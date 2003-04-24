Chocolate Chip Muffins
You won't believe how easily and quickly you can have chocolate chip muffins on the table using this recipe.
I made these this morning. They were super easy to put together. The smell was wonderful and the taste is even better. I followed the other reviewers advice and used the full cup of Milk. I also added in about a 1/2tsp of Vanilla. They were a hit for breakfast. I will make again.
These muffins were ok, but not the best by far. I'll keep looking. I did add 1 cup of milk (instead of the 3/4) and an extra egg + 1/4 cup oil (instead of 1/3), and 1 1/2 tsp vanilla, which seemed to make them better. Overall, there is a key ingredient/taste missing from these muffins that I can't quite put my finger on....
I just felt like muffins tonight, so I found this recipe. SUPER EASY. I used 1 cup of milk and 1/2 tsp vanilla. These items were too important for the author to miss, so I rated this 4 STARS.
While it usually drives me crazy when reviewers go tinkering around with recipes, I thought this was a good one. As an experienced baker, though, one usually creams the wet ingredients with the sugar and then adds the dry...which is what I did. I blended the oil, 1 cup of milk, egg (and I added some vanilla) in my Kitchenaid...then added the dry ingredients and hand-stirred in the chips. The sugar on top was a nice touch and my muffins came out just fine. I'd definitely make these again. If you don't use cupcake liners, don't bake these as long...the sugar will burn along the sides of the muffin pan.
I thought these were delicious and very quick & easy to make. I didn't use the topping/glaze and used 1 c of the big chocolate chips instead of the minis.
Very easy, but I would probably not make again.
Really, really good. Deliciously moist. I changed the bake time to 18 minutes as suggested, and they turned out perfect. The picture they have doesn't do them justice.
Delicious! Just like the ones I used to buy at a gourmet coffee shop in San Diego. Per some of the other reviews, I added more milk--about 1 cup total. I like the crunchy goodness of the sugar baked on top, but found that I didn't need nearly as much as the recipe called for. The Results were satisfying with just half the amount of sugar sprinkled on top (though I did not cut the amount of sugar in the actual batter). I like the mini chips and would probably not make these with full-size ones since the chocolate seems well dispersed with the mini chips. Mine were done in exactly 20 minutes. The recipe was easy to follow, used ingredients most cooks would already have on hand, and the results were delicious. This is a keeper!
Not as moist as I would have liked it and a bit too dry.
I made these following the written directions, except I held off the topping and made them mini muffins. I thought they were really good as is, but I'm going to make them today again and I'll add the extra milk most ppl agree is better.
Mmmmmm! I just made these and they are delightful! I did alter the recipe a little bit, the changes I made: 1 cup of milk instead of 3/4 cup 2 eggs instead of 1 egg and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract for a little added flavor. I also used the traditional method, mixing all dry ingredients, then all wet in another bowl and then combining slowly. I did forgo the topping as I wanted these to truly feature the chocolate and they did!
I'm rating these four stars. These muffins are YUMMY! But the baking time is off. Many reviews say to shorten the baking time so I did. I set my timer for 15 minutes and I think they would have been perfect at around 13 minutes. I have an oven thermometer so I can say pretty confidently that the given time is most definitely off. The other two changes I made were to add 1/4 cup of light sour cream to help with any dryness issues. I also added some sprinkles to the batter and to the top of the muffins because, as my 5 year old likes to say, sprinkles make everything better :) I love the sugar topping but I had a lot left over so next time I will cut that in half. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
Awesome! Would have given 6 stars if I could. I did make some changes based on other reviews. I used 1 C milk, almost 1 C oil, 1 C chips, and about 1/2 C Heath Toffee chips, (had them on hand). I think with the sugar topping, that the 1/2 C sugar in the recipe is enough. They are perfectly sweet. Made 12 big muffins (normal size muffin pan, not mammoth size muffin pan) and I did fill them almost completely full. (19 minutes in the darker non stick pan.) They puff up tho, don't spill out over the pan. Going to be my go to muffin recipe from now on! Thanks!
After following the reviews and usin 1 cup of milk, 1 teaspoon vanilla, 1 cup chocolate chips (regular size), and 1/2 cup oil..these were AWESOME!
