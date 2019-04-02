Cuban Ropa Vieja
This ropa vieja is great served on tortillas or over rice. Add sour cream, cheese, and fresh cilantro on the side.
This recipe is tasty, but for the purists out there -- Cubans do not eat tortillas, sour cream, cheese, etc. Ropa vieja would be served over white rice, with a side of black beans and fried sweet plantains. =) That's what I recommend -- I'm Cuban! =)Read More
And 5 more stars too! I made this with a 4 lb chuck roast, doubled all the ingredients and added a LOT more garlic (that's my personal preference, but 2 cloves sounded way too light for this much meat!)The only other change I made was to add 2 packets of Goya sazon and some capers near the end. This recipe is as good as ANYTHING you'll get in a cuban restaurant(even in Miami). Served it with moros y christianos (black beans & white rice) for a really traditional cuban meal. A good squeeze of lime on top is all it needs. do try this..you won't be disappointed!
My husband is Cuban and he loved this dish! As suggested by other reviewers, I increased the amount of garlic. I did add some extra cumin and some salt towards the end to adjust the flavors.
I bought a crock pot specifically for this recipe. I could not have been HAPPIER!!! I made this ropa vieja for my boyfriend's 30th birthday and I got nothing but rave reviews for days to come! The only changes I made was I added an entire head of garlic (chopped) and 1/2 a 7oz jar of diced red pimientos, in addition to all the other ingredients. I also took out some of the liquid approx 1 hour prior to finishing (on the 4 hours HIGH mode), shredded the meat then, and added 2 tblspns of Brown Sugar, then stirred. This really made the flavors come alive by the end of the 4 hours. Probably one of the best recipes I've ever made! Served over white rice, black beans, w/ salad. THank you so much!!
Hi! This is my recipe. When you send things in AR tweaks them. I definately add more cumin and vinegar (apple cider) and don't add the cilantro till serving. I also add a sazon packet and bay leaf. Hope you love it as much as my family does!
This came out great. I served it with black beans, white rice, and maduros (sweet plantains). I did however only give it a 4 because I did make some adjustments to make it come out more flavorful. First, I made sure to season and marinade the beef the night before. I seasoned the meat with a badia complete season (used often in hispanic dishes) and some badia chimmichuri sauce. I then sprinkled it with garlic salt and rubbed some more minced garlic as well. I then wrapped the beef in saran wrap to sit over night. In the morning I tossed the remaining ingridients as listed and went to work. It came out wonderfully seasoned and not at all bland like other reviews said. I will definetly make this again. Thanks!
I was happy to find this quick version of a recipe I got from a gourmet magazine and it was just as good! As per the gourmet version, I added a lot more garlic (5 cloves but will probably use even more next time) and 1/4 cup of capers at the end, which added a nice salty/tangy flavor. Next time I will try this with a can of drained tomatoes rather than the sauce because I think there was more than enough liquid with the beef stock. I think the nicest thing about this recipe is that it uses many fresh ingredients rather than canned or powdered soup, etc. that seems to be popular in crock-pot cooking. This might take a few more minutes to prepare than some other crock-pot recipes but it is definitely worth it!
Marvelous! I used the pressure cooker to save time. Added the beef to the pressure cooker with some water. Also added a beef boullion cube (to make beef broth). After pressure cooker stabalized I cooked it 20 minutes. I used London Broil steak. Turned off heat and let it sit 10 minutes in the PC. Then took meat out shredded it with a fork. Took out 1.5 cups of beef water to use as broth. Next stir-fried the onions, peppers garlic 3 minutes. Then added the other ingredients + a bay leaf. Simmered it covered for 30 minutes. Used apple cider vinegar, it still is delicous! Served it with black beans and rice.
my grandmother is Cuban and makes Ropa Vieja. When I told her I made it ...she tried it and loved it. This recipe just might be as good as hers. Love it , love it, love it. Only suggestion is...if you want it a little saucier....add more tomato sauce if you are eating over rice, we like it that way. Cook on low 6 hours for tenderness, and use flank steak; skirt steak is ok, but doesn't shread as easily) Mmmmmm
This recipe is Cuban not Mexican so nix the sour cream, tortillas and taco shells. I was born in Cuba and my recipe for "Ropa Vieja" is the one that she taught me. I use brisket instaed of flank steak. I also use onion, green onions, and bell peper. You also need "vino seco" which you can buy at most stores that carry ethnic products. I use salt, comino, oregano, real garlic, and tomato sauce. This is the real "ropa vieja recipe.
