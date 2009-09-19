Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins

These are easy and come out good every time. I did make some changes to suit my family. But, even as is they are really good. If the review says it's bland it's because the spices are old. Spices loose their flavor after a month or so on the shelf. My spices were fresh and doubling it was too spicey. This comes from an Indian family, so we eat lots of spicy curries and this was too much doubled. Perfect as is. I added, 1/4 c sour cream, added 1/2 teaspoonn vanilla, and subbed milk for the water, increased pumpkin to 1 cup and baked at 350 (took 5-10 min longer). 375 at 20 minutes made them rise really well in a dark pan. One cup of choc chips was plenty. Two was way too much. Even as wrote the easiest and best muffins I've made, this comes from a woman who has her own baking business! Thanks for sharing!