Ugly Duckling Cake I
Yellow cake mix, canned fruit cocktail, coconut, and nuts blend in this recipe that may look a bit 'ugly,' but tastes great.
When I was making this cake, I thought after putting the Brown sugar and pecans on top of the batter and putting it in the oven that I was absolutely going to hate this cake. First. the only addition that I added to this cake was Lemon Pudding Mix in the Cake mix. There are many versions of this cake and this one I chose to make. IT WAS AWESOME! I thought I had died and gone to heaven. When I made the glaze for the top of the cake, I was sure this cake was not going to work. But I was very wrong. This cake looks really sweet. But it truly is NOT. The glaze melts the brown sugar in the cake. I also poked holes in the cake before I spread the glaze on top of the still warm cake! I brought this to work the next day and they ate it up! I will make this recipe again. Just Great!Read More
Tastes good but way too much sugar for me. I used the Splenda sweetened fruit cocktail but it was still too much for me.Read More
WONDERFUL!!!! My whole family loved this cake!! I omitted the coconut (didnt have any). When I mixed the fruit,eggs and cake mix all my fruit got blended up. I wanted fruit in the cake so I added a drained can after I put the batter in the pan. I omitted the butter,sugar coconut glaze, frosted with whipped topping and sprinkled more nuts on top. This cake will be baked at my house many many more times!!! Thanks!!
Mmmmm. Someone made this for our craft group last week, I loved it and found the recipe on this site. They served it with the whipped topping and it seemed far too sweet (I have a sweet tooth) and it seemed to take away from the cake, so I left that off. My husband is a chocolate cake man and loved the taste of this. I did not have any evaporated milk and had to make my own by reducing down a 1 1/4 cup of milk to a 1/2 cup and I guess that worked because the cake turned out great. I probably would not have tried this combination of ingredients had I not tried the finished product ahead of time. They make for a tasty, moist, rich cake. Thanks for sharing.
This cake is Wonderful. I have made it now with differant cake mixes,,,the yellow, lemon, pineapple & white as the base. All work out nicely. I wanted a bit more fruit so I added in a small can of drained pineapple as well as the fruit cocktail. Yum... Also... I increased the topping (Brown sugar & nut's) to 2/3 cup, each. ( It's dessert, RIGHT !!! ) This is a cake worth being called a dessert. Very refreshing from the chocolate and other 'regular' cakes. Make this cake and I Promise that you WILL be asked for this recipe. Also I have served this alone, with vanilla ice cream, (my favorite) as well as with more chilled fruit. Thanks for this recipe. I'm already passing it along...
This is an awesome recipe, the family ate it up and requested another one. I substituted coconut milk since I was out of evaporated milk and it was still awesome. This moist, fruity and yummy cake is now a family favorite.
Someone gave me a recipe for this cake and I couldn't find it anymore. This one did the trick. Always a big hit, didn't last long at my house. Will make again. I ran out of milk, and used apple juice and juice from fruit cocktail for about half the liquid...gave it an interesting, extra-fruity flavor.
I really enjoyed this tasty way to use a can of fruit cocktail (which is how I found this recipe.. I looked up things that utilized fruit cocktail) and I would make it again in a heartbeat! As a coconut lover, I thought the crunchy frosting/brown sugar combo was sooo delicious against the soft cake. Thank you for sharing.
Delicious and easy. The only thing I think I would do is double the sauce at the end next time to get more glaze. But perfect nonetheless.
Sooo good! Everyone had seconds! All I had was "light" fruit cocktail in a can, and it still was awesome. Definately a keeper!!
I made this cake yesterday and it is delicious. I poked holes in the top after it was done and poured the glaze over it. After an hour or so, it was bliss! I preferred eating it with whipped cream.
