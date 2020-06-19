Carrot Cupcakes with White Chocolate Cream Cheese Icing

I made this recipe for my boyfriend's birthday, his favourite cake is carrot cake. They turned out well, he loved them...I topped them with a few curls of shaved white chocolate for pizzaz! The only complaint I have is that the recipe for the icing makes a totally ridiculous amount of icing - a big waste of ingredients!! Next time I'd cut the icing recipe at least in half.
This recipe was fabulous!! I doubled the cupcake recipe and kept the frosting recipe as is and had just the right amount of frosting. I found that once the frosting was on the cupcakes the orange flavor was just right, not overpowering at all. I used 1 C. whole wheat flour to 2 C. all-purpose flour and substituted coconut for the walnuts. I kept everything else the same and got rave reviews and many requests for this recipe! I definitely recommend using this recipe.
I once again made these cupcakes this time for a summer Sunday evening BBQ. Made with the frosting from Carrot Cake III. Once again received rave reviews and many comments that they are delicious and moist!
The cupcakes turned out excellent! People at work were practically fighting over them. I will concur with the other reviewers who said this recipe makes WAY TOO MUCH frosting. I doubled the batch because it says it only makes 12 cupcakes, but I actually ended up with close to 50, which I thought I was generously frosting until I was done and there was still a full two cups of frosting left!!! And I didn't double the frosting recipe! I also didn't have any orange extract so I put a dot of lemon extract in and it gave the frosting a nice citrusy flavor without being overpowering. I put an entire 20 oz can of crushed pineapple (which I drained, but not very well) in the cake batter because I didn't feel like wasting it. I will make these again, but maybe not so many!
Two thumbs up! I cut the frosting recipe in half per the advice of another review, which is an excellent idea. On top of that, I modified to make a lower calorie frosting and cut the butter in half along with using milk instead of cream and the frosting was still excellent. Will make again!
These are SO good! Really decadent. (And I thought I "didn't like" carrot cake.) My daughter saw some beautiful carrot cupcakes w/cream cheese frosting at Trader Joe's and wanted to buy them; I told her we'd do better and make some instead! This recipe looked good, and it was. I have never made carrot cake before and was unsure of the pineapple, but it's great. I also thought the batter was really liquidy, but I guess it's supposed to be that way. I got 15 cupcakes out of this. I reduced the white sugar to 1 cup and it was plenty sweet. I also used 1/2 cup whole wheat pastry flour. I used 1% milk in the frosting, not cream, and it was fine. I made all of the frosting (used Neufchatel), and yes it is too much, but I was expecting that because I read the reviews. I'm going to use the rest to frost some chocolate cookies. The frosting is really good; I added an extra ounce of white chocolate. Next time I would only do 3 cups of sugar- it's pretty sweet as-is. You can really taste the orange too but I like that. This recipe is really good, and almost perfect (except for the sugar) so it gets 5 stars from me!
This is an exceptional carrot cake cupcake recipe! The cupcakes are moist and full of flavor! I shreddded the carrots on the fine side of my shredder. As for the crushed pineapple, I wasn't sure if I should drain it or not -- I drained it and saved the juice and added about half of the reserved juice at the end when I saw the consistency. With that said, I think the recipe would be absolutely fine if the pineapple is drained or not. I did not use the frosting on this recipe -- I used Cream Cheese Frosting II from this site.
Excellent! I like this recipe best than putting regular carrot cake batter in cupcake tins because it's less spastic in the oven. These did sink after they came out, but were moist and delicious. Tip: Bake at 400 for 8 minutes and then reduce heat to 350 and bake until done. This encourages domed cupcakes. It should make around 12 cupcakes; I made the mistake of putting too little batter in each cup because of past experience, and the cupcakes weren't high enough to pass the tops of the liners.
I just used the icing from this recipe 'cause it sounded absolutely amazing.... and it was!!! I did a few things differently though. Orange extract was about $8 more expensive than Lemon extract so I went with Lemon. And the recipe calls for WAY WAY WAY too much sugar in my opinion. >.< I cut it back by half and it was still a bit too sweet. Next time I do this (and there WILL be a next time) I think I'll only add maybe a cup of sugar. Other than that, it was simply divine!!
