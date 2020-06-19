Carrot Cupcakes with White Chocolate Cream Cheese Icing

This is a very moist and light carrot muffin. It's not too sweet and not greasy like other carrot muffins/cakes. The White Chocolate Cream Cheese Icing adds just enough sweetness to round it off.

Recipe by BAKERAMA

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 55 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 muffins
Ingredients

Cream Cheese Icing:
Carrot Cake:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease 12 muffin cups.

  • In small saucepan, melt white chocolate over low heat. Stir until smooth, and allow to cool to room temperature.

  • In a bowl, beat together the cream cheese and butter until smooth. Mix in white chocolate, 1 teaspoon vanilla, and orange extract. Gradually beat in the confectioners' sugar until the mixture is fluffy. Mix in heavy cream.

  • Beat together the eggs, white sugar, and brown sugar in a bowl, and mix in the oil and vanilla. Fold in carrots and pineapple. In a separate bowl, mix the flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger. Mix flour mixture into the carrot mixture until evenly moist. Fold in 1/2 cup walnuts. Transfer to the prepared muffin cups.

  • Bake 25 minutes in the preheated oven, or until a toothpick inserted in the center of a muffin comes out clean. Cool completely on wire racks before topping with the icing and sprinkling with remaining walnuts.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
639 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 84.7g; fat 32.2g; cholesterol 76.2mg; sodium 317.4mg. Full Nutrition