This recipe is to die for! I can create a meal that tastes just like I've been to an authentic Cuban restaurant. The only suggestions that I would make are: 1. you don't need to go out and buy fresh cilantro, that will only go to waste in your fridge - the recipe is just as good without it!, 2. If you don't like too much of a tomato flavor, I would suggest using less tomato sauce and more beef broth. Either way, the recipe is great!
We thought this was average in taste. I cooked this on high for 4 1/2 hours, after which it still wasn't as tender as I was hoping and was quite chewy. I agree that it could use some salt and I suggest using a boneless chuck roast rather than flank steak (cooking on low for 8 hrs), which I personally think would yield a much better result. It has potential!
Excellent, easy and all stuff I always have on hand. I did add extra garlic and cumin because I LOVE those.
I have used this recipe at least a doz times. Fed to Cuban friends with much approval. I learned that the cut of meat matters. Tried the chuck roast but too greasy. London Broil works the best. I learned that it is faster and easier and produces the same results (possibly better) if you just toss everything into the crock pot and go. So you can omit the olive oil. If I don't have cilantro in the house, I just add extra cumin. I always serve over white rice with black beans on the side. Pure simple and delicious and authentic. You don't need extra spice unless you are trying to turn this into a mexican dish.
Soooo yummy. I've been on a search for recreating food from my childhood and I found the recipe for ropa vieja! One unfortunate thing is that our local store doesn't have flank steak so I had to make due with stew meat. It's a pretty good substitute taste wise though, just looks funny because it's short cuts and not long strips. I also substituted dry oregano for the cilantro to make it more true to what I used to eat. Cilantro, tortillas, all that stuff is more mexican. Last thing, after browning the meat, I removed it and added the stock to the pan and scraped up all the lil bits of beefy yumminess, then added it to the slow cooker for that extra flavor. Love this recipe, its exactly what I was looking for and I get to stick it all in a slow cooker and let it do the work for me!
I found this recipe about a year and a half ago on All Recipes and have been making it ever since. The first time I made this, I followed the recipe exactly and it was perfect as is. However, I have changed it up a few times for personal preferences this is what works for my family the best: I normally use a decently sized roast and combine the cumin with some oregano, salt, pepper and paprika and use it as a rub on the meat, which smells fantastic when you sear each side. After that I throw it in the slow cooker with the onion, garlic (normally around 4 cloves, love garlic!), handfull of choped up cilantro, one choped (deseeded) jalapeno, 1 29oz can crushed tomato, 1 29oz can tomato sauce, a dash of white vinegar and a dash of sugar. Then, after it's done cooking, there is a nice sauce left over to scoop over the top. My family asks me to make this recipe for them all the time, and it's just so easy (and GLUTEN FREE!).
My husband asks for this for his birthday dinner every year. I made it with chuck roast...more flavorful and more tender. I served it w/ black beans and rice. Delish!
This was very similar to the ropa vieja we order in our favorite restaurants. My husband really loved it, gives it five stars, but I only consider it a four-star dish. I found it a bit too tomatoey for my preference. If I make it again, which I probably will, I will leave out either the tomato sauce, or half of the tomato paste. The combo of both was too much. I also used much more garlic, six cloves, than the recipe called for and it could use even more than that. I'll add about eight cloves next time. I also left out most of the cumin because it's such an overpowering spice. I used 1/4 tsp.
