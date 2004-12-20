White Chocolate Pound Cake
A moist bundt cake, drizzled with two types of chocolate.
I wanted to make a pound cake that was different. This seemed to be the perfect one, white chocolate in a cake? Mmmmmm! The recipe was easy to follow, and the cake tasted good. There are a few things that I didn't like about the cake. The crust of the cake, was too hard. I think the sugar that is added in the pan before baking, may have had something to do with it. Also, the chocolate in the middle didn't melt well for me, it left a ring around the cake and some came out on the sides of the cake, which made a mess of the pan. I didn't drizzle the chocolate on the top as suggested, I just skipped it. I think the next time I make it, I will mix all of the chocolate in with the mix, and not sprinkle some in the middle as suggested. Otherwise, it was fantastic! I would definately make it again, with a few modifications.Read More
I don't see what all the rave reviews are about. I made this cake for my mother in law's birthday as she is a white chocolate lover. But, no one finished their slice--not even the kids--who would generally eat any kind of cake. We all found it to be a little dry and not very tasty even though I followed the recipe exactly. Needs something.Read More
WE all loved this cake! It was very delish! Instead of drizzling the top with white choc., I served the cake with a simple raspberry sauce (1/2c seedless raspberry preserves, 1 tsp butter, 1/8 tsp almond extract, microwave till warm and liquidy) and over the course of 4 days we polished it off! :)
Made this for my mother's 95th birthday celebration, and it was a hit. I love the crust it makes, the flavor is just delicious with that hint of almond, and the white chocolate gives it an elegant touch. Instead of chopping, I melted the white chocolate to mix in with the other ingredients, and I only used white chocolate on top. It was simple but perfect.
This is a Wonderful cake! My guests loved it! I also used raspberry sauce, although it is great on it's own! It was easy and fun to make. You've gotta try it! I've e-mailed the recipe to one of my guests she liked it so much
I've made this recipe several times (often for teacher luncheons at my sons' schools) and it's terrific. You could use white chocolate chips in place of the chopped white chocolate to sprinkle in the middle of the cake.
I tried this recipe for Thanksgiving and it was WONDERFUL! One suggestion is that you chop the white chocolate that is to be sprinkled in the cake into really thin pieces...almost like shavings. It makes it easier for the chocolate to melt. This cake was very moist and everyone loved it!
I (ben, junes grandson) made this recipe for after a sunday dinner and the whole family enjoyed it. the recipe was easy to follow and didnt have to change any of it.
Hey!!! This recipe is awesome!!! I took it to shcool for a contest and won!!! Then i went to other contest and won with this cake!!! It is awesome!!! The only thing thats wierd is that the cake does not turn out to be chocolate, like it shows in the pic. It turns out yellow, but my whole class loved it so much they did not care if it wasn't chocolate because there was so much white chocolate and dark chocolate drizzled on top that it was still good!!! SO GOOD!!!I also changed the recipe a little...(See you dont have to put in almond extract, even tho the recipe calls for it. I made one cake with it and one without and they tasted the same. It dosn't really make a difference.) Anyway this recipe is SOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOD !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
This is a very easy recipe to make. I have made it several times as is without changing with one exception the last time I made it. I did not have a enough white chocolate on hand so I searched through the pantry and all I had was white chocolate truffle candy, so I melted that in the microwave and drizzled over the top with the milk chocolate and WOW it was an even bigger hit. This cake does not last very long anywhere I take it.
I made this for Mother's Day and it went down really well with my family. The only change I made was to use yoghurt instead of the sour cream. I was a bit panicked about taking it out of the pan after only 10 minutes, I was sure it would fall apart but it didn't. Thanks for a lovely, moist cake Debbie.
I didn't think this was all that exceptional, although a lot of my family really liked it. I also think that trying to drizzle the chocolate was a pain, next time I would make a glaze to drizzle instead.
Really really good! I made it exactly as written and it was gone within minutes. Kids and adults loved it!
I baked this cake for my son's 1st birthday. It was beautifully moist, and both kids and adults thought it was delicious. I had it shaped as a number 1, covered with melted white chocolate, and decorated with milk chocolate buttons. Looked impressive too!
Hubs and I agree this was not the finest pound cake I ever made. Whatever white chocolate flavor there might have been was completely masked by the almond extract. Hubs even inquired what the “weird flavor” was, and that it had an “unpleasant aftertaste.” I decided the idea of putting the chopped chocolate in the center just didn’t appeal to me so I didn’t use it, and I’m glad for that. Also, I’m thinking that four ounces of white chocolate in the batter in place of the extra cup of sugar and additional 1/2 cup of butter that would typically be there wasn’t exactly the perfect trade-off. It was neither as moist nor as sweet as a good pound cake should be. A good dousing of Easy Chocolate Bundt Cake Glaze, also from this site, was this cake’s salvation.
