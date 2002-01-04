Swiss Cheesecake

A different cheesecake--made with Swiss cheese.

By JJOHN32

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
1 day 2 hrs
total:
1 day 3 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9-inch cheesecake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Crust:
Filling:
Topping:

Directions

  • For crust, combine graham cracker crumbs, 1/3 cup sugar, ground walnuts, cinnamon, and melted butter. Press onto bottom and part way up the sides of a 9-inch springform pan. Chill crust while preparing filling.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Beat cottage cheese in small mixing bowl with an electric mixer on high speed until almost smooth, about 5 minutes; set aside. Beat cream cheese in large mixing bowl until light and fluffy. On medium speed, beat in Swiss cheese and cottage cheese until well-blended, about 3 minutes. Mix in 1 cup sugar, vanilla, almond extract, and salt. Beat in egg yolks, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Gradually blend in flour.

  • Wash egg beaters well, so no trace of batter remains. In a separate bowl, beat egg whites until medium-stiff peaks form. Lift the beater straight up: the tip of the peak formed by the egg whites should curl over slightly. Fold 1/3 of the egg white mixture into the cheesecake batter to lighten; fold in remaining egg whites. Pour batter into prepared crust.

  • Bake in preheated oven until center is set and doesn't jiggle when pan is shaken gently, 60 to 65 minutes.

  • Turn oven heat off. Open oven door and let cheesecake cool in oven. It is normal for the cake to sink slightly in center. Refrigerate several hours or overnight.

  • Place cake on serving plate; carefully remove sides of pan.

  • For glaze, place pear slices in a decorative pattern on top of cheesecake. Heat currant jelly in small saucepan over low heat, stirring constantly, until melted. Spoon small amount over pear slices until all slices are coated; reserve remaining jelly. Refrigerate glazed cake at least one hour. To serve, reheat jelly and spoon a small amount over each slice of cheesecake.

Editor's Note:

You may substitute apple jelly for currant jelly, if you prefer.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
480 calories; protein 15.4g; carbohydrates 53.9g; fat 23.5g; cholesterol 140.7mg; sodium 417mg. Full Nutrition
