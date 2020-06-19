Fried Rice Restaurant Style

1 of 1719

Rating: 5 stars really easy and yummy! IMPORTANT NOTE: if you want it to taste like true restaurant style, you need to put the rice only in a pot over high heat and stir it around for about 5 minutes or so before cooking. it helps the grains of rice to stay separate (more like restaurant style) and less sticky. i also used frozen peas/carrots from a bag..worked great! Helpful (2019)

Rating: 5 stars This is a great recipe! The only thing I want to add is that to get that authentic "taste" of restaurant fried rice, you should add about half a bottle of Oyster Sauce. Easily found in the asian section at the grocery store. Back off on that much if it tastes too strong, but after years of living in Japan and trying many versions of fried rice recipes, oyster sauce is the ticket! Helpful (1223)

Rating: 4 stars I found this quite tasty after a few adjustments. I cooked it in beef broth instead of the water and added a little minced garlic, grated ginger, sesame oil and green onions! Just like the restaurant!! Yum! Helpful (821)

Rating: 3 stars I like the ingredients, and the finished dish is fine with some cooking method changes. Start with your rice cooked and COLD. Not necessary to cook the peas at all. Don't scramble the eggs with the vegetables -cook them separately in a small saute pan like a crepe. Once cooled, roll the thin egg pancake up like a cigar, then cut it into shreds, chiffonade-style. I also added some chopped green onion and small, cooked shrimp. Small but important preparation changes result in a better, 4-star outcome. Helpful (597)

Rating: 4 stars I truly liked this recipe, but I found that it is 100% necessary to prepare the rice a day ahead of time. That extra day is everything to this recipe, in my opinion. Helpful (415)

Rating: 5 stars My first attempt ever at fried rice and it was really good. I took the advice of others and used frozen pea's and carrots, I heated the wok and used olive oil sauteed 1/2 onion then added veggies then rice, to be exact I used 1/3 c. soy sauce, and it was plenty for our taste. My husband really liked it and ate nearly half of what I made. Thanks for a great recipe, will make again. Helpful (320)

Rating: 5 stars I have learned that I must double or even triple this recipe because everyone who tries it...can't get enough of it! It is better than any restaurant I've ever been to! The only change I have made is to boil the rice in Chicken or Beef broth, it really brings out the flavor! I only use frozen mixed veggies too. Last night I even added a can of Tiny Shrimp. Absolutely Delicious! This is an amazing recipes! Thanx Jostrander! Helpful (253)

Rating: 3 stars I was in a hurry the first time I made this, so I didn't check the reviews like I usually do before I try something new. I have to admit when following the instructions as written, I really wasn't impressed. Frying the rice after cooking it made it very glutanous and the soy to taste left me feeling like I was guessing. Today I went back read the reviews and tried again and this time I loved it. 1.) Mixed 1/3 c. lite soy, several drops of sesame oil (or oyster sauce), and 3 2/3c. chicken broth in a large measuring cup and set aside. 2.) Rinsed the rice in a colander under cold running water for two minutes to wash off some of the gluten. 3.) Heat 1/4c. canola oil in a heavy bottomed pan over med. high heat and add rinsed rice. Stir constantly until golden. 4.) Add the soy/broth mixture, cover, reduce heat to low and simmer for 20 minutes. 5.) In a separate pan, fry the eggs, heat the peas and carrots and any other add ins. Set aside. 6.) Add the egg mixture to the rice when the rice is done. For us, frying the rice before adding the liquids really does make all the difference. Helpful (195)