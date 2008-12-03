Sour Cream Banana Cake
This cake recipe came from Denmark with my Great Grandmother and Great Grandfather when they came over to the United States.
This was REALLY raved over by the group(adults and kids) for which I made it. I have to say that I highly recommend the use of cream cheese frosting (1 1/2 blocks cream cheese, 10 tb. unsalted butter--both softened, and 24 oz. powdered sugar, splash of vanilla) AND plenty of chopped walnuts on the entire OUTSIDE of the 3-layer cake INSTEAD of in the batter! It looks and tastes amazing that way...judging by all the sneaky "nut snatchers" in the group =) I followed the recipe...except I used 1/2 white and 1/2 brown sugar for a lighter color and texture, and I doubled the salt. All my ingredients were at room temperature, and I creamed the sugars and butter until very light and fluffy (4-5 min?). The batter was light and the cake was not too heavy either. All said, we highly recommend this cake =)Read More
I read most of the reviews after I made this. This is a very dense heavy cake & is okay but if you are looking for a "light" cake with plenty of banana flavor this is not for you. Many others said the brown sugar made it heavy and I REALLY packed the 2 cups of b.sugar very well. So, that probably detracted from the banana flavor. I am sure if you follow other's advice to use 1/2 white and 1/2 brown- it would be better. Not worth the calories to me.Read More
Very good! This is a big cake, I've made it 3 times and find it bakes very nicely in a 12 cup tube pan. I use 3 and a half cups of all-purpose flour in place of cake flour. It's even better if wrapped and refrigerated overnight before serving.
I took this to our weekly Bible Study - Everyone said they wanted it for their birthday cake when the time came. This is my new favorite cake. It is delicious, moist and perfect. Thank you, Margaret. Addition -I have now made this cake about 15 times. Some may find batter thick and "heavy" because they are not sifting the cake flour enough. I sift three times. Also - last time I ran out of brown sugar so used 1 cup brown and 1 cup white. The result was a completely different flavor, also fabulous. A light airy delicious cake. The riper the bananas, the more banana flavor. Again, Margaret, Thank you, thank you
I made this cake exactly like the directions called for. I made it into a 9 x 13 pan and it got gobbled up totally at work today. Thanks for the awesome recipe!
I halfed the recipe and it made one nice sized bundt pan cake. Didnt make the icing. Plenty good without it!
I would love to have more recipes from Margret wheler. My ancestors are from denmark and I would like to have more recipes.
Since a lot of people were saying it made too much batter, and since I also only had one banana left, I cut everything down by a forth. Turned out pretty well still, cept I didn't find it sweet enough by cutting down this measurement by four, so will add extra sugar next time. I used white sugar instead of brown since people found it to be heavy. I also used fat free sour cream and dusted the cake with confectioner's sugar. Giving it five stars because whole fam loved the cake, especially my sister who finished half the rest!!!
this is a really awesome cake. i used fat free sour cream and it turned out just as good, so that's something to keep in mind to bring down the fat. the icing has to be warmed up before you put it on the cake, i found, or else it's hard to spread (maybe i just didn't add enough sour cream). i had to hide this cake in the freezer so i wouldn't eat it all! delicious!!!
I really liked the cake part pof this recipe. I agree it makes a big, moist cake. If your cake was dry, you probably overcooked it. I didn't have brown sugar so I used white sugar. I also used 3-1/2 c. all purpose flour and 3 bananas because that was all I had on hand. I wasn't fond of the frosting. Another reviewer said the recipe didn't make much frosting, but I ended up with a huge bowl full of it. I took it to work and while most people liked the cake, many commented the frosting was just too sweet. Next time I will use a cream cheese frosting.
Made a few tweaks and turned out moist, dense, and delicious. Changes made (some taken from other reviewers): 1/2 brown sugar + 1/2 white sugar, creamed butter and sugar thoroughly, used only 3.5 cups of all-purpose flour, (for icing:) only used 3 c. of confec. sugar (too sweet otherwise), and nearly doubled sour cream - taste for yourself!! I'll most certainly be banking this one in my recipe box!
Very Good! This also works very well in a loaf pan!