Great cupcakes. Adapted the recipe based on suggestions from other reviewer. When I made them, I used: > 2 3/4 cup shredded carrots > 1/4 cup oil, 1/4 cup applesauce > 2.5 tsp cinnamon > 1 tsp nutmeg > 1/8 tsp cloves > 3/4 cup all purpose flour, 3/4 cup whole wheat flour For the icing....I essentially cut the recipe in 1/2 but also tweaked the quantities of the chocolate, orange extract and confectioners sugar. Here is what I used: 2 ounces of white chocolate (left this as is even though I pretty much halved everything else) 4 oz cream cheese 1/4 cup unsalted butter 1/2 tsp pure vanilla extract 1/8 tsp orange extract (used only a tiny bit to prevent overpowering) 1 cup of icing sugar (halved and then halved again as per other reviewers suggestions) 1 tbsp heavy cream
These were very tasty, but I changed the recipe a bit: applesauce instead of oil, 1 cup regular flour and 1/2 cup whole wheat flour, replaced half of the regular sugar with splenda. I think next time some extra carrots are in order, because it seemed to be a little too much like a spice cake instead of a carrot cake. Also, I wasn't crazy about the icing for this recipe. The orange flavor was way too strong and I guess I prefer a frosting as opposed to an icing, so I ended up making Cream Cheese Frosting II by Janni on this site.
Great cupcakes. I made them for work and everyone loved them. They were easy to make and came out so moist. I doubled the recipe so I could make a dozen muffin sized cupcakes and made 6 regular sized cupcakes and still had frosting left over. The frosting was creamy with a lemony taste. I would most definitely make these again!
Rating: 5 stars
04/28/2014
Made these yesterday and they were a HUGE hit. Everyone loved them and I had tons of compliments - definitely a keeper! Changes: I added 2 tsps of baking powder as well as the baking soda, and they rose just fine. For the icing, I left the orange extract out, and I only used 3 cups of icing sugar. It was perhaps slightly less thick than it should have been as a result, but it tasted amazing without being oversweet and was still plenty thick. Criticisms & Tips: I ignored the warnings about there being way too much icing because I suspected people might be going light on it, and I do like lots of icing on my muffins - nope, it was at least double what I needed, and I was heavy-handed with mine. I will be making 1/2 batches of icing in the future - it will still be more than enough. Also, while the white chocolate was definitely a nice touch, be careful to stir it lots and give it as little time as possible. Use a double boiler if you have one - I burned mine (on minimum heat) twice before I got it right.
I would have loved to give these five stars, but the icing portion of the recipe keeps that from happening. The cupcakes themselves are delicious...dense, but not heavy; lightly spiced,not overbearing. I don't like cooked carrots at all, but when they're in cake, it's a whole different story! The icing, while not a disaster, makes way too much for the amount of cupcakes and is wasteful. I now have a big container of frosting left over and nothing to use it on unless I make more cupcakes. Also, there was not a hint of white chocolate, even though I *doubled* the amount after adding the called-for amount...STILL not a bit of white chocolate flavor. This is NOT a white chocolate frosting recipe, it's a cream cheese frosting recipe. If you go in expecting that, you'll be good to go. If you really want a white chocolate frosting, look somewhere else, but definitely give the cupcakes a try!
SO GOOD! The cake is wonderful, but the frosting is KILLER. I've only had a few experiences with carrot cake and none left me particularly amazed, but this recipe is great. That frosting is dangerous though. :) Thanks!
I made the cupcakes and icing exactly as reported and they were fabulous! The only thing we didn't like was the orange extract was a little too much for our liking, but the icing is really good. Definitely cut the icing recipe in half. The household loves icing, but we could barely use half of what was made. Thanks for sharing this recipe!!!
Very delicious and moist cupcakes! Just be aware that you only need to make 1/2 of the frosting! I made half recipe of the frosting and it was just the right amount to frost 12 cupcakes. I did double the white chocolate, but I still had trouble distinguishing that flavor in the frosting. Overall it's a great recipe - great cake, great frosting!
