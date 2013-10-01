German Apple Cake

This is the most moist cake i've ever baked!! I followed the recipe exactly except i grated half of my apples and diced the other half, and also added a teaspoon allspice. Wowww!! It's so moist! I can tell my cake is ready when i stick a knife in and a few moist crumbs stick to it, i like really moist cakes so i don't wait till it comes out completely clean(it wouldn't be super moist and soft). I baked it in a prepared(oiled and floured) bundt pan and it came out so pretty and perfect and the flavor is really great too! I bit into my piece and got a few bits of diced apple, mmmmm. I would definitely make this when having friends over since it's so amazing. I really wouldn't make any major changes to the recipe as it is already perfect. Except i might add a little bit more cinnamon and allspice next time since i like my apple cake really cinnamon-y. Anyways, today was my first time ever making apple cake and i'm so glad i used this recipe! I'm 13 and this is an amazingly simple and delicious fool proof recipe so i will used it many more times in the future to use up extra apples, or just when i need to have something beside my cup of tea(; P.S i had my cake plain since i couldn't wait, but this would go WONDERFULLY with some plain sugar glaze or freshly made apple syrup.