Creamed Cucumber Slices
This is the only recipe I can think of that my mother and grandmother use to make.
Easy and delicious! I was a bit skeptical, because I'm used to using sour cream but I wanted to give this a try. I cut the recipe in half and used Hellman's light mayo and white wine vinegar. I added a bit of dill and this was enough dressing for a large cucumber and some thin sliced onion.
I thought that it sounded good and it was pretty good but I think that it has too much mayonnaise to be really an excellent recipe.
We used to buy the most wonderful cucumber salad at a local deli, but when it closed, we were unable to find anything like it. I tried to replicate it with sour cream, but it wasn't right. This is close to it! I used this recipe, and it was enough for 2 large cukes. I also added dried dill and sliced vidalia onion. Thanks for the recipe, it is sitting in the fridge...I can't waint until dinner time.
My mother not only added thinly sliced onions but she'd soak them most of the day or overnight in brine (salt/water) solution and then drain, rinse and squeeze out the liquid and then continue with the recipe, sometimes creamy and other times with just the vinegar/sugar. Guess it depended on her mood or what we were having for dinner, either way..it's comfort food to me!
My grandma used to make a cucumber salad that I loved when I was a kid. After she passsed away I tried to duplicate it but it never turned out. OH MY!!!! THIS IS IT!!! THANK YOU SOOO MUCH FOR POSTING.
I've never before been a fan of cucumbers, but after making this recipe I'm now a convert. I did increase the amount of sugar, salt, pepper, and vinegar (I used apple cider vinegar), and I sliced up 3 cucumbers as opposed to the one that was called for. I also added some dried dill. Truly wonderful.
I was so excited when I found this recipe on here. My grandmas used to always make this when I was young. Its a family favorite. Simple yet deliscious!
So THIS is how Aunt Della made her cucumbers n' cream!! I always used sour cream and it never was as good, and now I know why! Thanks for the memories, GEEKSWIFE1
I added a bit more vinegar and a sweet onion. AMAZING!
Mmmm, so good! I am used to sour cream dressings, but this was wonderful! I cut the dressing in half for one cuke and it was plenty. Quick and easy, thanks for sharing!
I halved the recipe for one cucumber and it was still plenty of sauce. I had to play with the vinegar and sugar a little as I like my creamed cucumbers a little more vinegary. But a perfect basic recipe .
Little heavy on the dressing, but absolutely delicious. This is exactly as I remember my great-grandma's tasted! I've made this several times but cut the dressing ingredients in half.
We have been trying different cucumber recipes lately since the garden is in full swing. This one was really good & my favorite so far! We added in some dill and used more cucumber than called for (there is plenty of dressing to allow for this) and it was perfect. I might add in some sweet onion next time! Thanks for sharing the recipe!
Loved them!!!
My husband and I did not like this. I followed the recipe as stated and the mayonaisse was too overpowering.
This was good but, I thought, a little bland. It might be better with Miracle Whip or maybe red wine vinegar. I thought it needed a little tang to the taste. Maybe I'm just used to dill with my cucumber sauce. I guess you could try that too!
So light and refreshing. Used two cucumbers instead of one, 3/4 cup of miracle whip instead of a full cup of mayo and added a little dill as a few others had suggested. Also added a bit more vinegar. Delish! Still had more than enough sauce.
Only used 1/2 cup mayo. Also added dried dill, doubled the vinegar & sugar. To make it even creamier: after slicing the cucumber, sprinkle with about a 1/4 tsp salt, stir & let sit for about an hour. Then drain the juices off before mixing w/ the dressing.
This was very tasty, but WAY too heavy on the dressing. If I make it again, I will half the dressing.
Hhmm, I would rather just eat cucumbers & ranch next time.
This is the first year we planted a vegetable garden and one of the plants was a cucumber. I never realized how many cucumbers 1 plant produces. So since I have so many I decided to look for a recipe like my mom used to make for us as kids. BINGO! This is definitely the one. I followed the recipe, but excluded salt and pepper. Neither are needed in my eyes. My whole family really enjoyed it!. Thank you!
This is a really good recipe, I added a small sliced onion to it and it was great!!!
I made half the dressing for a medium cucumber and it was too much dressing for me. Definitely needs dill.
very good, the only way I will eat cucumbers.
