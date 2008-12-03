Sour Cream Banana Cake

This cake recipe came from Denmark with my Great Grandmother and Great Grandfather when they came over to the United States.

Recipe by Margaret Wehling

Recipe Summary

Servings:
54
Yield:
3 - 9 inch layers or 9 x 13 inch pan
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cream brown sugar and 1 cup butter, add eggs 1 at a time; beat well. Add mashed bananas and flour and salt, baking soda along with 1 cup sour cream . Add vanilla and nuts last.

  • Pour batter into 3 - 9 inch pans or a 13 x 9 inch pan. Bake in a preheated 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven until cake tests done with a tooth pick, about 30 to 40 minutes for the 9 inch round cakes or about 40 to 50 minutes for the 13 x 9 inch cake..

  • To make Frosting: Mix 1/2 cup of butter or margarine, 4 cups of confectioners' sugar and 1/4 cup sour cream (more if needed). Add 1 teaspoon vanilla and beat until fluffy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
189 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 27.7g; fat 8.1g; cholesterol 29.7mg; sodium 75.8mg. Full Nutrition