Too much work to make this a layer cake, so just put into the 9x13 pan. I put cream cheese frosting on top. Very moist & really good!!
This recipe has a lot of banana taste, I loved it. I only had three over ripe bananas, but that was enough. I did find it a bit dry, I could have over baked because I baked it in the 9 x 12 pan. Next time I will add a little more sour cream and hope it gets more moist. I also added a small amount of almond extract to the frosting because I did not add the nuts to the batter.
Used a bundt pan plus a small ovenproof bowl (it would have run over the bundt pan). Followed recipe except used 3 1/2 cups all purpose flour and crisco butter flavor stick (that's what was on hand). Oh, I did add just 1/2 tsp each of ginger, cinnamon and nutmeg. Warm from oven sliced a chunk and spread on some margarine- uuummm good ! This one is a keeper :) Mine did not turn out dark and heavy maybe because the bananas were not very over-ripe. I do think this would work in a 9x13 pan, maybe have to make a few cupcakes or smaller pan so as not to overfill.
Loved loved loved this cake, as did my friends and both our families. Wasn't that hard to make and so moist! Did substitute pecans for walnuts for my husband's delicate stomach but a total hit will make again.
I give this recipe 4 stars because it really is just banana bread in a cake pan. It is super delicious and moist. I made it for my daughters 4th birthday and she loves it. We all do. I am watching my calories so I could only have 30 grams of it and it was the best 30 grams of food I have had all week!!! I made the recipe exactly as stated, except I made my own cake flour (AP + cornstarch). I also did not make the frosting. We try and eat our cake plain, but I can only imagine that it would be super fantastic with a cream cheese frosting. YUMMY. Overall it is a great recipe and I will for sure be making this again. Thank you Margaret.
This was a sure hit at my home. Husband and children loved it. I did add 8 oz of cream cheese to the frosting and it was a sure hit. Will make again.
I made this cake for my husband's men's group barbecue. Some of the younger men in the group dubbed it "Crack Cake" referring to it's "addictive" quality, and my husband said this incredible cake was gone before the meat ever hit the barbecue! THANK YOU for a great recipe that satisfied the taste buds of several generations of men! Like some others, I used 1 c granulated sugar and 1 c brown and made it in the 9x13 pan with frosting. Super simple
Really good cake that did not need frosting at all.
This is the best (I would call it banana BREAD)i have ever had!!! It needs no frosting whatsoever, ABSOLUTELY HEAVENLY!!!! Thanks soo much for the recipe!
Great cake! My husband and kids loved it! I only used 1/2 of the confectioner's sugar in the icing and it was still very sweet. If making the full recipe for the cake I would double the icing recipe (but halving the confectioner's sugar).
I also used half white sugar, half brown. I made it with chocolate icing and it was wonderful. the colour contrast of the icing with the cake looks really nice too.
i found this cake to be delicious and very moist. even 4 days (in a sealed container) after i made it, it was still delicious! only suggestion is i would measure out the quanity of banana needeed so you know for future reference. this way you don't get inconsistent results!
Great recipe. I iced it with cream cheese frosting. Very yummy :)
A scrumptious cake - dense and tasty! I used the cream cheese icing from Banana Cake VI (used 1.5X recipe to frost whole cake). As I have not sifted flour before, I made sure to sift BEFORE measuring. As per reviews, I considered using 1 c. white sugar but kept the 2 c. brown. Had to leave out the nuts for one of the guests. Not dry at all.
I made this cake for a Scandinavian Club party and everyone loved it - I baked it in two 9-in pans and it worked out great. There was just enough frosting for two layers, so you might make more if you end up with three layers.
06-21-16 ~ I knew this was going to make a big cake. I wanted cake to share with several people, so I baked it in my loaf pan (16 x 4 x 4), split it and added the frosting to the middle. Oh my gosh, this is a good cake! I didn't have cake flour, so I made my own (1 c. flour - 2 TB flour + 2 TB cornstarch - sift). This cake baked up beautifully and it had a delicious taste. It sliced perfectly for me to share with four families, exactly what I was hoping for.
