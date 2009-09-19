Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins
Moist and delicious pumpkin muffin recipe. You may use up to one cup of chocolate chips if you like.
I also thought muffins came out rather bland so I made a few alterations. I would recommend substituting the white sugar with packed light brown sugar; increasing the spices to 1 1/4 tsp cinnamon, 3/4 tsp ground ginger, and 1/2 tsp nutmeg (I did not have any pumpkin spice or ground cloves); and increasing the pumpkin puree to 1 cup. These changes produced more flavorful muffins.
I made these and they were a big hit!! The people at the party I took them to claimed I had put an addictive substance in them :-) I used packed dark brown sugar instead of white, I used 1 cup of pumpkin instead of 3/4 cup, and I doubled the cinnamon and nutmeg. I also made them into mini muffins, so I used mini chocolate chips. cooking the minis for 15 minutes worked well.
I doubled this recipe to make 2 dozen muffins. I made the following changes to the recipe: applesauce in place of the oil, I used the entire can of pumpkin and the whole bag of chocolate chips. I also just used PAM spray rather than liners or shortening + flour in the pans. I followed the other reviews and only set the oven to 350. They were done in 20 minutes and tasted fabulous!
I love these muffins! I make them two different ways: exactly as in the recipe (except maybe with a little more pumpkin) and with cream cheese. Put half the normal amount of batter in each muffin cup, then add a dollop of cream cheese with a little bit of sugar added and finally put the rest of the batter on top. Bake as the recipe states. The muffins come out with a little surprise in the middle!
I just finished making a batch of these and they turned out fantastic. I did, however, make some modifications. Instead of oil, I used apple sauce to cut down on the fat (you can't even tell there's no added fat!). I also added about 1/2 teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice. I would definately make these again!
I read many of the reviews before I made these...seems like everyone re-wrote the recipe before they rated it! The comments about it being too dry/dense/moist really bother me, when the reviewer made substitutions that drastically alter the batter proportions. So I made these muffins exactly according to the recipe. They're moist and tasty. 5 stars.
These are very tasty. Suggest doubling the recipe, since a can of pumpkin contains at least 1 1/2 cups- that way, you're not wasting the pumpkin. Replaced oil for apple sauce and are very moist! Always a request from my husband and co-workers.
Incredible muffins! Used mini muffin tins to make bite sized morsels and they turned out beautifully *and* they were so easy! Reduced baking time to 15 minutes for the minis. I also substituted mini chocolate chips. Great flavor - and as others have said - a wonderful surprise!
I am so glad that I used 1 cup of chocolate chips instead of 1/2 cup. I really liked these muffins and so did my husband. He does not like pumpkin but found the pumpkin to be so mild he didn't notice. (I only added 1/2 cup pumpkin instead of 3/4). Also, I substituted apple sauce for oil, used whole wheat flour instead of white flour and brown sugar instead of white; and the muffins came out great! I will certainly make these muffins again!
Sooooo gooood! They are the best pumpkin muffins ever! Next time Im gonna skip the choc chips and ice them with cream cheese frosting! Sounds good right?!
This recipe is great! I made about 4 batches yesterday varying the spices per the other reviews and found the best batch was with the following changes to the original recipe: 1 cup pumpkin (used fresh), omitted the salt & cloves (didn't have any), substituted brown sugar for white, 1 t. cinnamon, 1/2 t. nutmeg, 1/2 t. ground ginger and replaced the white flour with whole-wheat white. I also found baking at 375-degrees for 20 minutes was perfect! I gave these out as treats for my neighbors and everyone asked for the recipe...
These were very tasty! I doubled the recipe to make 24 muffins. Subbed 3 teaspoons of pumpkin pie spice for the cloves, cinnamon, and nutmeg. It was perfect! Also, I dusted the chocolate chips with a little bit of flour before mixing them in. This helps them stay suspended in the batter better, and not sink to the bottom of the muffins. Worked out great! :-)
Made these - and just doubled the spices. Very good.
These are easy and come out good every time. I did make some changes to suit my family. But, even as is they are really good. If the review says it's bland it's because the spices are old. Spices loose their flavor after a month or so on the shelf. My spices were fresh and doubling it was too spicey. This comes from an Indian family, so we eat lots of spicy curries and this was too much doubled. Perfect as is. I added, 1/4 c sour cream, added 1/2 teaspoonn vanilla, and subbed milk for the water, increased pumpkin to 1 cup and baked at 350 (took 5-10 min longer). 375 at 20 minutes made them rise really well in a dark pan. One cup of choc chips was plenty. Two was way too much. Even as wrote the easiest and best muffins I've made, this comes from a woman who has her own baking business! Thanks for sharing!
