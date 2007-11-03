Chocolate Cheesecake I
A chocolate lover's delight! Top with cherry pie filling or sweetened strawberries.
This cheesecake is very good and very smooth. My first couple of attempts gave the usual top cracks. I've been able to make a couple now without problems here is my approach. When beating the cream cheese I stop frequently and place the stainless steel bowl into a sink of hot water to help soften the cream cheese so that I don't have to beat it too much. I spray the sides of the pan with cooking spray above the crust line. This keeps the cheese cake from sticking to the sides while cooling and shrinking. I tried to seal up my spring form pans but I was never able to keep the water from leaking in so I've never attempted a standard water bath. I do fill a small roasing pan with hot water and place it on the bottom rack of the oven...the idea here is to try and keep the moisture high in the oven. The recipe calls for 325F. I have a convection oven and I've had really good success at 290F for 1 hour. To help control the cooling rate I switch the oven off at 1 hour and leave the door closed. After an hour of sitting there, I will open the oven door a crack to help cool some more.Read More
I thought it was good, but not amazing. One thing to watch for- make sure you don't add the chocolate to the mixture when it is hot- it will curdle in the cream cheese mixture. Mine turned into a "cookies and cream" pie because of that. It tasted good, though. Add chocolate syrup to a slice!Read More
Sinfully rich and delicious. Chocoholics beware of this one! Made the recipe exactly as described, no alterations. To make sure that the cheesecake doesn't crack during cooking, make sure oven isn't hotter than recipe calls for. If your oven tends to run hot, then turn it down 5 to 10 degrees. Turn oven off exactly as recipe describes. Also consider adding an ice cube to the bottom of the oven (I carefully toss one in before I put in the cheesecake) to add humidity.
The taste was pretty good but I would have prefered a slightly more chocolatey taste. Also the cheesecake cracked very badly (I cooked it for the time that it called for) so I recommend that you follow the advice section and give it a water bath while its cooking. I was therefore forced to make a chocolate glaze to cover the crack and I think everyone agreed that the glaze made the cheesecake 10X better. Just melt 1 cup of chocolate chips, 3 tbs of butter, and 2 tbs cornsyrup over boiling water, and spread it over the cake.
Delicious, rich cheesecake that has gotten rave reviews from some pretty tough critics. If you can stretch your budget a wee bit, I strongly recommend using imported chocolate. I've had excellent results with Callebaut. Is incredibly moist and almost mousse-like if you cook for just 50-60 minutes. (If you like it drier, like a typical store-bought one, cook it for 75 minutes, or so.) When you remove it from the oven it is still liquid, but sets-up in the fridge overnight. As others have done, I wrap pan in tinfoil and cook in water bath, but remove it from oven immediately when it is done and after about 5 minutes or so, carefully run a knife along the sides to prevent the cake from adhering and cracking when it cools. I put in fridge when it is lukewarm/cool. Haven't had it crack yet. Top with sugared strawberries.
I'm in cheesecake heaven! This is awesome! Not too chocolatey - just right! I replaced half of the graham cracker crumbs with ground walnuts for the crust and baked using water bath instructions from this site. Topped with raspberry sauce and whipped cream this is an elegant and delicious dessert. Well, okay, breakfast! :)
Overall, I really liked the recipe. I only had two problems: I tried the bath method, and even with two layers of foil, the water seeped in and made my crust soggy. Also, my cake didn't have any cracks after baking for 55 min. I did as the recipe says and turned off the oven, and left the cake in to cool but when I checked it after only 30 minutes, it had a huge crack down the middle. I'll definitely make it again but without the bath and the extra hour in the oven.
The PERFECT chocolate cheesecake!! Made this along with another of the recipes here, and this one was definitely the favorite. Topped with a chocolate ganache instead of sour cream. Nothing less than divine!!!
This was decadent!!!...So dense and smooth it was more like a chocolate silk tort than a cheese cake. I used an extra half cup of double dark chocolate chips and two tablespoons of godiva chocolate liquer, then toppedit with warmmelted chocolate and fresh raspberries.