Made the muffins from this recipe and the icing from the Carrot Cake III recipe as someone else suggested. These are TO DIE FOR! My husband was never big on carrot cake and I honestly didn't think he would even eat these, but he can't get enough!
I've been making the same carrot cake for ages and decided to try this one solely because I had white choc. chips to use up and this frosting recipe was intriguing. The results were DELICIOUS. Hubby has requested this for his bday cake. I did not put the nuts into the batter, just put extra on the frosting.
Great recipe. Made these along with Dark Chocolate Bacon cupcakes from this site. These were far better! The icing is way too much. I made 18 standard size cupcakes from this recipe (filled baking liners about 75-80% full) and had enough icing for 36, so next time I will cut in half or double cupcake quantity. Carrot cake is my husbands favorite. While he loved these, he did say that a few raisins in each and a bit more spice would make them perfect. I loved the icing - especially the orange flavor: I did choose to use 2 oz. more cream cheese in lieu of the white chocolate and added finely grated orange peel to the top of the iced cupcakes. It made clear to all that it was either carrot or orange flavored and added a bright orange accent!
This is a wonderful cupcake! I made these for my book club group and they loved them. Several people have been asking for the recipe. I added some coconut because I like coconut in my carrot cake but other than that, I followed the recipe exactly. Highly recommend!
I must say that the frosting quite good, next time I may also use half the orange extract required. It is good enough to use again. This carrot cake recipe produces quite a tender crumb not oily like most, but I give it three stars because it was quite bland without the frosting. I didn't have crushed pineapple and pureed some fresh pinapple that I had on hand. I will try to make this again with the addition of coconut flakes. I'm crossing my fingers for the next time I make this cupcake.
I didn't make the frosting in this recipe because I didn't have the ingredients necessary to do it, I did a buttercream frosting from this site and it was fabulous on these! I did them following the recipe to a T with only one little change, I used haselnuts instead of walnuts again because that's what I had on hand... They are DELICIOUS! I am picking and choosing cupcakes and muffins to serve at my wedding reception and these are definitely on the list! Thank you so much for the recipe!!! Just one little advice: the recipe starts with preheating the oven and beating the eggs... Don't. Start by grating the carrots and crushing the nuts, then crush the pineapple. This way you save time and don't have your oven running for a longer time than needed!
In just reading this recipe, it should show the top ingredients to be frosting and to put aside. Knowing some cooks (like my kids) who just mix everything together unless told otherwise!!! Just a suggestion....
I made these pretty much as-is. The only thing changed was that I used about 1/4 tsp lemon extract because I didn't have orange, and I used pecans instead of walnuts. The best thing about these cupcakes is that they were very moist, even a few days later. I doubled the cupcake part of the recipe but left the icing alone because of other reviews I read. It is a ridiculous amount of icing, which is a serious flaw with this recipe. I would have wasted a lot of icing had I not read other reviews. The other problem is the amount of sugar. I did not put the full amount of white sugar in the recipe, and they still tasted too sweet, especially with the icing! I plan on making these again, but I will try a healthier version with applesauce instead of oil, less sugar, etc for myself...but my family really loved these.
This is a great recipe but I improved on it a bit. With these modifications it is totally a FIVE star recipe! First, I used only 1C sugar, not 4, in the icing. Also the icing recipe needs to be cut in half, or just triple the cupcake recipe! I also added 2 1/2C-3C shredded carrots in the cake, and just because i like nuts I added a few extra. The result was a spicy, moist, not too sweet carrot cake. The icing isn't my favorite I think using just a simple cream cheese icing would be better. Anyway these were easy and fun to play around with. In fact i'm headed to the kitchen for another!!
These turned out sooooo good! Very yummy moist recipe! We ate them w/o the icing....they were all gone before I had the chance to make the icing! We're not big on nuts in our family so we didn't add them. Plus, my batch made 25 muffins...not 12. Perfect recipe...we'll be making these again!
Everybody at work absolutely loved these cupcakes! They all thought I was a pro, but really I am not that experienced :). That goes to show how easy these are to make, and how good they turn out even if you are not very experienced! I cut the icing in half per other reviewers just so I would not have too much left over. The batter made about 16 cupcakes for me. I only changed two things: used half applesauce and half oil (I have seen that a lot in other recipes and thought I would try it, the cupcakes were really moist), and I forgot to buy baking soda, so I used baking powder, and doubled the amount written and omitted the salt (some website said this is the closest to getting to baking soda), and it still turned out just fine. I recommend this!