Very good! I used applesauce in place of oil and used whole wheat flour. Came out a tad dry but thats probably because of the flour? Still getting ate up though!
These were good. Four stars as written and a solid recipe. However, I can tell just by the measurements on the cinnamon and cloves that these wouldn't have been spicy enough for us. I doubled all the spices and ended up using 1 cup of butternut squash I needed to get rid of (squash is interchangeable as far as I'm concerned). I also subbed applesauce for the oil and replaced 1/2 cup of flour with whole wheat flour, and 1/4 cup with ground wheat germ. I sneak fiber and protein in on my daughter every chance I get!
I made these last night to start off the new month of October and these are a true tinge of Autumn! I used 2 Tsp. of Pumpkin pie spice instead of the individual spices and found it to be perfect! LOVE the pumpkin/chocolate combination. I think 1/2 Cup of chocolate chips is just right, anymore would be overkill. Very nice moist muffin. THX.
These are very tasty. I used a bit less sugar and chocolate chips than the recipe called for and still turned out delicious. Cover and refrigerate / freeze within a few days, otherwise you'll be left with hard muffins.
I made these with high hopes, since the Downeast Maine Pumpkin Bread is one of my favorite AR recipes. At first I was a bit disappointed because I thought they could have been better. However, after a day or two they got even more flavor and went from four stars to five. I'd recommend making it a day or two ahead of time so the flavors can sink in.
After reading the reviews, I think I'd like to say first that these are PUMPKIN MUFFINS. If you're looking for a sweet roll, look elsewhere. I made this exactly as is. The pumpkin and spices are subtle, yes, I agree on that. If the chocolate chips weren't in there, I probably would say they're too bland, but the chips, while being subtle also, give them just enough of an extra something to really "make" them. They are easy, and moist. I personally thought they were better after a day or two. I gave some to two ladies at work who *loved* them. Next time I may try applesauce instead of oil to cut some fat. But then, not all fat is bad.
I always feel the need to tinker with a recipe so here goes: Increased pumpkin to 1 cup. Reduced the sugar to 1/2 cup, added 1/4 cup of buttermilk in place of water and then spices as follows:2 tsp. cinnamon, 1/2 tsp. ginger, 1/4 tsp cloves, eliminated allspice. Added 1/2 cup walnuts and 1/4 cup golden raisins.Didn't use the choc. chips as my husband wasn't home and he could'nt make me. He would put them in everything, a confirmed chocoholic:)Used paper muffin tin liners and preheated oven to 350 degrees and cooked the muffins for 18-20 minutes til my bakery poker came out clean. All the rest of the ingredients I used as in the recipe.House smelled spicey good.
This is a good standard recipe but I added applesauce in place of the water---or could use sour cream if you like. I like a bit more cinnamon so I increased the amount to 3/4 tsp. The chocolate is a nice addition but some walnuts or pecans would be nice as well.
Very good and pretty low in fat! I left out the nutmeg and cloves by preference. I used 3/4 tsp. cinnamon and used brown sugar instead of white. delicious!
These were fantastic!! I was making pumpkin pie and I had left over pumpkin, so I thought I'd try this recipe and boy am I glad I did. Everyone loved them! The only thing I did different was to substitute some of the water for evaporated milk that I have left over from making the pie. I think it made it even better and next time will use all evaporated milk instead of water. These muffins were moist and filling and I highly recommend them.(even my husband that hates pumpkin loved them)
Delicious! Great colour and texture, not too sweet, and pumpkin is a nice delicate flavour which went really well with dark chocolate. Used fresh steamed pumpkin instead of tinned, dark chocolate chips, and omitted ground cloves as I didn't have any. Thanks for the recipe, I'll be making again.
I loved the Muffins. I liked that it had less sugar than most of muffins out there. I used applesauce instead of oil and the muffins came out great. I will use this recipe again. Thanks
Did the typical substitutions that people suggested - dark brown sugar instead of white, whole wheat instead of all-purpose, more spices. Split the batter in two - with half I added semi-sweet and white chocolate chips with vanilla - the other half I added raisins, almonds and orange extract. YUM!
