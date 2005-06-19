Strawberry Chocolate Mousse Cake

Fresh strawberries and chocolate mousse make an appealing treat.

Recipe by JJOHN32

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
cook:
1 min
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 46 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9-inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a bowl, mix crumbs and butter to blend thoroughly. Press evenly onto bottom of 9-inch springform pan. Arrange strawberry halves around the pan side-by-side, pointed ends up, with cut sides against the side of pan; set aside.

  • Place chocolate chips in blender container. Pour water and corn syrup into a small saucepan. Bring to a boil and simmer for 1 minute. Immediately pour over chocolate chips and blend until smooth. Pour into a mixing bowl and cool to room temperature.

  • While chocolate cools, whip 1 1/2 cups of the cream to form stiff peaks. Use a rubber spatula or large whisk to fold 1/3 of the whipped cream into the cooled chocolate to lighten it. Gently fold in the remaining whipped cream until mixture is thoroughly blended. Transfer the mousse into the prepared pan and smooth the top. The points of the strawberries might extend about the chocolate mixture. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 4 to 24 hours.

  • Up to 2 hours before serving, in a medium mixing bowl, beat remaining 1/2 cup of cream to form soft peaks. Add sugar. Beat to form stiff peaks. Remove the side of the springform pan and place the cake on a serving plate. Pipe or dollop whipped cream onto top of cake. Arrange remaining halved strawberries on whipped cream. To serve, cut into wedges with thin knife, wiping blade between cuts.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
404 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 34g; fat 31.1g; cholesterol 75.7mg; sodium 99.5mg. Full Nutrition
