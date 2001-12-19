Blue Cheese Cheesecake
Serve this baked crustless cake - a mixture of blue cheese, cream cheese, and sour cream - as an impressive appetizer.
I used a mix of GORGONZOLA and Danish Blue cheese. I chopped up a large red pepper and lots and lots of green onions. I covered the entire cake with this mixture pressing it all firmly into the cake. Made it look FABULOUS and it tastes better with the vegetables in every bite. You may even want to scatter a lot around the cake so guests can scoop up extra onto their plate. I made one for three people and HALF of it was gone in an hour. This is a perfect recipe and everyone LOVES IT! I have made 7 of them to date and find these minor adjustments to the recipe give it that exceptional edge thats right for any occasion where an unusual appetizer is desired. You dont get a blue cheesecake everyday! Really good with large sesame encrusted breadsticks!Read More
I served this at a holiday party and everyone was asking for the recipe! I arranged the green onion into a Christmas tree and red pepper chunks as ornaments; on top of the cheesecake. Thanks for the recipe!
Great appetizer. My guests loved it. I scaled it down to four servings and baked it in a 6" springform pan. The baking time has to be adjusted for the smaller quantity and I just checked it periodically until it appeared to be done. I took another reviewer's suggestion and chopped red pepper and green onion to put all over the top, and I used thin strips of green onion as a garnish. I too liked the veggie bits in each bite. Definitely something different, attractive and good.
My Mother-in=law gave me this recipe years ago and I finally tried it. I thought it odd to put sour cream on top after removing from the oven and then refrigerating until ready to eat. I found this matching recipe online and discovered the missing step. The cake sat for a good 20 minutes before it went back in the oven. It turned out great with chopped fresh chives on top. I even used low fat cream cheese and low fat sour cream. Served with Kashi crackers and some Gorgonzola crackers from Trader Joe's. Pretty good and quite easy.
Very tasty. A 9 inch cheesecake appetizer goes a LONG way. As delicious as it was, I had a lot of leftovers.
I have made this nearly a dozen times now... I've tried it the way the recipe describes but prefer it served warm without sour cream or veggies on top. It's so good warm on crackers or bread. It's a perfect easy bake and take for parties, and I have been asked for this recipes so many times!
This was a nice make ahead appetizer. I did not use as much sour cream on top as the recipe called for and did not miss it. The blue cheese is fairly subtle tasting and my personal preference is for something a little more out there but it was good for a mixed company.
This first time I made this I dropped the springform pan taking out of the oven and cried. My husband came in to help me clean it up as we were preparing for a party. We both ate the majority of the mess and it was so good that I now make this, but am super careful taking it out of the oven.
Very bland. I love blue cheese and I couldn't even tell there was blue cheese in it. All we could taste was sour cream/cream cheese and the peppers and green onions which we covered the top of the cheesecake in as other reviewers suggested...I'd rather have a nice cheese platter with crackers then go through the work/chill time for something so bland.
Delicious. I added chopped walnuts in the mixture and it gave an earthy flavor/
made this recipe to bring to a holiday party. served it with crackers and small cocktail bread. the people loved it. they took a small wedge and dipped their crackers into it and ate it like a real cheesecake. great flavor and texture. I shared it with a dozen people already!
I had high hopes for this recipe. I was told flat out by one person that "it wasn't very good" and have to say I was very disappointed.
Major delicious. I too chopped up the red peppers & green onion and sprinkled all over the top. Only wish I had 5" spring form pans so I could make 2 smaller cakes. However, this does keep well and was able to serve at a function the following weekend. I cut into wedges & served on an elongated plate so it didn't look "previously enjoyed".
Hmmmm. Had high hopes for this recipe, but didn't care for it much. Made it for Easter and it barely got touched by anyone. Those who tried it didn't go back for more.
This was delicious! I served it as an appetizer for our "gourmet" dinner club and it was a hit! I made it exactly as written. It was creamy and had the perfect amount of bleu cheese flavor. I topped it with a mix of chopped multi-colored bell peppers and green onion which made a pretty and festive presentation. It is relatively quick and easy to make if everything is at room temperature. I will definitely make this again when I want something a little different.
