Strawberry Chocolate Mousse Cake
Fresh strawberries and chocolate mousse make an appealing treat.
I feel guilty writing a review, because I cheated on the recipe so much that what I came out with was a completely different recipe. But the inspiration and the results I got were such a success! I made a graham cracker crust with 1 1/2 cups (or 1 individual package of whole crackers) graham cracker crumbs, 1/3 cup powdered sugar, and 1/3 cup melted butter, mixed and pressed flat into a 9 inch springform. Did the strawberries as directed, being careful to cut the bottoms at a slight angle to they pressed flat againt the pan sides. Then (forgive me Eleanor) I am so lazy that I just used two boxes of packaged mousse mix instead of making my own. It pulled away from the sides of the pan perfectly, and was georgeous! Got tons of oohs and aahs. It was light and cool and perfect. Later I did it with fresh raspberries, which I think might be even better. Thank you so much for such a wonderful and impressive dessert idea!Read More
I made this recipe for guests. All five guests did not like this recipe. The reasons were that the recipe was too rich, dry, and was not creamy like a mousse should be. I wanted to make an impression with my dessert, but, instead, the majority of the dessert remained on their plate. I want to be honest because I pick and choose my recipes by the ratings. I noticed this recipe has many good ratings. I followed the recipe exactly as written.Read More
Best dessert I have ever made!!! Very easy and absolutely beautiful. Only changes I made were to use 1 1/2 cups oreo cookie crumbs and 4 1/2 tbles butter for the crust so it would not break up when being cut. I put parchment paper on bottom of pan and that made it easy to slide onto serving plate. YOu must try..will NOT be disappointed.
I ended up baking a brownie mix in a 9X13 pan, layering strawberries on top of the brownies. I melted the chocolate chips on the stove with the corn syrup and water and used 2 cartons of cool whip. It was divine. I am not sure I will ever try it with cookie crumbs as this got soooo many compliments and I liked the brownie "crust". Great recipe.
I served this to some friends and it was a HUGE hit..they thought I bought it from a bakery!! I used a mixture of Nestle semi-sweet chocolate and expensive dark chocolate and I think that gave it a more "gourmet" flavor. I used graham cracker crumbs + a few tablespoons of baking cocoa for my crust and I added a layer of sliced strawberries between the crust and the mousse. I'm excited to make this again using different combinations of flavored chocolate and fruit!!
This is a very impressive looking dessert that is *very* easy to do. I am never able to find chocolate cookie crumbs in the baking aisle. I use Oreo cookies, remove the filling and put them in a plastic bag and use a rolling pin to smash them (great job for a kid) or put them in the food processor. The chocolate crust is well worth the effort. I didn't make any changes in the ingredients but to save a step I added the chocolate chips to the warm corn syrup mixture and stirred until smooth instead of running it through the blender. It came out perfectly. I made it for my father-in-law's birthday and everyone loved it!
Really yummy,but really rich. Make sure chocolate is completely cooled before adding to cream.
this is one great recipe. not only is it super easy to make (i was able to make it at the same time i was taking care of my 3 month old!) it also turned out wonderfully delicious! very rich and dark, however you want it. i made an actual cake as the base and used the mousse on top, with the strawberries. i also used a square shaped springform pan and it looked uniquely beautiful! thanks for submitting this.
This was beautiful, easy & delicious! I followed the recipe exactly & it came out almost perfectly. I used chocolate graham teddy bears (crushed of course) for the crust. I think next time I will bake the crust for a few minutes before filling, to get it more set & not so crumbly. Be sure & leave the "cake" in the fridge until serving time so that it remains good & set. I garnished w/ fresh blueberries & sliced strawberries.