I used chocolate filled oreos as the crust. The taste was awesome! I used about 20 cookies (10 w/filling, 10 w/o chocolate filling), and 1 tablespoon of sugar, because the extra filling did the job. I also did just 3 Tbsp. butter. 1/3 cup will be too much and the butter will melt out of the pan during baking. Then the crust will just taste gross. Also, I changed from 1 cup of semisweet chocolate chips to 1¾ cups, added 3 tablespoons of UNSWEETENED cocoa powder, 1/3 cup heavy whipping cream (and kept the 1/2 cup sour cream), 1/4 teaspoon salt (for flavor), and 4½ Tbsp. of cornstarch instead of flour. Let me tell you the product: a cheesecake that had a glossy finish (a marble smooth top just like in the stores)--thanks to the cornstarch (and the cornstarch acts as a thickener just like the flour, so don't worry about substituting). The cheesecake also leaned towards a dense texture--thanks to the whipping cream (I like my cheesecakes dense, not light and fluffy like mousse. Ick. Then it just becomes a mousse cheesecake, not a cheesecake cheesecake). The cheesecake was still reinforced with that trademark tanginess that everyone attributes cheesecakes with--thanks to the sour cream, and best of all, it had a CREAMY CHOCOLATE TASTE. The added 3/4 cups of chocolate chips made it more chocolatey, but it wasn't overly sweet because of the added cocoa powder (which was unsweetened), and together they made a scrumptious chocolate heaven. Very verry great!
This cheesecake is heavenly. Everyone loved it. For the crust I used chocolate graham cracker crumbs. I also grated a hershey bar for decoration on top. This recipe is definately a keeper.
I've made this recipe twice now, and both times its turned out great! The first time I followed it verbatim, and the second, I made a few changes. I replaced two of the packages of cream cheese with fat free cream cheese, and added 2 tbsp of cocoa powder, to give it an even more rich chocolate flavor. I also replaced about half of the butter in the crust with chocolate chips, for a chocolate graham cracker crust (we are major chocoholics around here). All in all, this is a wonderful recipe!
The cheesecake cracked and fell (not anybody's fault but my own). The taste and texture were sensational!!
Wow. Will definitely be making this many times again. Perfect as is. Thanks!
Absolutely the most wonderful flavored cheesecake I have ever made!!!!!
Fantastic! Not the flavour I was expecting as it wasn't too chocolately - but this was a good thing! The texture and consistency of the filling was excellent. Only downside is that I have been told to make another one straight away! ;)
This was a hit when taken for a luncheon. Admittedly I have never had the gift when it has come to baked cheesecakes, and I am sad to report that this time around was no different. Mine always seem to sag a little. So, to cover my gaffe, I made a toffee cover and placed it on top. Looked great! As we don’t have ‘Graham Cracker Crumbs” in Australia, I actually used the Woolworths brand (Select) of hazelnut and choc-chip biscuits and placed them in the food processor.
I made this for my step-son's birthday and he loved it. I didn't melt the chocolate chips I just added them to the cheesecake.
what a great recipie. super easy to make and awesome results. i will definitely do this one again
This is my very first go at a cheesecake so I was quite happy with the results. It wasn't FABULOUS but it was yummy. I didn't have a spring form pan and so baked it in a pie pan and it turned out fine. If you do this there will probably be some left over, so you can make mini cheesecakes like I did. Just place a cracker or cookie in the bottom of custard cups or muffin tins and pour some batter over. Watch how long you cook them though, they don't take long at all. 15-20 minutes at 350. Over all I was pleased but not overly impressed with this recipe. I WOULD recommed it to beginners as it's VERY EASY!
This was the best Chocolate cheesecake I've ever tasted. I love chocolate and cheesecake. It's chocolate, but not to chocolate or to rich. Instead of the sour cream on top I added strawberries and it was a big hit. I disappeared after I cut it.
Best cheesecake I've ever made - - and everyone thinks I'm the queen of great cheesecakes! Next time, I would make a chocolate crust rather than a graham cracker crust. A great recipe!
Deliciousness!!! We did make several changes. To significantly reduce calories, I used 2 packages of fat free cream cheese and one package of 1/3 fat cream cheese. I have made it both ways, and with all the sugar in it, you don't even notice the fat free cream cheese used!! I did opt to use the sour cream top (again with reduced calorie cream cheese), and also put crushed oreos over the top of that! Couldn't be a more rich, delicious chocolatey dessert! I also only wanted to make a pie, and not the full cheesecake. I used a premade graham cracker pie crust, and only ended up using about 2/3 of the mix. Baked at 350 for about 45 minutes. Our staple Thanksgiving dessert!
