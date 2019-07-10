Coronation Chicken

33 Ratings
  • 5 25
  • 4 6
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

A creamy chicken and mango dish with a spicy curried mayonnaise dressing, is something fresh and different that always brings interest and recipe requests. Served cold with a crisp garden or rice salad. This also makes a wonderful sandwich filling.

By CZARDAS

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Directions

  • In a large pot, cook chicken in lightly salted boiling water for 20 minutes. Drain, cool, and cut into 1/2-inch strips.

  • In a large bowl, stir together chicken strips, raisins, and half of the mango.

  • In a medium bowl, mix together mayonnaise, curry powder, chutney, and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper, then toss gently with chicken mixture. Stir in half the nuts. Transfer to a platter, and garnish with remaining mango strips and cashews.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
476 calories; protein 26.5g; carbohydrates 27.9g; fat 30g; cholesterol 70.2mg; sodium 301.6mg. Full Nutrition
