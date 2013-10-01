Applesauce Rum-Raisin Cake

This cake has a lot of raisins soaked in rum. Try to soak your raisins overnight if possible or at least for a few hours.

Recipe by Carol

prep:
25 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
1 day 1 hr
total:
1 day 1 hr 50 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 9x13-inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place all the raisins in a small bowl with the rum and let sit overnight or at least 4 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9x13-inch baking pan.

  • In a large bowl, beat butter and sugar with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs one at a time; mix in applesauce.

  • In another bowl, stir together the flours, cornstarch, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, and cocoa. Gradually add flour into the batter, mixing until fully incorporated. Stir in the raisins, along with any rum that was not absorbed, and the walnuts. Turn batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a tester inserted in the middle of the cake comes out clean, about 25 minutes. Cool on wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
317 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 46.7g; fat 12.1g; cholesterol 51.3mg; sodium 327.4mg. Full Nutrition
