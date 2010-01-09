Mississippi Mud Cake III

This cake has a little something different added to it - yes, rum. This is the little something extra.

Recipe by Carol

1 - 9 or 10 inch tube cake
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place coffee and rum in a saucepan and heat to simmer. Add the chocolate and the butter or margarine. Cook, stirring, occasionally, until both are melted. Remove from the heat.

  • In a large bowl, beat the eggs. Gradually beat in the sugar until the mixture is thick. Beat in the vanilla and the chocolate mixture. In another bowl, stir together the flour, baking soda, and salt. Beat into the chocolate mixture.

  • Turn the batter into a greased and floured tube pan. Bake in a preheated 275 degrees F (135 degrees C) oven for 1 1/2 hours, or until the cake tests done with a toothpick. Transfer to a rack to cool. Makes 16 servings.

363 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 45.3g; fat 19.3g; cholesterol 61.4mg; sodium 217.5mg. Full Nutrition
