German Apple Cake

This German Apple Cake is a moist dense cake that keeps well. It has been a family favorite for twenty years.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour one 9x13 inch cake pan.

  • In a mixing bowl; beat oil and eggs with an electric mixer until creamy. Add the sugar and vanilla and beat well.

  • Combine the flour salt, baking soda, and ground cinnamon together in a bowl. Slowly add this mixture to the egg mixture and mix until combined. The batter will be very thick. Fold in the apples by hand using a wooden spoon. Spread batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 45 minutes or until cake tests done. Let cake cool on a wire rack. Once cake is cool serve with a dusting of confectioners' sugar or with a Cream Cheese Frosting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
201 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 27.7g; fat 9.7g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 107.2mg. Full Nutrition