GREAT!!!! It was the first time I've made something like this with flank steak. usually we use brisket so it was great to try something different. I used a mix of kosher salt, garlic powder, cayanne pepper and some onion flakes on the meat BEFORE browning on both sides. I deglazed the pan with some tequila and beef broth. I poured that over the meat in the crock pot and added tomato paste, cumin and a can of green chilies. Toward the end of cooking on low, I added some sazon. It was wonderful. I plan on making this dish plently of times in the future and will probably try it with a large brisket when we need feed a large group of people.
everything is on target with the exception of 1 key ingredient which is the mystery ingredient behind ropa vieja and picadillo....1 packet of Goya sazon sin achotes. You can find it in the Hispanic section of the grocery store. It comes in a box. Cut down on the tomato sauce/paste a little and you have an authentic recipe. Great recipe
OMG this was the best ropa vieja I have ever had! I live near a city where the majority of the people r from Cuba, so there r many Cubans restaurants; but nothing compares to this recipe-small changes: added 4 cloves of garlic and 1 teaspoon of paprika. Do not use flank steak the true ropa vieja is made of beef chuck roast and is served with white rice, black beans and fried sweet plantains! Cook on low for 10 hrs or high for 4 to 5 hrs.
I used the high setting in the crock pot and the beef was slightly tough to shred, but once it was shredded it was pretty tender and flavorful. I'd probably use the low setting next time and get my act together in the morning to cook it longer :) It was a pretty good dish.
I'm from Miami (19 years) and married to a Cuban. First, I must say that this recipe is KICK A**! So easy and full of SABOR (flavor). We are garlic lovers and used six garlic cloves and topped it off with a squeeze of fresh lime, delicious just like my mother-in-laws only this recipe is simple. I recommend that anyone who wishes to try this recipe follow it exactly as written. Don't use chuck roast use the flank steak and stick to the authenticity of this recipe.
This needs a little kick. It smelled great while cooking, so I was expecting something fantastic. It tasted like tender meat in tomato sauce. I may make again but add a couple of fresh jalapeno peppers and more garlic to give it some extra flavor. It is missing something.
This recipe is super basic...I had to change this recipe considerably to make it taste good. I used sherry vinegar instead of white, used 2 tablespoons of olive oil, 2 tablespoons of cumin, a small green and red bell pepper for color/taste, 1 large shallot, 4 cloves of smashed garlic, 1/4 cup pitted and halved pimiento stuffed olives, 3 tablespoons of tomato paste (instead of a can), a can of crushed tomatoes with jalapeno instead of tomato sauce, ground fresh pepper, 2 bay leaves, and I added 1/2 cup of red wine. If this is going to be in your slow cooker for more than 4 hours then you need to increase the amount of liquid you use. I usually put in 1/4 cup for each hour! Also, you can serve with black beans which you cook with soffrito and plain white rice!
This was good, but I would have liked it with a little more spice. I accidentally forgot to put in the cilantro...not sure how much that would have effected the flavor. I added probably a teaspoon of cayanne pepper, but I would probably double that next time. I think I had my slow cooker at too high of a temperature, though, because it was a little tough when I tried to shred it. Overall, though, great recipe!
This was ok, even after doubling the garlic, cumin and cilantro. I even subbed the tomato sauce for diced tomatoes with green chiles. After 4 hours on high I was not able to shred the beef. It didn't remind me of my cuban restaurant affairs from Florida at all.
I added capers, pimentos, and 1/2 cup brown sugar. I do recommend extra garlic cloves and a squeeze of lime. I serve it in flour tortillas with cilantro, cheddar, and sour cream! Really good!
Delicious recipe but the cilantro can be omitted as it's not traditional to Cuban cuisine- tho' it has gained popularity by tv and online chefs/cooks due to the popularity of Mexican food in this country. It may be someone's personal favorite but it's not traditional and can definitely be omitted from this recipe.
Very, very easy and tasty. The prep time for this was even less than 15 minutes. You more or less throw everything into the crock pot and wait. Do not skip the broiling step which carmelizes the meat and creates a seal. This is essential. The only things I did different were: (1) I did not use flank steak. I figured that it was going to be stewed down incredibly anyway so it didn't matter what the beef was. I used a thick cheaper meat and it was fine. (2) I cooked it for 5 1/2 hours on high. (3) served with fresh lime and cilantro on top and sour cream on the side. And (4) served with black beans and rice. Some of us wrapped everything in tortillas which was amazing as well. Went will with margaritas and mojitos.
