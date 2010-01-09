Mississippi Mud Cake III
This cake has a little something different added to it - yes, rum. This is the little something extra.
Thank you thank you! I found this recip originally in a book of southern recipes and fell in love. Unfortunately over the course of several moves I lost the cookbook and for the life of me couldnt remember the exact amounts. I thought it lost forever until I came across this. Exactly the way I remember it except I always made it with Jim Bean, and instead of flour I dust my bundt pan with cocoa powder. I also always let it cool completely in the pan set up on a wire rack before trying to turn it out. Usually that will keep it from sticking but if not I slice it up, arrange them nicely and dust a little powder sugar on top.
I liked this recipe. It is thicker than sponge cake but not as dense or sweet as original mud cake. I followed the recipe to the letter except for increasing the amount of rum to 1/3 cup. Initially I was concerned about the runniness of the batter and thought maybe the amount of coffee mixture was way too much but it turned out quite nice. Baking time took about 15-20 minutes longer than stated and I did increase the temperature to 180 otherwise would have been in the kitchen all day! I let the baking pan rest for about 15 minutes before turning out the cake and it came out without breaking except for a small portion on the top, which I covered up with frosting anyway. Hubby loved it - he loves anything with chocolate - nice served with dollops of thick cream. I will make this again
Excellent cake! Very rich, but not too sweet. A big hit the two times I made it. I definately needs to cool completely before you turn over the bundt pan. It's so moist it will come apart if it's not cool. We put the pieces back, topped the whole thing off with a chocolate ganache and went to the party! Didn't come home with any.
I've made this cake several times and it's always successful. Sometimes, I soak dried cherries in the rum (or whiskey) and add those in.
I always make my cakes from scratch, and this one is definitely a keeper. This recipe makes a wonderfully moist, rich cake that is not too sweet. I used a 1/3 c rum. Next time I think I might add a light chocolate glaze over the top for a little extra sweetness.
Excellent cake! I made it for a Valentines day treat. I didn't have dark rum, so I used light. Also I had semi-sweet chips, so I used those instead of unsweetened. It came out great! I also invented a fabulous glaze for it after looking in my cupboards: to one cup of powdered sugar add 1/2 t imitation maple extract (gives it a great caramel color), 1 t. rum, and enough cream to give it the desired consistency. It's so sinfully good!
Carol, you are a genius. It is the most amazing chocolate cake I have ever eaten. My friends and family adore it too. It is now our special occassion cake. Thanks, Colleen
Fantastic! Very moist and dense. My Dad tasted the rum but not the coffee. I tasted the coffee but not the rum. I used espresso and it had an intense espresso flavor when it was warm. Cake was gone in two days so I'm not sure how long it would have stayed yummy.
Very good cake. Moist, rich, but not too rich, not too sweet, and verrrry chocolatey. I don't have a tube pan, so I made the cake in a 4 x 8 loaf pan - two of them, actually. I'd watch the baking time pretty closely. Also, this cake does not freeze well.
This cake is wonderfully moist and very good. It's great with a semi-sweet chocolate and rum glaze.
Great chocolate cake! Very moist and rich, one of my favorite chocolate cakes. I dusted the pan with cocoa powder and topped with strawberries. I'm pretty picky about chocolate cake, and this is definitely a keeper!
OMG!!! This is one of the best cakes I have ever made and fairly easy too. I used Captain Morgan spiced rum. It is moist and chocolatey. Many kudos to you.
Looked nice (and smelt nice, but despite cooking for one and a half hours, remaining totally runny! Especially upsetting as I was making it for my partner's birthday cake and didn't have time to get him another cake.
I liked this recipe, though I can't comment on how it is when made exactly as written. I substituted half the butter for applesauce and made a chocolate glaze out of granulated sugar, vanilla, hot chocolate mix, and butter and drenched the top of the cake in it. I also made it in a casserole dish. Brought it to a party and people liked it! Wasn't the best cake ever--I think the cake itself needed more flavor...though I'm not sure what I should adjust for that. More chocolate? Or maybe the applesauce did something? Anyways the cake was fluffy yet moist and good, especially with the addition of the glaze. I can also see how cherries would be yummy in here, as one previous reviewer suggested.
This was a very nice cake. I'd vaguely heard of this kind before. I rarely make coffee, and when making it for this cake, I briefly wondered if the "cups" used were the 5-ounce "cups" used by my coffee maker, or the standard 8-ounce liquid measure cups - I used the latter. This was also the first time I'd ever used a tube pan. (I actually bought a 10-inch one for this recipe, but it turned out a little too big, and I think a 9-inch tube pan would suffice.) A toothpick tested clean at 1:20, so I stopped baking at that point. While still warm, the cake was still fairly soft, moist and fudgy. I actually preferred the cake as leftovers, straight from the fridge, or almost room-temperature again, when the cake was firm and richly dense. I can't say that I noticed the rum, but the coffee and chocolate combination was quite tasty. I don't know how this recipe compares with similar ones, but it's worth recommending, in my book.
I have never in my life made a recipe using 2 sticks of butter... but made the exception b/c it was my husbands birthday. I cooked it in two cake pans for 50 minutes, and the results were incredible. So rich and sinful that we had to give some away.
I followed the recipe exactly and when it was finished and fresh out of the oven I sprinkled chocolate chips on the top to melt. This is going to be my favorite cake from now on. It was moist and extremely flavorful. love it love it love it
awesome cake!
This was deeelishuuuusss. I made for father's day and he loved it, wish I'd thought of the cherries though! Followed the recipe, no changes. Topped with strawberries. I was really worried about how runny it was even though I'd read another submitter had mentioned it but came out fine. This is a keeper and I plan on doing it for 4th July if we can wait that long! Thank you sooo much.
I'm so glad to have this recipe, which I had lost. I added an extra ounce of chocolate and used 1/3rd cup of Kahlua instead of rum. The bundt pan must be completely cool or the cake will break apart when removed after baking.