I am not a cucumber fan but the rest of my family is. My mother-in-law makes a version of this recipe and I would ask her how to do it but she eyeballs everything, so I wasn't able to duplicate it. I did an ingredient search on here and found this recipe. Let me tell you, my husband likes this recipe BETTER than his own mother's! It is definitely thicker than hers, and I did read the reviews about there being too much dressing so I just added more sliced cucumbers, was an easy fix. I did taste the dressing and I must admit it is good. My husband and family thank you for this recipe.
My mom and I love this recipe. Awesome!! We grew our own cucumbers this year and had a huge crop so I made this recipe several times this summer. I made a few modifications of my own: I added one sweet onion, a spoonful or two of sweet relish and a few dashes of dill with lemon seasoning. I will definitely continue to make this recipe.
These are the best, But I use salad dressing intead of mayo for a little more zip
I thought this cucumber dish was delicious. The sauce is plentiful so you may want to use 2 cucumbers. Thanks for sharing!
This is a great recipe. I also add sliced thin sweet onion rings. I think the key to this recipe is to make sure you refridgerate so it all marinates together. I dont have to ask what to bring at family functions cause everyone loves creamed cucumbers.
This is exactly what I was looking for! I added a teaspoon and a half of vinegar though, and it was just as my mom used to make, and my hubby used to love this when she made it!
This is wonderful! It's so light and refreshing. It makes a lot of sauce, so I used 2 large and 2 medium cucumbers. I was licking the sauce off the spoon!
THESE CAME OUT GREAT. I TRIED USING MIRACLE WHIP AND HELMANS,BUT IT JUST WASN'T RIGHT STILL CAME OUT GOOD THOUGH. NEXT TIME I'LL ONLY USE HELMANS
This was pretty good, I used 2 large cucumbers and probably could have added another without running out of sauce. It's missing something though, it's a little too bland.
This was absolutely wonderful. The only thing I changed was that I used 3 cucumbers - thanks for posting
I just made this and I could tell it was great even before I let it chill in the fridge. I added 3 cucumbers because there was a LOT of dressing even though I upped the recipe to serve 6. I added 1/3 cup milk and 1 tsp sugar along with a lot of pepper and some salt. My kids were eating it right out of the bowl. Can't wait for dinner. Think I'll bring this to the 4th of July block party, maybe adding some onion next time.
It's kind of dull flavor-wise. Though it definitely fills you up quick!
Yummy! We always grow the english cukes in our garden. We use one large cuke and half a large or a whole small vidalia onion and dig in! Celery seed can be added to add a little spice.
good
I only used half the mayonaisse and added sliced plum tomatoes as well and they turned out delicious. Everyone loved them, I will definitely use this recipe again.
O my one word. Delicious! I was asked for the recipe:)
Excellent. My husband, who would never eat cucumbers, loved this dish! Simple and delicious.
This was very good. I agree that it did need some dried dill.
Awesome! This is just like my Mom always made, except she never wrote her recipie down. My family always ate it on top of mashed or baked potatoes. It sounds weird, but it's sooo good!
So tasty, again rave reviews. Used red onion and 2-1/2 large cucumbers. Made 1-1/2 batches of the sauce. The red onion added some nice color in an otherwise pretty 'bland' looking dish.
This recipe was handed down from my grandmothers. Delicious!
I make this for every picnic. I have even used light mayo and splenda and people still love it
I like the flavor. Not quite the recipe I was looking for but still good. I added just a little more vinegar. Will make it again and add onion which I didn't have on hand when making this.
these were deelish. the only reason i gave 4 stars is because i would use 1/2 cup mayo instead of 1. it was to thick and i had to add more milk. and i use some dry dill too. but my 19 month old cleared them off his plate.
We like the combination of cucumber and onion so I am always looking for something other than the perverbial oil and vinegar...this is wonderful...I used 1/2 C. mayo and a little less milk but kept the other ingredients the same...I did use 2 cukes and some red onion for color and a bit of dry dill others have recommended
My husband did not like this recipe. He said too much mayo taste, and it left a bad after taste.
This is really yummy. You can use 2 large cucumbers with the ingredients above (for 4). I like it with a couple more dashes of sugar, personal preference. Also yummy when you add sliced onions and tomatoes. This is just the perfect summer dish, but it's January and I'm still making it:)
This tastes really good! A very good, mild sauce. I added just a touch more vinegar than called for because I just love it. However, the measurement of sauce to cucumber is waaaayyyyyy off. I halved the recipe for the sauce and used one cuke and it was way too much. I would either halve the recipe and use two cukes or use the full recipe and use four cukes. UPDATE: I made this recipe again and added about 1 tsp. of dried dill. The best!