This is the first time I have ever had ropa vieja & I live in Miami - obviously, I am not Cuban. I couldn't say then how it compares to ropa vieja made by the natives but this was very tasy. I did not give it 5 stars because it seemed like it needed something, but not sure what. Maybe extra garlic like some reviewers here commented. I can honestly say though that I followed the recipe exactly w/o making changes. If I make it again, I might chop up some fresh onion to be used at the table once the dish is served up. And maybe I'll try the extra garlic too, but overall it was very good & the meat was very tender. I might also make this sauce next time I make a Mexican dish because I could imagine using it as an enchilada sauce (must be the cilantro).
Fantastico!! I left out the green pepper, but added 1/2 seeded jalapeno. I didn't sear the beef first, just threw it in the crockpot all day. It was delish! Served it with the "refried beans without the refry" found on this site.
I've made this with both pork and beef, and either way its a home run. Tastes even better leftover the next day on a sandwich bun!
I actually won at my work "The Golden Whisk" for this recipe!! My only alteration is I only use 1/2 can tomato paste and about 4 cloves fresh garlic. I serve on a crispy tostada with refried beans and top with sour cream, cheese and tapatio. Deelish!
Too chewy, and didn't care for the taste. Be sure to stir or the sauce will burn and leave a nasty taste.
I have no idea how authentic this recipe is, however, it is simple and delicious. I thought this was a little on the juicy side for a taco which is what my husband intended to do with it. I know in Cuba that is not how it is eaten, but in my house anything that goes with guacamole is eaten on a tortilla. This went very nicely with fresh advocado or guacamole.
Good flavor. I used a chuck roast because flank steak in the crackpot doesn't seem right to me. I also used crushed tomatoes instead of tomato sauce because it was all I had. We enjoyed the leftovers as shredded beef tacos.
Sooooo good! Didn't change a thing! My suuuuuper picky 5 yr old ate it and even said he liked it. This one is a keeper!
Just okay. My husband is Cuban, and we have had many versions of Ropa Vieja, and this was the least desirable. We even put it on tortillas with cheese and sour cream to help it out a bit, but still not that great. If I'm going to cook something that takes this much time, I want it to be yummy! This fell short. I'd recommend trying a different recipe for this.
Made this after work with my pressure cooker instead of the slow cooker. Used boneless beef ribs, no tomato sauce, 4 cloves of garlic and a jalepeno instead of the green pepper. Outstanding!! Served with black beans and rice. Totally worth making again!
Excellent, this recipe is a keeper. The meat was tender. I cooked 1 hr on low, another 3 on High and last hour on low. The sauce/juice was think. I served it with yellow rice, black beans and yellow sweet plantains fried in butter. This recipe is a HIT!
This was good but I was left disappointed. Living in Miami we get used to the very best. I found there to be too much tomato and not enough salt. Definitely needs to be marinated overnight for more flavor. The search continues for the holy grail of ropa vieja recipes.
My family was luke warm on this dish. I did not use the right kind of beef (it had a slow cooking sticker) - so it did not shred for me. It was also quite blad (I had to left out the green peppers).
This recipes was great, and it was perfect with a cheaper cut of meat (round tip roast).
Tried on high fo 4 hours and beef wasn't even close to shredding. Turned down to low for another four and that did the trick. Very easy but didn't have quite enough flavor which is why I gave 4 instead of 5 stars. Will definitely make again and try to find a way to kick up the flavor.
I usually shy away from reipes that call for flank steak as the meat tends to be too tough but I thought this turned out pretty good. It definately needed some salt and some cilantro. Served over rice but next time I think i'll make some homemade tortillas!
LOVE THIS RECIPE ITS MINE AND MY MANS FAVORITE AND IS EVEN BETTER THE NEXT DAY. IN MINE I USE 1 JAR OF SOFRITO SAUCE, FROM THE SPANISH ISLE, AND ALSO LEFT OUT THE CILANTRO AND CUMIN. THE SOFRITO SAUCE TAKES CARE OF ALL OF THE FLAVORS!
I served this for guest and it was the best roast I have ever made but I thought for Ropa Vieja it was pretty bland. Next time I will spice it up a bit. I got lots of compliments even though everyone dumped salsa fresca all over it.
I made this once a LONG time ago... and my sister in law STILL calls me for the recipe. YUMMY!!!!