Should have read the reviews and alternations before trying them. This is a great start to a recipe but it needs more flavor. My second attempt at baking these I used 1/8 c oil and 1/8 cup apple sauce. Then 1 heaping cup of pumpkin and 2 tsp. of pumpkin pie spice. If you don't have that try doubling the nutmeg and cinnamon and a pinch more of cloves. Everything else was perfect! With these alterations I give it a 5 star.
Really good!! I used a few suggestions of other comments...used applesauce instead of oil, brown sugar instead of white sugar and added 1/2 teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice. The flavor was great, although they weren't as moist as I had hoped, so next time I think I'll just use the oil instead. I also baked at 375 for about 23 minutes.
The were very easy to make and they had a great flavor. I doubled the recipe and I was short about an 1/8 of a cup of pumpkin, and I did not want to open another can, so I substituted apple sauce instead. They turned out great.
I think they are fantastic.. this is now my go to recipe.. thanks so much for sharing
I give it 5 stars, my daughter gives it 4 stars. She says they aren't sweet enough, but I prefer muffins with just a touch of sweet. I followed the recipe exactly as written except I used mini semi sweet chips.
Excellent! Very dense, almost cupcake like consistency. I made the following modifications, based on previous reviews: subbed brown sugar for white, doubled spices, added 1 cup pumpkin, extra chocolate chips. Perfect.
I am giving these a three as the recipe stands. I spruced them up a bit and they still came out bland, so I can't imagine how bland the original recipe must be. I used 1 c. pumpkin, doubled the spices, and a cup of chocolate chips. They came out flavorful spice and chocolate wise, but they weren't sweet enough at all. Next time, I would either take the brown sugar suggestions some people talked about or I would increase the white sugar to a cup. The muffins are very moist and flavorful once you up the amount of spices, but it's missing the sweetness which would help to bring all of the flavors together. I think I am going to make a powdered sugar glaze to put over the top of them to help add some sweetness to them.
Wow!!! These were awesome! I did as other reviewers said...used brown sugar instead of white sugar. I also used 1 cup of pumpkin instead of 3/4 cup. Loved these!!!
I found it is better to use miniature chocolate chips.
I liked these! The next time I will have to remember to cook them 3 - 4 minutes less. I used dark pans!! I should have known!
Also good with butterscotch chips!
The first time I made this recipe I thought they were kind of bland, but in all fairness, I didn't have ground cloves, which would make a difference. After reading the other reviews, I made these again as a double batch so in addition to doubling the ingredients, I used brown sugar instead of white, 2 cups of pumpkin, cinnamon applesauce in place of the oil and increased all the spices (including ground cloves this time) by at least 1/4 tsp (I didn't carefully measure my increases, I just added some) plus I added 1/4 tsp of pumpkin pie spice. Wow! This recipe started of good, but a little bland, but with the changes, the muffins are delicious! Thanks to all who commented on changes in their reviews! Update - I made these again yesterday using my changes above and using canned sweet potato casserole (Glory brand) because I couldn't find pumpkin and they were still delicious - you can't tell the difference....Yummy!
I have a daughter who is allergic to dairy, eggs whites and peanuts, and I alter every recipe i can for her. With a couple small changes, these turned out to be a great treat for her. I use a 3:1 tablespoon ratio of water:ground flax seed to replace EACH egg and i use dairy-free semi sweet mini chips. I kept everything else the same, however, I might try replacing the oil with the applesauce for added fiber and lower fat. These were a hit among all three of my children!
I haven't made these yet, but I looked at the list of ingredients and was shocked to see it takes 3 cups of white sugar and 8 eggs, 6 cups of flour. This is going to yield more than 12 muffins. I just want to make 12 muffins.
Just made these with my daycare kids. We loved them. I added more pumpkin and no water. Used 1/2 whole wheat flour. Delicious. Wish I didn't have to send them home with the kids. :-)
Excellant recipe--these muffins are moist and have a great combination of flavors. My hubby took some to work and they went so fast he barely got any! Freeze well, and are quick to make. Highly recommended
I doubled the recipe and I couldn't believe how quickly my family had devoured these! They loved them. I went ahead and doubled the spices. Oh, and just for the heck of it I threw in a little vanilla and almond extract. Thanks for the "just what I was looking for" recipe Donna.
I followed the directions exactly and they were mediocre at best. Many people were happy with this recipe when they added extra spices. Let your taste buds be your guide. You, like the obvious majority, may love them. This is a lower fat muffin. If you are counting Weight Watcher points this is for you (2 pts without the chips).
