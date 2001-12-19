Blue Cheese Cheesecake

Serve this baked crustless cake - a mixture of blue cheese, cream cheese, and sour cream - as an impressive appetizer.

By JJOHN32

Servings: 12
12
Yield:
1 - 9 inch cake
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

  • Beat cream cheese and blue cheese in large mixing bowl until light and fluffy--about 5 minutes. Mix in 1 cup sour cream and pepper. Add eggs - one at a time - mixing well after each addition.

  • Pour mixture into buttered 9 inch springform pan. Bake 60 - 65 minutes or until wooden pick inserted near center comes out clean.

  • Remove from oven and let stand 5 minutes. Carefully spread 1 1/4 cup sour cream over top. Return to oven 5 minutes. Cool completely on wire rack. Refrigerate several hours or overnight.

  • To serve, place on serving plate. Carefully remove sides of pan. Decorate top with red pepper cut into flower shapes with small cookie cutter and green onion tops as stems.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
324 calories; protein 10.7g; carbohydrates 4.2g; fat 29.8g; cholesterol 123.4mg; sodium 465.3mg. Full Nutrition
