Ugly Duckling Cake I

69 Ratings
  • 5 56
  • 4 10
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

Yellow cake mix, canned fruit cocktail, coconut, and nuts blend in this recipe that may look a bit 'ugly,' but tastes great.

By Glenda

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
1 - 9 x 13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine cake mix, undrained fruit, 1 cup coconut and eggs.

    Advertisement

  • Blend; beat at medium speed for 2 minutes and pour into a greased 9 x 13 inch pan.

  • Sprinkle with brown sugar and nuts. Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 45 minutes. Bring butter, sugar and milk to a boil. Boil 1 minute. Stir in 1/2 cup coconut. Spoon over warm cake. Top with prepared whipped topping, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
303 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 44.1g; fat 13.4g; cholesterol 36.8mg; sodium 261.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022