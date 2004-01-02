Coconut Meringue Cake

Rating: 4.58 stars
26 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 17
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A good cake to take along on picnics or for lunches.

By Carol

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
9
Yield:
1 9x9-inch square pan
Nutrition Info
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x9-inch baking pan.

  • Beat butter and 1/2 cup white sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in egg yolks.

  • Combine flour, baking powder and salt in bowl. Add flour mixture to butter mixture in two parts, alternating with milk and vanilla, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Spread in the prepared pan.

  • To Make Topping: Beat egg whites until soft peaks form; add 1/2 cup of the white sugar gradually, and beat until egg whites are stiff. Fold in the coconut. Put spoonfuls here and there over batter, smoothing as best you can.

  • Bake in preheated oven until meringue topping starts to brown and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 30 to 35 minutes.

Cook's Note

If desired you can use brown sugar in the topping. The flavor stays similar, but the color is a little darker.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
312 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 40.2g; fat 15.5g; cholesterol 96.1mg; sodium 278.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (26)

Most helpful positive review

CLOVERDALE1
Rating: 5 stars
02/01/2004
I love this cake. My Mother used to make a cake like this only it was called Romance Cake. I think that was when you served it to your sweetheart well lets just the cake was named for a reason FABULOS. I used my printer to print this on several a pieces of printable magnet. It is on my frige and I gave others to friends and family I won't missplace this recipe ever again.
Helpful
(17)

Most helpful critical review

reynadelsol
Rating: 3 stars
09/12/2005
My husband described as "Bisquick with meringue on top". Will probably not make again.
Helpful
(4)
Reviews:
CLOVERDALE1
Rating: 5 stars
02/01/2004
I love this cake. My Mother used to make a cake like this only it was called Romance Cake. I think that was when you served it to your sweetheart well lets just the cake was named for a reason FABULOS. I used my printer to print this on several a pieces of printable magnet. It is on my frige and I gave others to friends and family I won't missplace this recipe ever again. Read More
Helpful
(17)
AMY LOZANO
Rating: 4 stars
12/12/2003
i can tell this could be a fabulous cake. however i couldn't get the cake to cook in 35 minutes. i kept having to put it back in the oven then the merangue got to well done. wondering what i did wrong. Read More
Helpful
(14)
Cory P
Rating: 4 stars
04/30/2006
Quite good with a great flavor. I read what another reviewer wrote and started baking the cake before I put the meringue on ( 5 minutes). I didn't need to do that. Next time I'll probably add a couple more egg whites to the meringue just to have a thicker topping. Read More
Helpful
(12)
sixkyej
Rating: 4 stars
12/06/2008
This is a nice cake. Moist and flavorful and easy to make. I used coconut extract instead of vanilla. This took about 45-50 minutes to bake not 30. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Mandy
Rating: 5 stars
12/24/2008
I followed the recipe to the T and it came out wonderful! I've never made any kind of homemade cake before. The Meringue was good too. I did use one more egg white for the meringue. I shared some with my older(60 ) neighbors. They loved it and told how it tasted like cake when they were younger. I love this cake and will make it again! Its a favorite! Read More
Helpful
(8)
LIMCANCOOK
Rating: 5 stars
09/08/2003
A good variation from other cakes. This cake is moist with a slightly brown crunchy top. The coconut brings a nice flavor to the cake. My husband and friends love eating it. This recipe is a keeper! Thanks Carol! Read More
Helpful
(6)
FloridaCooker
Rating: 5 stars
09/02/2003
This is really a good cake. I made it according to the recipe and it came out wonderful. I love the Old Fashioned taste and the flavor of cakes from when I was a child. Make this cake for any occassion and you won't be dissapointed. Read More
Helpful
(6)
marlene
Rating: 5 stars
03/08/2010
This cake is absolutely delicious! Very light and still fresh the next day. The only changes I made were to add an extra egg white. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Linda S.
Rating: 5 stars
04/12/2006
The cake was great. We had company coming over one evening so I made it in the afternoon. There were only 3 pieces (from 16) left when the evening was over - so 5 people ate 13 pieces of this cake. One of my guest even asked if I would make the cake again and bring it to her daughters baby shower. It was a big hit. Read More
Helpful
(5)
reynadelsol
Rating: 3 stars
09/12/2005
My husband described as "Bisquick with meringue on top". Will probably not make again. Read More
Helpful
(4)