This cake is the most delicious and moist cake you can find. It is also a nice change to the typical fosted cake. I was afraid it would not be sweet enough with out frosting...but was I wrong! This is a killer cake. I think my husband and I ate 1/2 of it the first night :)
This cake is surprisingly good! I didn't bother with the frosting, brown sugar or nuts, and we all enjoyed it very much. So easy and tasty, I'll be making it again.
THIS RECIPE IS EASY AND DELICIOUS. I HAVE MADE IT FOR MY FRIENDS AT WORK AND EVERYONE LOVES IT. I CHOOSE MAKE ONLY HALF OF THE GLAZE. I USE FRUIT COCKTAIL IN LIGHT SAUCE OR JUICE. I ALWAYS ADD WHIPPED CREAM FROSTING ON TOP! IF YOU HAVE A LUNCHEON, SHOWER OR PARTY TO GO TO THIS IS THE CAKE TO BRING! ENJOY OH AND IT'S SUPER MOIST
This is a foolproof recipe that doubles or triples well. It always elicits requests for the recipe.
I have made this before with great results, but I happened to have a DH Coconut Supreme cake mix on hand, and wow was that wonderful in this recipe! I cut down quite a bit on the added coconut, and used a little Coconut-Pecan frosting (heated and drizzled) on top. The family loves it! Delicious!
My 8 year old cooking fiend son and I made this for a church potluck..it was easy and fun! Kids love recipes with crazy names! We subbed peaches for the fruit cocktail, based on the pantry inventory, and threw in a chopped banana too! We also poked holes in the top with a wooden spoon handle when it came out of the oven(this is too fun to skip!) and the topping melted in perfectly! This can be eaten hot/cold/ and my gang loved it with icecream, though isn't everything better with icecream?! It was easy, fun and tasty! Thanks for a great recipe!
this is pretty good!
very easy to make, cake was moist which makes it hard to cut. I used a tropical fruit cocktail so cake as a nice color since it has papaya, I also added 2 tsp of rum extract to the white cake mix I used, but can still taste the cake box smell which was very strong. I find it a bit sweet for the cake alone. Did not make the topping, that would make the cake way too sweet. Overall, easy to throw together for a potuluck.
This cake was even better the second day. I didn't have evaporated milk so I used 1 cup of 2% and boiled it to reduce it by half, leaving me with 1/2 cup. It turned out wonderful. Thanks for the great simple and delicious recipe.
Wow! I gotta say I was scared about this recipe thought I wouldn't like it but it is so good. And my kids loved it. Definitely will make again.
The name is misleading, since this cake was so tasty. It was a big hit with all our tasters. Our Guest Chef, Alice thought it was easy to make, despite one egg getting away from her.
It is really quite good and I love the fruitiness of it, I used frozen fruits and would try to use more fresh fruits in season. I'll make it again and cut back on the sugar, it's a bit too sweet for my taste. Consider that there is sugar in the cake mix, canned fruit and coconut, adding another full cup of sugar is a bit over the top. Also I put the cake under the broiler for a minute or two after drizzling the the topping on it, and it toasted the coconut and made it very attractive.
This cake is EXTREMELY simple and is delicious! My whole family loves it!!
Delicious! I made it twice in one weekend and it went over well for both events! Super moist. I used Fat Free Evaporated milk and "lite" fruit cocktail in pear juice concentrate and it turned out perfect. My husband LOVED it! A new favorite in our house ;-) Will make regularly.
This was my 1st time making this cake and it was well worth it! It was so easy and a big hit at my house. My personal opinion is, the cake is better the 2nd day. I will definitely make this again!
I remember my mom making this when I was growing up, and it's just like I remember it! Soo good! Served it for company one night, and got rave reviews!
I have been making this cake for years! It's alwaya big hit.
This was a fabulous and delicious cake. I followed the recipe to the T. Super sweet and very easy. Thank you for sharing!
AWESOME!!!!!
This is really really good. I had a BBQ and everyone really liked it. My husband even had some the next day. While I was trying to give it all away so I didnt eat anymore. :)
Omit the sugar topping before putting in the oven. Way too sweet, otherwise.