This turned out really nice! I made this for my husbands birthday! I made a dunkin hines brownie crust on the bottom of the pans (I used one cake box to fill the bottom of 1x 8x8 square pan and one very large round spring-form pan) in order to keep the crust thin nd not to take away from the mousse, but not have it too thick. I used frozen strawberries - as it is not the season for fresh strawberries (and i made this recipe on a whim so didnt have them in the house...) I thought the mouse tasted a bit grainy. I prefer "Polly Welby's Excellent Chocolate Mousse" from this site which is quite similar to this mousse recipe, but less ingredients/less steps. I will make this again - but with the mousse recipe I prefer.
This was just a wonderful dessert. So easy, yet looked like I slaved for hours over it. The only problem was that it was so good, my family didn't leave me any leftovers! Thanks for this fantastic recipe.
This is AMAZING. Very very easy, maybe 20 minutes MAX. I agree with other reviewers you do not have to have 2 pints of strawberries. I too used oreo cookies with out the filling for the crust. This will absolutely be a favorite recipe of mine from now on.
Wow! This is a great recipe. Everyone loved it and said it looked beautiful. I followed the recipe exactly and had enough crust, mousse & topping, so the measurements are perfect. I usually do not find that is the case with a lot of recipes, for some reason I always have to make more of something. I made it with milk choc chips because some of the other reviews said it was really rich, however it didn't seem too rich so I will definitely try it with the semi-sweet next time, I bet it would be better that way. I use this website all the time and this is probably the best recipe I have ever made, my husband said it was definitely the best dessert I've ever made. Thanks for the great recipe!
Beautiful, Delicious and so easy to make! It was a hit at the party. Thank you
Made this for Valentines Day and instead of using a springform pan I used a mini heart shape pan which made 12. Wow this was good but very sweet, it could be that I used mini chocolate chips but I don't think that it why. There is one step that I would do without though, and that is there really is no need for the blender. All you really need to do is put the chips in a bowl and pour the hot ixture over it to melt. This is how you do it to make a ganache. I wastes alot of chocolate as i couldn't get it all out of the blender. I would make it again but with less chocolate or even maybe try it with white chocolate hmmmm that sounds good
yummy
This dessert is scrumptious, easy to make, and looks elegant. I use Oreo cookies for the crust, and coffee instead of water to add depth to the chocolate flavor. Fantastic!
I made this for Mother's Day and it was a huge hit. This was very easy to make and I will definitely make it again!
I've used this recipe several times... I even bought my springform pan just for this recipe. Every time I make it everyone is amazed... and it's so easy! Just don't give it to your kids right before bedtime.
This dessert is easy and beautiful, and as much as I love the idea if it we found the appearance to be better than the taste. So, I made again this time with the brownie crust (Hershey's chocolate chunk brownie mix) and milk chocolate chips. The brownie crust is the clear winner, and while the milk chocolate chips did taste better, it's still not right. Like other reviewers stated...it is in fact grainy and lacking in flavor. I will try this again with a different mousse recipe.
MMMM!!!! This cake turned out really well! Hubby doesn't like the cake-y type cakes, so this one was right up his alley. The blend of intense chocolate flavor mixed with fresh strawberries is divine, and I wasn't even that thrilled with the quality of the strawberries I used. It presented nicely with the ring of strawberries around it, and the homemade whipped cream set it off perfectly, not being too sweet, but full of real cream flavor. (Do not use canned...it will only insult this yummy cake!) I would agree with a previous reviewer about not giving it to your children before bedtime...bounce, bounce, bounce....lol
This was a wonderful summertime dessert and easy to make too. My first time making a chocolate mousse from scratch!
5 stars if you are a chocolate lover and a sweet tooth (and I am both). My husband isn't much of a chocolate lover, and he thought the mousse was a little grainy. But he still encouraged me to make it again. A huge hit with my family.
All the reviews said this was easy but I had a hard time visualizing it at first. Just try it! It will make sense as you go. In my opinion this is a dinner party dessert, not picnic food. The presentation is wonderful and it tasts terrific!
Followed a previous review and used a brownie crust instead of cookie crumbs. This cake has a wonderful flavor, smoothness, and appearance!
