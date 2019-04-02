Cuban Ropa Vieja

I found this recipe about a year and a half ago on All Recipes and have been making it ever since. The first time I made this, I followed the recipe exactly and it was perfect as is. However, I have changed it up a few times for personal preferences this is what works for my family the best: I normally use a decently sized roast and combine the cumin with some oregano, salt, pepper and paprika and use it as a rub on the meat, which smells fantastic when you sear each side. After that I throw it in the slow cooker with the onion, garlic (normally around 4 cloves, love garlic!), handfull of choped up cilantro, one choped (deseeded) jalapeno, 1 29oz can crushed tomato, 1 29oz can tomato sauce, a dash of white vinegar and a dash of sugar. Then, after it's done cooking, there is a nice sauce left over to scoop over the top. My family asks me to make this recipe for them all the time, and it's just so easy (and GLUTEN FREE!).