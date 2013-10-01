German Apple Cake
This German Apple Cake is a moist dense cake that keeps well. It has been a family favorite for twenty years.
OMG this is awesome good! It just doesn't get any better than this! I kept all measurements and ingredients the same, only adding 1 tsp. of vanilla to the batter. It bakes to an almost cookie-like crunchiness on the top with a very moist and apple-y interior. I took it over the top by pouring over a caramel glaze: 1/2 cup butter, 1/2 c. brown sugar, and 1/4 c. cream. Bring to a boil, then boil 3 minutes. Remove from heat and add 1/2 tsp. vanilla. Let cool just slightly before pouring over warm cake. Hubby says the "sauce" was what made this extraordinarily good, but this cake is so good, so delicious, a simple sprinkling of powdered sugar would be just fine too. I don't EVER want to lose this recipe! Thanks so much for sharing it!Read More
Was so excited after reading all the reviews but this is undercooked mush. The outside burned before the inside was done. Very disappointing.Read More
Thanks to all the other reviewers I reduced the oil to 1/2 cup and reduced the sugar to 1 1/2 cups as well as increasing the cinnamon to 3 tsps. I also thinly sliced my apples and should have used 5 cups instead of 4. I made an additional change - I beat the eggs and oil together until the eggs were a little frothy on top - about 1 to 1 1/2 minutes. I baked this in a glass pan for 40 minutes and the cake turned out quite light and moist. Instead of greasing and flouring the pan I substituted cinnamon sugar for the flour. For those of you who haven't tried this recipe - its WONDERFUL!!!! Not overly sweet, just bites of apple-cinnamon heaven.
What a delicious cake. I used 3/4 cup of applesauce and 1/4 cup oil in place of the cup of oil. I also cut the sugar to 1 cup for my diabetic mother and added 1 extra apple. Wow, it was excellent and devoured for afternoon tea. If this recipe makes 24 serves then I had about 5 serves in one sitting! I couldn't help myself. This has become a family favourite!
Wonderfu, wonderful, wonderful. This is a regular in our rotation. I usually increase the apples to 5 cups as my family likes more apples, but keep all other ingredients the same. Unfortunately, this "cake" is never fully cooked at 45 minutes (probably due to the extra apples). See most helpful hints from "naples34102" for a glaze that makes this cake go from divine to superb!
This cake is EXCELLENT! I baked it in a bundt pan for 55 minutes and drizzled a sugar glaze (confectioner's sugar, vanilla, milk) over it. It looked and smelled so good that my younger son couldn't bear for me to take it to our friends' house...and it tasted even better than it looked.
I think this cake is awesome! My only regret is that I didn't taste it first without frosting. I usually don't like cake without frosting so I immediately frosted it with a cream cheese frosting. The cake beneath tastes so good (kind of has a crunchy top like crystalized sugar) that I am sure it would be good without the frosting. Anyway, I did NOT make any changes to ingredients or cooking time and would not make any in the future. I greased and floured the pan per the instructions and had NO trouble with sticking. Perhaps the additional baking time is creating the sticking problem? I planned on giving small plates of this away to my neighbors but now that I've tried it, it will be tempting to inhale it all myself!
This cake is INCREDIBLE!!!! First time I made it the cake didn’t last the day. Don’t change the ingredients it just takes away from the perfection, I’ve tried doing variations. Now, the downside. I’ve made this cake many, many times and noticed that it tends to get really moist as time goes on. Eat it FAST. The first day it’s perfect; crusty sweet top and moist mellow inside. The second day it tends to get moist with a wet sticky top and heavier inside. The third day it’s soggy, no other word for it. I don’t know why this happens, to this extreme. But when u have people around it doesn’t always last that long. The other problem I’ve had is that I can’t get the eggs and oil to beat until creamy. They always end up looking like yellow liquid. I don’t know what happens there, maybe it’s because I’m using a stand mixer with a paddle? I’ve tried varying the time I mix from a little to a lot; the good news is the cake still comes out of the oven tasting unbelievable. This is one recipe you have to try!!!!!!
I tweaked this recipe a bit and the result was much lower in fat , healthier ,vegan AND tastes richer than the original :) in place of 2 cups plain flour I used 1 cup of whole wheat and 1 cup of cake flour, ener-g egg replacer instead of the 2 eggs, 1 cup of unsweetened applesauce in place of the oil , 11/4 cup of dark brown sugar in place of 2 cups white and I added 1/2 cup of rum soaked raisins (i used whelers vannille') and 1/2 cup of chopped walnuts. as the cake was cooling i made a simple glaze with powdered sugar ,whalers vanille and a dash of cinnamon .This cake was very good and drew raves from my husband as well as visiting friends .