Perfect for the holidays or any other time of the year! I'm a sucker for anything pumpkin and anything cinnamon. I doubled the spices to my own liking and put a little less chocolate chips than called for because I didn't want the chocolate to overcome the pumpkin flavor. Another reviewer mentioned "wetting" the chocolate chips and putting them in the dry mixture before adding the wet, so I did that but the chips still sank to the bottom. But it tasted great so I guess it's not really a problem! I would definitely recommend everybody to try these :)
Delish! I took the advice of another member and used brown sugar instead of white. I also used 15 oz. canned pumpkin and doubled the cinnamon and nutmeg. I think next time I will only double the cinnamon, and 1/2 cup of semisweet choc. chips was more than enough for mini-muffins. I baked them at 375 for 15 min. and they were perfect!!! Made these again. Doubled the recipe and used applesauce in place of the oil. Used 1 cup of white whole wheat flour and 2 cups of white flour. Baked for 20 minutes. Made 24 huge muffins. Delish!
With modifications this is a 5 star for sure: I did 1.5 the recipe (to use a whole small can of pumpkin) I used brown sugar instead of white I used half oil and half applesauce I used buttermilk instead of water I used 2 tsp pumpkin pie spice instead of the listed spices And I used 1 cup chocolate chips. The way I made it, it made 12 big muffins and 12 mini ones. So fluffy and spicy. Tastes like fall!
These are really yummy! I made quite a few changes - I used light brown sugar instead of white sugar; I used 1 cup of pumpkin; I used fat-free milk instead of water; I used 1 1/4 tsp cinnamon, 3/4 tsp ginger, 1/2 tsp cloves and 1/4 teaspoon allspice (I'm out of nutmeg); and I used about 3/4 cup chocolate chips. I did not use liners and filled the tins a bit over 3/4 full and got exactly 12 muffins. I baked them at 350F for 20 minutes and they came out with big rounded tops and are so moist and yummy!
I made a Gluten Free version using Pamela's Baking Mix. I used brown instead of white sugar and doubled the spices. Came out great!
These were delicious! The best muffins I've ever made. I used 3/4 cup white flour, 1/2 cup whole wheat flour, and 1/4 cup ground flax seed. Then I reduced the sugar to 1/2 and used dark chocolate chips. Unless you're making these for dessert, you wont miss the sugar. WANING! The muffins disappear quickly. I suggest making a double batch.
Yummy! I've been on a 20 year search for muffins that taste like a long ago closed bakery used to make, and I finally found them. For convenience, I made them in a mini muffin pan (baked for 9 minutes at 350 rather than 400). The only change I made was to double the spices as others have recommended. I also followed the advice to coat the chocolate chips in flour before adding to the mixture to ensure they didn't fall to the bottom of the muffin and they were perfect!
These are ok nothing too special. I did add 1 cup of pumpkin, but that didnt really do much more for the flavor. I actually added about 3/4 cup of choc. chips, and the muffin tasted more like choc. chips then pumpkin. Other than that, they are really quick and easy. But I did not get the pumpkin taste I was looking for.
The first time I made these they were very moist and yummy. The second time I made it I doubled the chocolate chips and the cinnamon and thought they tasted even better. If I was to alter it further I would maybe do half brown sugar and half white sugar. They cooked great at 380 degrees for 20 minutes and my whole family loves them. Thanks!
Made these for breakfast today and they were great!! I made 3 minor changes to the recipe: used melted butter instead of oil, added 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice instead of the individual measures of the other spices and increased the chocolate chips to 1 cup (can't ever have too much chocolate!). These were just the right amount of sweet and went great with scrambled eggs and bacon. This recipe is a keeper and will be making them again and again! Thanks for sharing! NOTE: I got 16 muffins out of this recipes.
Wow these are great. They are nice and moist with a great pumpkin flavor. I used mini chocolate chips and whipped up some pumpkin spice butter (butter, ppspice, and a little canned pumpkin) to spread on the hot muffins mmmm : )
These muffins are pretty good, but didn't have as much flavor as I expected them to. They are very moist, and the taste that they do have is good, but they need a little more pumpkin and spice flavor.
I wasn't too sure about the marriage of pumpkin and chocolate, but it worked out great. Unless you have other plans for that other half can of pumpkin, you might as well double up this recipe. You'll want the extra anyway. I didn't have clove, so I used Pumpkin Pie Spice instead of cinnamon, nutmeg and clove. Needed more than called for, so I used 3 teaspoons for a double batch. Personal preferences, brown sugar instead of white, and 1 1/2 cups chocolate chips for a double batch. Any more than 20 minutes in my oven would have over-cooked them.
