White Chocolate Pound Cake

A moist bundt cake, drizzled with two types of chocolate.

Recipe by Debbie Rowe

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 -10 inch bundt cake
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees (175 degrees C). Grease one 10 inch bundt pan. Sprinkle 2 tablespoons of white sugar in the bundt pan.

  • Chop four squares of the white chocolate and melted 4 of the others. Set aside.

  • In a mixing bowl, cream butter and 2 cups of the sugar until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in extracts and the melted white chocolate.

  • Combine flour, baking powder, salt and baking soda; add to the creamed mixture alternately with the sour cream. Beat just until combined.

  • Pour 1/3 of the batter into the prepared pan and sprinkle with 1/2 of the chopped white chocolate. Repeat. Pour remaining batter on top.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 55 to 60 minutes or until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean. Melt chocolate in the top of two double boilers or in bowls in the microwave. Stir until smooth. Set aside to cool.

  • Let cake cool in pan for 10 minutes then remove from pan and let cool on a wire rack completely. Once cool place cake on a serving dish and drizzle with melted white and semisweet chocolate. Garnish with strawberries, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
623 calories; protein 8.4g; carbohydrates 78.4g; fat 31.5g; cholesterol 132.5mg; sodium 337.9mg. Full Nutrition
