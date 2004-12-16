Mom's Rum Cake

This disappeared when I made it for our Friday night dinner at our American Legion post. Even though I didn't try it (had already had enough sweets yesterday), it looked tasty and I'll be making it again. I used what was left of our Bacardi rum. Since I was making it to go with dinner, I used a 13 x 9 pan instead of the called-for Bundt pan, figuring it might go further, be easier to slice, too. And I substituted walnuts for the pecans. I had a little trouble getting the glaze to thicken, especially after adding the rum, even though I cooked it for the recommended 5 minutes. It didn't seem to be thick enough so I put it back on the heat for a couple minutes, then went ahead and spooned it over the cake, which I left in the pan, after poking holes in it with my metal cake tester. Also used half brown sugar and half white for the glaze. Will definitely be making this again so my husband & I can try it. Thanks, Laura, for sharing. -Judy