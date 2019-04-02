Cuban Ropa Vieja

725 Ratings
  • 5 413
  • 4 207
  • 3 69
  • 2 25
  • 1 11

This ropa vieja is great served on tortillas or over rice. Add sour cream, cheese, and fresh cilantro on the side.

By Kate Phillips Masterson

Recipe Summary

cook:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 15 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add flank steak and cook until browned, about 4 minutes per side.

  • Transfer steak to a slow cooker; pour in beef broth and tomato sauce. Add tomato paste, bell pepper, onion, garlic, cumin, cilantro, olive oil, and vinegar; stir until well blended. Cover and cook on on Low for up to 10 hours, or on High for 4 hours.

  • Shred steak in the slow cooker with two forks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
261 calories; protein 20.5g; carbohydrates 9.9g; fat 15.8g; cholesterol 47.6mg; sodium 599.2mg. Full Nutrition