This is a great pound cake. . . a very subtle white chocolate flavor . . . I liked it a lot, but if you really want big white chocolate flavor, then I would reduce the sugar and increase the amount of white chocolate you melt into it . . . otherwise it is great as is . . . I chose not to frost it, but to top it with fresh strawberries and raspberries from my garden.
This cake was really good. The edges where very hard not sure why however the middle was very moist and delicious. I used white chocolate throughout the entire cake. Did not use any semisweet. I also used white chocolate chips to sprinkle in between the batter but I did it more than once. I poured a little batter then added chips around, then a little more and then more chips. I also sprinkled sugar cane in the pan instead of white sugar. I think next time I'll try maybe to turn the oven down and leave to bake for longer. Otherwise very easy and I will absolutely make again!
***** Excellent taste. Skip the drizzle on top step it's good on it's own. Also skip the drizzle in the middle as it makes this cake split. Not necessary to the taste. Pops right out of the pan. Rave reviews from sweet tooth types.
I halved the recipe and baked it in a greased and floured 8 x 4 pan for 1 hr at 350F. I used 2 eggs and reduced the sugar by about 1/4 cup. For the drizzle, I put the two chocolates (used semi-sweet chocolate chips instead of a square) in two separate ziplocks and put them in a bowl of hot water for about 5 minutes. I then cut a tiny bit of plastic from the corners and drizzled. The drizzing was a breeze! This cake offers a hint of white chocolate so I think if you are looking for a recipe with a very strong white chocolate flavour, you may have to double the white chocolate or you may be slightly disappointed. Nonetheless, it is a delicious pound cake with a light texture.
I have made this recipie several times and everyone LOVES it! I have ommitted the 1 oz square semi sweet chocolate. I also drizzle white chocolate on top. This is my new favorite cake, my waist line doesn't love:)
UPDATE: I created this recipe as cupcakes and changed a few things that knocked this baby even further out of the ballpark! Instead of the layer of white chocolate in the middle, I eliminated that and added white chocolate chips. Bake for about 23 minutes. Let cool. THEN - cut out the center and fill with raspberry preserves. Instead of drizzle or frosting, I made a whipped white chocolate ganache and drizzled some raspberry *stuff* on top. Oh. My. Gosh. It was the best thing EVER!! Fall 2011: This was definitely one of the best cakes I've ever made. It was fantastic! So moist and tasty - and SO rich. A small piece will do ya. I will definitely be making this again... and again... and again...
I have made this cake several times and it turns out great each time. Thank you!!!
Not a bad cake, my hubby ate most of it. I was looking for an actual WHITE Chocolate cake. I love White Chocolate stilling looking for that recipe!
This is a great recipe, and this cake is absolutely delicious! It was a big hit with my family. I made it for Christmas dessert. It's moist, yet dense and has great flavor. I didn't change a thing. Just to mention, though (for beginners)...when you melt the morsels, the chocolate will be too thick to drizzle over the cake. So you might have to add a little hot water to get the proper consistency. Enjoy!
One of the best pound cakes I've ever made. I absolutely loved it, as did everyone else who tasted it. Many requests for the recipe. I used my brand-new Nordicware star bundt pan, and it almost came out perfect. The chocolate glaze covered any imperfections. My chocolate seized on me when I was melting it for the glaze, so I had to start over and instead of drizzling it on, I kind of spread it on, then spread the white chocolate on top, and swirled the two together with a toothpick. Looked really good. Next time I would use a pastry bag with a small round tip and "drizzle" it that way. This cake was soooo moist with that great pound cake "crust" and dense texture. Loved the hint of almond too. I would definitely make this again, and I don't say that very much!
Didn't think it was all that great, not moist. We were all very dissapointed.
This cake was really good, we did not drizzle with the chocolate, but it was very good on its own, very moist.
This was a very good recipe! I made this for a friends bridal shower, and it was a big hit. I tried it first with the sugar on the outside. It was too sweet for my taste, and so omitted it on the cake for the shower. It is much better without the sugar. I definetly recommend serving with strawberries.
I got wonderful compliments on this cake when I took it to the in-laws for Christmas! I followed the recipe exactly minus the milk chocolate drizzle. I will definitely keep this recipe handy for holidays!!!
Yay, success! This pound cake turned out excellent for me - and I have ruined quite a few. Perfectly moist, sweet, yum. I served it with the white and semisweet drizzle, chopped white chocolate, raspberries, and mint. Perfect, thanks!!!!! (bet I'll screw it up next time! :P)
Thought it was a little too much trouble, tried twice and just couldn't get it quite up to my standards, maybe "operator error", haha!
This was a really delicious cake. But because white chocolate doesn't have a distinct flavor, the cake was really just a very moist and flavorful yellow cake. I will be making this again for sure.
