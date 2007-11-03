Chocolate Cheesecake I

I used chocolate filled oreos as the crust. The taste was awesome! I used about 20 cookies (10 w/filling, 10 w/o chocolate filling), and 1 tablespoon of sugar, because the extra filling did the job. I also did just 3 Tbsp. butter. 1/3 cup will be too much and the butter will melt out of the pan during baking. Then the crust will just taste gross. Also, I changed from 1 cup of semisweet chocolate chips to 1¾ cups, added 3 tablespoons of UNSWEETENED cocoa powder, 1/3 cup heavy whipping cream (and kept the 1/2 cup sour cream), 1/4 teaspoon salt (for flavor), and 4½ Tbsp. of cornstarch instead of flour. Let me tell you the product: a cheesecake that had a glossy finish (a marble smooth top just like in the stores)--thanks to the cornstarch (and the cornstarch acts as a thickener just like the flour, so don't worry about substituting). The cheesecake also leaned towards a dense texture--thanks to the whipping cream (I like my cheesecakes dense, not light and fluffy like mousse. Ick. Then it just becomes a mousse cheesecake, not a cheesecake cheesecake). The cheesecake was still reinforced with that trademark tanginess that everyone attributes cheesecakes with--thanks to the sour cream, and best of all, it had a CREAMY CHOCOLATE TASTE. The added 3/4 cups of chocolate chips made it more chocolatey, but it wasn't overly sweet because of the added cocoa powder (which was unsweetened), and together they made a scrumptious chocolate heaven. Very verry great!