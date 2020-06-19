Swedish Saffron Buns

This was an AWESOME recipe. Here are some things that I learned making them the first time: *I wanted to make these for our family's St. Lucia Day breakfast, and so I made the dough the night before, let it rise, formed the rolls, and then put them on the pan in the fridge to finish rising overnight. This worked like a charm and we had hot rolls first thing in the morning. *I didn't have access to fresh yeast cakes, so I substituted 2 1/4 tsp instant yeast for each cake. This worked well. *I added 1/4 tsp cardamom and sprinkled the dough with pearl sugar, like other reviewers suggested. *I was using saffron stamens from Palestine, which are different than Spanish saffron (slightly less intense). I crushed them myself and ended up with 1/2 tsp. *I didn't divide the dough up beforehand, and just did it as I went. This means that my rolls ended up bigger than they would've if I'd divided them beforehand. (I got one big pan full). I will pre-divide next time. Truly, these ended up delicious and moist and just *perfect* for our St. Lucia Day celebration. I think I will use it as my go-to sweet roll dough from now on. Thank you!!!