These cupcakes were perfect. It was my first time baking, and I made them for my 2-year-old's birthday party and all the adults and the kids loved them - people couldn't stop raving. I made 3 separate batches instead of tripling the recipe - it was simple enough once I prepped the ingredients. I increased the cinnamon (2.5 tsp) & nutmeg (1 full tsp), and so they were nice & spicy, but not overpowering. They were definitely ready under 20 mins (probably more like 17 mins). I made them the night before, stored them in an airtight container at room temp, and frosted them the morning of the party. I did not use the icing here, but one which went perfectly and was enough to cover over 30 cakes. Leave some unfrosted for breakfast or morning tea! You can't go wrong with this recipe.
I made this recipe with no changes- completely as is. Absolutely wonderful! I acutally made them for a cupcake tower I was doing for my niece's wedding. I was traveling 350 miles so I made them on a Wednesday and froze them for traveling. I defrosted Saturday morning (the day of the wedding)and made the icing and decorated the cupcakes. The cupcakes froze beautifully and were very moist and delicious. As for the icing, my husband said "you can put that icing on cardboard and it would still be delicious!" Thank you! This is a keeper.
the first time i made these - i made several changes - and they were only like a 4 star - this time i followed the recipe exactly - and they are so delicious - a definite 5 star... perfect for anytime of year - I could see these making great Halloween treats - using mini muffin tins - dye the frosting orange! Excellent treat :p
Really good! Right up there with Uncle Sam's from this site. I used a different cream cheese icing without white chocolate (don't care for it) and I always add a bit of lemon juice to cream cheese icing, adds just a bit of tartness which is so good!!
Rating: 5 stars
05/12/2005
These were excellent, very moist! The only thing I changed was I used another frosting. I used the whipped cream with cream cheese frosting recipe on this website. Again, excellent, I will definitely make these again.
Made these yesterday for a RED HATTERS get together,they were great,not to sweet, just right.I had a small zuccini over so grated that with the carrots to make up the two cups, will be making these again for sure.
O.k. but not the best by any means. The recipe makes a lot of frosting. I don't get the white chocolate part because you really don't add enough of it to notice any white chocolate in it at all. They didn't have enough flavor for me. I would have added a little more of each spice.
These got rave reviews, but I used icing from Carrot Cake II as I prefer cream cheese. They were a bit tough to get out of the pan straight from the oven. I may try letting them cool in the pan first, then dumping them on the wire rack next time.
I made these for someone's birthday at work and everyone raved about them. They were very moist and delicious, and the frosting was a nice touch (although I couldn't taste the white chocolate much, the orange extract really added some pizazz!). Personally, I'm not really a fan of carrot cake, but these cupcakes were amazing! I will be making this recipe again.
This recipe was fantastic. Although i did change a few things. I doubled the recipe, and instead of doubling the vegetable oil, i put 3/4 apple sauce and 1/4 vegetable oil. I used one 8 oz can of crushed pineapples (drained + 3 table spoon of the pineapple juice) thinking i should had bought more, but they turned out great! I used currants in addition. I also used the cream cheese frosting II from this site. Making mini cupcakes is fun too, they're the perfect bite size!
Delicious frosting! I can only imagine how yummy the cupcake would have been based on how good the frosting was. :) My black bottom cupcakes were in SERIOUS need of frosting to make them visually appealing (although delicious, they are UGLY!!!). I've had my eye on this recipe for some time, but because I already have a favorite go-to carrot cake recipe, I never tried this. This frosting was mildly sweet and a perfect complement to my rich, indulgent cupcakes! Other than omitting the orange extract (I was on the lookout for a vanilla-based cream cheese frosting and didn't feel the orange flavor would pair well with my cupcakes), I made no changes. I'm SO gald I found this recipe! BAKERAMA, this was sinfully decadent! :-)
Excellent tasting muffin. I substituted coconut for the walnuts also, so my children could take these to school. Very moist, not too greasy. The recipe for the icing makes an insane amount. You could easily cut that in half.
