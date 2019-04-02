Easy Weeknight Tuna Pot Pie

1 of 101

Rating: 4 stars This was really good. I didn't have cream of mushroom soup or any other cream soups so I made cream of celery and replaced the can of soup and milk with it. The family ate it up, no leftovers! Helpful (41)

Rating: 5 stars This was really good. I baked it for the minimum time (11 min) and thought it had a pretty golden crust. When I cut into it I saw that the crescent dough was still somewhat gooey underneath, so definitely add a few more minutes. I threw it back in the oven for a bit and now I think it's fine. Very easy!! :) Helpful (31)

Rating: 5 stars I don't give many 5 stars but this one definitely deserves it. Too bad there is not a picture because the end result presentation looks fabulous. Easy, delicious, and looks unbelievable when it comes out of the oven. Next time I'm going to try this with some cooked chicken. Helpful (31)

Rating: 5 stars Everyone in my family loves this and it really is perfect for a busy weeknight. I did make a few changes - added noodles (because my guys eat ALOT), more cheese, about a 1/8 tsp of garlic powder and used only peas instead of the mixed veggies. My filling was a bit dry - possibly due to addition of the noodles - so I added some milk and it was perfect. The crescent rolls did overlap a lot, so much so that I couldn't use them all. Next time I will drape them over the edge of the pie plate with the points outside, then add the filling, then cover the top with the points. Helpful (22)

Rating: 5 stars This is five stars, not because it is the most wonderful tuna pot pie in the world, but because it's pretty tasty and literally the quickest thing in the world to cook. I added some spices and a bit of milk and didn't cook the frozen veggies/tuna for as long as they said. From start to finish dinner on the table in less than a half hour... terrific! Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars I was looking for a simple fast recipe for dinner. I followed this recipe to a T and it came out great (and I even forgot to put the cheese on at first so I had to unpeal the dough put the cheese on and re-put the dough on)! I cooked it for 11 minutes it was still a little doughy so I put it in for another 4 minutes and it was perfectly done after that! I was going to take a picture to post but this was gobbled up the second I turned around! Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars My family enjoyed this. I added some shredded rotisserie chicken as it didn't seem to have enough "meat" and will probably make it with just that next time. I laid the crescents over the edge of my 9" square pan and then folded them up. Yummy! Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe really surprised me, it was wonderful!! I was honestly not expecting anything gourmet, and it isn't, but for simple ingredients that I normally always have on hand this is a wonderful dish. Hubby loved it...he went back for seconds and thirds!! I will be using this recipe for a quick and delicious dinner. Thank you! Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars This was excellent and I will be making it again for sure! I did add one additional can of tuna because the crowd I was feeding likes their meats over their veggies! What a great easy supper! Helpful (6)