This cake was fantastic! I cut the recipe in half to make a 9 inch square pan size. I dusted the top with powdered sugar and had one piece with my husband. At midnight I got up to go sneak another and it was all gone!! My husband loved the density and simplicity of just a touch of cinnamon. Yup, the dough is very thick and hard to work with, but don't thin with anything - you don't need to!
I made it exactly as written and it was absolutely amazing! Don't know why you would need to cut down on oil or sugar. It is perfect. The only thing I might change is to dice the apples into smaller chunks rather than slices, but that was my own fault. Excellent cake!
Exactly like the recipe says and a wonderful autumn cake. I used mealy apples and it still tasted wonderful. A small word of caution...be careful on your baking time. Just a few minutes too long make the edges crunchy. It doesn't ruin the taste but it will hurt the consistancy. Enjoy!
I have made this cake many times and just realized that I have not reviewed it. Opps...This recipe is definitely a keeper with just a few changes. I used just a little over 1/2 cup of oil, 1/2 brown sugar, 1/2 white sugar and about 5 cups of granny smith apples. I also used a bundt pan and sprinkled cinnamon/sugar on the inside, baked about 50 minutes. Everyone who had tried this has loved it. Thanks!
I followed the recipe exactly, except I put sugar instead of flour in the bottom of my pan...no sticking. The top was nice and crunchy and the middle was so moist and delicious. I used the caramel glaze suggested by another reviewer (1/2 c. butter, 1/2 c. brown sugar, 1/4 cream; boil 3 minutes; take off heat; add 1/2 tsp. vanilla; cool slightly and serve over cake) and the cake went from fabulous to sublime. Wow.
This cake is so amazing. I have made it a couple of times now. The first time, I followed the recipe exactly. It came out great, and my coworkers gobbled it all up. The second time, I was all out of white sugar, so I substituted it for brown sugar. It was awesome! I baked it in two 8-inch cake pans for about 25 minutes, so that I could have one cake for myself. :-)
OMG!!! Perhaps I should just glue the rest of this cake to my hips and butt... But, that would be wasting the best apple cake I've ever had in my life. Followed suggestions: 1/4 cup oil & 3/4 cup applesauce (Unsweetened). Reduced sugar to 1 cup (and tossed in less than 1/4 cup brown, too). Used 4 1/2 cups PINK LADY apples, diced. Added in more cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and cloves (and a pinch of cake spice for some anise). Oh, I also sprinkled the Cinnamon Sugar over the PAM spray, instead of flouring (No sticking). As a whole, the cake was pretty darn good. But, I knew the husband wouldn't find it sweet enough, so I decided to take naples34102's advice for the caramel sauce. That's what did it. No words to say how amazing this cake is with her Caramel Sauce on top. Wow. Between me & the 4 year olds, DH will be LUCKY to have any left when he gets home from fishing trip tomorrow. Kudos To You, naples34102 - KUDOS!!!
Wow, just wow! I like this cake so much. For the first time I made it with a full cup of oil. And it was wonderful, very soft and melting in your mouth. And for the second time I substituted 1/2 cup of unsweetened applesause for oil. And this time the consistence came out a little bit firmer and not so melting. It was still good, but not as good as the cake with a full cup of oil. So if you don't care about your figure just don't change anything. This recipe is perfect without any frostings and custards. Just take into account that if you use bundt or gugelhupf pan, this cake won't be very nice looking if you put your apples in all the batter. Put 1/3 of batter in your bundt pan and then add all the apples in the remaining 2/3 of batter (you can make also a layer of apples between pure batter on the bottom of the pan and batter with apples). Both two times I baked this cake for 60 min. After 45 min. of baking a toothpick inserted in a cake is very moist.
Wonderful cake! I never made a German Apple Cake before and this was so good. I cut the recipe in half and made it in an 8x8 glass baking dish. I used 1/4 c. of oil and 1 tsp. of vanilla. I also used more apples - 3 cups. It turned out very moist and delicious. I also followed the advice from naples34102 and did a caramel sauce for over the top which was incredible - 1/4 c. butter, 1/4 c. brown sugar, and 1/8 c. cream (I used half and half instead). I let that boil for 3 minutes, removed it from the heat and then added 1/4 tsp. of vanilla. I poured it over warm cake - a perfect dessert.