This recipe is the best! I modified it by making it sugar free and reduced fat. I used Splenda (regular & brown sugar Splenda), crushed pineapple presweetned with Splenda, omitted the oil (added some pineapple juice instead), used I can't believe it's not butter (in the tub) and fat free cream cheese. Thank you for this great recipe!
Awesome recipe! Huge hit with everyone. Made about 48 (medium sized) cupcakes, I couldn't believe it! I listened to everyone else, made single batch of icing, doubled the cupcake recipe. It was really moist! The icing I'm not sure if I'll make again, it was like biting into sugar, wasn't as creamy as I was expecting it. It was great anyway. Otherwise I made it exactly the way it asked. I drained the pineapple, seemed to work out well. Definitely will make again!
I love this recipe! I've used it at least 5 times since I discovered it about 6 weeks ago. It freezes great, both with and without the frosting so it's a perfect do-ahead recipe. I've adapted it to cakes of all sizes too, including a tiered cake for my sister's birthday. Both the cake and frosting got rave reviews at her party. Thanks so much for posting this!
This is the first time I made carrot anything and I'm very very very pleased with this recipe. I wanted to give this a 5-star but just the amount of icing that this recipe geared is ginormous! I already made about 50 cupcakes and I still have half of the original mix... I served three types of this cupcake, one with generous amount of icing, one barely there icing and one bare. It was a very good decision because some of my friends aren't fond of icing, some wants a little and some wants to drink the icing! Great stuff!
Wow - very yummy!! I used half whole wheat/half white flour. Also half the vegetable oil and half applesauce. These two changes make them a little healthier. I also baked at 325 degrees so as not to burn and watched until done. I made regular cream cheese frosting. They turned out delicious. Will make again and maybe add raisins. Thank you for the recipe!!
I did change things a little, I added the whole cup of walnuts to the batter, I also added some coconut flakes, I didn't measure but I would say around half cup...OM Goodness were these yummy. I didn't have white chocolate but the frosting came out fab!!!!
Amazing recipe! This is the best carrot cake AND cream cheese icing I have ever had. I followed the instructions exactly. I did cut the icing in half per advice and it happened to be the PERFECT amount for these cupcakes! So delicious! Thank you for uploading this recipe!!
Carrot Cake is my favorite kind of cake and this is one of the best I've ever tasted. Not heavy tasting at all; nice, light texture. The cream-cheese frosting is excellent with the addition of the white chocolate. I used white chocolate chips in mine. It does make a ton of frosting and I ended up freezing the leftover. Next time I will either halve the frosting recipe, or double the cupcake recipe. This made 19 cupcakes for me, not 12. This recipe is a keeper!
Let me just say first that this icing would make just about anything taste good. I love, love, love the hint of orange. The cupcakes are great aswell. Moist, fluffy, just as expected. I did not use the pineapple because I didn't have any, but added some applesauce to make up for the moisture. These rose up really big, so I think you could actually get a little more than 12 out of the recipe. Will be taking these to the staff lounge at school, where I am sure they will be well received.
Took these to work and everyone raved about them - as others have said, it's a nice alternative to a dense, greasy cupcake. I halved the icing recipe also but in general would next time lessen the sugar and use less orange.
Rating: 5 stars
06/01/2012
What is the purpose of Carrot Cake except to be a vehicle in which to eat cream cheese icing!! Yes, it was a lot of icing, but the more the better on top of those yummy cupcakes. I don't like white chocolate and I most definitely do not like orange flavorings in things, but this icing was to die for!! My husband requested cream cheese icing for his birthday, he didn't care what it was on top of, and these were a hit! I thought I might be throwing money away on that orange extract, but I will be making these again!
WOW these are great! I didn't understand how they could be both moist and light but they are the perfect mix of both. The frosting seemed a bit runny but it held up well after a little time in the refrigerator. I was worried that the cream cheese, white chocolate and orange would be too many different flavors but they are wonderful together. My family members were eating the frosting straight.