This cheesecake looks beautiful except it's a little lop-sided, but that's probably due to my oven. I made this for someone else so I'll have to wait for the review. I just wanted to say how nice it looks and no cracks! I used the water bath. Thanks
I followed the directions as stated. The crust burned, the chocolate flavor was too light, and the cake just seemed overcooked in general.
This is a great recipe but the last time I made it I bought dove chocolate bars rather then the chocolate chips the chocolate bars tasted much better.
It was a hit of course! Everyone loves cheesecake, chocolate, and graham crackers, so how could it not be? However, I live in France and Cream Cheese does not exist, so I had to make due with some other things. I do not think it would have affected the taste one bit, since I did essentially make cream cheese with just an additional step. But there was something missing. I topped it with cherries, which also went over well, but I still felt it needed something more. I think I just wish it was thicker. All in all, a great cheesecake and fairly simple
I really liked this one. I did add about 2 TBSP cocoa which meant extra 1/3 c sugar, too. I wanted it to be thoroughly chocolatey. I added a bit of coffee liguor and cinnamon too since I like a little bit of cappuccino flavor. And I think a little coffee brings out more chocolate flavor; never a bad thing in my kitchen! I scaled the recipe to 8 servings but it still was a tiny bit much for a normal 9" chocolate oreo pie crust, that I cooked it in. Deep dish would have been perfect with 8 servings.
I made this for a baby shower dessert, except I made it in cupcake form. I put an oreo in the bottom of each cupcake liner for the "crust" and then poured the batter in. Baked for about 20 min, refrigerated overnight, and they were great!
I liked it a lot but it was a little burnt. It wasn't very fast to make but It was really fun and easy! Kids like it, too!
This recipe was amazing! I made it for Thanksgiving desert and everyone loved it. I changed a few things though. I used chocolate graham crackers for the crust. More importantly, I topped it off with a thin layer of melted milk chocolate and sprinkled on a layer of crushed butterfinger. And.....I am a guy!
I'm a beginner, but I think if I made it properly it would have tasted better, even though it tasted great as it was. This is chocolatey, but not overboard. Even my boyfriend who doesn't like cake loved it! Great!
I love this recipe =P its great!! i did add more chocolates though. But still the recipe itself was wonderful. This my first attempt at making a cheesecake and i did not overbake it. Yeah!! =P The instruction given for this recipe is very clear and easy to follow. Even a beginner like me could do it. Try it!!
Great cheesecake! I added 1 tablespoon cocoa for the extra chocolaty taste (mu husband's a chocaholic!)
My family loved this cheesecake. I mixed some blueberries and strawberries together and served them next to the cheesecake. I will use this one often.
This cheesecake was delicious and creamy. It did crack on me but I will definitely make it again. Though it tasted plenty chocolatey, I will try dark chocolate next because of personal preference.
Excellent recipe! This is the second time I've made a cheesecake, and both came out superbly!!!
This was purely delicious! I made it and my family finished it in less than 1 hour! But if you're using a 12 inch blunt pan, I suggest doubling the cheesecake filling recipe. Other than that, it was a dreamy chocolate cheesecake. I'm definitely making this again!
I really like this cheesecake, it "looked"like a dessert from a fancy restaurant... I put the strawberries on it with alittle whipped cream to top it off. Looked great and tasted good too!!
this one is decadant! fresh raspberries on the side with the sweetened sour cream was the piece de resistance! Rich! Festive!Elegant! thank you
This is simply amazing!! It cracked as is usual for cheesecake so I will try adding a pan of water to the bottom of the oven next time as others suggested, but the recipe is wonderful! Thank you! :)
This is the best tasting chocolate cheesecake ever!!! This is the first cheesecake I ever made, but all who ate it loved it so much, tastes better than bakery bought! No complicating ingredients or method, this is one fantastic recipe to share - thanks!!!
Everyone loved this cheese cake!!!! I made it for my friends birthday party I used chocolate graham crackers instead and I made a raspberry purree ( frozen raspberries with a little sugar in the blender) and put some on the plate put the cheese cake on top and then put fresh rasberries on top of the cheese cake when i was ready to serve it. Im not a big cheese cake person but I loved this one!!! I put the bowl in hot water a couple of times like someone else said to do to soften up the cream cheese mixture so i wouldnt have to over beat it. LOVE LOVE LOVED THIS RECIPE!!!!!