I made these for my son and husband. My son picked out the chocolate chips and left the rest. My husband and I found these to be dry and bland. Won't be making them again.
These are great, I cut the recipe in half but used 1/2 cup chocolate chips and a whole egg. These were the best chocolate chip muffins I've ever had, definately give them a try.
Loved this recipe with a few changes. I used 1 c. milk as suggested by several, increased the oil to 1/2 c., substituted one of the cups of flour for 3/4 c. whole wheat flour, and only baked them for 15 minutes (which may be because I think my oven is hotter than it says). The muffins came out moist and delicious! I would make them again, however next time I think I will skip the sugar topping. I think they would taste wonderful without it and the muffin pan would be a little easier to clean.
I added 1/4 cup sour cream and didn't sprinkle the sugars on top. The muffins are wonderfully light and not overly sweet. Great recipe and will use again! Am going to try using berries instead of chips next.
these are good. You really need to up the sugar to 3/4-1c, milk to 1=1/4, and oil to 1/2 cup and add vanilla. I really dont think it needs THAT much chocolate so 3/4 is just right, they come out moist and tasty
I was told tasty but a bit dry. I took the suggestions by past reviews and added 1 cup of milk and 1/2 cup oil and I could feel the moistness when I held one. Brought them to a work event and everyone said they were so moist and delicious. Def add extra milk and oil but easy recipe. Love the recipe otherwise and who doesn't love chocolate?
It was easy but the muffin was almost tasteless with out the chocolate chips, I'm currently trying to revise this.
With a few alterations, following on the suggestions of other reviewers, these muffins were moist and FABULOUS! Even my nanny who doesn't like chocolate thought they were great. The alterations I made are as follows: 2/3 cup of raw sugar (we don't have processed white sugar here in Uganda so I always use raw), 1 cup milk, just under 2/3 cup oil, 2 eggs, 100g chocolate bar (smashed into pieces). I also didn't use the topping, but will try raw sugar next time.
The first time I made these, they turned out great! I didn't follow any of the reviews, just followed the recipe exactly. Second time, I added the 1/4 cup of milk, and put the crumb mixture on half and left it off half, just cause I like seeing my muffins- not a fan of crumb toppings, although I do think they taste okay, and in this case, makes the tops have more colour. Next time I make, I'm going to cream the sugars with the butter, egg, and vanilla and sift the dry ingredients together to see if it changes the texture at all.
I made a few changes to these too. To the original ingredients, I added 1/4 cup skim milk (for a total of 1 cup skim milk), 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa, 1 cup Splenda, 1/3 cup unsweetened applesauce, and 1 tsp vanilla extract. I substituted the egg with 1/2 cup Egg Beaters (the equivalent of 2 eggs) and used whole wheat flour instead of white. I also omitted the topping. The results were fantastic! The muffins actually taste like the not-so-good for you versions you can buy at coffeehouses and grocery stores. Even my very picky daughter loves them!
I really disliked this recipe it was not at all moist enough and much more like a biscuit than a muffin.
Beautiful looking, great tasting! Didn't need to change anything. Try it as written before you make any changes.
The only reason I didn't give this recipe 5 stars is that I had to alter the recipe to make them moist and tasty. If you make this recipe as it is written you will be sorry and end up with dry crumbly muffins. Here's what I did and I recommend you do the same. Use 1 cup of milk, 1/2 cup vegetable oil, and a 1/2 tsp of vanilla. If you follow those measurements, you will end up with a moist flavorful muffin. Make sure you spray your muffin tin well. And the side of the tin too, not just the bottom. I used regular sized chocolate chips since that was all I had and they worked well in the recipe.
I made this recipe for my son's school snack. It was a big hit. His friends told him he brought the best snack ever! It is incredibly moist! This is a very easy recipe with great results. Can't go wrong on this one.
Pretty good. They aren't very sweet, so you might want the topping - or else just know what to expect. A bit like tea biscuits, but the chips are nice and gooey. It can make up to 18 small muffins. Make sure to use 1 cup milk instead of 3/4.
I read a few reviews before I made them and the consensus was that they were not very moist made as followed. I increased the milk to 1 cup, 1 additional egg and 2 tsp of vanilla extract. It turned really moist and tasty.
