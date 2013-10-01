Ugly Duckling Cake I

When I was making this cake, I thought after putting the Brown sugar and pecans on top of the batter and putting it in the oven that I was absolutely going to hate this cake. First. the only addition that I added to this cake was Lemon Pudding Mix in the Cake mix. There are many versions of this cake and this one I chose to make. IT WAS AWESOME! I thought I had died and gone to heaven. When I made the glaze for the top of the cake, I was sure this cake was not going to work. But I was very wrong. This cake looks really sweet. But it truly is NOT. The glaze melts the brown sugar in the cake. I also poked holes in the cake before I spread the glaze on top of the still warm cake! I brought this to work the next day and they ate it up! I will make this recipe again. Just Great!

