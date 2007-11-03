Chocolate Cheesecake I

A chocolate lover's delight! Top with cherry pie filling or sweetened strawberries.

Recipe by JJOHN32

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Prepare crumb crust by combining cracker or wafer crumbs, butter or margarine, and 2 tablespoons sugar. Press mixture into bottom and 2 inches up sides of a 9 inch springform pan. Refrigerate.

  • Melt chocolate chips in top of a double boiler over hot water. Set aside.

  • Beat cream cheese and 1 cup sugar in a large mixing bowl until smooth and creamy. Blend in eggs. Gradually pour in chocolate mixture beating on low speed until well-blended. Add 1/2 cup sour cream, flour, vanilla. Blend until smooth. Pour into prepared crust.

  • Bake in a preheated oven at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 55 - 60 minutes or until filling is firm. Turn oven off. Cool cheesecake 1 hour without opening door. Cool completely. Chill several hours or over night. Garnish just before serving with sweetened sour cream made by combining 1 tablespoon sugar with 1/2 cup sour cream.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
508 calories; protein 8.2g; carbohydrates 42.3g; fat 35.5g; cholesterol 130.1mg; sodium 316.1mg. Full Nutrition
