Ugly Duckling Cake II
This is also called Fruit Cocktail Cake. It originally called for 2 cups of sugar, but I found it too sweet and cut it to 1 cup.
This cake was great, I did a few things different. I put the fruit cocktail in the food processor first to make the chunks smaller. I omitted the coconut and poked holes in the cake before I poured on the sauce. Then put it in the fridge to cool and then topped it with cool whip. A tip I have is to cook the sauce up to a rolling boil for one minute. I received alot of compliments on this cake
This cake is awesome! I found it while looking for a cake that starts with "U" (don't ask), and was pretty skeptical. Now it is in our permanent recipe box. My husband even asked for it for his birthday. I used "No sugar added" fruit cocktail. The icing never did get thick, but it soaked into the cake and made it deliciously moist. This is a must try!
This is my new Favorite cake!! i made it in a bundt pan,& it was not "ugly" at all! i used a can of lite cherry pie filling & a can (drained) of pinappple tidbits in place of fruit cup (used what i had) and had coconut extract,which i added to the icing. Poked holes in the top, poured icing over top & spooned some of the coconut on top. Delicious!
This is extemely sweet so if you are craving pure sugar, go for it. I will not be making this again, sorry.
I know this recipe as Fruit Cocktail Cake, and have been making it for quite sometime...it was passed on to me from a friend via a lovely old lady. I usually use 2 cups of white sugar in the cake batter, but will use "lite" fruit cocktail to balance the sweetness. I also add vanilla to the topping and poke holes in the cake before pouring it on time so that the cake can absorb all of the liquid - the result is a yummy "tres leche" type cake!
Definitely a winner! My boyfriend isn't a fan of cake and he took two HUGE portions. One slight change for next time. Cut back a tad on the sauce it overwhelmed and nearly drowned my cake. It was done baking for me at 30 minutes. I poured the sauce on and popped it back in the oven for 5 minutes to brown to coconut. Fabulously easy! Thank you!
Love it! Very moist. I made it in an 8x8 dish and there was a bit too much coconut in the sauce, so next time I make it I'll put some of the coconut right in the cake. Also, I used tropical fruit salad and chopped it up finer in the food processor. It added a nice flavour with the coconut sauce. Thank you for sharing this recipe!!
Very simple! Wasn't sure how long to cook the topping so I waited til it boiled a bit. Can't wait to give pineapple a try! Had it warm this evening and will try it cold tomorrow.
...just doesn't have a lot of taste...wonderfully moist...would be good in the morning with a cup of coffee...just not too impressed....
Great recipie! I added a couple splashes of vanilla extract to the batte. Pretty good :)
This cake was fast and easy to make, and I loved the sauce poured over to make it so moist. I think it could have benefited from some vanilla extract added to it though.
Very nice cake. Used pecans rather than walnuts. Served it with whipped cream with very little sugar added. Was very much enjoyed by all who had it. Will make again if ever I have canned fruit cocktail in my cupboard.
really good and moist ...put into two square cake pans next time might make a little more of the topping and get a little more coconut but I poked holes in it with a meat thermometer and let the topping soak in as a previous reviewer suggested and it was great!
