Corn Noodle Casserole

This is an amazing comfort food! My mom used to whip this up whenever she needed a quick meal for her three hungry daughters - even young children love it!

By DARCELLA

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a medium casserole dish.

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add noodles, cook for 6 to 8 minutes, until al dente, and drain.

  • Place turkey in a skillet over medium heat, and cook until evenly brown. Drain grease.

  • In a bowl, gently mix cooked noodles and turkey, corn, and soup. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer to the prepared baking dish.

  • Bake 20 minutes in the preheated oven, until bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
352 calories; protein 19.6g; carbohydrates 47.7g; fat 9.9g; cholesterol 82.5mg; sodium 441.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (80)

MAZZO
Rating: 4 stars
03/17/2006
I rate this a 4 because of its a decent meal and fast and easy to prepare. What I did do different was combine all the ingredients together (noodles uncooked and used cream of chicken soup)added maybe about a cup of sour cream and some water enough to make sure noodles were covered in pan. Baked covered for about a 1/2 hour. If I dont have to precook noodles before using them in a dish i don't. Read More
Helpful
(28)
APBAKER
Rating: 4 stars
07/11/2005
I think that perhaps this recipe needs 2 cans of soup. Using just 1 can made it very dry. There was no "bubbling" when it was baking. Still the flavors are good together. I personally am not fond of mushrooms so I used a can of cream of celery soup instead. I also added some chopped celery and grated carrots for more color and nutrition. It is easy to get creative with this recipe by adding different vegetables or adding a topping before baking. I tried grated mozarella. Read More
Helpful
(27)
MOIRDAI
Rating: 4 stars
09/04/2006
We liked this one - I followed the advice of others and added 1 can crm of chicken and I also added garlic powder minced onion and sprinkled cheese over 1/2 of it. My kids loved it and I thought it was a great base to be tweaked depending on our mood. Read More
Helpful
(19)
KBD517
Rating: 4 stars
01/13/2006
This is an easy fast DELICIOUS recipe "as is". It's even better with cheese and CREAMED corn as opposed to plain kernals. And onion- can't forget the onion:) Read More
Helpful
(15)
Hungry Matt
Rating: 5 stars
03/26/2006
I love mushroom flavor and this is great. I used 2 cans of cream of mushroom soup and added a small jar of sliced mushrooms. Im not hungry anymore and will make this over and over. Thanks for a great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(10)
Miller Bunch
Rating: 3 stars
11/19/2005
I topped this casserole with a box of Stove Top Chicken flavored stuffing mix prepared according to the package directions to make it stretch for my large family. It also added to the flavor. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Michele Beers
Rating: 4 stars
02/01/2007
I can't believe how easy this recipe is! I didn't have corn so I made it with peas/carrots and it was very good. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Real Me
Rating: 2 stars
09/13/2006
Okay.......this was just bad. I gave it two starts just in case it was my weird personal taste or something. This dish even smelled bad when it was cooking. I will admit this is my first time to ever cook with ground turkey maybe it was that in it's self that was gross I don't know. I will not ever try cooking with it again. Read More
Helpful
(6)
lenihan5
Rating: 3 stars
02/29/2012
Pretty good base recipe but as people said it needs seasoning. I sauteed onions with the meat. For seasoning I added garlic powder onion salt and a bit of paprika & parsley flakes to add color. Make sure noodles are covered or they become hard. Might taste better with leftover turkey than ground. Read More
Helpful
(4)