People are still "mmmmmm"ing about this from my Christmas Eve Party!!! It’s super impressive and mouth-watering! I doubled the crust using crushed Oreo Cookies without the fillings. Pre-baked the crust (so it would not get soggy), used high quality chocolate chips and melted them in the same pan as the syrup without heat. I also omitted the strawberries (since they are not in season). Please DO NOT use store bought whipped topping, take the time to make your own it really makes all the difference. Try this simple masterpiece and your guests will think you slaved over it (But it’s really easy). Thanks Eleanor for a superb recipe!
This was SO good! And SO easy!!! Definitely try this recipe. I made it exactly as written. You do NOT need 2 pints of strawberries... I used less than one pint.
Awesome dessert and easy, too!! Made this just for me & my husband, so halved the recipe & used a smaller clear glass dish- looked great! I used my blender for the whipping cream as well to save on dishes- worked great!
Loved this recipe, easy to make and vey light. The only thing I changed was to soak the strawberries in balsamic and sugar before using them Beautiful!
I made this for a birthday party last night. It was loved by all who ate it! Also it was very easy to make, especially on a hot day with no air conditioning. I added a pile of strawberries to the top sitting on top of whipped cream.. really beautiful. Thankyou!! it's recipes like this that make the average baker look like a super-star baker!
I haven't read any of the other reviews for this one. I made this for an office gathering and got no less than 5 marriage proposals. I thought the crust was a bit thin. I will use 1.5 to 2 cups of oreos next time. It was truly fabulous and easy. Thanks for sharing.
This was okay, but almost rich even for me (and I like rich desserts). Instead of making the crust, I used a storebought chocolate crust. Other than that, I followed the recipe. I think I would try making this again using milk chocolate instead of semi-sweet. I think that would be more to our tastes.
I made this for a birthday at work. It was very good and got a lot of compliments. I, personally, thought the mousse was slightly on the bitter side and would be better with milk chocolate chips instead of semi-sweet. The strawberries offset this some. I'll try milk chocolate or maybe white chocolate next time. I skipped the blender step as someone recommended and just poured the water/syrup mixture over the choc chips in a bowl - worked out fine. Oh, I also used the brownie crust as another reviewer mentioned. Was fabulous!
I have made this recipe on several occasions. It is very easy to make. I have also made a white chocolate variation. However you need to add some gelation to get the chocolate to set.
I made this for my mother's birthday dinner and it was a hit! I added a twist to this by making only half the quantity of the chocolate mousse filling, which filled the pan half-way, and repeating with white chocolate chips instead of semi-sweet. The only catch was that I had to refrigerate the chocolate layer for a couple hours before I could add the white chocolate layer. But the result was AMAZING!
I have made this recipe many times and each time it gets rave reviews. The last couple times I have made this, I also sliced strawberries and spread them on the bottom before adding mousse.
Please follow this wonderful recipe exactly. I didn't and I wished I had. I couldn't find cookie crumbs so I used a chocolate pie shell and crumbled it up. Using a bit less butter, I mixed it with the crumbles and pressed it in. It was a disaster and stuck to the springform pan. Of course the best part is the mousse with fresh strawberries and the presentation (sans crust) is still beautiful. Thank you for this very easy, non-cook dessert that will get oohs and ahs from your guests!
A big hit! I used Lite Cool Whip instead of heavy cream and sugar. A lighter version that was awesome.
i used mini chocolate chips and it melted really well. i did bake the crust at 350 degrees for 7 minutes and that was perfect. very easy to make and looked great. but the mousse texture was really strange - my husband said it was gritty-like. i thought it was a starchy texture or something - hard to describe. and the topping didnt have a whole lot of taste, but yet i think it's needed for the cake just to even out the mousse.
The mousse is so easy, the pie was great. My husband likes the mousse just by itself in a bowl with a spoon! Yummy and so easy! I have been looking for a good mousse recipee without raw egg! Thank you!
