Simple Scones

I used this recipe as a base for my espresso cafe and they are one of our most popular sellers. I increased the sugar from 65g to 75g however and I do not use frozen butter and then grate it. I initially started following this recipe as it was written and found it to be far too time consuming and labor intensive with the frozen butter. It may work fine for home users but when I have 8 other batches of scones to produce as well as 15 dozen batches of bagel dough that's proofing that need to be pulled and shaped at a specific time, grating the frozen butter seemed to be an unnecessary step. I melt the butter and they come out perfect every time. My oven (non-convection, exposed elements at 25' above sea level) I bake these 5 degrees F down (395f) and at exactly 15 minutes on every batch. I also lightly top them with raw sugar before baking. The Cherry-Almond variant, I add a few sliced almonds to the mix and on the top for a bit of "bling" and I drop the 155g of sour cream to 105g, otherwise the almond extract makes the dough a bit too soft. I also make a Maple-Pecan, Bacon-Cheddar, Jalepeno-Cheddar and Sausage-Chive version. This recipe is a great base for any scone you want to make. I would encourage anyone wanting to make scones, either at home or in their restaurant/cafe to not forget that scones aren't always just a sweet treat with fruits, nuts and berries, you can make them into a great small meal by adding meats and herbs. Don't be afraid to experiment!