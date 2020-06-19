Carrot Cupcakes with White Chocolate Cream Cheese Icing

These are SO good! Really decadent. (And I thought I "didn't like" carrot cake.) My daughter saw some beautiful carrot cupcakes w/cream cheese frosting at Trader Joe's and wanted to buy them; I told her we'd do better and make some instead! This recipe looked good, and it was. I have never made carrot cake before and was unsure of the pineapple, but it's great. I also thought the batter was really liquidy, but I guess it's supposed to be that way. I got 15 cupcakes out of this. I reduced the white sugar to 1 cup and it was plenty sweet. I also used 1/2 cup whole wheat pastry flour. I used 1% milk in the frosting, not cream, and it was fine. I made all of the frosting (used Neufchatel), and yes it is too much, but I was expecting that because I read the reviews. I'm going to use the rest to frost some chocolate cookies. The frosting is really good; I added an extra ounce of white chocolate. Next time I would only do 3 cups of sugar- it's pretty sweet as-is. You can really taste the orange too but I like that. This recipe is really good, and almost perfect (except for the sugar) so it gets 5 stars from me!