I used 2 tsp. cinnamon and doubled the nutmeg. Also used a full cup of pumpkin. It made 15 muffins that were delicious! I also baked at 375 for about 2or 22 minutes. 400 would have been too hot, for sure. Will surely do again!
I used half whole wheat flour and a little extra pumpkin and they turned out great.
So good! A huge hit everywhere I take them, extremely moist. I do not bake them as long as the recipe says, just go with my oven (it's temperamental).
Excellent tasting dense muffins! After reading the other reviews I doubled the spices! I also added 1/2 tsp ground ginger! I didn't have any chocolate chips so I put in Skor toffee bits and they were delish!!!
I made this as bread instead of muffins and it turned out great. Made a double recipe and cooked it in a 9x13 pan at 350 for around an hour. I didn't have ground cloves so I used allspice instead.
I just pulled these out of the oven...they are beautiful and delicious! I followed the recipe exactly how it was...PERFECT!
Very, very good! Rich - more of a dessert muffin or late afternoon snack than a heavy, first thing in the morning muffin.
This is one of the best muffins I have ever eaten! Wonderful for fall with the spicy pumpkin and the semi sweet chips keep this from being overly sweet. This is a really great tasting muffin and thye aren't too heavy and dense either. Thnaks, I'm definitely going to make these for the upcoming winter holiday events. These are good enough for special occas.
Yummy! We loved these. The only thing I did differently was to sub cinnamon chips for the chocolate chips. Very good. Will definitely be making these again. Thanks!
these were just delicious! i followed the recipe without making any major changes, but added 1 cup instead of 3/4cup of mashed butternut pumpkin (as in australia we don't have canned pumpkin!) and just a tad more chocolate bits than the recipe called for (hehehe!), and they came out very tasty and moist. however, there is only a very subtle pumpkin taste, but i'm not sure if it's due to the kind of pumpkin i used or not. either way i would definitely make these again. i recommend this recipe!
VERY GOOD!! I made a few changes as I am trying to eat healthier and thought this would give a less guilty chocolate fix than some things do!! :) Used 1/2c. splenda..1/4c. brown sugar.. applesauce instead of oil, whole wheat flour, and didn't really measure the pumpkin pie spice..just poured some in! And more like 1 c. of choco chips..and 1c. of pumpkin..these are soooooooooooo good..very moist and right amount of flavor!! A new fave of mine!!
These are just so good! The first time I made them my husband said he couldn't taste the spice. I doubled the spices and used Splenda sugar blend. Took them to work today and I'm being asked for the recipe! One student came down and ate 2 while he sat here chatting w/ me! This is just the best muffin recipe. I also use dark chocolate chips instead of semi-sweet.
I made the mistake of making the recipe "as is" instead of taking the suggestions of other reviewers. The muffins were very bland--they didn't taste pumkin-y or spicy. Anything I bring to work is usually gobbled up within 5 minutes, but when I took a batch of these to work, there were still some left at the end of the day. Maybe the muffins are good if you add more pumpkin, increase the amount of spice, and use brown sugar instead of white sugar. They're not good if you make them as the recipe tells you to.
Very good muffins, moist and tasty.
Wonderful!! My husband couldn't get enough of these. That tells it all, since my husband is a tough critic.
Very good and very moist - I omitted the cloves because I didn't have them and they still tasted wonderful! I added a maple glaze on top of the muffins (powd. sugar...maple extract...1 T of milk)
This is the first time I made muffins and they were moist and great tasting and much better the next day.I added more chocolate chips, but don't try and do this because it makes them cook weird with pockets of air. Also - *make sure you have good quality cupcake papers or else the muffin will stick to the paper*... That is what happened to me. Add vanilla extract for better flavor!
So I am starting my second batch today because the one I made this morning is almost gone. People that dropped by could not stop at just one. Omitted water and used 1 cup pumpkin and added (LOTS) more chips. Made exactly 12.
Bake these muffins a day ahead of time and seal them in a plastic container. They have virtually no flavor the first day, and then all of a sudden they get moist and heavenly the next day!!! FOR SINKING CHOCOLATE CHIPS: Coat chips with 1 teaspoon of flour before pouring into the mix. This works!!! I used a whole cup of pumpkin, 2 cups of choco. cups of choco chips, doubled all of the spices, omitted the water and added a little milk. 22 minutes at 350 did the trick.
