Honeyed Apple Cake

A lovely cake with chunks of apples flavored with honey, coffee and grated lemon rind.

Recipe by Carol

Recipe Summary

Servings:
14
Yield:
1 - 9 or 10 inch tube pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, cream the butter or margarine with the brown sugar. Beat in the eggs, then the honey, lemon rind, and coffee.

  • In another bowl, stir together the flours, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg. Beat into the creamed mixture. Stir in the apples and walnuts.

  • Turn the batter into a greased and floured tube pan. Bake the cake into a preheated 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven for 1 hour and 10 minutes, or until it tests done with a toothpick. Let cool on a rack. Makes 16 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
340 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 53g; fat 13.1g; cholesterol 63.1mg; sodium 283.9mg. Full Nutrition
