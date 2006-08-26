Makes a perfectly smooth coating for cakes. Roll it out to 1/4 inch thickness for best results. Glucose and glycerin can be found at most cake decorating supply stores. You may color it with three drops of whatever food coloring you desire.
I think i did well on this recipe as a first timer. But I really got tired of kneading it manually, i transfered it to a bread kneader...a stand mixer using the dough hook attachment and it came out soft & pliable after adding 1/3 c. of water because it came out dry and stiff. The instructions didn't say what to do if your rolled fondant got stucked on the table and can't be transferred on the cake. I have to figured it out myself like using a mat or oiling the surface with shortening so fondant will won't get sticky. Overall it's a good recipe and I'm going to used this on my cakes from now on. ***By the way, best to work on your rolled fondant on the same day as its still soft and more manageable. I noticed putting it inside airtight container in ref and bringing it to room temprature the following day makes the fondant sticky again and difficult to roll.
I'm not an expert, but this was a Fiasco!!! I followed the instructions step by step. The texture was good, so was the taste, but when I tried to roll it, it was imposible. It kept sticking to the top. I tried using powdered sugar to prevent the sticking, then it turn out too dry and it was not smooth anymore. Thank God I had some Wilton Brand on hand and was able to finish the cake. No problems whatsoever with the Wilton. :(
I used this recipe to make a stacked 3 tier wedding cake. It was easy to make and was tastier than other rolled fondants I have tasted - especially the boxed stuff. I substitued the glucose for corn syrup, and used only 3tbsp. of water. If you want your fondant to turn out white, you should use white vanilla extract and white corn syrup which you can find at any grocery store. I had a tough time finding glycerine but found it at a Bulk Barn (in Toronto).
I have been making 3D cakes for a couple of years now and have wanted to use a "wrap" frosting, but have been deterred by fears of ease of prep and taste ("Chalk" is the term I heard most). This is an EXCELLENT recipe and is not a hard one to make...just time consuming. Another hint I've heard is that you can use kayro syrup in place of glucose - would save on the pocket book! Enjoy!
My first time using fondant and it didn't turn out too bad. I used corn syrup in place of glucose and it turned out fine, first batch I ended up using more powdered sugar. Second batch I used a reviewers recommendations and used 3 Tbsp water with the corn syrup and it was a bit better. I made my fiance' a nintendo cake for his birthday.
Loved it! Taste great. The only thing is it HAD to be a 100+ degree day here so I had a heck of a time with it. I added a ton of extra sugar and it was still sticky (thanks to the humidity). Luckily, I have a fondant mat so what I ended up having to do is put a *very* small amount of Crisco onto the mat. I then roll the fondant to size needed, and I flipped the whole mat with the fondant on it onto the cake and gently peeled the fondant off. I submitted a picture of the cake. It was beautiful! I will definitely be using this again.
Easy to make but needed much more powdered sugar. It was beautiful on the cake too. I used corn syrup instead of the glucose which is a nice substitution. Any flavoring can be added too. What a nice and easy way to have smooth, flawless frosting for a cake!
I really, really like this recipe. My children helped and simple didn't won't to stop working with it. My daughter said, "This is clay I would like to play with and eat." We flavored it with banana flavoring and the smell was awesome. I wish I was able to download a picture of what we've just done. We're all fist timers for scratch fondant. Thanks a bunch!
Try making it either without vanilla or using a clear vanilla for a pure white fondant.
Okay, so I have been making fondant cakes for over a year. My husband and I do it together. We have used this recipe from the start and would never switch to any other. Some tips when working with this is if you substitute corn syrup for the glucose you MUST add two additional tbls of water when you add the corn syrup. If you do not you will not have the right consistency at the end. Also, when adding coloring to this recipe it is better if you add the color when it is liquid form, and regular liquid based food coloring works best. Wilton food coloring (depending on the color) will actually ruin your fondant. When rolling this out I leave the fondant just a tiny tiny bit tacky and put PS down after every roll I rotate the entire mass of fondant to prevent sticking. The more you rotate it the less PS or Cornstarch you have to use. You can also use shortening (make sure it is not butter flavor because it will turn your fondant a yellowy tint.) Do not use a lot just enough to cover the surface to much will make your fondant soggy and gross. Hope all of this helps!