Delicious. Easy to make.
I've made this cake twice now, both times using a brownie crust. The first time I substituted milk chocolate chips. The second time I used the semi sweet. Both cakes were equally delicious! This cake is easy and impressive. But, due to the short shelf life of strawberries should definitely be enjoyed in a day or two for best quality.
This is very good. I made it because I had strawberries that needed to be used up and it was so easy! Plus it looks fantastic. I'm making it this weekend for a dessert party and I'm sure it will be a huge hit!
Everyone loved this cake when I made it for a party. It is slightly rich, but the tart fresh strawberries offset the mousse.
Had to make a cake for a male dotor at work and serve to many female nurses (who of course want chocolate 24/7) This was a huge hit for all with its "light" texture and smooth, decadent chocolate taste!!
A very impressive looking, and delicious tasting dessert that's a breeze to put together.
If you love chocolate, this is a MUST recipe. It is rich, creamy, and decadent. I have made it with and without the strawberries. Personally, I like it better with them. I think I will try a mix of strawberries and raspberries next time. Yum! This is very easy. The amout if whipping cream needed makes it a bit more pricey than some other dessert recipes, but to me, totally worth it!
I brought this into work today and everyone fell in love with it! Instead of just whipped cream on top, I made a white chocolate mousse following the same premise as the dark chocolate mouse. For convenience, I also used chocolate graham cracker crumbs instead of chocolate cookie crumbs. It came out beautifully! Thanks!
I made this for my book club. It was a big hit. This is a beautiful dessert that is nearly effortless to make. Big bang for you buck you will hear lots of "Wow! You must have spent all day on this." I usually make this the day before I serve it because it does take time to set. I've made this twice. Once with the cookie crust and once with a brownie crust. It was awesome both ways. I'm thinking of trying this with peanut butter chips and maybe a nutter-butter crust for a peanut butter version of the same dessert.
Awesome! I always double the recipe for the crust to make it a little easier to get out, but other than that I follow the recipe exactly and it always comes out wonderfully. Every time I make it for my friends it's devoured very quickly. If you like chocolate covered strawberries, you'll love this dessert.
Fantastic! Very simple to make. I used crushed oreo cookies w/o the centers for the bottom. Topped with canned whipped cream. Next time I'll put strawberries along the bottom as suggested by another poster, I think that'd taste delicious. Also, I used "whipping cream" instead of "heavy cream" and it worked out just fine - the recipe calls for "heavy whipping cream" and it all worked out fine.
I have made this dessert many times & have always been asked what bakery I bought it from! Don't let it intimidate you! There are several steps BUT it's easy.Here are a few tips. I take 15 or so oreo cookies, scrape off the filling & use that for the crust.When I slice the strawberries I too cut the tops flat. It helps them to stay put. Mine has never come out grainy as others have said; I use a bag of Nestle's semisweet chips & its always smooth & creamy!Thanks for sharing this recipe! It's the bomb!
Beautiful, delicious. So easy to make and so clean to serve! Crumbled Oreo cookies work perfectly for the crust. If you're debating whether to make this - you MUST :)
This is so pretty. I used plain digestive crumbs instead of chocolate cookie crumbs but otherwise followed the recipe. I did have to make more biscuit base but all the other measurements are perfect. Served it at a barbecue and it was gone very quickly. Thanks
Easy to make and delicious. I've passed this recipe on to friends who have enjoyed it as well.
Wonderful dessert! I flipped my strawberries so they looked like hearts for my parents anniversary.
I used crushed chocolate graham crackers for the "crust." I did not have a springform pan so I used a circular cake pan. This is very rich, creamy, and chocolatey, but the strawberries balance out the intensity of the chocolate! Yumm!
I made this cake for valentines day a year or two back and everyone who had the fortune to get a peice asks for me to make it for every occasion. Delicious!
