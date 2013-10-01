Applesauce Rum-Raisin Cake
This cake has a lot of raisins soaked in rum. Try to soak your raisins overnight if possible or at least for a few hours.
This cake has been the talk of the office. I put a little twist by using half applesauce and half chopped fresh sweet apples. WOW. Excellent recipe.Read More
The rum-soaked raisins are a nice touch, which I also use when making apple strudel. Other that that, though, I judge it a rather average cake, with a slight rum flavor.Read More
What a wonderful recipe!!This was the most delicious rum cake I have ever tried!!I used a little more rum :-))))
I loved this cake! It had more of a banana bread consistency which made it great. I too halved the applesauce and put diced fuji apples (the sweetest). I used all golden raisins and let them marinate in the rum for two days. Sooooo good. My dad loved his birthday cake. Thanks for the wonderful recipe :)
Pay no heed to the 3 star reviews that say this cake is too dry, or not Rummish enough. Maybe it is in the original form, but use this twist: Use a full 1/2 cup rum to soak raisins. Also use this to glaze the cake fresh out of the oven: 1/4 C butter, 1/4 C Sucanat or Turbinado sugar, 1/4c (or a *tad* less if you prefer) rum. its fantastic. i also use a half and half Sucanat- turbinado sugar mix for the cake itself. It is healthier than white sugar and really you can't tell the difference.
I am surprised that anyone would describe this as a rum cake. I was quite liberal in my use of rum, and actually added more than the 1 cup of rum soaked raisins called for (additionally, I soaked my raisins in rum for several days), but no rum taste was discernible in the finished cake. I would describe this as a snack cake. It is moist and mildly spiced, not overly sweet, yet does not require a frosting or glaze. It is relatively healthy for a cake, and makes a good lunch box addition, or simply a nice snack for the kids. It is not an exceptional recipe in any way.
This turned out perfectly the first time I tried it. I didn't have cocoa powder so I added extra cinnamon and nutmeg, and dusted the top with some powdered sugar. Very nice!
Oh yes ! I forgot to mention: make it in a bundt pan for a better presentation! Have fun...
My family loved this one. I glazed the top with leftover rum. Gave if a good rum aroma.
Everyone loved it.
My family just loves it. And friends are asking for the recipe.
didn't have whole wheat flour, used chunky apple pie filling....baked in a bundt pan....was a bit dry, felt that it needed a frosting......overall good with yummy rumminess!
Really nice flavored cake! Like another reviewer suggested, I added some chopped fresh apple. YUM!
Cooktime 45 minutes in a Bundt pan. Not too sweet but it’s so moist. I used regular raisins and craisins and substituted pecans for the walnuts. It’s a keeper.
It had to cook an extra 10 minutes.
