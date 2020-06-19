Creamed Cucumber Slices

This is the only recipe I can think of that my mother and grandmother use to make.

Recipe by GEEKSWIFE1

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a bowl, mix the mayonnaise, milk, sugar, and vinegar until smooth. Place cucumber slices in the bowl, and toss to coat with the dressing. Season with salt and pepper. Chill 30 minutes in the refrigerator before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
417 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 6g; fat 44g; cholesterol 22.1mg; sodium 320.1mg. Full Nutrition
