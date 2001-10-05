Floating Brownie

This is also called Chocolate Upside Down Cake, because it can be turned out-- duh --upside down. It's good served with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.

Recipe by Laura

Directions

  • Cream together 3/4 cup sugar and butter. Add the milk and vanilla and mix. Sift together the flour, salt, baking powder, and 3 tablespoons cocoa, and add to the mixture.

  • Spread into a greased 9 x 9 inch pan. The batter will be thick.

  • Combine 1/2 cup white sugar, 1/2 cup brown sugar, and 1/4 cup cocoa. Sprinkle this over the batter.

  • Finally, pour 1 1/4 cups boiling double strength coffee or water evenly over all. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 30 minutes. Serves 6 to 8.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
184 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 40.1g; fat 2.7g; cholesterol 5.9mg; sodium 110.8mg. Full Nutrition