I had never made a cheesecake before and decided to make this for my nephew. It was very easy to make. The only problem was that perhaps my oven was a little too hot. . .cracks developed on the top of the cheesecake. It didn't look too pretty, but it tasted great. I did add the extra 4 ounces of chocolate chips as suggested by another reviewer and made a chocolate crumb crust. . .the chocolatier, the better! I will definitely make this cheesecake again! Judy B:o)
I made this for a friend's birthday. I changed the crust to a basic shortbread crust, used the filling in this recipe exactly, and then put a chocolate ganache on top. It was uber-chocolately and perfect for a birthday cake!
This was my first attempt at making a "real" cheesecake (read that "not out of the box"). Everyone who ate it thought it was GREAT and thought I had been making scratch cheesecakes for years.
Delicious!! I made into cupcakes with a chocolate wafer cookie for crust. On top I put a drop of caramel topping and drizzled melted chocolate chips. Looked and tasted great!
Very tasty... and absolutely decadent. I did have a problem with the top cracking, though I think the fault lies with my ovens hot spot.
Too dry! I think the leaving in the oven was not necessary.
Recipe was overall good, but it was very dense! It was more like a fudge than cheesecake. Also I just used a premade crust.
This recipe was GREAT. I baked in a water bath like the Cheesecake tips suggested. I however should have wraped my pan in tinfoil as a little water leaked in an made the crust soggy. The cheesecake was baked to perfection, no cracks. I cooled over night and it was silky and mouth watering. Will be a monthly treat in our house. NOTE: I used 1/3 fat cream cheese and the texture was still perfect.
I love this recipe, it's super easy. I can suggest 3 variations: 1) Instead of melting the chocolate chips, i stir it into the batter before pouring it into the crust. 2) My favourite thing to do is to make individual servings in 6 ramekins, 1/3 of the recipe makes the right amount, 3) When I don't have graham crackers on hand, i mash up digestive cookies. As well, for humidity I place the ramekins in a baking pan filled with about 1 cm of water... I got this idea from several members who said that otherwise the cheesecake might crack.
Very yummy, extremely simple to make!! I used chocolate graham cracker crumbs. I increased the chocolate chips to 1.5 cups to make it a little more "chocolately". I poured this into cupcake liners and made mini cheesecakes. I garnished them with a dollop of whipped topping and a little chocolate sauce, super yummy!!
This was perfect! It was thick and rich. I did change one thing, I used two individual packages (not boxes)(which was a little more then 2 cups) of chocolate gram crackers and a little extra butter to the crust. oh and I added a splash of the coffee I had brewed that morning to the cheese cake mixture. Thanks for the great recipe.
I've been making this recipe for several times and it always turned out great.
LUSH! I used plain choc and digestives to give more of a cheesecake feel to it though. Better than expected! ***** Brilliant
I loved this recipe but I did substitute regular gram crackers with chocolate grams
This was the first cheesecake I've ever made. The recipe was easy to follow and the cake turned out great! I went out on a limb and made my own oreo cookie crust, but it still worked out really well. My boyfriend and co-workers said it was delicious. It wasn't the "prettiest" cake in the world, but it sure tasted wonderful.
Not the best cheesecake I've ever had...but certainly delicious. It's not overly sweet which I liked, but I would have preferred a stronger chocolate flavor. Next time I'll try using an imported chocolate, because Hershey's just didn't cut it. I made a raspberry sauce to go with it. Definitely follow the water bath instructions from the advice section, this was the first time I didn't make a cracked cheesecake.
Made this for Thanksgiving. Nothing was left. Wished I had made 2! One for the guests and one for me. Awesome!!
My cheesecake turned out great flavorwise as far as my family is concerned. They said they definitely want it again. I used the pan of water in the bottom of the oven, but the cheesecake developed a crack down the center anyway. I researching why, I found that several "youtube" sites stated that you can beat all the ingredients as long as you like, but the eggs should go in last. They should be slightly beaten before they are added, and the mixture should only be slowly beaten until the eggs are incorporated. I will try this the next time to see if this helps. But all and all, not bad for my first try at cheesecake.
Absolutely amazing, got rave reviews from everyone at the party. Didn't crack at all thanks (I think) to the tip about the ice cube. I cooked it 50 minutes before turning off the heat. After letting it cool in oven for 2 hours, I refrigerated it for a few hours. I drizzled melted chocolate chips over the top and refrigerated to set the topping. As beautiful as it was tasty.
