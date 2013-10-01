Special Chocolate Cake I

This is a great chocolate cake that my family loves especially with it's whipped cream frosting!

Recipe by Dave

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
1 - 9 x 13 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Combine and sift together 2 cups flour, 2 cups sugar, cocoa, salt, baking soda and baking powder. In a small bowl, blend together eggs, oil, 1 cup milk and 1 teaspoon vanilla; combine with dry ingredients. Mix thoroughly and then stir in one cup cold coffee (may use instant coffee). Batter will be very thin but it bakes into a rich, dark, moist cake.

  • Pour into a greased 9 x 13 inch pan. Bake for about 40 minutes.

  • To Make Whipped Cream Frosting: Combine 1/4 cup flour and 1 cup milk, adding milk slowly and beating until smooth. Set over moderate heat and stir constantly until thickened. Set aside to chill completely. Combine 1 1/2 cups confectioners sugar with 1/2 cup butter and 1/2 cup shortening beating until light and fluffy; stir in well cooled flour-milk mixture and beat at high speed until thick and creamy. Add 1 teaspoon vanilla and beat until thoroughly combined. Spread frosting over cooled cake. Enjoy!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
363 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 47.5g; fat 18.7g; cholesterol 36.4mg; sodium 352.8mg. Full Nutrition