I've made this recipe with both raspberries and strawberries, both are equally delicious! It's an easy, elegant dessert.
I am a chocoholic and I really loved this. I used crushed graham crackers for the base and added more strawberries on top. It was beautiful when I removed the springform pan. A divine and decadent recipe for sure!
Wonderful! I serve it with confidence when I have dinner guests. Tastes great & serves beautifully. To save time, I used canned whipped cream to garnish the top of each piece before I served it.
I wanted to make this for a group with a healthy appetite for desserts, so I did 1-1/2 times the crust and twice the mousse. It filled my springform pan, with a little left over. I decided to gild the lily and piped a little chocolate syrup on the top before piping on the whipped cream and adding the strawberries. I also cut up some additional strawberries and mixed them with sugar for anyone who wanted to put that on their plate too. Everyone loved it and it's very rich. I would suggest adding a little more melted butter to the cookie crumbs since mine didn't hold together as much as I would have liked. I've been wanting to try this for years and I'm glad I finally had the opportunity to try it.
So so so good. I have made this 4 times, and it goes FAST! There is no need to change a thing. I did make little mini cakes in muffin cups, and they were easy to remove from the wrapper. Thanks for the great recipe!
This recipe was a big hit! It is sweet, but not too sweet.
I used crushed graham crackers for my crust and it does make a beautiful presentation. The taste is great but my mousse ended up a tad grainy so I may use my mixer when adding the chips to the corn syrup - or maybe just try a better chip? I wouldn't mind this being made with even darker chocolate. I also used canned whipped cream for the top. I was just whishing for a moussier mousse - but it was probably something I did wrong.
Very easy to make
This recipe is so easy and delicious.
Too good to be true! It was so delicious and tasty. I've made this recipe 4 times and the results are still amazing. Only problem I had was that sometimes the strawberry chocolate mousse cake would collapse. Not sure why, but it wont stop me from making it :)
Impressive! Everyone raved about this cake. The taste is so rich and it really does make for a beautiful presentation.
this cake was delicious. it was extremely rich with the semi sweet chocolate chips, however. i think next time i will try milk chocolate chips. i'm also tempted to try white chocolate chips. i'm sure both will turn out wonderful.
I have made this 3 times and it is sooo good. The recipe is perfect just the way it is! Thanks
I am getting requests for this cake for get togethers. I made it for my fiance's birthday and it came out perfectly. The presentation is impressive and everyone was so impressed that the mousse was made from scratch - but it was so easy.
i thought this was ok.it just tasted like chocolate chips.it wasnt really what i was looking for.didnt taste like mousse,but it did look pretty!
This is amazing!!! I made it just as is the first time and it was so good! Think I'll try adding some raspberries the next time - if you like chocolate, you'll love this one!
I want to rate this recipe as a 5 because of the simplicity and the the taste and presentation were awesome but we could not get past the grainy texture. What did I do wrong, as not many reviews acknowledge the weird texture so I am sure I errored some how.
My husband made this for my birthday. Following is his thoughts. "I was afraid this would be too sweet so I used a 70% semi sweet chocolate.The strawberries I had were a little bit sour as its the beginning of the season. The end result was bitter-sour-sweet. Not as good as I expected it and yet still good and very pretty. Next time I will use sweet strawberries and not as bitter chocolate. There will be a next time. This was my first time making a cake like this and it was surprisingly easy. I was thought it might fall apart when I opened the pan so I lined it with a sheer plastic I bought at the baking shop. That held everything together."
If you are a person who thinks there's no such thing as too much chocolate, you will probably like this cake. Not having had too many chocolate-mousse-type desserts before, I didn't know exactly what to expect. I found it was very, very rich. Too rich and too chocolate-y for me. That could partially be because I only had 1/2 cup regular chocolate morsels and had to use semi-sweet dark chocolate morsels for the rest. I just thought it was too much of all the same flavor and same consistency in this dessert.
