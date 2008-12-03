Sour Cream Banana Cake

Came out great. I omitted the walnuts (allergies where it was being served) and used half brown & half white sugar. I didn't think it was going to come out all that great as it never did get as light & fluffy as I had hoped (it was just too cold in the house, and I also suspect there wasn't enough sugar, like I undermeasured by volume somehow)....but it was fine. All butter cakes like this should be served at room temperature or else they'll taste hard and dry, just an FYI. I baked this amount of batter in a 9x13 and an 8x8 and it made 2 somewhat thin cakes that were done in about 30 minutes. Had to do the touch test (touch the center to see if it's springy) in addition to the toothpick test bc sometimes lumps of banana in a banana cake can trick you into thinking it isn't done yet when it is. Thanks for sharing!