Honeyed Apple Cake
A lovely cake with chunks of apples flavored with honey, coffee and grated lemon rind.
I did not add the apple into the cake, instead I peeled one apple and shaved half of it onto the top before baking. I also felt it was missing something so I made an orange glaze which improved it a lot! This cake is DELICIOUS after adding the orange glaze. (1/4 cup butter, 2/3 cup white sugar, 1/3 cup orange juice in small saucepan over medium heat, stir frequently until sugar and butter dissolve. Pour over warm cake)
