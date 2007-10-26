Ugly Duckling Cake II

This is also called Fruit Cocktail Cake. It originally called for 2 cups of sugar, but I found it too sweet and cut it to 1 cup.

By Betty Howry

Servings:
15
Yield:
1 - 8 x 8 or 8 x 12 inch pan
Ingredients

Directions

  • Sift together flour, 1 cup sugar, salt, and baking soda. Beat 2 eggs and pour over dry mixture. Add fruit cocktail. Stir together.

  • Grease and flour pan. Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 45 minutes.

  • Over low heat, cook together 1 cup sugar, 1 cup milk, 1/2 cup butter or margarine and coconut. Pour over cake while still hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
285 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 49.6g; fat 8.7g; cholesterol 42.4mg; sodium 317.9mg. Full Nutrition