Love this recipe - didn't change a thing. And it is so moist and tasty you really don't need a topping for it. My hubby said that he could sit down with a glass of milk and a fork and eat the whole thing.
This is the moistest cake I've ever eaten. It is fantastic! The only thing I do differently is substitute applesauce for the oil and add 5 cups of apples and 1 whole tablespoon of cinnamon. This goes so fast too. I bake it in a bundt pan and I don't ice it at all, just sift powdered sugar over it, more for looks than for any added taste.Thank you Barbara for the best apple cake recipe in the world in my humble opinion.
I made this recipe exactly as stated last autumn and my B&B guests enjoyed it. I left myself notes on some changes to try, and just got the recipe out for the first time this season. I reduced the sugar to 1 cup of sugar, used golden delicious apples since they are on the sweeter side, and used 1/2 oil and 1/2 cup of unsweetened applesauce. I actually liked the coffee cake more since it was slightly less sweet. I didn't miss the extra oil at all - and all the guests had seconds - always the sign of a successful baked good! I will definitely make this recipe with the noted modifications a lot this fall.
I made this in a bundt pan, and the baking time should've been closer to 55 minutes. Otherwise, it smelled wonderful and was a tasty, moist cake. I used four apples. I also made the caramel glaze suggested by naples.
This is super yummy! I made it for my boyfriend's father who has diabetes and other health concerns. To make it healthy for him I substituted the oil with applesauce, eggs with egg whites and the sugar with 1 1/2 cups splenda. I added about a tbsp of baking powder in addition to the soda to counteract the way splenda inhibits rising. It worked out wonderful and was absolutely delicious and you can't even tell its no fat, no cholesterol, no sugar added!
I had to bake this cake an extra 25 min, it was so wet in the middle....It is very very sweet. Im shocked at how many people enjoyed this cake...I will not be making this again....If you are going to make this recipe please read over some of the other lower star ratings, you will see that A LOT of people have had a hard time with how wet this cake is....good luck!
Heaven! Only thing I changed was to use 1 1/2 cups sugar instead of 2 cups. Doesn't even need a glaze. Super moist and delish. Thank you Barbara for sharing.
very good cake.I took it to work and lets just say my co workers gave me an empty plate in no time at all saying we want more... and asking for the recipe.I made it as is,only I put it in a bundt cake and baked for the same amt of time stated
I love this cake. Great as is, yet there are so many ways to change this recipe up. nutmeg is great in this. I also add an extra teaspoon of cinnamon. Sometimes I use 5 cups of apples and other times I add applesauce for part of the oil. Walnut oil is good in this and so healthy. I replace some of the AP flour with stone ground whole wheat flour. It's great topped with many different things. Warm with ice cream, plain powdered sugar, a caramel glaze, creme anglaise, or a lightly sweetened thin layer of cream cheese frosting (my favorite). This is healthy enough to have cake for breakfast!
I had never had German Apple Cake before. Oh. My. Goodness. I think my diet is in serious jeopardy because I kind of love this cake. Made exactly as stated except added about a cup more of apples and sliced thin rather than diced the apples. I did make one mistake - I made in a bundt pan instead of a 9x13 pan. The crust that I read about in some of the reviews was to die for and because I had to turn out my cake, it didn't stay all crunchy and crusty and wonderful like it would have had I made it in the 9x13 pan. I just dusted with powdered sugar, which is all I think it needs. Heavenly.
OMG, this cake is sooo good! I just made it and my husband and daugher can't get enough. I cut back on the oil like some suggested and used applesauce. It is one of my new favorite desserts.
The reviews are in from my son's school - fantastic. Everyone wants the recipe. I did not have the honor of trying it - next time. But with reviews like this I will make again and soon! I made it in a bundt pan for about an hour. It came out so moist. I did put a caramel glaze as another reviewer suggested.
This was so delish. I just added the amount of cinnamon suggested, as well as an extra cup of apples. Then I used naples34102's suggestion of a caramel sauce of cream, b.sugar, and butter. I loved the caramel apple flavor. It was to die for! I would give this 10 stars if I could. I will make this again, and again, and again....
