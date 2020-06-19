Creamed Cucumber Slices

After reading the reviews on a lot of different cucumber side dishes, I decided this one sounded the best. But because a lot of the reviews said it was a little too saucy, I cut the recipe in half before printing, though I guess I could have quartered it since I only had half a cucumber I needed to use. I was trying to find something that would go well with the broiled salmon I was making for dinner. Because of my half cucumber i decided to measure a bit short on the mayo (except I used miracle whip) and the milk and vinagar . . . But I added almost twice as much sugar and the salt and pepper to taste. But like someone else said, it still seemed like it needed something . . . I added about a tablespoon of parmesan cheese and about a teaspoon of granulated garlic. It was really good! It was a little saucy still, but I loved putting the extra sauce on the salmon. (Which was seasoned with steak seasoning and a bit of lemon pepper) even my 18 mo old daughter ate both the fish and the cukes with the sauce. And she's been really picky lately. So, it was an awesome start, but because I changed it so much I gave it 4 stars.