Great recipe have made several times and love it !!!!
This is excellent. I followed the recipe exactly. It is very rich and sooo good. Definitely for true chocolate lovers only. Very easy but appears impressive. Thank you so much for the recipe Eleanor. This is one I will be making over and over again!
Pluses: Very easy to make, looks amazing, mousse is tasty. Minus: Crust is boring/thin/dry. I'll definitely make this again, but with modifications to the crust. I'll also try it with raspberries instead of strawberries, which I think will be amazing.
This is a beautiful and delicious dessert. It makes a dramatic presentation.
the picture on here is the cake that made i helped make with my friend kami.and i am making in now with her.haha it is so amazing and anyone who likes chocolate should try this cake i cant wait to eat it again.it is so amazing and yummy.=]
Made this recipe exactly as written and was not pleased with the results. Although it looks impressive, the chocolate mousse has a strange gritty, almost chalky consistency. It contains 2 cups of chocolate chips but didn't even taste that chocolatey to us:/. Won't make again.
Yummy and looked great too!
Excellent recipe! Received rave reviews from my fussy family members who love to experiment with my desserts!
Delicious! Beautiful presentation yet so easy to make!
This is great! Very impressive but not at all hard to do. Not too sweet - just very rich.
Simple, delicious, yet impressive dessert. Everyone loved it. Definitely will make again.
YUM! I am a chocoholic and this cake was delicious. Very rich!
This was good. It was rich in my opinion, but my husband absolutely loved it. Next time I will add chocolate shavings on top too for an extra touch.
This was good. Maybe it's just me (I'm not a chocolate fanatic), but it was just so rich and chocolately. My family loved it, so it's probably just my personal preference for more fruit than chocolate. It was easy to make but looked like it took a long time to put together. I did use a pre-made chocolate cookie pie crust since I don't have a Springform pan. If you decide to go with the pie crust too, you could absolutely cut the chocolate mousse ingredients by half and still have enough. My pie was overflowing with the mousse, and I didn't even use all that the recipe had called for. I couldn't put the lid back on the pie.
This was a perfect texture for mousse. I used chocolate chex cereal for the crust for a gluten free version. Be sure to allow the chocolate to cool long enough. Delicious! I made it for my boss for his birthday and he was just short of licking the plate clean. This is someone who watches his diet and is very proper, lol. I'd say it was a hit!
Absolutely wonderful! Easy to make and easy to tweak to personal tastes! I recieved a request for a peanut butter version after making this and it was great! I just removed the strawberries and added ground peanuts and used pb morsels instead of chocolate. Hats off to you, Eleanor!!
When Cyndi Marker my co-worker made this for me on my Birthday I can honestly say it was the best gift I received in a long time. Fresh, rich with a natural taste.
This is amazing! Light and yummy! I have made it three times in the month since I found the recipe and everyone that I serve it to has asked for the recipe. Enjoy!
I did alter this recipe by preparing a prepackaged milk choc. mousse mix and coolwhip. I defrosted frozen strawberries also. I found the crust to be barely enough to cover the bottom of my 9" springform pan and certainly not enough to have any thickness to it. When the pie was made it was very hard to get a slice off the base. In fact, I ended up having to keep this on the base. Attemps at moving it were futile since the filling is so soft and the crust is so fragile. It's like trying to balance jello. Also I was not able to find a temperature to store this at that would have the filling and whipped topping firm enough yet the berries not frozen at. The only good thing I can say about it is that it's a good combination of flavors but I know there are many easier ways of combining choc. and strawberries.
I made this mousse this past Easter and it was a huge hit! It was easy to make and came out great. I am making it again for Thanksgiving dessert. If you love chocolate, you can't go wrong with this one!
This is a beautiful cake to look at but I found the chocolate flavour sort of bitter. Maybe a mixture of half semisweet and half milk chocolate chips would have a better result? Everything else was fine though.
Brilliant!
