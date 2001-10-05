Floating Brownie
This is also called Chocolate Upside Down Cake, because it can be turned out-- duh --upside down. It's good served with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.
WONDERFUL RECIPE!!! I ADDED AN EGG TO MAKE IT RICHER. AS FAR AS SOME OF THE OTHER COMMENTS ABOUT IT BEING RUNNY; LET IT SET ABOUT 15 MINS AFTER GETTING OUT OF THE OVEN, ITS TOO HOT WHEN IT COMES OUT AND NEEDS TO "REST"Read More
when the milk and the sugar joined partnership, we were not exactly thrilled by the idea of it smothering our tastebuds. it looked so wrong!! after putting on some 1990's dance music (especially Pump Up The Jam by Technotronic), we added the coca flour sugar randomness and gave it to our mate to try. She licked the spoon and decided it was worth carrying on. after pumping up the jam we moved on Livin Joy, and added the powder topping with coffee.... to mix it up a bit, we blasted 2 Unlimited and thought we would add a mars bar to the top powder layer. we really had given up with the idea of it working, but after sittin in the oven for 35 mins we decided it looks and smells amazing!!! we havent eaten any yet but i just thought i'd share the moment.... techno techno techno techno UPDATE : this was the most vile thing i have ever had the misfortune to eat. out of 4 of us, all 4 of us thought it was not good!! considering we are all hardcore chocolate junkies not even we could handle this!! i still feel like its attached to the roof of my mouth and we ate it literally a month or so ago. avoid at all costs!!!!Read More
I did not care for this recipe at all. The brownie did not taste good at all and the liquid portion underneath the brownie was just 'ok'. Too many great brownie recipes out there to use this one!
First of all, I'll have to give out a different name of this recipe if I make it again, because I had every single person in my family giggling when I told them it was "Floating Brownies". (Hee hee, I made floating brownies today! Heh me too!) But it was a tasty dessert --I used a mild hazelnut flavored coffee and added a teaspoon of hazelnut extract to give it a really nice flavor.
Thanks for this recipe... I have to be honest I don't bake often but this is my favorite cake so I learned quickly that I can actually use a box fudge cake mix and add the sugar and cocoa on top with the water and it is awesome. I have never tried it with coffee but I will, so thanks for the info.
What people need to understand about chocolate upside-down cake is that you don't turn it out of the pan as with ordinary upside-down cake (example: pineapple). You turn each piece upside-down as you serve it. Also, serve it warm but not fresh out of the oven. But, haha, the name "Floating Brownie" is kind of comical!
This recipe was exactly what I expected it to be. A very chocolatey dessert with it´s own gloopey sauce built in. I used half a cup of milk with three quarters of a cup very strong coffee and thought it worked very well. I also used a slightly larger pan, because I have a weak oven that often won´t cook cakes all the way through. Ice-cream is a definate must when serving, and I also suggest letting it sit for about half an hour to an hour before hand, this helps it set fully. Overall, a big hit with my flatmates!
Soooooo good!!! I ended up making it in a 8X8 glass dish and baked for 45 min. I also used 1 3/4 cup instant espresso. It was all gone the next day! I did not turn it out either, it is best to let it cool down where it is just warm, this makes the sauce more of a pudding consistancy. It is great warmed in the mocrowave the next day!! Thanks again.
It smells heavenly as it is cooking, though the time on the recipe isn't even close! I just checked, and it still isn't set at 45 minutes.
I made this for book club and it was a huge hit. I had no idea if it was going to work, but it was fantastic.
This recipe was made in a pinch because I didn't have time to bake and frost a cake.It was tasty, however I give it a "zero" for presentation. I couldn't turn it upside down because it was too runny when it came out of the oven. Duh...are you sure this recipe has correct measurements?Wouldn't make it again nor would I recommend it to anyone.
Thank you so much for this recipe. I had a recipe like this but it was called "Mocha Fudge Pudding Cake" and I lost it. I love making it and my faminly loves eating it. The only difference is I dont turn it out of the pan. I serve it warm with a spoon just the way it is in the pan, I just turn the spoon when I serve it so the mocha fudge ends up on top. Thank you, LadyJade
yummy. I was looking for a quick fix to late night chocolate cravings, and this recipe hit the spot. My only complaint is that the brownie part was a little dissapointing, I might try a traditional homemade brownie recipe next time. All and all, it was very good.
I was a bit disappointed in the results, but the potential is great. I didn't care for the brownie part, you can probably use your own favorite recipe. And if I were to make it again I would use milk or evaporated skim milk (with instant coffee if you like) to pour over it. I used water and the result reminded me the pudding my roommate tried to make out of cocoa, cornstarch, and water. So I would definitely try milk, or a milky coffee.
I've made a few versions of this standby treat by now and this has to be one of the best- an especially puffy version compared with what I've had previously. All great chocolatey fixes, this one's great as well. The first time I made this specific recipe- a week ago- I made it exactly. This time, I'm out of cocoa and brown sugar. So I'm making the blondie version- we'll see how that goes.
This recipe turned out very good..I baked mine in an 8x8 pan for about 35 min. I am not a huge coffee drinker so next time I am going to try adding a different flavor to the boiling water like maybe some raspberry liquor.
We always called this chocolate pudding cake, and was a favorite growing up. Now is also a favorite with my husband and children, wouldn't change a thing!
Loved the built-in topping! I'm not sure what's going on with all the haters out there, but we are so glad we risked it and tried this new form of brownie.
I made this, and couldn't convince anyone to eat it.
This is a delicious hot fudge type cake. I wouldn't call it a brownie. Nice texture, not too sweet. Great with vanilla ice cream
