helpful critical review

Lighthouse Mom
Rating: 1 stars
12/16/2011
No texture whatsoever. Mushy bland Read More
Helpful
(4)
Reviews:
Diane Blanchard Angell
Rating: 5 stars
03/31/2009
This was really good. I baked it for the minimum time (11 min) and thought it had a pretty golden crust. When I cut into it I saw that the crescent dough was still somewhat gooey underneath, so definitely add a few more minutes. I threw it back in the oven for a bit and now I think it's fine. Very easy!! :) Read More
Helpful
(31)
Chris From Kent, WA
Rating: 5 stars
01/29/2009
I don't give many 5 stars but this one definitely deserves it. Too bad there is not a picture because the end result presentation looks fabulous. Easy, delicious, and looks unbelievable when it comes out of the oven. Next time I'm going to try this with some cooked chicken. Read More
Helpful
(31)
Toasty Mama
Rating: 5 stars
01/13/2010
Everyone in my family loves this and it really is perfect for a busy weeknight. I did make a few changes - added noodles (because my guys eat ALOT), more cheese, about a 1/8 tsp of garlic powder and used only peas instead of the mixed veggies. My filling was a bit dry - possibly due to addition of the noodles - so I added some milk and it was perfect. The crescent rolls did overlap a lot, so much so that I couldn't use them all. Next time I will drape them over the edge of the pie plate with the points outside, then add the filling, then cover the top with the points. Read More
Helpful
(22)
Laura D.
Rating: 5 stars
09/30/2010
This is five stars, not because it is the most wonderful tuna pot pie in the world, but because it's pretty tasty and literally the quickest thing in the world to cook. I added some spices and a bit of milk and didn't cook the frozen veggies/tuna for as long as they said. From start to finish dinner on the table in less than a half hour... terrific! Read More
Helpful
(10)
aes
Rating: 5 stars
02/03/2011
I was looking for a simple fast recipe for dinner. I followed this recipe to a T and it came out great (and I even forgot to put the cheese on at first so I had to unpeal the dough put the cheese on and re-put the dough on)! I cooked it for 11 minutes it was still a little doughy so I put it in for another 4 minutes and it was perfectly done after that! I was going to take a picture to post but this was gobbled up the second I turned around! Read More
Helpful
(8)
Lauren Garges
Rating: 4 stars
02/03/2010
My family enjoyed this. I added some shredded rotisserie chicken as it didn't seem to have enough "meat" and will probably make it with just that next time. I laid the crescents over the edge of my 9" square pan and then folded them up. Yummy! Read More
Helpful
(8)
Jackie C
Rating: 5 stars
07/08/2010
This recipe really surprised me, it was wonderful!! I was honestly not expecting anything gourmet, and it isn't, but for simple ingredients that I normally always have on hand this is a wonderful dish. Hubby loved it...he went back for seconds and thirds!! I will be using this recipe for a quick and delicious dinner. Thank you! Read More
Helpful
(8)
JASPYR1079
Rating: 5 stars
08/24/2009
This was excellent and I will be making it again for sure! I did add one additional can of tuna because the crowd I was feeding likes their meats over their veggies! What a great easy supper! Read More
Helpful
(6)
More Reviews
