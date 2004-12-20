White Chocolate Pound Cake

I wanted to make a pound cake that was different. This seemed to be the perfect one, white chocolate in a cake? Mmmmmm! The recipe was easy to follow, and the cake tasted good. There are a few things that I didn't like about the cake. The crust of the cake, was too hard. I think the sugar that is added in the pan before baking, may have had something to do with it. Also, the chocolate in the middle didn't melt well for me, it left a ring around the cake and some came out on the sides of the cake, which made a mess of the pan. I didn't drizzle the chocolate on the top as suggested, I just skipped it. I think the next time I make it, I will mix all of the chocolate in with the mix, and not sprinkle some in the middle as suggested. Otherwise, it was fantastic! I would definately make it again, with a few modifications.

Read More