This is the most moist cake i've ever baked!! I followed the recipe exactly except i grated half of my apples and diced the other half, and also added a teaspoon allspice. Wowww!! It's so moist! I can tell my cake is ready when i stick a knife in and a few moist crumbs stick to it, i like really moist cakes so i don't wait till it comes out completely clean(it wouldn't be super moist and soft). I baked it in a prepared(oiled and floured) bundt pan and it came out so pretty and perfect and the flavor is really great too! I bit into my piece and got a few bits of diced apple, mmmmm. I would definitely make this when having friends over since it's so amazing. I really wouldn't make any major changes to the recipe as it is already perfect. Except i might add a little bit more cinnamon and allspice next time since i like my apple cake really cinnamon-y. Anyways, today was my first time ever making apple cake and i'm so glad i used this recipe! I'm 13 and this is an amazingly simple and delicious fool proof recipe so i will used it many more times in the future to use up extra apples, or just when i need to have something beside my cup of tea(; P.S i had my cake plain since i couldn't wait, but this would go WONDERFULLY with some plain sugar glaze or freshly made apple syrup.
Make this cake!! This was so easy and so delicious. The only change I made was 1C white sugar and 1C brown sugar. Next time I'm going to sub 1/2 C applesauce and 1/2 C oil instead of 1C oil and I will try a little less sugar. For novice bakers like me, the original recipe is THE BOMB!
Yummy!!!! As with so many reviews, I cut the sugar back to 1 1/2 cups. That was just nice. Dusted with powdered sugar, it is lovely!
Beat the eggs first. Get them thick then add the oil. Not sure if anyone shared that. There are 700+ posts! I made a lucky mistake of forgetting to add the sugar so I had to start over. concerned with my first batch because oil and eggs didn't get creamy I tried beating the eggs first for my do-over. That's the trick!!! Cake did stick to pan. I used an earthenware bundt and added cinnamon and sugar to coat after the butter and flour. Not sure which was the stick-y cause. Thankfully just a dessert for home so presentation not a big deal. Overall, very tasty by following directions. Gave it four stars because directions should say..... Beat eggs. Add oil. Then add sugar.
Really great apple cake, the only reason I'm giving it four stars is because I reduced the oil to 1/2 cup, increased apple to 4 1/2 cups and reduced the sugar to 1 cup. It was still incredibly moist and delicious, a great way to use up apples
The first time I made this, I told my step-son to try some and let me know how it was. He told me it was great, and I guess I should have listened to him then- because an hour later I went to get a piece, and the whole cake was gone! I did make it again, and tried it myself- this is a great cake!! It is wonderful by itself, you don't need any icings or frostings
You just can't get better than this. I cannot wait to make this cake again. It was by far the best apple cake my fiance and I have ever tasted. I took the suggestion of other reviewers and made the following adjustments: used 1/4 cup of applesauce for the oil substituted 1 cup of light brown sugar for the white suger. Baked mine in a bundt pan for about 55 minutes. Topped with the caramel glaze that Naples provided on her review from this recipe. I used 4 cortland apples. I find they are the right balance of sweetness without a lot of extra moisture when baked. The cake was extremely moist and not over the top sweet. Perfection!!!
Love this cake! Its so easy, too. All I had were sweet Gala apples and I could have decreased the amount of sugar by half a cup and it still would have been sweet enough. The apple texture turned out fine, too. An easy cake with simple, autumnal flavors and, for the most part, budget friendly, too. Thanks!
Excellent apple cake! Moist and tasty. I upped the spiciness by adding 1/2 tspn ground ginger, nutmeg & cardamon. I did change it slightly for health, reducing sugar to 1+1/2 cup, and swapping 1/2 cup of oil for natural apple sauce. Of course this was all negated when I poured caramel frosting over half of the cake! :-) Perfect cake with or without frosting, but it did lack the crispy crust other reviewers talked about - probably because of my reducing the sugar content. Might try agaiin as a base for other fruits/vegitables - perhaps zuchinni/carrot or pears and nuts.
Followed recipe "as is" (not my style usually) - and it was a huge hit at family bbq last night. I had an influx of apples recently & tried 3 cake recipes in 4 days - this was BY FAR the best of the 3. I used a bundt pan & sugared, instead of flowered the pan - LOVED the crispy exterior paired with the moist, dense interior!! Highly recommended!
WOW!! I used the caramel glaze from naples????? It was amazing!! I added some nutmeg, just because I love nutmeg, but it really didn't need it.
