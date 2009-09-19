Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins

Moist and delicious pumpkin muffin recipe. You may use up to one cup of chocolate chips if you like.

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease and flour muffin pan or use paper liners.

  • Whisk sugar, oil, and eggs together in a medium bowl. Stir in pumpkin and water until well blended.

  • Mix together flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and salt in a separate bowl.

  • Add the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir just to combine, being careful not to overmix. Gently stir in chocolate chips.

  • Fill muffin cups 2/3 full with batter. Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes.

Per Serving:
197 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 30.4g; fat 7.7g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 181.3mg. Full Nutrition