I wish I could give this 10 stars. I had never made a fondant before. I made this yesterday for a baby shower cake and wow! It was easy to make and rolled out so easy that I couldn't believe. It was so pliable and soft that couldn't believe. Everyone at the party told me that I was a pro and that I should open a bakery. The fondant didn't crack or tear at all. I used pineapple juice instead of vanilla for the flavor because I don't like vanilla. Awesome. I don't know how to thank you for this recipe. I will post the pictures of the cake here. Some tips: I greased the rolling surface with shortening and dusted it with icing sugar. As I was kneading the fondant, coloring it or playing with it, I kept greasing my hand with shortening. When the fondant was too stiff, I soaked my hands in water and it worked well. I think you should have a bowl of icing sugar, 2-3 spoonfuls of shortening and some water by your hand as you are working with this fondant.
Turned out great! I took cake decorating classes at Michaels craft store and started using the storebought Wilton fondant, but really really like the taste of this recipe better. Not hard to make at all! Found glycerin at Michaels in the cake decorating aisle, gelatin at the grocery store by the Jell-o, and used light caro syrup in the baking aisle for the glucose syrup. So much cheaper and better tasting than store-bought. Thanks for the recipe!
An AWESOME recipe! My husband makes cakes on the side but hasn't had the best of luck working with fondant. I saw this recipe and was intrigued. I made it, substituting the glucose syrup with corn syrup and the fondant came out perfectly. I did make it the day before we actually decorated the cake so just put it in a ziplock baggie, squeezed out as much air as possible and left it out on the counter overnight. It was a little stiff the next day but I found if you microwave the fondant - no more than 10 seconds, it becomes pliable and completely easy to work with. A lesson I learned is don't use the cornstarch until you are ready to roll the fondant out. Once the cornstarch gets added to the mix, the fondant gets much stiffer and is prone to cracking.Just keep kneading in that powdered sugar until it is not sticky and use the cornstarch just to roll the stuff out.I flavored my fondant with lemon extract and it tasted like a Skittle candy to me. My husband made a cake for a Cincinera party and we used the fondant to make strips of "ribbon" that ran around the bottom of the cake then enhanced it all with tiny little flowers we cut out with a gum paste cutter. The results was wonderful and I am looking forward to working with fondant more often now that we have had a success.
Where has this recipe been all my life? This rolled fondant is easy, tastes great and best of all it has no nasty chemical preservatives in it that allow it to sit on the shelf of your local craft store for years on end! I will never buy another box of lousy tasting rolled fondant again. I successfully substituted corn syrup for the glucose syrup. Be sure to add your powdered sugar bit by bit to avoid overly dry and cracked fondant.
A tip for rolling out fondant is to use parchment paper generously coated in corn starch. For easy transfer to your cake, dust off the corn starch with a pasrty brush and then gently wrap it around your rolling pin like you would with pie crust. This recipe always works great for me and I live in a VERY humid climate where you have to use fondant on every cake because any type of buttercream would melt as soon as you stepped outside! I have tried a few different MM Fondant recipes in the past and I had NO luck with them. Fondant is hard to get where I live so I am sooo glad I was finally able to find a recipe that works really well! Thanks for sharing!!
This was my second time trying to make homemade fondant. I had tried the marshmallow recipe on this site, but that was a disaster. This recipe worked out so well! I couldn't find glycerin, but the end product seems fine without it. What I also learned was that instead of using powdered sugar to help it not stick to me, but to use shortening on the rolling pin, mat, and my hands. This way it doesn't dry out the fondant! Great recipe.
was my first try at fondant and i was nervous, but it turned out perfectly. i followed the advice to substitute corn syrup for glucose and veggie oil for glycerin. i also used rum flavoring instead of vanilla. i would definitely recommend this to anyone!
I loved this recipe! This was my first experience making and even tasting fondant, and it couldn't have gone better! Just a few tips: -If the fondant is too dry, rather than adding water, it helps to put it in the microwave for a few seconds (5-10). -Fondant will keep (wrapped) for a month or two at room temperature. Refrigerating it will dry it and it wont work nearly as well the next time.
this is a very professional recipe, the water and the sugar depends on weather, in rainy days i have to place less water, in dry days, i have to modify also, sometimes with both ingredients... i can play dough with this fondant, have fun...
Perfect! Was looking for an alternative to MM Fondant and this worked beautifully! Super easy to make and great to work with. And I found that I had to knead this fondant much less then all the other recipes I have tried. Have made at least 10 batches in the last month, I never quite use the whole 8 cups of sugar though, usually by like 7 1/2 cups the fondant is a nice workable consistency. Also found that if I want the whole batch to be one color, I just add the food coloring to the cooled gelatin mixture and my batch is a nice solid color once I am done mixing in all the sugar. You can also lightly cover the inside surface of your bowl with shortening for less "stickiness". Thanks for the recipe!
This is AWESOME!!! I wanted to do something special for my daughters' 2nd birthday and this was it! I would recommend if you have a bread machine, clean it out and use it on the dough setting to give this fondant a good knead. It has an excellent consistence and rolled out AMAZING, this was my first time using ANY fondant. I couldn't find glycerin to use so I just added 1TBS vegetable oil and it worked great and tastes great!
This was my first at home attempt at fondant and it turned out wonderfully. I used corn syrup and 3 tablespoons of water. I do have one tip in case any other users don’t have a boiler. Take a small pot and boil some water then place a heavy glass bowl that fits in the pot and just barely hits the water to make a home made boiler.
Excellent fondant! My typical recipe is the Marshmallow Fondant (also found here on Allrecipes), but I had a friend who wanted just regular fondant.. so, I made this recipe. I have made it twice now and both times it turned out wonderfully! I follow the recipe exactly as written.. I do use glucose syrup. I was able to find that and the glycerin at Michaels or Hobby Lobby. I used Wilton clear vanilla extract to ensure my fondant was bright white rather than off white. Excellent recipe and easy to make!
I used butter instead of shortening and the flavour was great. I didn't feel that it affected the colour, especially when paste food colourings were added. I never worked with fondant before, but this was easy (and fun!) to use.
This recipe is amazing! I had tried one other fondant before, and thought it was good, but it was nothing compared to this one. I will be using this recipe from here on. I subbed light corn syrup and used the 3T water as another reviewer suggested, and it worked perfectly. This recipe will require a lot of kneading and it gets very stiff, so be prepared to either put a lot of time and muscle into it, or set up your bread machine or kitchenaid. To keep it from sticking to the table, I sprinkled powdered sugar on the table, and onto the rolling pin. Once draped over the cake, I lightly "buffed" it with the palm of my hand to take away the sugar, and then I ran a damp paper towel all over the surface to remove the rest of the sugar residue.
I loved this recipe! I did sub some things. I didn't have gelatin so I used two table spoons of corn starch instead. I also used corn syrup and didn't use glycerin. On the suggestion of another reviewer, I used one teaspoon of almond extract in lieu of vanilla and it really added something to the taste! Great. Don't use too much powdered sugar or it will crack!
this recipe was so simple to follow, and the fondant turned out GREAT! i did as the recipe instructed - starting off with just half of the sugar and slowly adding the remainder. I didnt end up using all of the sugar. I would just add until I felt i had the right consistency and then stopped. I left it a little sticky to the touch because I knew I would be adding sugar everytime I rolled it out. I tried several different recipes which were all a disaster. This one was by far the easiest!
I love this recipe! its easy to work with and tastes great! i took the idea of using 3 TBSP of water and corn syrup instead of the gluclose.. i found that using just vanilla extract was way to sweet.. i add 1 tsp vanilla and another teaspoon of imitation butter extract! people complement me on the taste of the fondant! its nice you can use any flavoring .. i stick with the vanilla/almond/butter/coconut.. these seem to go with most cake recipes!
I thought this was a million times better/easier than the marshmallow fondant. I took the advice on some other reviewers and used corn syrup in place of the glucose. Glycerin was easily found at Micheal's Craft Store. I will never ever buy fondant again.
I cheated a bit, let cool only slightly and add 2 cups icing sugar at a time until all 8 cups were mixed and then there isnt so much kneading required. You can substitute white corn syrup for the glucose - it works the same and is WAY easier to get locally.
This was a great recipe. For those of you who are having problems with your fondant sticking make sure you use CORNSTARCH!! don't just slap it on the table and start using your rolling pin and expecting it not to stick. Use cornstarch liberally and it wont stick.
This is a very easy and no-fuss recipe! I didn't use all of the confectioners' sugar but that was the only modification from the actual recipe. Be careful not to knead for too long as the fondant will begin to crack - just add water a few drops at a time to take care of cracking.
i really liked this recipe it was easy and came out great. by the way instead of using a double boiler i simply microwaved it for 30 seconds and it came out fine(:
I tried this recipe for the first time to make a Mother's day cake. It was time consuming, but fairly easy to do. Having the correct tools (smoothing tool, fondant roller) made the process much easier.
It was my first fondant cake and I loved it. My husband whos is very picky loved it too. I followed the advice given by the reviewrs and the results were great. I was just disappointed that some lifted the fondant and ate the cake! I guess there are people who dont like fondant anyway!
This was a great fondant recipe. Very easy to follow. Since it was my first time making it, I did make a little bit of a mess. I think I used my hands in mixing the fondant to early in the process. Tast and texture was good for fondant. I used clear vanilla extract to keep the fondant white. I did find that it didnt keep well once refridgerated and brought back to room temperature it was hard to work with and fell apart it became to coarse. I could have overworked it though. Great recipe overall would recommend it.
I've recently taken up cake decorating and the first thing i wanted was a good fondant recipe. The first time i made this, it was absolutely horrendously awful, but that was mostly my fault and lack of experience. The second time i made it, it was manageable though still a challenge. Today I made my third cake with this fondant recipe, and it was a dream to work with. With a little practice and hard work and determination, this recipe is very dependable. Note for inexperienced bakers: its easier to roll out and knead if you put it in the microwave for about 15 seconds every so often. Also, even though it's more work, the texture is better if you knead in all the confectioner's sugar yourself.
I am making a Star Wars themed cake for my 4 year old sons birthday and wanted to try a fondant cake. I have absolutely zero experience with it. This recipe was easy to follow, and it turned out reasonably well. However, I tried the Marshmallow Fondant recipe from Wiltons website and it was much easier, cheaper (glycerine for this recipe was 6 dollars at Michaels, whereas the marshmallow recipe doesn't use it), and my wife and I both thought the marshmallow recipe tasted better. The marshmallow recipe was also easier to roll out, and had less of a tendency to crumble, it just seemed for elastic. Overall, this recipe was good, but there are easier ones out there, especially for someone who isn't that experienced at baking.
i love this recipe. it is very easy to make. i don't add the glycerin and it turns out fine. i also use the corn syrup instead of glucose. i can't get to specialty stores so i have to sub those. it tastes good also. love it!!!!!!!!!
This is a good recipe for fondant. I thought it tasted ok it was sweet of course but really easy to make and easy to use once you get the right texture. Another review helped by saying to use the bread hook on your mixer that is an excellent tip. You just keep adding powdered sugar until its like play dough. I made some cute cakes with it! I will use this recipe again.
This was a pretty simple recipe and the fondant was easy to work with. I had all the ingredients except the glucose and glycerin. I used corn syrup and only 2-3 TBL water. Worked great and I had no problems!
This was my first time making and working with fondant. I substituted corn syrup for the glucose and vegetable oil for the glycerin and it still came out fine. I used the Wilton food coloring gel to tint it (make sure to use gloves unless you want your hands stained). Not the greatest taste but you're not supposed to eat the fondant anyways. I'll definitely be using this recipe again. Update: I forgot to mention that I think the reason my fondant came out looking cracked is that I kept adding more cornstarch and powdered sugar when it stuck to my hands. Next time I'm going to lather my hands in butter, I think that should help and make it not so dry.
This is great, it was my first time making fondant and it came out really good and it tastes good too. It takes some work :) The only change I made was warming out the liquid ingredients in the microwave for around 30 seconds it saves time...
I followed this recipe exactly, and got double the fondant for half the price of the boxed stuff... AND PEOPLE WILL ACTUALLY EAT THIS FONDANT! If you've worked with boxed fondant, use this recipe- it rolled, tinted and decorated so smoothly and easily, and tastes very good when flavored with extract. I've recommended it to other cake friends, and we'll all hooked- thank you so much!
I have never made fondant before but this stuff was perfect! The only change I made was to use corn syrup in place of glucose syrup because I didn't have any. Everything else was the same. I mixed it initially with my KA hand mixer and finished up using a wooden spoon. Kneaded it for a while adding powdered sugar as I went along. It was easy to roll and it tasted much better than the store bought kind. I will definitely use this again!
I followed the recipe but used light vanilla flavored cornsyrup instead of glucose and only 3 tbls of water instead of 1/4 cp. And it turned out perfect! But I realized It's a over estimation of sugar. I guess to handle it and to add in to get the right consistency. My first time with this recipe and I'm in love.
I can't get over how well this worked! My cake was beautiful, and delicious! I've never made any elaborate kind of cake before, and I've never eaten rolled fondant before (let alone worked with or made it) so I couldn't compare. But some of my guinea pigs (er... guests) had and they said it tasted far better than the kind you buy. It was a lot of work, but I followed the directions and it went perfectly! Thank you so so much! For the recipe, and also to the other reviewers! I wouldn't have even attempted this project without the assurance from you!
All you have to do is sprinkle a LITTLE cornstarch on your table to make it not stick. Not a lot or the fondant wont have the soft look it is suppose to have. This is a good recipe, it turned out great for me.
This is the first time I worked with fondant. I did substitute corn syrup for the glucose syrup. I think it came out OK, I was not crazy about the flavor, but then, does fondant ever taste good? It's mostly just to have a nicely decorated cake.
I use cornstarch on my mat instead of the shortening. Works awesome!! I've used this recipe hundreds of times! And for "lotzoflove" who asked about the coloring... instead of food coloring try color gel or paste. They work much better and give brighter colors (found at walmart or any cake supply). Also, any flavoring works well. Many people complain the taste isn't that great, but let's face it... fondant never tastes that great. Play around with the flavor. I tend to use an orange extract as long as it doesn't interfere with the flavor of cake I'm making.
AMAZING!!! my first time EVER making fondant and it was so easy and turned out perfect, I too used white corn syrup and only 3tb of water, also I added almond extract instead of vanilla. I am still amazed I made this !!!
For those of you having trouble with fondant sticking, try lightly dusting a bit of corn starch on the working station. I've used mats which don't seem to work very well and I find that using a crisco can make the fondant so greasy and gives it a gloss you may not want
The best fondant recipe that I've found so far! Easy to make and use (only if you use it right away) I used pure vanilla extract and the fondant still turned out white as I hoped. Thanks for the recipe!
I loved this recipe. This was my fist time "making" fondant instead of buying it. I also used the corn sytup with 3 Tablespoons of water and it worked great. The only thing that I would suggest is to make and use it on the same day. I put mine in a ziploc bag in the fridge to store it. I tried to roll it out the next next day and is was very difficult. I left it out at room temp for 5 hours waitting for it to get soft It never happed. Oh well my mistake now I know. :)
This is an excellent recipe! I didn't need the whole 8 cups of sugar, used only 6. Excluded the vanilla from the recipe and used almond extract instead. Made my own syrup using 1/4 cup of water and 1/2 cup of sugar, on medium heat and brought them to a boil, then left to cool. Other than this, followed the exact directions and ingredient quantities in the recipe, and it turned out beautiful. I also used gel colors to color the fondant. Thanks and way to go, really!
This was my first attempt at fondant. I made it using my kitchenaid stand mixer. It was a little rough on my kitchenaid (but it gladly took the task), but turned out great. Just make sure you use your dough hook and no other attachment. I would suggest [if its your first time attempting fondant] to try rolling it onto a smaller cake, or possibly petit fours until you get the hang of it. I did make a tear while transfering it to a 9' round layered cake, but was able to correct it after a little work.
this was my first time making fondant. i tried MM fondant first but really didn't like the process. this recipe seemed better to me. i followed the tip to sub corn syrup instead of glucose. i did sub almond extract instead of the vanilla. my fondant looked great and tasted great! thanks
This was extremely easy to make-- I made it all in one bowl using a pyrex heat-proof bowl as my double boiler. I also substituted corn syrup for the glucose. Best part of all: it tastes great. This will definitely be my go-to fondant recipe from now on.
Great recipe. First time using fondant, made a cake for a breast cancer fundraiser. So easy to work with and followed the exact recipe, except instead of vanilla, flavoured with raspberry and lemon extract. tasted like candy. Got huge raves from everyone
I had never made (or used) fondant, so this was a bit of an experiment for me. However, it turned out great! It even tasted decent. :) I also substituted corn syrup for the glucose and vegetable oil for the glycerin (I couldn't find it) and had no problems with it. I will definitely use this recipe again! Thanks for sharing!
My 12-year-old daughter and her 12-year-old friend made this last night and it worked great! Not only that but it tastes good, too!! We used light corn syrup as our "glucose" and found the glycerin at Michael's. I didn't help the girls at all, so am very impressed with how well they did.
Fantastic fondant! Taste great and was easy to work with. This was my first time working with fondant and I was worried that it would be difficult. I almost bought glucose at Michael's for $4.99 and then looked at the one ingredient: corn syrup. I decided to use corn syrup instead. I used six cups of sugar to start with and then added more as needed.
This recipe is identical to the one from the Wilton yearbook...I give it five stars because the Wilton one worked out, so this one would too. I used the gel food colouring instead of liquid for more accurate colouring...added while kneading the dough.
I followed this recipe exactly and found that more powdered sugar was needed. When I tried rolling it out on the mat it was sticking and so then I sprinkled corn starch on the mat to prevent the sticking - this made the fondant keep cracking while I was rolling and it was really hard to roll and put on top of my cake :) Any suggestions what to do when it sticks to the mat? I suppose corn starch was not the correct idea? Thanks
Its sooooo nice to not do mm fondant! I hate it! Its chewy and does not taste good. This on the other hand is amazing. It melts in your mouth and rolls out like a dream in comparison to mm fondant. It is more time consuming and a little more expensive but its worth it!
I'm glad others had success with this but after 3 failed batches I quit. I always had easy, fast success with the marshmallow fondant recipe and went back to that. The ingredients are far less expensive with the marshmallow and I think it tastes good too.
I have used this recipe repeatedly and it turns out perfectly every time. I sub white corn syrup for glucose and it is still perfect! It is soooooo fun to make critters and flowers, that they are in HUGE demand now.Love, love, love it! Thanks for sharing!
My fondant came out a little too dry, so I would use less sugar next time. But it definitely tasted better than the stuff you get from the store. My husband loved it and kept eating it by it self. I did have problems with it cracking after refrigerating it but a bit of water took care of that. Overall lovely recipe.
I never used fondant b/c I hate the taste - but this was okay. It tasted similar to a Necco wafer. Cut out circles and put on a birthday cake - and all the kids at the party wanted more "circle candies"!
I would NOT recommend this for a beginner. I've been decorating for 20 years with buttercream, this was my first foray into fondant and this was the wrong recipe for me. It was extremely hard to work with, either too sticky or when it would be less sticky, it would fall apart if you got it thin enough to work as a drape. It was okay for making flowers, but again, not as thin as I would like, because when thin they would fall apart.
Tastes good and easy to work with!! When my fondant seems to be too dry to work with, I rub my hands with shortening and kneed it in. Makes it easy to work with and gives it a shiny look. I've read reviews on substituting corn syrup for the glucose so would just like to comment that I only had 1/4 c of glucose and used 1/4 c of corn syrup and it worked out fine.
Lovely professional finish! This was the first fondant I attempted making from scratch. It came out a little dry the first time and cracked. So now I only add 4 cups of confectioners sugar. I also only color once I have kneaded. It tastes nice for a plain fondant. I found that doubling the mixture doesn't turn out perfectly so I make and remake. It is tiring and time consuming kneading it so prepare it a little earlier.
This recipe is fantastic! This was my first time making my own fondant, so I was a little worried. But it turned out beautifully! I ended up needing less sugar than called for though. I will definitely be using this recipe again!
I had a question for this recipe. Mostly it's to know how to get the bright pink, orange, yellow, green, purple, blue, red, and black colors for this fondant? If you know how can you write a review with the answer? I really like the colors on the fun circles cake of the photos for this recipe. (cook is Bluebugame)
I made yesterday this recipe, and it did turn out pretty good. i did try other recipes, and i almost quit the art of fondant maming. Thx for the recipe. the dough came out soft and pretty firm(though not firm enough---i think). i added all the sugar required and i let it sit for 6 hours on the counter. I had to sprinkle maybe one more cup ofpowdered sugar to be able to roll it out, in oreder to prevent it from sticking on the counter. It had some small(tiny--)cracks when I put the fondant on the cake. I did fix it with rubbing shortenning. Since I am a beginner in fondant, my question is: Should I have added more sugar when rolled the fondant, or should i had to grease the counter and rolling pin with shortenning only? I have no idea which one is better. I found that the crackings are due to the sugar added when kneading in color and rolling, but maybe I am wrong. And one more question please: It seems that the icing sugar is not melting completely, u can feel the sugar when bitting into the fondant. Some friend(lab rats for my cakes) told me that u r not suppossed to feel the texture of sugar when bitting into fondant. Thx a lot
