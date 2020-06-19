Red Salad Dressing

1 of 8

Rating: 5 stars Overall a good dressing that I enjoyed on my salad tonight. I made it in hopes of duplicating house dressing at a family-owned Italian restaurant in our suburban town...it was close but not quite there. I used red wine vinegar instead of distilled and shallot instead of onion. Overall this was also too sweet which is why I only gave it four stars. Next time I'll cut the sugar in half and go from there. I'm also going to try the same ingredients but sub thinned tomato paste or sauce for the ketchup...it won't still be your recipe this way but it might put me closer to the restaurant's recipe! EDIT: I have started making this with tomato sauce instead of ketchup and cutting the sugar in half and it's become my VERY favorite salad dressing! Thank you...I wish more people would give this a try. Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars This is very easy to put together and very tasty. I used a third less sugar than the recipe requested because we don't like anything too sweet and it was perfect for us. I'll be making this again. Helpful (5)

Rating: 3 stars I only used 1/2 cup of the sugar and it was sweet enough for me but it was really thick. Any ideas? Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Made as written except only used 1/4 cup sugar per suggestions. It was delicious! I was attempting to duplicate a home town pizza parlor's house dressing & this was really close. My husband ate a salad 3 days in a row thanks to this dressing he usually eats 3 a year LOL

Rating: 5 stars This is wonderful! I made a salad with a mixed batch of CSA greens many of which were bitter. The sweetness of the dressing set off the bitterness of the greens nicely. I didn't really measure too carefully and I think I like some others used less sugar than the recipe called for. But it is a keeper.

Rating: 4 stars The 1st time was really waaay too sweet for our taste. I used just 1/4 cup of sugar used the same amount of vinegar and added salt and pepper. The rest stayed the same and we really liked it. Will be making again.