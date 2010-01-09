Mississippi Mud Cake III

I liked this recipe. It is thicker than sponge cake but not as dense or sweet as original mud cake. I followed the recipe to the letter except for increasing the amount of rum to 1/3 cup. Initially I was concerned about the runniness of the batter and thought maybe the amount of coffee mixture was way too much but it turned out quite nice. Baking time took about 15-20 minutes longer than stated and I did increase the temperature to 180 otherwise would have been in the kitchen all day! I let the baking pan rest for about 15 minutes before turning out the cake and it came out without breaking except for a small portion on the top, which I covered up with frosting anyway. Hubby loved it - he loves anything with chocolate - nice served with dollops of thick cream. I will make this again

