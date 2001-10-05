Floating Brownie

when the milk and the sugar joined partnership, we were not exactly thrilled by the idea of it smothering our tastebuds. it looked so wrong!! after putting on some 1990's dance music (especially Pump Up The Jam by Technotronic), we added the coca flour sugar randomness and gave it to our mate to try. She licked the spoon and decided it was worth carrying on. after pumping up the jam we moved on Livin Joy, and added the powder topping with coffee.... to mix it up a bit, we blasted 2 Unlimited and thought we would add a mars bar to the top powder layer. we really had given up with the idea of it working, but after sittin in the oven for 35 mins we decided it looks and smells amazing!!! we havent eaten any yet but i just thought i'd share the moment.... techno techno techno techno UPDATE : this was the most vile thing i have ever had the misfortune to eat. out of 4 of us, all 4 of us thought it was not good!! considering we are all hardcore chocolate junkies not even we could handle this!! i still feel like its attached to the roof of my mouth and we ate it literally a month or so ago. avoid at all costs!!!!

Read More