My husband had nothing except great things about this dessert! The only thing I did differently is excluded the almond extract and I think it still came out fantastic!!!! The only thing I had difficulty with was getting the chocolate to lay right on the cake when I was finishing it off, other than that I would recommend this easy recipe to anyone!!!!!
This cake is truly delicious and very suitable for any "fancy" occasion.
I 'auditioned' this recipe to use as a wedding cake and it's absolutely perfect! Exactly what I was looking for - a moist, but 'firm' cake with the kind of flavor and texture that only comes from using sour cream and white chocolate. Thanks for sharing this great recipe!!
Without a doubt this recipe is a keeper. It was easy to put together and my family didn't wait for the drizzling of the white and dark chocolates. Absolutely wonderful!
The cake has a delicate white chocolate flavor. Some people might miss it and just think it's regular pound cake but I enjoyed it. The batter is Delish. I couldn't stop poking my finger in it.
I baked this cake for a friend, he raved over it. About how moist the cake was and how the flavor was - he said it was great.
This cake is GREAT! I'm just getting the hang of "scratch" cakes, but my husband actually requests this one. I've made it with and without the chopped white chocolate in the last step and it's terrific either way. Thank you Debbie Rowe for submitting this recipe.
This cake was perfect! I made it for a bridal shower. I pre sliced the cake and then drizzled the chocolate over the top. Right before serving I poured a hot rasberry sauce over the top! People are still raving about it.
Very delicious moist pound cake, and an easy recipe to follow. I couldn't find my large bundt pan, so I made individual ones and it worked out well. I topped them off with the chocolate drizzle and fresh & frozen strawberries. Delish!
This was so tasty and I had fight off everyone at work and home. I LOVED IT!!!
Sunny's picture looked so beautiful I had to try this. I was trying to do many things at once and didn't realize that I skipped the layering/broken up chocolate step. It works wonderfully that way also if you would like a more subtle flavor.
My family absolutely loved this cake! I added an extra 1/2 cup of sour cream because I saw a few reviews saying that it was dry but this cake was far from dry! We also added strawberries and it almost tasted like strawberry shortcake. It was to die for and we will definitely be making this again!
I know there is huge debate on whether or not a person should review a recipe when they have made a number of changes, but I tend to change most baking recipes to cut fat and sugar. In any case I made this cake subbing the butter for vanilla yogurt, the sour cream for sour skim milk (I just added lemon juice to milk), and the eggs for egg whites and it worked out wonderfully!! The texture was a little dense (which I like in a pound cake) but still very moist. For anyone looking to try this in a low-cal version I highly recommend it. Great recipe
Tasted wonderful and a hit with the guests! i did a chocolate drizzle as I couldn't find "baking" white chocolate anywhere so instead I just used a Cadbury White chocolate bar for the inner part but added double the amount as it's not as potent as baking white chocolate apparently.
I wanted a mild but good flavored pound cake and boy am I glad I made this one. I really didn't change anything I just added 8 melted squares to the batter. This tasted great!!! Will be making again very soon!!
This cake is absolutely delicious and the texture is great. Add strawberries and you have a winner. My entire family raves about this cake.
I made this cake it was beautiful personally I don’t think sour cream makes a cake moist but the first time I did it as recipe said. Next time I’ll use buttermilk or whole milk and I’ll melt 8oz white chocolate and mix in the other 4 oz.. no white chocolate flavor at all in cake
This is the most incredible pound cake recipe I have ever tried! The cake is super moist and fluffy!
amazing. I added 250 gm grinded almonds instead of the almond extract and that was a great edition.
This recipe is a big hit. Add a strawberry on top then drizzle the chocolate so good!
This cake is soooooo delicious. It wasn’t hard to prepare either. I don’t know what the other reviewer is talking about, mine was not dry.
When a recipe gives you a dry cake, make trifle. I baked it in mini Bundt pans. The batter looked beautiful and tasted promising, but it did not deliver. Fortunately, I baked just a couple of cakes in the first go-round where I added the white chocolate chip; not only did they stick, they didn't add anything flavor-wise. In the end, I had beautiful, dry little Bundt cakes. What's a girl to do when she needs desserts: I turned them into mini trifles with berry sauce, whipped cream, and fresh berries. That was it's only saving grace (hence the 3 stars).
This cake is delicious! I added an egg yolk (makes a moister cake), and put white chocolate into a food processor (smaller pieces ensures chocolate melts completely). I also substituted butter, caramel, and coconut extracts for the almond extract (read the reviews about the overwhelming almond taste). I just used shortening and flour to coat the pan. Oh and I added black walnuts (my favorite). I make my own glaze. Rave, rave, rave reviews. I'm definitely making this cake a holiday staple!
I used one egg less because I'd run out of them, otherwise followed the instructions exactly. The cake was amazing and pretty to boot! Perfect for occasions.