Very moist and good. Easy to make. I am making it again today. I do use more apples than called for, only 3/4 cup of oil and 1 1/2 cups white sugar. I also bake it in a bundt pan and dust with powdered sugar.
Wow, this cake is really great. I baked half of the batter in a small cake pan and the other half as 12 cupcakes, both gave good results! We cannot stop eating it; it's so good. I did lower the oil to around 3/4 cup.
This was a very good recipe. It is not the easiest but it is not hard either. It just takes a little while to make. One thing I do suggest is that you spray pam on a metal spoon. Then you that to pour and spread into pan. It makes it a lot less messy. The batter will be extremely thick. but don't panic. Also the spoon does not have to be wooden. you can also use splenda in place of one of the cups of sugar like i did and it still taste fabulous, but it is more healthy. also instead of using the icing or confectioners sugar I used a confectioners icing. It tastes awesome with this cake. It keeps it more moist to. use a teaspoon of vanilla and two table spoons of water and a cup of confectioners sugar. I hope this helps some one.
hello all i fallow all the direction and use all the ingredient unfortunetly the cake after an hours was still not cook all the way trough in the middle and the top start getting dark so i decided to trew it away add not choice im a good cook and usually never fail a recipice i dont know what exactly happened there also i think 2 cup of suguar is way to much.
I love a good dence moist cake, and this one is perfect. It bakes best in a sheet pan because there is a lot of apple in this it tends to fall apart in a bundt pan unless you grease and flour you pan very well (cooking spray dose not cut it for this recipe) Also let you cake cool completely in a bundt pan. If you are making it in a sheet pan, a nice topping on it is simply sprinkle it with a bit of brown sugar before baking. Also very good served with hot rum sauce and ice cream. UPDATE: I have changed the recipe to suit me..used only 1/2 cup of oil and 1 cup of brown sugar and 1 cup of white. I like it even more now with the changes.
This has become one of my favorite cakes. I highly recommend it! Followed the advice of others and dusted the pan with cinnamon and sugar when I greased it and it created a wonderfully sweet and slightly crispy exterior that complemented the cake beautifully! Excellent recipe, Barbara!
Soooo good! I cut the recipe in half and used 8" square pan, used same amount of cinnamon applesauce in place of oil and substituted Splenda for sugar at equal amount. I used 2 large apples, diced. I dusted the pan with cinnamon/sugar after spraying with cooking spray and dusting with flour. I sprinkled a bit more on top before baking. With the smaller pan, it was done after about 35 minutes. So moist and flavorful!!
YUM!!! I always love simple recipes that don't use boxed cake mixes, pudding mixes etc. This is such an excellent cake..tastes like something grandma would make. I cut the entire recipe in half and baked it in an 8x8 pan for about 40 mins. I used grape seed oil and half brown and half white sugar but didn't change anything else. Next time would probably reduce the sugar but if you like your cakes sweet then stick with the original. I also used granny smith apples because they hold their shape and I loved the chunks of apples loaded in every bite. One of the best apple cakes I have ever eaten..thanks so much for sharing!
Wow! What a wonderfully DELICIOUS cake!! It is simply moist on the inside and the topping has a slight crunchiness that I love. I used 2 granny smith apples, diced, equaling 4 cups. I followed the recipe with the exception of replacing the oil with cinnamon flavored applesause. I wanted to cut down on the oil. Mixing ingredients was easy with the hand mixer. Preheated oven and the baking time was approximate. I couldn't have asked for a more delectable moist apply-cinnmamony cake. Next time I might add a little more cinnamon to the batter. I dusted the cake off with powdered sugar. I also will try this cake again with Naples34102 Caramel Glaze. From what other reviewers wrote, this glaze was simply wonderful..can't wait to try it as well. This recipe is a definite keeper and go to again and again!!
This cake is divine. The first two times I made it, it tasted great, but was a disaster. I have had NO success making it in a bundt pan or as cupcakes. However, if I heavily grease it and heavily flour it, it works GREAT in a 13x9 inch pan. I just sprinkle it with powdered sugar. It doesn't need icing at all. Oh - and I didn't change a darn thing about the recipe.
I made this tonight. Only changes I made, was that I added more spice. I put in some nutmeg, and also added a little cloves and ginger. I like spice..lol. Very nice cake..goes together nicely and cooked up beautifully. Super moist soo.
