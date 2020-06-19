Red Salad Dressing

Here's a homemade red salad dressing recipe, just like one a pizza shop would make.

By Lucky Clover

prep:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 cups dressing
Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk together the ketchup, oil, sugar, vinegar, onion, garlic, and Italian seasoning. Refrigerate until chilled, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
142 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 13.2g; fat 10.3g; sodium 167.1mg. Full Nutrition
TwoSweetPickles
Rating: 5 stars
01/08/2011
Overall a good dressing that I enjoyed on my salad tonight. I made it in hopes of duplicating house dressing at a family-owned Italian restaurant in our suburban town...it was close but not quite there. I used red wine vinegar instead of distilled and shallot instead of onion. Overall this was also too sweet which is why I only gave it four stars. Next time I'll cut the sugar in half and go from there. I'm also going to try the same ingredients but sub thinned tomato paste or sauce for the ketchup...it won't still be your recipe this way but it might put me closer to the restaurant's recipe! EDIT: I have started making this with tomato sauce instead of ketchup and cutting the sugar in half and it's become my VERY favorite salad dressing! Thank you...I wish more people would give this a try. Read More
Helpful
(19)
Deb C
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
02/21/2013
This is very easy to put together and very tasty. I used a third less sugar than the recipe requested because we don't like anything too sweet and it was perfect for us. I'll be making this again. Read More
Helpful
(5)
krite
Rating: 3 stars
06/26/2011
I only used 1/2 cup of the sugar and it was sweet enough for me but it was really thick. Any ideas? Read More
Helpful
(4)
MICHAYNE
Rating: 5 stars
12/27/2017
Made as written except only used 1/4 cup sugar per suggestions. It was delicious! I was attempting to duplicate a home town pizza parlor's house dressing & this was really close. My husband ate a salad 3 days in a row thanks to this dressing he usually eats 3 a year LOL Read More
carol
Rating: 5 stars
04/18/2015
This is wonderful! I made a salad with a mixed batch of CSA greens many of which were bitter. The sweetness of the dressing set off the bitterness of the greens nicely. I didn't really measure too carefully and I think I like some others used less sugar than the recipe called for. But it is a keeper. Read More
Victoria T. Gibeault
Rating: 4 stars
08/01/2017
The 1st time was really waaay too sweet for our taste. I used just 1/4 cup of sugar used the same amount of vinegar and added salt and pepper. The rest stayed the same and we really liked it. Will be making again. Read More
ButterflySimone
Rating: 4 stars
05/21/2016
This is a good basic dressing that I can see tasting good with lots of different salad ingredients! I gave 4 stars because the recipe calls for WAY too much sugar. I cut it to just 1/4 c instead of the 3/4 c and my husband agreed I could have cut it even more. I also thought it was a bit thick like another reviewer and added a little less than 1/4 c water (estimated because I didn't measure). Overall great taste. My salad had romaine red onion cucumber bacon pieces feta crumbles and croutons. Loved every bite! Read More
