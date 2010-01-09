Richest Ever Chocolate Pound Cake

The chocolate cake you'll get from this pound cake recipe with buttermilk and chocolate is dense, dark, and delicious.

Recipe by Carol

14
Yield: 1 - 9 or 10 inch tube pan
  • Separate the eggs and beat the egg whites until stiff, and set aside. In a large bowl, cream the butter with the sugar. Melt the chocolate in the hot water. Beat in the egg yolks, then the melted chocolate, buttermilk, and vanilla.

  • In a bowl, stir together the flour, baking soda, and salt. Beat into the chocolate mixture. Stir in about 1/3 of the egg whites to lighten the batter and then fold in the rest gently but thoroughly.

  • Turn the batter into a greased and floured tube pan. Bake in a preheated 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven for 1 hour, or until the cake tests done with a toothpick. Let cool on a rack. Makes 16 servings.

394 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 54.2g; fat 18.5g; cholesterol 88.7mg; sodium 265.2mg. Full Nutrition