I made it and the cracks were horrible. I did not even cook it for the alotted time but maybe that was the oven temp.
I thought this was incredible! I used a food processor and pulsed the cream cheese first. After it was softened and creamy I added the sugar. Once blended, I added the eggs one at a time and mixed, and followed this with the chocolate, vanilla, and 2 TBS of flour. After this mixture was well blended, I added the sour cream and just pulsed until it mixed in. I thought the crust was excellent, and the cheesecake fantastic. Not too sweet at all and a great consistency.
great recipe and a awesome addition by robert(1st coment)
I have tried a lot of chocolate cheesecake recipes and, to me, this has the best flavour. probably, the only way to keep it from cracking is to use a bain marie, but I like the texture of a cheesecake that is baked dry better so I made it exactly according to the recipe and pipes some whipped topping on it with a French tip to cover the cracks. That looks better anyway.
It was very good. My guest loved it and took leftovers home.
This was my first cheese cake attempt. I followed the recipe exactly as it was posted and it turned out pretty near perfect (1 little crack). I did take other posters advice with using some water in the oven for moisture. Topped it with fresh blueberries and drizzled the sauce (sweetened sour cream & sugar), and the family loved it. Thank you for posting this recipe. Simple and Delish.
My children loved this!! Their ages are 1,3, and 8. My husband and I also really enjoyed it. Thanks for the great recipe!
I just made this cheesecake, I had the same problem as many others have where the top cracked really bad. I covered mine with a chocolate ganache, and drizzled melted white chocolate all over it. Hope it tastes as good as it looks!
Excellent, very rich chocolate cheesecake. It was easy to make- just hard to be patient to wait for it to cool so we could eat it. I added 1/2 cup more chocolate, and it was wonderful. This is the type of cheesecake that is very decadent, so even a small piece goes a long way. Crust was easy and very flavorful.
We made using the recipe for the filling, but a premade graham cracker crust that I had on hand. Good, but not great. Will try another next time.
For an easy and elegant addition add fresh strawberries on top.
This cheesecake has a great, rich flavor, however leaving it in the oven for 1hr with the over off after the cooking time was finished caused it to turn out over-done and dry. Next time I'd take it out and allow it to cool on the counter.
Easy to bake and yummy. Remember to cool the cake before removing it from the pan.. I had forgotten to cool the cake Before removing the clip and the crust drop out creating a mess. Otherwise it should turn out well.
Oooh-la-la! Followed the recipe to a T (sort of), except I used chocolate grahams for the crust. I also didn't exactly pour the melted chocolate (which I did in the microwave in 20 second intervals) in "slowly"....I just sort of dumped it all in at once and then turned the mixer on (hot chocolate, cold cheese mixture). It ended up with a "speckled" look (which was rather exotic if you ask me)! Tasted great with slightly sugared strawberry slices on top. Yum, yum, yummy! Thanks for the recipe!
It was very rich in chocolate - maybe too much for my families taste. Wasn't a big hit at my house because it was not sweet enough and too dense and rich. IU can see where chocoholics would love this!
Perfect for the chocoholic. I used milk chocolate chips, and added a bit of cocoa powder for added richness. Instead of graham crackers I used Oreo Cookies. Great with a tall glass of cold milk!
It tasted great. Slightly overdone but I am guessing thats the same problem I always have when converting to celcius. Only real problem was the chocolate cooled far too much in the cream cheese and started to harden before it could be fully blended. Although, all my Hubby's work mates said it tasted good too. Tiniest crack - no bath used.
mine came out a little dry but tasted good. not too rich but still sweet.
I asume this was very good. I made it for a church function and it disappeared before I got any. However, I was told that it was excellent. So I guess I will have to make it again so I can try it myself.
Came out dry and cracked and barely a taste of cheesecake.
after a long break from a failed attempt at baking cheesecake... this recipe was a delightful success! friends loved it. followed the recipe exactly and it turned out soft and creamy, just the right texture. didnt do a water bath though and it cracked. i'll try putting an ice in the oven next time. definitely a recipe for keeps. simple and good. =)
This cheesecake has a great texture and very smooth. The family very much enjoyed this special treat.
