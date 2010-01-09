Dark Chocolate Orange Cake
This cake is a dry and grainy texture with a hint of orange.
This cake is a dry and grainy texture with a hint of orange.
A lovely, dense coffee style cake, it was easy to make and tasted delicious. A semi-sweet chocolate glaze with more almonds sprinkled on top tarts it up sufficiently to meet the approval of even the most discriminating koffee klatch.Read More
When the recipe said dry - it meant dry! I made it for an office event and everyone agreed it was awful. It was so dry it was like eating biscotti. It is a must to have coffee to dip the cake in because it's so dry.Read More
A lovely, dense coffee style cake, it was easy to make and tasted delicious. A semi-sweet chocolate glaze with more almonds sprinkled on top tarts it up sufficiently to meet the approval of even the most discriminating koffee klatch.
When the recipe said dry - it meant dry! I made it for an office event and everyone agreed it was awful. It was so dry it was like eating biscotti. It is a must to have coffee to dip the cake in because it's so dry.
I went ahead and made this cake without reading the reviews, but I did pay special attention to the DO NOT overmix instructions and (after I had read the reviews) the baking time, which I shortened by 10 minutes. Substitutions I made to the recipe were the following: Duck eggs instead of chicken eggs, and 2/3 cup of mayonnaise, rather than sour cream. When finished, I glazed the underside of the cake with a mixture of confectioner's sugar, orange juice and vanilla. I then plated and turned the cake over, and drizzled on a chocolate ganache. Finished with some orange slices, that I slightly poached in Southern Comfort, I think this cake is going to be a HUGE success.
This cake is always a great addition to our meals. It's also very easy to make some variations for your tastes - I make is a 2 layer cake and add more orange zest between the layers.
Nice cake, very good. Didn't have all the ingredients, so I played it by ear... I put more orange in, and the result is very satisfying.
This cake is very dry.
it's hard to go wrong with chocolate cake, and I added some grated orange zest and a bit of the juice to the batter with amazing results
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections