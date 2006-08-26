Rolled Fondant

An AWESOME recipe! My husband makes cakes on the side but hasn't had the best of luck working with fondant. I saw this recipe and was intrigued. I made it, substituting the glucose syrup with corn syrup and the fondant came out perfectly. I did make it the day before we actually decorated the cake so just put it in a ziplock baggie, squeezed out as much air as possible and left it out on the counter overnight. It was a little stiff the next day but I found if you microwave the fondant - no more than 10 seconds, it becomes pliable and completely easy to work with. A lesson I learned is don't use the cornstarch until you are ready to roll the fondant out. Once the cornstarch gets added to the mix, the fondant gets much stiffer and is prone to cracking.Just keep kneading in that powdered sugar until it is not sticky and use the cornstarch just to roll the stuff out.I flavored my fondant with lemon extract and it tasted like a Skittle candy to me. My husband made a cake for a Cincinera party and we used the fondant to make strips of "ribbon" that ran around the bottom of the cake then enhanced it all with tiny little flowers we cut out with a gum paste cutter. The results was wonderful and I am looking forward to working with fondant more often now that we have had a success.