Overall this cake had an okay taste. That's why I gave it two stars, but the cake is very heavy, which makes a difficult three layer cake. The cake flour also makes the cake very thick. I also doubled the icing recipe because the single recipe for the icing just isn't enough. I'm in no rush to make this cake again. It's just not worth the trouble.
It was absolutly delicious, i couldn't beleive how easy it was to make, and how moist and delicious it was, this recipe's a keeper!
I absolutely LOVED this recipe! It was rich, full of flavour and got rave reviews at the birthday for which I made this! Thanks!
The most delicious Banana Cake I have ever made!!! My Banana's were overripe and perfect I added an extra banana to the recipe. I made it with blackberry buttercream frosting and as a loaf with chocolate chips. Yummy!
This was ok. I used half white/half brown sugar like some other reviewers said, and I think that helped. But the cake was still pretty heavy. It had a good taste, but I think I'll stick with my tried and true banana bread recipe that I've had forever. Thanks anyway.
I have used my mother's banana cake recipe for years. Thought it couldn't be beat. Sorry Mom, this has become my new recipe. Makes a large 9 x 13. I made 2 9x9 square cakes and they were perfect. Gave one to my son, kept one for home. The cake is very moist and flavorful. I used a cream cheese frosting.
Wonderful flavor and texture! My mr is an executive chef and when I gave him his piece he raised his eyebrow and said "this is really good Nat!" I did alter the recipe a bit- added extra salt, microwaved my bananas a bit to bring out more nana flavor- the result is a moist flavorful cake. I did not find it too heavy and made pretty much exactly from the recipe. I would advise checking the cake at the first cooking time recommended as it will continue to cook for a couple of mins. I went w a cream cheese sour cream icing.
Kind of heavy. Good frosting - GOOOOD frosting. (WYP) Good - of the 17 I've tried.
We just ate some of this still warm from the oven and my husband loved it. I used 1 cup dark brown sugar, 1 cup white and forgot to add the vanilla but it still turned out great. I didn't add nuts, either, since my son doesn't like them. I used someone's suggestion and baked it in a tube pan. I combined the icing recipe with the Banana Butter icing from this site to use my last banana and drizzled it over the top as a glaze. It was wonderful, definitely a great way to use the bananas we always seem to let get too ripe to eat! Thanks for the recipe!
The brown sugar gave the cake a heavier texture and a slightly different taste and also added to the heaviness of the cake. There was too much batter to fit into a 9x13" pan so at the last minute I used 2 small foil loaf pans to hold the remaining batter.
i substituted the wheat flour with organic spelt flour and it turned out perfect. super yummy!
I add cinnamon and nutmeg about a 1/2 tsp each...
This is a wonderful cake not too sweet delicious,moist perfect! I will definitely make this again!
I did it all in food processor and it turned out awesome!
Great tasting cake!
Made half the recipe and it was good and moist. I did not like the frosting, Next time I will do it without it.
Made it, only thing I changed was added 1/2 cup mini choc chips and 1 tsp banana extract for extra punch on the banana flavor. Made in a bundt pan, Cake rose beautifully, deliciously moist. Try it, won’t disappoint!
Simply the best ever! It's a heavier cake but SO moist. I kept a good eye on it not to over bake. Frosting is delish! I kept in the fridge because I like it cold. Making again today . May try as muffins. The recipe makes ALOT! Thank you for posting. Enjoy ??
This is my favorite banana cake of all time, and the only one I make now. I let my bananas ripen until they're almost black, for a strong banana flavor. I also use 3 1/2 cups of regular flour in place of cake flour. Our family loves dense cakes, so I sometimes substitute wheat flour for more nutrition. We also love it without frosting, so I omit that.
I made this cake 3 times already and I have had TONS of compliments on it from all my friends. The first cake flopped though, but that was because I put the oven on grill (I am new to baking and I can't read my oven)... hahaha... But my friends still enjoyed it so much.. Anyways, I think it was great with or without the frosting... Say thanks to your GRANDMA for me!! I had too much batter when I used a smaller pan and I made cupcakes!! It was still really good!! This is an awesome recipe!! Who would've have thought of sour cream huh?
Very tasty, especially with a sour cream based chocolate frosting. There was too much batter to fit into one 9x13 pan, so I used two round cake pans and it fit perfect! Recommend this one!