WOW!! This cake was great. So moist and flavorful. I kept all the measurements the same and used fuji apples (4 large). The cake recipe is great as is. But, I added the caramel drizzle another reviewer recommended and that sent the cake over the top! Really, it was amazing! I'm glad we had company to help eat it or I would have finished it off. Thanks for the great recipe.
I am rating the recipe exactly as written. Way too much sugar and oil. The only positive was the crunchy outer crust of the cake.
Soooo good. Thanks. FYI I noticed that 1 apple = 1 cup if you're unsure if you have enough apples on hand.
Wonderful! Are you supposed to wait for this to cool before you cut into it and eat it?! Well, my family couldn't wait that long! I made exactly as written and went ahead and topped it with Naples34102 suggested "sauce"! Scrumptuous! I was licking the spatula from the sauce and would have licked the pan I cooked it in, if I could have gotten my face in there!! Wonderful recipe! Thank you Barbara! :)
LOVED LOVED THIS, To me it tased like a wonderful sugar cookie with apple , we enjoyed this and will keep this for every fall
Not what I expected. I cooked this cake close to an hour and it still was gooey, the top was very hard and crusty. Smelled great while baking ,but texture was not good sorry :(
Moist and delicious! I cooked it in a bundt pan for around 55 min. Turned out great!
Absolutely delicious! Halved the recipe and baked in a small bunt pan @ 350 for 45 minutes. Replaced ALL the oil with cinnamon applesauce, doubled the cinnamon and added 1/2 tsp of pumpkin pie spice (recipe from this site) for more flavor. In 1/2 recipe I used 3 granny smith apples. Made the caramel glaze suggested by naples and it really made the cake. I will *definitely* make this again!!!
I make this cake several times every fall with apples from the local orchard. I usually use McIntosh. They cook nicely in this cake. One change I do make though is to use 1 cup of white sugar and 1 cup of light brown sugar. Turns out wonderful every time!
too sweet, too greasy and hard to know when it is fully cooked!
I couldn't be happier with how this cake turned out. It baked perfectly with the directions provided and was moist and delicious. I added a bit extra vanilla and was generous with the cinnamon…smells amazing as it's baking. I was a bit concerned the batter was so thick but to my pleasant surprise it cooked so nicely and thoroughly while staying moist. I will make this one again.
AMAZING!!!! i made this with changes9 (as follows)- 3/4 cup brown sugar/3/4 cup olive/1/2 cup apple sauce/2 eggs/1 eggwhite/2tsp vanilla/3 tspn cinnamon/1 tspn ginger/ 1 cup spelt flour/1 cup unbleached flour/ zest of 2 lemons/... I added a tablespoon of lemon juice to the apples. I blended the wet ingredients in a blender until completely until dissolved, i tasted it and it tasted like carmel 8)...... i make sure to taste cake batter before baking to ensure it wont be a nasty surprise.ahahhaha make sure it cools off after u bake it or else it will be too strong w the cinnamon, but after it cools off it tastes amazing!!!!! DONT FORGET TO ADD walnuts and pecans on top of the batter before baking, it makes for the most amazingl toasty flavors!!!! i dont ever frost this cake because its too amazing, but it would taste good anyways
Made EXACTLY as written, the first time, in a bunt pan - it was AWESOME. my husband is severely allergic to milk/lactose so i had been looking for a half decent non dairy cake recipe for a while. It was a huge hit and he scoffed it all up in no time. The Second time I made a few changes - not because there was anything wrong with the recipe, but because my baby daughter loved it so I wanted to make it healthier for her: a) I used all whole wheat flour b) subbed half apple sauce for oil c) reduced sugar by half.... the result was still loved by all!
I think this has potential. But made as written and it was way too sweet, wet inside that won't cook, crunchy on top, and it needs major changes. Definitely cut down on the oil and sugar. Definitely bake it in a bundt pan. If you look at the photos you will notice a more cake like consistency in the bundt cakes. The 9x13 pan resulted in a gooey cookie bar consistency. I think it needs more flour also. I also did not care for Naples caramel glaze, it was too buttery tasting and not like caramel at all...
tasty! Next time I need a bundt pan to make it to give it a different look. Mine stuck to the pan a bit- need to grease more next time perhaps!