Coming from a hispanic background, I am used to eating foods with lots of spices and flavors. I was a little reluctant towards this dish to start off- fortunately I gaved it a go and tried it with a little modefications here and there. I am thrilled that I did because it was delicious! The sauce came out tasting somewhat like Birria. Which was good. I also made Cuban rice and beans which complimented this dish very well.
This is an excellent recipe. I tweaked it a bit by adding a red pepper in addition to the green pepper. (Peppers should be cut into 1" squares rather than strips) I also used four cloves of garlic and about 3/4 cup of sliced pimento-stuffed green olives. I found it took approximately six hours to cook on high because I had used chuck roast cut into pieces because the store did not have flank steak.
Disappointing. No flavor at all. Ate over brown rice and had to add hot sauce and worcestershire to make it reasonably palatable. Definitely will NOT make again.
I was a little worried trying this recipe because I started it in the morning and then ended up having impromptu dinner guests. I usually don't like serving a new recipe to people until I have tried it once. Luckily with this one though I was not disappointed. It came out fantastic. The meat was well flavored and tender. The sauce was great and I served it over white rice with black beans. It was a great meal. Thanks for sharing.
"Cuban" Ropa Vieja is never serve on tortillas, with lettuce, or cheese on the side. You can have a "salad" instead though! Stick to white rice, black beans and sweet plantains... I'd change the white vinegar for red cooking wine.
I have no earthly idea what happened, but I made this recipe as written, put my crock pot on low and left for work for the day. When I came home, the sauce had completely charred, the meat was a hard lump. The pot was indeed on low, and had cooked for about 9 hours. I have cooked many a roast in that pot for as long and longer.
This was OK. I added two packets of Goya sazon and all of the cumin the recipe calls for, but it still was pretty boring. I will not bother making this again.
So good! I served to 70 people, and they all loved it! I used rump roast bc it was on sale. I served with black beans and white rice. I also left out the cilantro. My cuban grandmother would be so proud :)
This dish was great. It came almost exactly like the restaurant version. Instead of cilantro I used 2 tablespoons of fresh sofrito. I also marinated the meat over night seasoned with some adobo, garlic powder, onion powder, and red wine vinegar. My daughter who is every picky loved it and had it for lunch dinner again the next day!
Basically I think this tastes pretty good, but I think it could be better. I appreciate how simple the recipe was to make, and therefore something a working family would really appreciate. I have to admit, I did not have the cilantro to add, and perhaps that may have made the difference, but I really doubt it. I added red pepper to the recipe and did use brisket rather than flank steak. I added a bay leaf as well. Perhaps my local Cuban restaurant has me spoiled? I will definitely try this again!
I was hoping to like this recipe more than I did. I think it needs a little something else. Salt and pepper? Hot pepper flakes? I did use a heaping tablespoon of minced garlic, and let the meat marinate in the sauce overnight. It came out nice and tender, it was just missing something. We'll try it again and see if we can kick it up a notch. Also, I agree with the first reviewer - serve it over rice with beans - no cheese or sour cream here!
good, but seems to be missing something?
This wasn't bad, but I wouldn't call it good either. I made it as written except I did add extra garlic as recommended by other reviewers. Once it was on the dinner table we found it bland and uninteresting, and added salt and pepper (not much help). The best thing about this dish was the awesome smell it filled the house with all day. Too bad it didn't live up to its smell!
This was awesome...very authentic Cuban cuisine. I recommend cooking 3 hours on high and 4 more on low, the meat just comes apart. Excellent with rice and beans and a mojito. Thanks!!!
Very good recipe. Added the tomato paste but not the tomato sauce and it still created a lot of sauce. Left out the green pepper as I didn't have one. Wife and kids loved it. Used top round steak as I didn't have flank steak and it shredded very nicely after simmering in slow cooker. Served it on soft tortillas like a burrito with tomatoes, scallions, cheddar cheese and sour cream and was very yummy. I added some tabasco to my own serving to kick it up a bit. I think next time I will serve by itself with a rice and beans side dish. This was a nice change of pace to the ordinary meals.
Did not taste good at all. My husband and I could not figure out at all how to revamp this. I followed this recipe exactly as shown.