Made with white chocolate chips (doubled) - YUM! Subbed applesauce for 1/2 the oil and you'd never know it. Great recipe to satisfy my October first-freeze-of-the-year-night craving! My house smells awesome - thanks for sharing!
it was great used whole wheat flour and it turned out wonderful.
Excellent--did lots of substitutions, as recommended for more health-conscious recipe. Loved how light and fluffy they are. Excellent for kids snacks!
I made this slightly different since I was trying to use up the Libby's pumpkin pie mix that I buy every year by accident lol. I used one cup pie mix, substituted applesauce for the oil, added a tsp of pumpkin pie spice, 1/8 of cinnamon, 1/4 cup white sugar, and 1/2 brown sugar. These are delicious!!
I followed previous reviewer's recommendations and changed to brown sugar, doubled spices and used 1 cup of semisweet and white chocolate chip, plus reduced oven temp to 375 degrees (which worked out well since I had a casserole in the oven already at this temp) and muffins came out well. I found that trying to get the paper muffin cup off the muffin when it's still warm was very difficult - a substantial amount of the muffin bottom remained on the paper. Next time I'll make them in advance so I don't have to worry about them sticking to the paper.
We're actually rating these 4 1/2 stars. We doubled the pumpkin and spices, and used brown sugar but other than that, everything stayed the same. Great flavour!
I used pumpkin pie filling instead on canned pumpkin by accident. I didn't realize it intill I already put them in the oven. That means I also added the spice. I was worried they would come out to "spicy", but thank goodness they still came out tasting great. Next time I will have to read the can more carefully.
These are very good moist muffins. My house smelled great while these were baking. Couldn't wait to get them out of the oven. Followed the recipe exactly and glad I did.
Yummy yum yum! On a snowy day in Denver I made these little treats. I did the recipe as written--but used mini chocolate chips. This actually yielded 14 muffins for me, not 12. Delicious!
I was looking for something other then regular pumpkin pie or cookies to do with the can of pumpkin that I had, and I found this. I wasn't disappointed! My muffin tins weren't available, so I used a loaf pan instead and baked it for 30 minutes. Came out great!
Quick, easy and delicious. No creaming of butter, you don't even need to mix with electric mixer. I used mini muffin tins and got 24 easy. Very moist. Better the next day. I also used mini choc chips and the kids loved them! Not to mention Mom..... A great Halloween treat for school parties.
Loved these! A few suggestions, though: instead of all flour, I added 3/4 cup flour and 3/4 cup Quaker oats to make healthier and heartier (the oats make the texture a bit more firmer, which we liked). Also used 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1/4 cup white. Added a bit more spice than recipe called for and added the mini chocolate chips so as not to overwhelm the pumpkin flavor.
Quite good - I always tweek a little according to what's on hand - used only whole wheat four, 1 heaping cup pumpkin, 1 T. pumpkin pie spice and 1/2 t. cinnamon as spices and omitted water because I added 2 mashed bananas that needed to be used. VERY moist and dense and both kids and husband love them. Thanks!
This is a nice recipe for fall and my family thought they were yummy. I substituted whole wheat flour for the all-purpose and added one TBL ground flaxseed and about 1/2 to 3/4 cup of bran buds, letting them soak up some of the moisture of the wet ingredients before mixing it all together. It's pretty hard to mess up a muffin recipe!
Excellent!!! I substitued applesauce for oil. Used 1/2 cup of brown and 1/4 cup of white sugar. 1 full cup of pumpkin, doubled the cinammon, nutmeg and chocolate. I might use 1/8 tsp of cloves next time, a little too much cloves for my taste. And DEFINETELY use pam and NOT cupcake liners.
These were very good. I used 1 cup of pumpkin, dark brown sugar, 1/4 cup apple sauce instead of vegetable oil, doubled the cinnamon and nutmeg and added 1/2 tsp ginger, and lastly, used 1/2 white flour, 1/2 whole wheat. Had a somewhat chewy texture which I liked. Overall very good!
MMM very tasty!
yum! these were eaten fast!
I'm sorry but these really didn't turn out very well. The texture and consistency were unlike anything I look for in a muffin. They came out so strangely that I convinced a friend to try the recipe the next day just to make sure it wasn't just me. She produced the same rather disapointing results. Sorry! It seems like a great base, I think it just needs some tweaking.
I did not like this recipe. I have another one that I've used a lot that I like much better. :(
Delicious muffins! I love this recipe and will definitely be making some more soon!
