Simple Scones

2864 Ratings
  • 5 2564
  • 4 242
  • 3 45
  • 2 7
  • 1 6

Make a holiday breakfast or afternoon tea really special with these sweet bakery treats.

By deleteduser

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
634 more images

Recipe Summary test

Servings:
8
Yield:
8 scones
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Adjust oven rack to lower-middle position and preheat oven to 400 degrees.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, mix flour, 1/3 cup sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Grate butter into flour mixture on the large holes of a box grater; use your fingers to work in butter (mixture should resemble coarse meal), then stir in raisins.

  • In a small bowl, whisk sour cream and egg until smooth.

  • Using a fork, stir sour cream mixture into flour mixture until large dough clumps form. Use your hands to press the dough against the bowl into a ball. (The dough will be sticky in places, and there may not seem to be enough liquid at first, but as you press, the dough will come together.)

  • Place on a lightly floured surface and pat into a 7- to 8-inch circle about 3/4-inch thick. Sprinkle with remaining 1 tsp. of sugar. Use a sharp knife to cut into 8 triangles; place on a cookie sheet (preferably lined with parchment paper), about 1 inch apart. Bake until golden, about 15 to 17 minutes. Cool for 5 minutes and serve warm or at room temperature.

Cranberry-Orange Scones

Follow the recipe for Simple Scones, adding a generous teaspoon of finely grated orange rind (zest) to the dry ingredients and substituting dried cranberries for the raisins.

Lemon-Blueberry Scones

Follow the recipe for Simple Scones, adding a generous teaspoon of finely grated lemon rind (zest) to the dry ingredients and substituting dried blueberries for the raisins.

Cherry-Almond Scones

Follow the recipe for Simple Scones, adding 1/2 tsp. almond extract to the sour cream mixture and substituting dried cherries for the raisins.

Copyright 2006 USA WEEKEND and columnist Pam Anderson. All rights reserved.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
319 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 41.1g; fat 15.5g; cholesterol 60.1mg; sodium 249.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/10/2022