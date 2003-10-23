Strawberry Cake II

1 of 342

Rating: 5 stars This cake was so great it deserves 6 stars! Judging from what other reviewers said, I drained well and pureed the (unsweetened) strawberries. I added 1/2 cup of the puree to the cake batter and ONLY 2 TBSP of the puree to the icing, which comes out to a PERFECT spreading consistency. I made this in a 9x13 baking dish and the icing was the perfect amount to cover the top nicely. This is an absolutely great recipe, with the above modifications! Helpful (180)

Rating: 5 stars I didn't think I would be a fan of a fruit-flavored cake, but I was wrong! This cake is truly wonderful. I've made it twice now--once for an informal wedding shower and once for family, and everyone raved about it both times. Based on others suggestions, I modified the recipe. I pureed the package of strawberries, and for the cake I made for my family, I put the puree through a mesh strainer to remove the seeds for my picky husband. After tasting the cake with and without seeds, without is really better and worth the effort. I baked the cake in a 13x9 pan for 35 minutes and it came out perfect. I determined that due to the "runny" nature of the icing, a 3-layer cake might be tricky. The icing was a little sweet for my taste, so I put in 8oz. of cream cheese, and 1 tsp. mexican vanilla to tone down the sweet and enhance the flavor. However, to thicken it up a bit, I did end up adding another cup of powdered sugar. Also, I only used 1/3c. of the strawberry puree in the icing, and put the other 2/3c. in the cake batter. Because of the fruit, cream cheese, and butter in this cake, I store it in the refrigerator. It stays nice and moist for as many days as you can keep it around--which isn't long at my house. This recipe is a keeper! Helpful (120)

Rating: 5 stars I've made this recipe twice and both times used fresh strawberries. The first time I made it I used the icing recipe listed. It was horrible and required a lot of modifications (should have listened to the other reviewers). This time I used the cream cheese icing from this site and it worked perfectly. I made three 9" layers; pureed the strawberries and strained it to remove the seeds and added it to the batter. I added a bit of the puree to a small portion of the cream cheese icing to test but decided I preferred the icing without it. I added sliced strawberries with the icing in between the layers and I garnished with chocolate covered whole strawberries. Stunning presentation and amazing taste to boot. This recipe is a keeper! Helpful (95)

Rating: 5 stars My grandmother and I do a lot of baking...cakes cookies pies..etc. We've noticed that most layer cakes can be made in a 9x13 inch pan without compromising the taste. Of course layered cakes are much more elegant looking than others but with this particular recipe I prefer it in a rectangular pan. We've prepared this cake several times and have always used frozen strawberries. And everyone who tries this really enjoyes it. I'm a die-hard chocolate lover but actually prefer this cake!! Thanks Judalee. Helpful (48)

Rating: 3 stars Fun to make and to try but this doesn't rate in the "Recipe Hall of Fame." The cake itself is moist and flavorful but I couldn't quite get past the artificial taste and color. Also given the reviews about the frosting being a "sloppy mess " I took other reviewers' suggestions and used "Cool Whipped Frosting " substituting strawberry extract for the vanilla and adding 1/3 cup of strawberry puree. I made this in two layers and put a layer of fresh sliced strawberries over the filling in between the layers. I decorated it with just a few fresh strawberries with the stems. I could see this "pretty in pink" cake as a real crowd pleaser for a little girl's birthday party and wish I had come across this when my daughter was younger. All around not much payoff or reward for the effort. To me it just screams "fake." Helpful (46)

Rating: 5 stars This is an awesome cake!!! I was nervous about the frosting but after discussing it with my mom she gave me a few hints. I made the frosting like the reviewer Diana suggested "My frosting is 1 stick of butter with 4 cups of powdered sugar with a little vanilla." My mom's hints to help cut the sweetness is to add a tad bit of salt or lemon juice. I ended up using about a tablespoon of concentrated lemon juice to the frosting and it turned out GREAT! Since I used fresh strawberries the cake was perfect and the icing was sweetened to my taste. The frosting made too much since I used a 9x13 pan but would be plenty for a multi-layer cake. Perfection! Helpful (44)

Rating: 5 stars This cake is to die for!!! It gets 10 stars! I made this for my boss for her birthday and was so good I have to make another one this weekend. I did make a couple adjustments. I used fresh strawberries and chopped them in a food processor before adding to the batter. I made a 2 layer 9x13 cake instead of round. For filling I used the filling from the Strawberry and Cream Cake on this page (1 1/2 cups heavy cream, 2 T sugar, 1/2 tsp vanilla, and 1 1/2 cup sliced strawberries) and used homemade cream cheese frosting to frost the top. It was absolutely amazing. People at work are still raving! Helpful (41)

Rating: 5 stars I have been making this cake for years. My frosting is 1 stick of butter with 4 cups of powdered sugar with a little vanilla. I let the cake cool only for 5 or 10 minutes then pour the frosting on. Makes for a very moist cake!!! Helpful (32)