These are my go-to cupcakes for birthdays and other special occasions. Everyone who tries one is completely wowed. The cake itself is flavorful and moist, but it's really the frosting that makes it spectacular. This is hands-down the best frosting I have ever had. I never even liked carrot cake until I made these!
This recipe sounds great and I'm eager to try it. My only concern is the pineapple. My family and I seriously despise the stuff. I was considering just leaving it out completely and following the rest of the recipe as is. Only I don't want to go to all that effort to find that they're too dry. Has anyone tried these without the pineapple? Or can someone suggest an appropriate substitution to maintain it's moistness? Thanks!
I made this twice now and both time was a hit in my family and friends gathering. The first time I made it I drained the crushed pineapple and it turned out good. But the second time I made it I actually forgot to drain them and it turned out a lot better. More moist. For the frosting, I only used 2 cups confectioner sugar instead of 4 cups and it still turned out good. I think putting all 4 cups will be way too sweet. I also agree with some of the reviewers, the frosting is way too much for a dozen cupcakes. I was able to use it for 25 to 30 cupcakes.
I haven't made the carrot cupcakes yet. I did make the icing, and it is so good! Very easy to do. I did not add the heavy cream(didn't have any on hand). I think if you want a sturdier icing then add the heavy cream. I used the icing to top off Zucchini Cake ll (from this site by Joan), and they are great together! I did halve the icing and felt it covered the 9x13 cake well. The icing is good to dip fruit in!
Disclaimer: We had to make a few changes for our egg- and dairy-allergic four-year-old, who LOVED the end product. We used Ener-G egg replacer and a vegan vanilla cream frosting with orange extract. This cake was exceptionally moist and delicious. Our carrots did turn green, which is apparently a reaction with the baking soda, so nothing to fear. Our only minor complaint was that it was too moist/sticky to eat cupcake-style with fingers, which may be due to our necessary changes. Yay for sneaking some veggies into a preschooler's diet!
Delicious! I didn't use walnuts or pineapple-added a half cup of unsweetened apple sauce to moisten them and they turned out very well. For the icing, I didn't use white chocolate to cut the calories a little bit. Added almond and vanilla extract to the icing and it was mouthwatering. Great recipe!
I made these for my daughter's 1st birthday and they were a hit with everyone! Moist and sweet but not too. They're even fantastic without the icing, but why would you? I'll make these every year as a birthday tradition.
These are the BEST cupcakes!!! The proportions are perfect. So moist and delicious, perfect amount of spice. Great texture. Makes a TON of icing, though. I only used half. If these turn out flat for you, try adding baking powder in place of the soda- as I will next time. There isn't an acid in this recipe to activate the soda.
These were awesome! I'm not a huge fan of carrot cake, but was really craving some and these were perfect. I'm a chocoholic and made these along with a batch of dark chocolate cupcakes for a party. I preferred these hands down! A VERY RARE occurance! They were a huge hit with everyone. Highly, highly recommend!
Outstanding! Used jumbo muffin pans with jumbo paper cups and filled them filled slightly more than half way--baked to perfection. White chocolate cream cheese icing is superb. Served to picky carrot cake aficionados last night and they screamed about how great this dessert is! Many thanks!!
I give this a 4 just cause it was more of a spice cake rather then carrot cake. Still really good though. I followed the recipe and I also got 18 cupcakes not 12 and the icing is really good but made way to much, I could probably tripple the cupcake recipe to use all the icing.
Carrot Cupcakes with White Chocolate Cream Cheese Icing
Servings Per Recipe: 12 Calories: 639.1
% Daily Value *
protein: 6g 12 %
carbohydrates: 84.7g 27 %
dietary fiber: 1.8g 7 %
sugars: 69.2g
fat: 32.2g 50 %
saturated fat: 12.7g 64 %
cholesterol: 76.2mg 25 %
vitamin a iu: 3969.4IU 79 %
niacin equivalents: 2.4mg 19 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 7 %
vitamin c: 2.3mg 4 %
folate: 48.3mcg 12 %
calcium: 58.4mg 6 %
iron: 1.5mg 9 %
magnesium: 24.4mg 9 %
potassium: 191.4mg 5 %
sodium: 317.4mg 13 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 18 %
calories from fat: 290.2
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.