I thought this was delicious. I really liked the thick sauce. A second time, I tried thinning it down with more milk, but it tasted too bland. I love the original.
After reading the reviews on a lot of different cucumber side dishes, I decided this one sounded the best. But because a lot of the reviews said it was a little too saucy, I cut the recipe in half before printing, though I guess I could have quartered it since I only had half a cucumber I needed to use. I was trying to find something that would go well with the broiled salmon I was making for dinner. Because of my half cucumber i decided to measure a bit short on the mayo (except I used miracle whip) and the milk and vinagar . . . But I added almost twice as much sugar and the salt and pepper to taste. But like someone else said, it still seemed like it needed something . . . I added about a tablespoon of parmesan cheese and about a teaspoon of granulated garlic. It was really good! It was a little saucy still, but I loved putting the extra sauce on the salmon. (Which was seasoned with steak seasoning and a bit of lemon pepper) even my 18 mo old daughter ate both the fish and the cukes with the sauce. And she's been really picky lately. So, it was an awesome start, but because I changed it so much I gave it 4 stars.
Tasted like our mother's recipe. I used two and a half small cucumbers and it was still plenty of dressing. My DH's motehr also soaked her cukes in a salt/water solution overnight which made the cukes give off most of their water and also gave them a softer texture.
I grew up with my mom making creamed cucumbers and I have never been able to replicate her recipe. This salad came very close. I added some paprika, onions and tomatos to the mix. I also used a little more vinegar. Next time I would use Miracle Whip instead of plane mayo to add some extra zip. This was really good for a nice summery meal.
I liked it. I used Splenda instead of sugar and almond milk but it turned out great.
I sweated the slices of one English cucumber and thinly sliced onion for about an hour then followed the recipe for a half batch. Maybe next time I will cut the dressing down just a little, but a slotted serving spoon works well just the same. Thank you, this was a great summer salad!
we loved it
I can't wait to try this tonight, my mom used to make this ALL THE TIME! YEY!
i added sliced onion, about 3. I really like onions though, so for those who also do, I suggest to add it. I made the sauce just like the recipe calls for. Pretty good:) Will make it again.
Will make it again, simple and excellent.
In my previous review I stated that I added more mayo- I use more than 1 cucumber!
Husband kept reminiscing about milk sugar and vinegar on cucumbers but did not know the ratios. Sounded terrible but searched and found this recipe. It is quite good and my husband is a very happy camper!
definite winner. My husband even likes it more than his mom's recipe. haha.
It is okay but I prefer sour cream or Greek yogurt over mayonnaise for this salad.
I made keto so used stevia instead of sugar; i also added onions. I have made it three or four times already. I add a drained can of chicken to it and I love it as chicken salad too.
I used 1/2 cup mayo and added two chopped scallions. It was really good!
This is the same recipe that my husbands grandma made also! Only difference was she added a little garlic powder.
My mom used to make a salad similar to this and sadly, I never asked for her recipe, but I think this is as close as I could come to it. I used mayo, not salad dressing, two large cucumbers, Stevia instead of sugar and a little more onion than what was called for. Also added quartered cherry tomatoes for a little color and added flavor. Delicious! Will definitely make again.
Basically the same recipe my mom use it I love this thank you for sharing ... she used to make an alternative with mostly vinegar but I prefer this one !!
Better made with sour cream , garlic salt and paprika
Didn't like this enough to make again. Still, very simple. I also added some fresh dill.
LOVE LOVE LOVE IT! I have made it several times and we like to add a bit more vinegar (reminds me of gramma's!) and also added dill one time like one user had suggested. The sauce is a perfect consistency. Thanks so much!
I tasted these at a potluck years ago and have been looking for the recipe since. Thank you so much for posting it. It is so easy and good.
I really liked this! I used two cucumbers and it was plenty. Very good and very easy to make!
First, it's delicious! Second, The ratio of sauce to cucumbers seems off. My little cukes were swimming in sauce. I used big ones too. Third, I added 1/4 red onion, very finely diced.
Absolutely the best! I add onions and a little more sugar!
We did not really care for this. I just think it was per our taste but we did not really care for all the mayo and my husband thought it had very little flavor. Sorry
Even though I halved the recipe, there was WAY too much mayo dressing for 1/2 a cucumber. I made this with an English cucumber as they are so much nicer than the nasty waxy tough ones. I used a veggie peeler to slice of strips of skin. I doubt I'll make this again but thanks anyway.
Just like my mom used to make.
