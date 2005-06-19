Strawberry Chocolate Mousse Cake

I did alter this recipe by preparing a prepackaged milk choc. mousse mix and coolwhip. I defrosted frozen strawberries also. I found the crust to be barely enough to cover the bottom of my 9" springform pan and certainly not enough to have any thickness to it. When the pie was made it was very hard to get a slice off the base. In fact, I ended up having to keep this on the base. Attemps at moving it were futile since the filling is so soft and the crust is so fragile. It's like trying to balance jello. Also I was not able to find a temperature to store this at that would have the filling and whipped topping firm enough yet the berries not frozen at. The only good thing I can say about it is that it's a good combination of flavors but I know there are many easier ways of combining choc. and strawberries.