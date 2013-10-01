Special Chocolate Cake I
This is a great chocolate cake that my family loves especially with it's whipped cream frosting!
My review is for the cake only, which is moist and delicious with a deep chocolate flavor. Light and fluffy with a coarse, open crumb - I'm almost inclined to say too light and fluffy and bordering squishy. Tastes great, but it could be a little sturdier. I made this as cupcakes, and because they were so soft and spongy they were a bit of a challenge to frost.Read More
It doesn't fit in ONE 9" x 13" pan like the recipe says, mine ended up looking like a gigantic cupcake! Also,to me it tasted like a normal chocolate cake.Read More
I made this cake on new years eve, and then, it was DEE-LISH-USS!!! But then I made it a second time, it was a bit dry and you could actually TASTE the coffee, which you're not supposed to. So when me and my mom made it a 3rd time, we changed it up a bit, we use 1 full cup of oil instead of 1/2, and added a bit more vanilla, and it was... THE BEST CAKE EVER! A keeper fo sho.
i made it with cinnamon nut coffee and baked it at 325 to make sure it baked through. it was perfect and moist and delicious. a definite keeper!
I used hot chocolate instead of coffee and it turned out well
Very moist and flavorful!
This is really great cake.I made it for my husbands birthday and everyone reved about it. I added cocoa to the frosting and it was really, really nice. I will be making this again. Thanks!!
This cake was fast and easy to make and tasted great. It had a deep, rich chocolaty flavor. Moist and delicious! I used a buttercream icing to frost it.
Excellent cake! It was very moist and light. I used my own frosting recipe, but the cake is 5 stars all the way.
I've been making this cake for years, altho my recipe has 1/4 c more oil, and it's THE BEST CHOCOLATE CAKE!!!! But I've never done this whipped cream topping. I always make 1 cake recipe into 2, 9*13 pans or 3, 9" round pans. Then I fill and top them with my favorite topping: instant pudding (made with slightly less milk than the package says) mixed with sweetened whipped cream or cool whip!
I was looking for a yummy moist chocolate cake and couldn't remember the last recipe I used. This looked very similar so I gave it a try. The cake itself was okay, but the frosting was an epic failure. The texture was perfect, but I didn't care for the taste. I was able to salvage it by adding 2 more cups of powdered sugar and 2 tablespoons of milk, but it still was not ideal. Next time I would definitely stick to a true buttercream and stay away from the paste:( I'm giving this two stars because to me, the frosting is 75% of the cake!
The cake was easy to make. Very good cake moist. I would make the cake again. The frosting no way. Do not know what I did to the frosting followed the directions to the letter and it turned out runny not fluffy thats for sure will not make frosting again
Made this cake on the fly for my son's birthday party and it was amazing. Light, fluffy and absolutely delicious!!
I don't care for chocolate cake, as a rule. But this one is the most delicious and moist chocolate cake I've ever had. It was the most often requested by my children as they were growing up. First rate in every way.