Made this once and it was awesome! I did make it agin last night and used Granny Smith's because they are so delicously tart they balance the sweet and cinnamon flavors so nicely. I also used 1 cup wheat flour and 1 white flour, and cut the sugar by a half cup and then used part white and brown sugar (I love how brown sugar tastes with apples). I added some ginger witht the spices too, because I think it compliments apples and cinnamon really well. It is a delicous cake as is but I made my changes and loved it even more.
this cake is excellent. i substituted 1/2c of applesauce for 1/2c of oil to decrease the fat content. in the finished product i thought i could have added another cup of apples, but it was still quite good as is. i made a cream cheese glaze that i drizzled over the top once the cake was cool. the icing was great, but i think the cake would be fine alone too. thanks for a great recipe!
I halved the recipe and just made it in a 9 in round pan. I baked it for about 25-30 mins. I added a little more cinnamon and vanilla. Very good - my 2 boys and husband really liked it.
This is an awesome recipe! I have been making it for years! Got the recipe from my German Grandmother. I make it exactly as you have listed except I add a bit more Vanilla. To assist the cake baking evenly I like to put an inverted Flower Nail in the middle of the pan before I pour the batter in.
My daughter had to cook something German for a school project and, after searching online, settled on this recipe. The only changes I made were to reduce the sugar by half a cup, as I felt the apples would add to the sweetness. As a family, we don't like too much cinnamon, so I added half the amount. This was perfect for us. I baked it in two 8" square pans, so my daughter could take one to school and one could be left for the family to enjoy at home. I changed nothing else and the cake was moist and delicious. It was a hit for my daughter at school and the family loved it too. The juices from the apples did make the cake more moist by day two, but the cake didn't last longer than that so I didn't know whether it would have got really soggy or not. This is a good recipe and I will be making it again.
Excellent! This is everything you'd want in an apple cake - moist and packed with flavor. To cut calories, I used 1/3 c. oil, and 2/3 c. applesauce. I also added 1 tsp. each of nutmeg and cloves.
This is the perfect go to cake for any occasion, whether coffee with the girls or dessert for a family dinner. My girls are picky eaters and can't get enough of this cake. It is indeed extremely moist and keeps well for several days (if you make enough). I kept all the measurements but for substituting 1/2 cup applesauce for 1/2 of the cup of oil and cut the sugar in half, using 1 cup of sugar. This is a fabulous cake.
Awesome recipe! I greased a bunt pan and coated it with cinnamon and sugar and increased my baking time by 30 minutes. It came out great. :)
I made the cake exactly as written and found it to be too mushy, oily, and too sweet. The flavor was good, but I did not like the consistency. If I were to make this again I would use half the amount of oil and some applesauce, and less sugar. Not impressed.
Loved how this turned out BUT it is VERY VERY sweet! I took the suggestion of putting cream cheese frosting on it, and it was over kill. The cake is sweet enough on it's own that i would suggest sprinkling with powder sugar and that's it! Without this icing, it's a GREAT cake. Everyone categorized it close to a coffee cake. Will make again (minus the frosting!!) Thanks for the recipe!
WOW!VERY VERY moist!! You really dont need a glaze. Because, its sooo moist. But, I tried it both ways and both ways were EXCELLENT! Just be aware that the batter does come out extremely thick. But, that is the way its supposed to be. So, dont freak. Cuz, if it didnt say it in the recipe. I almost thought I did something wrong. ;)
This cake is so moist and yummy! It turns out just like "Nanna Apple Cake" from Tastefully Simple that cost 8 dollars, and only makes an 8x8 pan. I love the crunchy top. I've made this with whole wheat flour and it turns out great, but I think it tastes better with regular white flour. Enjoy!
The first time you make this cake you may think the batter is wrong. It is as thick as playdough and very difficult to manage. But the payoff is amazing. Moist, good balance of flavors, keeps very well.
Very good at holiday parties. Not too sweet and very flavorful. I'll be making this again and again.
I cut back the oil by a 1/4 cup and cut the sugar in half because I don't like excessive sweet. However, I do drizzle on a caramel glaze. I always bake this in a bundt pan! 55 mins does the trick --make sure to grease & flour your pan.
I followed the recipe exactly as written and even though it was a little too sweet, it was still very delicious. The next time I make it (and I WILL be making this again), I'll try cutting the sugar in half and see how it turns out. I made this cake last night and because many reviewers seemed to complain about the cake becoming mushy or soggy if not consumed within a day, I stored it in the refrigerator and the consistency is still good today. We'll see if it gets soggy or mushy tomorrow...
