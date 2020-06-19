Grecian Green Beans in Tomato Sauce

1 of 48

Rating: 5 stars Soooo Yum!!! And healthy the way I made em' I cut waaaaay back on the oil its not necessary! Used cooking spray to saute onions) Added some minced garlic used chicken broth instead of water & they came out GREAT!:) Helpful (42)

Rating: 3 stars it was really easy to make but i usually like my green beans on the crunchy side so simmering for 45 minutes was way too long for my taste. however the sauce was really nice and i added some crushed red pepper flakes to give it a kick. not sure if the sauce would have been as mellow and sweet if i didn't simmer for 45 minutes. maybe next time i will simmer the sauce first and add the green beans in the last 15 minutes or so. the sauce never thickened. Helpful (31)

Rating: 5 stars This is a great recipe! I added a clove of garlic and a little cayenne pepper and used fresh parsley from the garden. This went great with our grilled chicken. Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars After reading reviews this is what I did. Omitted the cup of water sauce thickened nicely. Sauted 1 small sliced onion and 1 cup of sliced mushrooms in 1/4 cup of oil and added to the simmering sauce with 2 teasp. of minced garlic. Let simmer 1/2 hr. then added 3/4 lb. of fresh green beans and simmered about another 20 min. We like our veggies with a bit of crunch to them. Delicious. Helpful (15)

Rating: 4 stars Do not use 3/4 c. olive oil. This is way too much. I used 1/4 c. and it did not take away from the taste and I probably could have used less. I also added 2 cloves of garlic and used the full can of tomato sauce rather than 8 oz. listed in the recipe. With these changes the recipe was great! Helpful (14)

Rating: 4 stars I've tried so many versions of this recipe trying to replicate the amazing greek style green beans in Chicago's Greektown restaurants which have rich and decadent sauces without tons of acidity -- this recipe comes close but after so many tries and reading so many reviews I made a few changes to this one as well. Sauteed on low to medium heat a very rounded cup of vidalia diced onion in about a generous 1/4 cup of olive oil. S&P the onion while cooking. Cook until translucent about 6-8 minutes. Carefully added 2 healthy size diced cloves of garlic for only 30 - 45 seconds watch so it does not burn. Drained and added one 28 ounce can of diced organic tomatoes reserving the liquid. Added one small 8 ounce can of tomato sauce. To all of this added about 1.5 tablespoon of dried oregano (rub in your hands to release the oils) 1/8 cup of fresh parsley just had the fresh on hand. Little more S&P. Used 4 tablespoons of that reserved liquid here. Brought to a boil. Added 3 cans of organic drained green beans trial and error with this recipe has sold me on canned green beans for the texture and they marry well with the other ingredients. Add the lemon. AND 2 tablespoons of sugar (pinch just doesn't do it for us). Simmered for 25-30 minutes at the very end it was still a little too acidic -- a chef once told me to add butter to reduce the acidity from tomato based sauces. Added 1 tablespoon butter. Really really good. Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars I have been searching for this recipe for quite some time! I once tried a similar dish at a Greek Fair and I was forever hooked. The beans are so flavorful and they practically melt in your mouth. Yum! Helpful (11)

Rating: 4 stars Add some chopped garlic to taste.....I didn't use quite as much lemon juice but it still came out quite good. Helpful (10)