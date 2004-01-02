Coconut Meringue Cake

1 of 26

Rating: 5 stars I love this cake. My Mother used to make a cake like this only it was called Romance Cake. I think that was when you served it to your sweetheart well lets just the cake was named for a reason FABULOS. I used my printer to print this on several a pieces of printable magnet. It is on my frige and I gave others to friends and family I won't missplace this recipe ever again. Helpful (17)

Rating: 4 stars i can tell this could be a fabulous cake. however i couldn't get the cake to cook in 35 minutes. i kept having to put it back in the oven then the merangue got to well done. wondering what i did wrong. Helpful (14)

Rating: 4 stars Quite good with a great flavor. I read what another reviewer wrote and started baking the cake before I put the meringue on ( 5 minutes). I didn't need to do that. Next time I'll probably add a couple more egg whites to the meringue just to have a thicker topping. Helpful (12)

Rating: 4 stars This is a nice cake. Moist and flavorful and easy to make. I used coconut extract instead of vanilla. This took about 45-50 minutes to bake not 30. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars I followed the recipe to the T and it came out wonderful! I've never made any kind of homemade cake before. The Meringue was good too. I did use one more egg white for the meringue. I shared some with my older(60 ) neighbors. They loved it and told how it tasted like cake when they were younger. I love this cake and will make it again! Its a favorite! Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars A good variation from other cakes. This cake is moist with a slightly brown crunchy top. The coconut brings a nice flavor to the cake. My husband and friends love eating it. This recipe is a keeper! Thanks Carol! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars This is really a good cake. I made it according to the recipe and it came out wonderful. I love the Old Fashioned taste and the flavor of cakes from when I was a child. Make this cake for any occassion and you won't be dissapointed. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars This cake is absolutely delicious! Very light and still fresh the next day. The only changes I made were to add an extra egg white. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars The cake was great. We had company coming over one evening so I made it in the afternoon. There were only 3 pieces (from 16) left when the evening was over - so 5 people ate 13 pieces of this cake. One of my guest even asked if I would make the cake again and bring it to her daughters baby shower. It was a big hit. Helpful (5)