I had to triple the seasoning in this recipe to get a good flavor. I thought it was better the next day.
I just made this last night and it was really good. It was missing some salt so I added some on top and also added a little soy sauce when I read the other reviews that it wasn't salty enough. I added the soy sauce with all of the other ingredients when I put everything in the crock pot. I really liked it and so did my husband. I made black beans and brown rice to go with it. It was really good!
Great, easy to make. Just add a lot more garlic. I added about 8 cloves. First time used Chuck Roast, next time will try the Flank Steak.
Wonderful dish, will make again!
I used canned whole tomatoes and completely recommend that! Try serving with plantains or plantain chips!
This is excellent! We like more garlic and follow the suggestions of others. Thanks for the great recipe!
This was a great dish. I served it with black beans and rice and it was a hit. Even the picky kids ate this one! I think this one will be in our regular rotation.
Tastes more like beef stew than Ropa Vieja. The entire recipe needs to be reworked to be closer to the Ropa Vieja in my favorite Cuban Restaurant. To much tomato flaver. Next time I will substitute red wine for half the tomato paste. I doubled the garlic and yet you still barely taste it. I will add more next time. It does need salt, probably 1-2 tablespoons.
MMM muy delicioso! I used more garlic, threw in capers towards the end...all-around crowd pleaser! Thanks =)
This was excellent. I did add Sauzon, more garlic, and an extra cup of beef broth as suggested by others. This is definitely a keeper. Thanks for the great recipe! I served with black beans and rice and plantain chips.
We loved this recipe. I followed the original post of the recipe; next time I will probably cut out some of the tomatoes.
This recipe was tasty, but too much tomato for my family. I grew up with Cubans, and there was never that much tomato in their recipe. Next time I will cut the tomato sauce and paste by half, and add the cilantro at the end.
This was Wonderful! So easy to make and was full of flavor. My family loved it.
This tasted better than expected. It reminded me of a combination of pulled beef and enchilada sauce, but it wasn't really spicy either. And, it tasted good with just plain white rice, from my rice cooker. I asked on the recipe buzz for some sides and was told this dish is best with: rice, beans, and a salad, and "not" tortillas, cheese, and sour cream for a traditional meal. And, I agree. I subtituted parsley for the cilantro in the dish as my only change, as it was what I had on hand. I used 1 tsp. dry for the 1 Tblsp. fresh. And, 4 hours on high worked perfect as suggested. Some was eaten when I first made it. But, for some reason the leftovers tasted much better.
this was so delicious! i made this two weeks ago and i'm still drooling thinking about it. i tried to take as much advice as possible from other reviewers. i used chuck roast instead of flank steak (use more than two pounds to allow for size reduction when fat cooks off), and the night before i rubbed it in a chimichurri paste i bought at world market, salted it all over, and wrapped in saran wrap overnight. when i prepared it the next day, i used the ingredients as they were originally listed, but added a whole garlic instead of just a couple cloves, and eliminated the cilantro (only because i didn't have any). just under an hour before serving, i added more cumin and a packet of sazon goya (you can find this in the hispanic food section of the grocery store). when finished, i shredded and served on top of black beans and white rice. this smells so great while it's cooking you will be dying of anticipation waiting for supper to start. i can't wait to make this again!
WOW... this was EXCELLENT and so easy! I followed recipe, but added extra garlic and capers, and served with squeeze of lemon, over rice and side of black beans. Talk about DELICIOUS!
Great Cuban classic. Beef brisket works well also. Double the garlic and sub large onion for for small one recipe calls for. Need to add 1/2 teaspoon of salt as well. Serve with black beans and rice and garnish with cilantro, sliced red onions and pickled jalapenos.
I am sorry but this was just not that tasty. The meat was tender and no complaints there, but the flavor of the sauce was bland and just tasted lifeless. I will not make again.
My parents were born and raised in Cuba and never had any foods with cilantro in them on the island. While this is an edible dish, and quite tasty, I wouldn't necessarily call it Cuban.
There really wasn't anything too spectacular about this dish. It was tasty and easy, but it didn't really wow me. I served mine in flour tortillas with slices of avocado, sour cream, and shredded cheddar. It was a good meal, and I'd probably make it again, but it really wasn't anything unusual or exciting. Maybe next time I'll play with the spices and see what I can come up with.