Very Moist and easy to prepare.
I omitted the coconut because hubby doesn't like it, and substituted a 16 oz can of pineapple tidbits for the fruit cocktail. The cake turned out great! Everyone raved about it. Served it warm, with vanilla ice cream. Mmmmm!
Haven't made this in a long time - I need to make it again sometime!! I know its the same recipe - glad to come upon it again...thanks!
you wouldnt think all these ingredints would work together, but they do. I took this to a family gathering and everyone loved it. It is moist and sweet.
Very good. Recipe as is except I was out of evaporated milk and I used regular milk, came out great. We did not use the glaze on top, we ate it plain and it was great, sweet enough from the brown sugar on top
This was easy to make! And very good. Will make again!
I loved it! So light n floofy!
Awesome recipe! Something different and super easy!
Delish! If you are having a sweet tooth, this will squelch it pretty dang fast. Super easy and super fast to make! I will make this one again! I think next time I may cut down on the frosting a bit. I had some left over, even with the cake covered and I didn't want to overdo it with the sugar.
I loved this cake. I put coconut in the cake but not the glaze. I used plain milk in the glaze. This is a very good cake and I had never heard of it before.
Made without nuts and no sugar added fruit cocktail. Added a little white chocolate to the frosting/glaze & made it a bit thicker using corn starch. BOOM!!!
My mother made this when I was a pre-teen. I believe she saw the recipe in a Woman's Day Magazine. It was a hit then...and still is now. Super moist and will satisfy the sweetest tooth!
Yes yes talk abt memories this is one. While I was n nsg school & being a single mom of 2 money was often short. This was the go to desert when it happened but to us @ that x (really is even today) was one of the sweetest (luv not sugar) things that brought our crazy lives to a stand - still @ nite. Thanks for those wonderful memories to the baker & the cake.
This was really good. I liked the topping but will leave the walnuts out next time, just a personal preference.
I've made this cake twice now and eveyone i've made it for, family and friends just love it. I frost it with whipped topping and refrigerate iti for a couple of hours before serving. Great cake, i'll be making this one many more times. For a yellowv cake it stays moist.
Someone mentioned this originally was in Woman's Day, which is correct. It was one of many dessert recipes listed in a 4-page insert advertisement by Baker's coconut/chocolate. The recipe ingredients are exact with two exceptions. The original recipe called, "Ugly Duckling Cake", had 2 1/2 cups coconut instead of 1 1/2 cups. Also, there were no nuts in the original recipe. I still have the insert. Will attach a pic of the front cover, just for fun. Must have been in late '70s or early '80s. That's a guess, though.
I made this according to the recipe and my two hungry grandsons could not get enough. The longer it sets, the better it gets. Putting it in my keeper file.
Excellent..ugly but excellent
I made this cake because I had the ingredients and it took about and hour start to finish. This cake is delicious! I accidentally baked it at a slightly higher temp and it might have been too dry except that pouring the hot milk/sugar mixture over the warm cake makes it moist and delicious. I recommend making this cake when you need a quick dessert that is sure to impress!
Was looking for a recipe like this and I found this recipe and tried it and my husband is in love with it.
We tried this as part of an attempt to get rid of some pantry items, and what a find this was. DELICIOUS, especially when it was warm. The kids went back for seconds. Very simple to make. Great with a cold glass of milk to wash it down.
This is a VERY forgiving recipe. I had a 15 oz DH Orange cake mix and added 1/3 c Bisquick to make up the diff. I used 15 oz Lite fruit cocktail, I forgot to sprinkle on the brown sugar and nuts (Frosted Pecans) until it had been in oven 8 min. I wanted to simmer 1 1/2 c 2% milk down to 1/2 cup but I’m sure there was more than 1/2 when I finished making the glaze and it still came out tasting good.
Made exactly as printed!!!!! Love it!!! Was perfect!!!
