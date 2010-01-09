Dark Chocolate Orange Cake

4.1
7 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This cake is a dry and grainy texture with a hint of orange.

Recipe by Carol

Recipe Summary

Servings:
14
Yield:
1 - 9 or 10 inch tube pan
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a bowl, cream the butter with the sugar. Beat in the eggs, then the sour cream, vanilla and orange rind.

  • In another bowl, stir together the flour, cocoa, baking soda and salt. Beat into the creamed mixture just until incorporated and then stir in the almonds.

  • Turn the batter into a greased and floured tube pan. Bake in a 350 degrees F (175 degree C) oven for 1 hour, or until it tests done with a toothpick. Let cool on a rack. Makes 16 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
305 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 39.1g; fat 15.2g; cholesterol 79.8mg; sodium 149.5mg. Full Nutrition