This turned out very well and smelled wonderful while it was cooking! I did as some other reviewers suggested and increased the amount of tomato sauce (I like things saucy) and garlic. It's a simple dish with a lot of flavor, goes great with rice and black beans.
This recipe was good but it was not Ropa Vieja, which is why I'm only giving it a three. I live in Tampa, FL where there are plenty of fantastic, authentic Cuban restaurants, and Ropa Vieja is one of my favorites. This was WAY too heavy on the tomato flavor and there was something else missing that I couldn't figure out. Having said that, I used the leftovers on toasted buns and melted some provolone. Those were fabulous. Update 2014: I tried this recipe again. Used half the tomato paste, double the garlic and I added one packet of Goya Sazon. Tremendous difference!! Will definitely make this again.
I used usda flank steak and made some variation. I brown the meat on both sides to seal it. I put the browned meat into the pressure cooker and add 2 cups of beef broth cooking during 10 minutes on high pressure. meanwhile I seasoned the rest of ingredients together and sautéed in olive oil then I added the shredded meat with a cup of red wine and cook for 10 minutes until sauce is thick. Serve with white rice.
It was very cold in MN today, so I cooked this in a 300 degree oven for 3 hrs. Then shredded and cooked another 1/2 hour. Fabulous recipe. The shredded pieces were too long, so the next time I make this I will cut the steak in thirds before I shred it.
Really good and easy! the meat was a tiny bit chewy still but I thought it still had excellent flavor. I just moved to miami a year ago and its better than what I have had in restaurants.
This was really good. After the meat got nice and tender I removed it to a cutting board to slice/shred it up. I poured the cooking sauce into a bowl and placed the meat back into the crock pot mixing in enough of the sauce just to get moistened. I served the remaining sauce on the side for people to add as wanted. I served with rice, black beans, and traditional burrito toppings on flour tortillas. Great!
I followed the recipe exactly and my whole family could not wait to try this. The house smelled wonderful when we got home from church so we were anticipating a great meal. The meat cooked up nice and tender after 4 hours on high and was perfect and ready to shred, however, this was the blandest dish I've had in a while. We were very disappointed. We tried spicing it up with more cumin and salt to serve it but ended up putting it on tortillas with sour cream, cheese and green onions. I will not make this again.
We LOVED this recipe. It taste just as good as the ropa vieja we get at this cuban restaurant we love. I did make a few changes. I couldn't find flank steak at the store so used flap steak, the thin steak used for carne asade. I didn't brown the steak on the stove as the recipe states either. I seasoned my meat on both sides with salt, pepper, white pepper, and Sazon Goya. I also used the mexican style tomato sauce (El Patio). I let all the ingredients cook in the crockpot on low for 7 hours. I was suprised but the meat was done in a little over 7 hours. It could be because the meat is on the thin side plus I didn't have quite 2 pounds of meat. This was so delicious I'm making it again as I write this review! One last thing about the cilantro. I put this in at the very end and then let it simmer in the meat for 10 minutes before serving.
my family loved it...i added some corn and served it with pieces of fried flour tortillas
Good flavor. Served over white rice. It wasn't what I expected, but good all the same. I made it for a party and there was quite a bit left over.
I really expected this to be an okay dish. Imagine my surprise when my very picky four year old daughter got in trouble for picking meat out of the bowl while I was trying to shred it. I didn't pay attention to the size of tomato sauce needed, so I used a 14 oz can instead of 8. I had way too much sauce left over too. I would next time add more garlic, cumin and possibly some chili powder. I used the meat to make enchiladas. Instead of the canned sauce I purchased I used the left over meat sauce to make the enchiladas. Also, I only cooked my meat on high for about 6 hours and it was done perfectly. I suspect 10 hours would have been way too long.
kids not crazy about it.
I thought this one was just okay. My husband tells me it's supposed to be mildly flavored, but it was just too mild for me. It wasn't bad, but it wasn't exciting, either.
As other reviews said, this recipe has potential. The sauce was good ( I did add more salt and cumin at the end) but the meat was tough and chewy. Better to use a different cut of meat.
