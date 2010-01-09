Richest Ever Chocolate Pound Cake
The chocolate cake you'll get from this pound cake recipe with buttermilk and chocolate is dense, dark, and delicious.
This is a very delicious chocolate cake. However, it doesn't hold up to its promise of dense and dark. There's not nearly enough chocolate flavor or the dense heavy texture present in a pound cake.If you're in search of a good chocolate cake, this would be for you. If you're in search of that old fashioned deep, dense, dark chocolate flavor, this is not the recipe for you.I gave it a five because it is very delicious and easy. But I was looking for a deep chocolate, dense textured pound cake.Read More
This cake recipie is a pain in the neck and although it tastes delicious, the only person who got to enjoy it was me because I had to scrape the entire thing out of the pan. It is a mess and bubbled out over the called-for pan all over my oven. Don't make this cake if you want success.Read More
I have made this recipe several times and it's a delight each time. It's wonderful with vanilla ice-cream and raspberry sauce. My sister-in-law who is a pastry chef even asked for this recipe. A nice addition to this recipe is 1 1/2 - 2 teaspoons cinnamon and Mexican vanilla if you have it on hand. The regular pure vanilla works well too. Also, I lightly dust it with icing sugar once cool. I call this version Mexican Chocolate Pound Cake as Mexican chocolate often contains cinnamon. If you are looking for a deliciously rich, dense and attractive cake, this is the cake!! NB Don't bake this cake on convection setting as it will bubble over--on a regular bake setting, this cake bakes beautifully.
I didn't separate eggs and I added 1 T. cocoa and 2 t. espresso instant powder (freeze dried) to the hot water and chocolate chips. Baked at 300F for 1 hour and 15 minutes. Perfect and delicious!
Rich, moist, and chocolatey! Very good chocolate cake. Cut back on the number of egg yolks used to lessen cholesteral-no effect on the cake. Yummy cake!
This was a very good cake. I watched it very closely to make sure it didn't burn since it's easy to burn chocolate... that's probably why those other's came out dry. But whats wonderful is that this is better the second day - more moist - seems darker too. BUT it was a light cake, not dense because of the egg whites. I added a few extras to make a new recipe so look for my Chocolate Mocha Pound Cake soon!
This was not rich nor was it a pound cake. I made this cake for a friend's birthday, as I do for her every year, and this was the first time that I was embarassed to give her a cake. This recipe definitely needs more chocolate, it was just a plain old chocolate cake.
This cake did wonderful for me and my family loved it! It was definitely moist and chocolatey. It did get even better the second day as well!
This recipie didn't seem to be that rich. In fact, it didn't have that much flavor at all.
This was an easy, great recipe! My wife and I loved it! We added a satiny chocolate glaze that we got off this site. Mmmmm!
not moist enough, not chocolate enough, not dense enough. from the list of ingredients it should have been all of the above. buttermilk makes everything better, but not this cake!! Sorry carol
In no way, shape, color or form should this ever be identified as apound cake. I suppose you could use this recipe for a plain old chocolate cake but it was not chocolatey enough or moist enough or dense enough to be a pound cake! It would help if the ingredients called for sifting.
I made this cake as it was very easy. ....I added 3/4 cup Hercheys cocoa and did not melt the chips...yum...yummy from my "choco-holic" son!. Next time I will drizzle confectioners sugar on top.
During half way through the cooking time we opened it by accident and it fell. But then they turned into brownies. But everyone loved them, a huge hit!!
This was a nice, moist cake, but it could have been more chocolatey. It wasn't difficult to make. I used 2 tsp vanilla, b.t.w.
I really liked this recipe. The flavor was very chocolately, yet light. It formed a nice top crust (something like a brownie crust), which made it perfect for sprinkling some powdered sugar on top without the sugar melting into the cake. I will make this recipe again. Thanks for sharing!
Truly scrumptious!
Excellent!
This was fabulous! I did have to make a few modifications. I don't ever buy butter milk so I substituted regular milk with about 1 1/2 tablespoons of lemon juice. Another reviewer mentioned she didn't separate the eggs, so I didn't either. I put them all in when it said to add the yokes. Then I don't have a tube pan so I cooked it in a regular 13x9 baking dish. It was done in 50 minutes and was very springy! On the first bite it didn't seem as sweet as I was expecting, but it left a very sweet aftertaste. Overall, this will be our cake of choice from now on! Super simple and turned out great! (I do think it would be easy to over bake this. It went from extremely runny inside to completely done in less than ten minutes.)
Yum. Great cake! Lots of chocolate flavor (more than by using cocoa powder). Very moist! Dense enough to use it as wedding cake.
delicious! i took someones' advice and added some cinnamon and it came out perfectly :)
