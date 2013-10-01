Chocolate Applesauce Cake I

This cake is moist with applesauce, is full of raisins and pecans. This is a chocolate cake for all you chocolate lovers. This cake has no eggs and is especially dense.

Recipe by Carol

Servings:
18
Yield:
1 - 9 x 13 inch pan
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a bowl, cream the butter or margarine with the sugar. Beat in the milk, applesauce, and 2 tablespoons of rum.

  • In another bowl, stir together the flour, cocoa, baking soda, spices, and salt. Beat into the creamed mixture and then stir in the raisins and pecans.

  • Turn the batter into a greased and floured 9x13 inch baking pan. Bake the cake in a preheated 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven for 45 minutes, or until it tests done with a toothpick.

  • Immediately after removing the cake from the oven, sprinkle it with the remaining 1/4 cup rum. Let cool on a rack. This cake improves if allowed to sit for a day or so before eating. Serves 20.

Per Serving:
243 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 35.2g; fat 10g; cholesterol 14.1mg; sodium 197mg. Full Nutrition
