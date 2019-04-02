Corn Noodle Casserole

I rate this a 4 because of its a decent meal and fast and easy to prepare. What I did do different was combine all the ingredients together (noodles uncooked and used cream of chicken soup)added maybe about a cup of sour cream and some water enough to make sure noodles were covered in pan. Baked covered for about a 1/2 hour. If I dont have to precook noodles before using them in a dish i don't.
I think that perhaps this recipe needs 2 cans of soup. Using just 1 can made it very dry. There was no "bubbling" when it was baking. Still the flavors are good together. I personally am not fond of mushrooms so I used a can of cream of celery soup instead. I also added some chopped celery and grated carrots for more color and nutrition. It is easy to get creative with this recipe by adding different vegetables or adding a topping before baking. I tried grated mozarella.
We liked this one - I followed the advice of others and added 1 can crm of chicken and I also added garlic powder minced onion and sprinkled cheese over 1/2 of it. My kids loved it and I thought it was a great base to be tweaked depending on our mood.
This is an easy fast DELICIOUS recipe "as is". It's even better with cheese and CREAMED corn as opposed to plain kernals. And onion- can't forget the onion:)
I love mushroom flavor and this is great. I used 2 cans of cream of mushroom soup and added a small jar of sliced mushrooms. Im not hungry anymore and will make this over and over. Thanks for a great recipe!
I topped this casserole with a box of Stove Top Chicken flavored stuffing mix prepared according to the package directions to make it stretch for my large family. It also added to the flavor.
I can't believe how easy this recipe is! I didn't have corn so I made it with peas/carrots and it was very good.
Okay.......this was just bad. I gave it two starts just in case it was my weird personal taste or something. This dish even smelled bad when it was cooking. I will admit this is my first time to ever cook with ground turkey maybe it was that in it's self that was gross I don't know. I will not ever try cooking with it again.
Pretty good base recipe but as people said it needs seasoning. I sauteed onions with the meat. For seasoning I added garlic powder onion salt and a bit of paprika & parsley flakes to add color. Make sure noodles are covered or they become hard. Might taste better with leftover turkey than ground.