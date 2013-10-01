Chocolate Applesauce Cake I
This cake is moist with applesauce, is full of raisins and pecans. This is a chocolate cake for all you chocolate lovers. This cake has no eggs and is especially dense.
This recipe was brilliant .It is ideal for those with an egg allergy ,it is quick to make, delicious and it was enjoyed by all memmbers of my family.
Quite unappealing. It took forever to cook, and the edges burnt to a crisp before the centre was cooked. I'll never make it again.
This was great one of the girls I work with is allergic to eggs and her favorite candies are rum balls so she loved this cake!! I left the raisins out and added some chocolate glaze to the cake. I wish I had taken a pic it was beautiful as a bundt cake and it cooked wonderfully. I will make this again for her she loved it and so did everyone else there was not a slice left.
This was pretty good, I did however make a few changes. I used unsweetened soymilk instead, and only 1/2 tsp nutmeg. I didn't think there was enough batter for a 9x13 pan, so I used a 7x11 pan and baked for about 50 mins.....in the end I think a 9x13 would've been ok. I also did not use the full 1/4 cup rum at the end, I was taking this to work so I only used about 1/8 cup on top, and then sprinkled it with powdered sugar before serving. Will be making this again.
This cake had just the right amount of sweetness! I only put in half of the margarine, about 1/4 c less of applesauce and omitted the nuts and the 1/4c dark rum. Made a nice 9" round cake.
I made this after doing on search on cocoa and applesauce as I wanted to use up some of both. What a hit! I frosted it with the Quick Penuche Frosting recipe in the New Joy of Cooking, using the rum option in that recipe. Everyone loved it. I think that combination of cake and frosting would make a nice layer cake for the birthday of someone who likes those flavors. I might, however, be tempted to experiment with this recipe by cutting the applesauce by 1/2 cup and adding 2 eggs and a bit of baking powder to make the cake rise a bit more.
Wow!!! This is one very tasty applesauce cake , than you Carol.
I was in a baking mood today but didn't have eggs and didn't feel like a trip to the store. I had some dark rum a friend gave me and figured I'd put it to use here. I halved the recipe and made it in an 8x8 glass pan and cooked it for about 25 minutes. Super moist!!!
Super easy to make! I cut back on the milk - added a bit more applesauce and vanilla. Didnt have dark rum but had Malibu so instead of raisins I used coconut. Used golden sugar instead of white. DELISH! I also didnt sprinkle a full 1/4 cup of rum on top... about two tablespoons. Also only baked for 40 minutes! Great way to use my grandmas homemade applesauce! (she doesnt put sugar)
My family loved this cake. I used rum extract, that was the only change I made. I personally do not like nutmeg very much and i felt like it overpowered the taste so next time I will put in more cinnamon and less nutmeg, but this change is for personal taste only. I did bake in a bundt pan and it turned out perfect, moist and done.
This is the "Best" Apple sauce cake ever! My family loved it! In fact they all said, they would pay me to make it again.