This cake us wonderful! I have been looking for this recipe for forever it seems! Will add half a cup of walnuts next time,. and chop my apples a little finer. made mine in a bundt pan for 55 minutes
Had our first piece right out of the oven. My husband said it was divine! He was talking about it 30 minutes after we ate it! I used the suggestion to only use 1/2 cup oil and 1 1/2 cups sugar and to put half the batter in an 8x8 pan and the other half for 10 cupcakes. I had planned on freezing the cupcakes, but I don't think they'll hang around long enough to get into the freezer! I drizzled some icing I made with ~1 1/2 T. margarine, ~1/3 c. powdered sugar, and ~1/4 tsp. almond extract. (I didn't measure to make the icing; modify to taste.) I'll be making this again!
Absolutely delicious. Not as heavy as a Jewish Apple Cake. Would highly recommend. Liked the 9x13 size pan. Lended itself well to smaller size pieces.
This tasted pretty good but I don't know that I would make it again. I did slice the apples instead of cubing them. It did get very soggy after each day passed on. I think you could cut out a lot of oil in it and just let the apples give it the moisture. I made it in a bundt pan. The top had a nice crispy crust and was nice and moist. Again, tasted good...just not sure it's a keeper.
I made this as written, didn't change anything. It was okay -- the best thing I can say about it is that you probably have all the ingredients on hand. The end result was kind of flat, and got a bit mushy by the second day. Flavour-wise I had no complaints, but as a "cake" it didn't really work. More like apple bars (which I ended up serving with ice cream).
This recipe is fantastic! I used about 5 cups of granny smith apples. Following the advice of others, I used a little over 1/4 cup of oil and 1 1/2 cups of sugar. And if you use the caramel sauce from naples34102, prepare to me amazed!
Delicious! Used Granny Smith apples and followed recipe exactly. Have made 3 times in past 2 weeks - once for my husband and I and made 2 for a Oktoberfest party in my neighborhood. Everyone has asked for the recipe.
If I could add 5 or 10 more stars I would! this was the perfect desert for our german dinner! Wonder of wonders I followed the recipe to the letter and it was PERFECT!
I made this cake for the first time the other day. Working together in the kitchen, my 11 year old nephew and I each made a cake. He peeled the apples and I cored and diced them, forming a fun assembly line and cutting the preparation time in half. I made one cake for my household and he made his to bring home to his mom, dad and siblings. This German Apple Cake was a BIG hit! The cake was so moist and flavorful. The cinnamon and apples worked so well together, gave the flavors of an apple pie. Will definatley make this again, soon.
Very moist and delicious! Just be sure to cool the cake completely before flipping it over onto a plate- the cake will break apart since it's so moist. Excellent cake, I could've eaten the batter on its own! Will definitely make again.
I liked this recipe but my boyfriend and friends absolutely loved it. I only used half the oil and replaced the other half with orange juice. It definitely tasted way better after sitting out for a few hours- and even better the next day.
I have been making a nearly identical recipe for years. It's good with a very thin glaze. ( Try using 1/2 cup, or more, of boiling water, 1 cup of confec. sugar,+ 1 tsp. orange juice) Pour the glaze over the cake, while the cake is still warm. The glaze soaks in and makes it even more delcious.
This recipe, this cake, is FANTASTIC! I mean I am good, really have only mastered one thing REALLY well, but now I have this too. I wish I could save the cake I just baked in a time box. Anyway, it was GREAT! But I did it slightly differently. I recommend (if I do say so myself), pouring 1/3 of the plain batter into the bottom of the tin, then adding the apple pieces to the remaining 2/3s of the batter and adding about 1/3 of a cup of brown sugar, then pouring the apple-brownsugary-batter on top and cooking for more like 47 minutes.
This is the first time that I've made an apple cake, and I don't think I'll make one again, at least not this one. Followed the recipe exactly, even baked it in a 13X9 pan, but for 50 mins. What I ended up with was an almost bread pudding-like consistency, with apples. I can't imagine what it will be like by tomorrow. I purposely didn't top with anything because I wanted to taste the only the cake. I didn't find it to be all that flavorful. I have made many a cake professionally and don't understand what all the fuss is about this cake. I was planning on making this for Thanksgiving and I'm sooo glad that I tried it at home first. Guess I'll keep looking.
This cake was pretty easy to make and everyone loved it. I made this for my 1st grader's school party. The teachers said it was waisted on the kids though. Something about 6 year olds not appreciating good food? I had to make it again because I didn't even get any. Thanks for the recipe!