Mind blowing! I changed that a little, used one tub of cottage cheese, one of mascarpone, 2 bars of dark chocolate, added cocoa powder and used little sugar and tennis biscuits for base. But, wow, so delicious and not too sweet, don't like too sweet.
This is truly amazing! Everyone couldnt believe how much it tastes like the piece of cheesecake from the restaurant that you pay over $5 per slice! This deserves 10 stars!
Well, i'm 14, and i just made this cake cuz i LOVE to cook and i LOVE cheesecake. abd i found that although it took me a little while to make, it came out really great. it is still cooling now, but i know already that it will taste good. This is the very first cheesecake i made, and it was a success! Thanx for this recipe!!
This was an amazing cheesecake to me. This is my second cheesecake I have made, so it might not be as good to people that call themselves amazing chefs. The only problem is that its cracks very easily. However this was not a problem as it was only a small family get together, but I will remember next time.
This is soooo good. I got requests from my friends to make it again...
This cheesecake was good, but not sweet enough for my personal taste. Also, I tried the tip about putting an ice cube in the bottom of my oven and have a suggestion. If you are going to try the ice cube trick, make sure the bottom of your oven is very clean-otherwise you will get smoke!
My first cheesecake, turned out beautiful. No cracks I used 1 pkg. of oreo cookies for the crust, twisted them apart and scraped the frosting (chocolate) saved that to ice graham crackers (childhood thing) added 2 Tab of cocoa powder with the mini chocolate chips to make more chocolaty. Sprinkled remainder of chips on top before baking. Was very nervous about the water bath, So I followed another reader and placed a 9x13 pan of water on the rack below the cheesecake, still nervous so I placed a jelly roll pan under the cheesecake and placed just enough water in that pan to come just up to the bottom of cheesecake. After baking and then turning off the oven left it in the oven for two hours. Let it finish cooling on the counter. Then to the freezer, next morning took it out of the pan, sliced it wrapped each piece in plastic wrap and back to the freezer. With only 2 of us, this way keeps us from eating the whole thing. And it freezes well, my husband actually likes to eat it frozen!
Excellent! Not too sweet, my minor changes: -I baked the graham cracker crust because I like it crisp and cookie-like (about 10 min at 350*) -I reduced the flour to 2 Tbs and added in 1 Tbs cornstarch. It really helps with the custard like consistency. - I sprayed down the side with spay oil after baking the crust. -I baked it at 250* for 70 min with a big pan full of boiling/steaming water underneath, without even peaking once (it killed me). Then, I turned the oven off and left it in there for at least another hour. Then, I pulled it out and put it in the fridge. It took at least 4 hours to cool and it was awesome the next day. I know these add up to bigger changes, but I followed the ingredients list otherwise and it was A-maz-ing. I bought some caramel sauce to drizzle in it, and I forgot to use it, the cheesecake was so good on its own.
Great chocolate flavor! Easy to make! I cheated and used 3 bought chocolate crusts, as someone had suggested. But I didn't change the recipe at all. Turned out perfect! Topped with a nice chocolate ganache. Yummy!
Very good tasting filling, makes a lot. I mixed it all in a food processor / blender in the order described above. Mixing the cream cheese and sugar, then mixing the eggs, then mixing everything else. I added a little bit of water to the chocolate chips and microwaved for two minutes then poured in. It was chunky still but mixed well. I then tasted it and decided to add 1/2 cup more chocolate. I also used a pre made graham cracker crust and did not garnish. The filling was overflowing with some not used so I ended up being able to make 2-9 inch cheesecakes using this recipe.
This cheesecake was great, but I definitely have to agree with the reviewer who said to make sure your oven is not hotter than 350. My oven tends to run hot and I ended up with cracks. It still tasted great, however.
If you want to impress your husband's co-workers send this recipe to his work! Easy, delicious and the guys even liked the topping, it helps cut down on the sweetness and gives it more dimension. I used Oreo crumbs for the base and other cookies to make the amount needed and it worked just fine. He even brought a piece home for me!
I made this for my in-laws for Valentines day and my Mother in law is in cheese cake heaven. She cant quit talking about how good it is. It is so creamy, it just melts in your mouth. I did not have good quality chocolate and its still great so I cant wait to try it with better chocolate. The sour cream topping is great too.
Tastes delicious, but cracked all across the top, so presentation was not good. Still, a definite repeat!
An easy and delicious cheesecake.