Ok.... I just made this cake. The amount of batter that this recipe makes is huge! This cake smells divine while it's baking but the recipe says that when making a 9 x 13 cake, it should bake for 40 - 50 min. I had to bake this cake for over an hour so that the middle was baked. The outsides ended up being very brown. This cake tastes good but it's heavy. I suggest that if you make this cake that you only make the 3 round cake pans as opposed to making the 9 x 13. Thanks !
I gave this cake 4 stars because it was easy to make and the flavor was good. the buttercream frosting was delicious. I didn't give 5 because the sponge itself was very closed textured and was thick and heavy. I prefer a lighter fluffier sponge.
I really liked it! Made a lot of batter so I was careful as I baked such a big cake. Loved the icing too. Thanks!
When I bake I sometimes modify a recipe, I decided to add a cup of oatmeal and my husband loved it, he said it was the best banana cake recipe he has tasted. I iced only half the cake as some folks don't like the extra sugar. I also put the batter in a bar pan to bake.
This cake and the icing was a big hit at a party I brought it too. Everyone was asking me for the receipe. A must have at your next occasion .
We loved this cake and the frosting went so well with it. I only made two round cakes--only had two pans. Next time I plan to split the cakes to make 4 layers.
Came out great. I omitted the walnuts (allergies where it was being served) and used half brown & half white sugar. I didn't think it was going to come out all that great as it never did get as light & fluffy as I had hoped (it was just too cold in the house, and I also suspect there wasn't enough sugar, like I undermeasured by volume somehow)....but it was fine. All butter cakes like this should be served at room temperature or else they'll taste hard and dry, just an FYI. I baked this amount of batter in a 9x13 and an 8x8 and it made 2 somewhat thin cakes that were done in about 30 minutes. Had to do the touch test (touch the center to see if it's springy) in addition to the toothpick test bc sometimes lumps of banana in a banana cake can trick you into thinking it isn't done yet when it is. Thanks for sharing!
Used 1 C white and 1 C brown sugars and 3 1/2 C all purpose flour instead of cake flour. Added cin, nutmeg, allspice,ginger, almond and butternut flavour. Baked in xtr LG 9x13 sprayed w Pam. Used cream ch icing. 5 bananas baked at 350 for 40
Excellent banana flavor and incredibly moist, especially the next day! I made it in a 9 x 13" pan and just used a basic chocolate buttercream frosting. Will definitely make again.
The cake was good and easy to make, but it seemed to be lacking something. I used unsalted butter, so if I make it again, I would probably either use salted butter or add more salt. I also made a half recipe in a bundt pan (I only had two bananas), and I didn't frost it or glaze it. I think I would also put a confectioner's sugar glaze on it, or else dust the whole thing with powdered sugar. I had melted the butter by mistake when I was trying to defrost it, so I put it in the freezer for a few minutes while I got the rest of the ingredients together, and blended the ingredients while the butter was still very liquid. I don't think that it affected the consistency of the cake, which was fine.
This turned out wonderful! Only changes I made was to add homemade banana chips & added a few tablespoons more sour cream to the frosting, also used 1/4 cup or so less of sugar. YUM!
through all recipes I am a good cook.I love the recipe and plan on making it a lot,can't believe I ate the hold thing
I didn't make the frosting & the cake took about 15-20 min longer to bake than written in the recipe. However, every oven is different & this cake, once finished, was delicious. I ate it (almost) right out of the oven cuz it smelled so good, it was fluffy & moist, not too sweet, perfect banana flavour, & the best part, nice & warmmmm. I'm going to use this recipe again next time I have overripe bananas.
This is a nice recipe for those with big eaters.
I can't remember how many times I have made this cake, but it's a favorite with anyone who has eaten it. Yes, it's a bit heavy, but nobody has ever complained about it. I make it per the recipe except that I use cream cheese frosting - made the frosting in the recipe once and everyone said they liked it with cream cheese frosting better. Ever since I found this recipe I have not looked for another banana cake recipe.
I give this 5 stars for the cake itself, 4 stars for the frosting. Just too sweet for me. I only used it on the inside layers and then did a cream cheese frosting for the outside of the cake. Thanks!