I modified this recipe a tad. I used only 1Tbsp canola oil and 1/3 cup unsweetened applesauce. 1C milk and 1/2 Tbsp cinnamon as well as 1C chips made these awesome. The chips are all melty and yummy!
YUMMY!! My 3 girls and I are eating these warm out of the oven.....very good. I did like the others said and used 1cup of milk and 1/2 cup oil and they were perfect! I have no idea what they'd be like with the original recipe but this was fantastic!!!!!
I made these early in the morning we left for vacation and packed them in simple gallon size zipper bags. They traveled wonderful and made for a great snack. The recipe made 18 for me. Had a few left over the next morning and they were still delicious the next day. I did take others advice and used 1 cup white sugar and 1 cup milk along with adding 1 tsp. vanilla. I also used a whole bag of chips (we liked it that way!!). Became an instant family favorite recipe.
Changes made: 1 cup milk and a little more oil (add until it's a wet, but thick consistency). The muffins came out big and fluffy. The tops were nice and crunchy, and the insides were moist. I definitely will make these again. Chocolate chip muffins are my weakness. These were really good!
These muffins were very easy to make and taste great. I followed the other suggestions and used 1 cup milk, added 1 tsp cinnamon, 1 tsp vanilla extract and used whole wheat flour. They didn't rise as much but tasted great. Definitely will be making these again.
I added the extra milk like other reviewers said and used full-size chocolate chips since I didn't have any minis. Very easy recipe. I made these for my sister's kindergarten class, and all of her students loved them, but every adult who tried them wasn't too fond - definitely more of a child-friendly recipe, I would say.
My kids loved these muffins, with some changes. For perfect results: 2 eggs instead of 1, 1 cup milk instead of 3/4 cup, and 1 tsp vanilla. I didn't change the amount of oil and they were perfect. Especially for a kids birthday morning breakfast!
The muffins taste great and are so easy to make! I had to watch them carefully with a toothpick in hand at about 15-20 minutes into the baking to make sure it wasn't too crispy but as long as I'm careful they turn out great. The muffins taste great without the brown sugar/white sugar topping as well (better in my opinion).
these are not good muffins! they are dry, crumbly, and lack taste. people told me they only enjoyed them because of the chocolate chips! i would not make these again. I would personally add more sugar, and bake them only for 20, not the recommended 25.
This is my families go to muffin recipe! I change it up by adding one box of JELL-O pudding and it adds a little something! I also add a Cup of milk! Our family favorite is the Pumkin spice JELL-O with choco chips! Everyone loves them! Easiest pumpkin chocolate chip muffin out there!
They were hard and almost burnt. Will try another recipe.
Very quick and easy, i loved the sugary top. I did the recipe with the 1 cup milk and i prefered that so much more. There weren't enough flavors. Next time i'll try it with vanilla. After a day it really hardened up though, so eat them fast!
it was great, you do need to add the 1cup milk and the 1/2 tsp vanilla, though, so that's why i gave it a 4
Tasty but they came out dry.
I followed the advice of Mandacook1 and added 1/4 cup of sour cream and vanilla extract. I also substituted melted butter for the oil since I didn't have any & I used 1cup white flour and 1 cup whole wheat flour. It turned out fantastic and very moist. This recipe is super simple to make and tasted really good. I love it because I can throw these together at the drop of a hat.
BEST MUFFIN RECIPE I'VE EVER TRIED! And I've tried LOTS... These are so moist, fluffy, bake perfectly, just sweet enough, and all I can say is, "WOW"!!!
I followed other suggestions and altered the recipe, 1 cup of Milk and 1 tspn of Vanilla and I baked for 18 minutes and even that was too long. Should have been more like 15 minutes. Over all pretty good. My 5 year old scarffed them down!
To me these were kinda dry, but they were still good. i will give them another try but i will change a couple things
Mmmmm good! These turned out really good! I am glad I read the reviews...like others, I added 1 cup milk, 1/2 cup oil, 1 cup choco chips (I used milk cause it was all I had) and 1 tsp vanilla extract. I baked mine for 20 min at 400F. Can't wait for my kids to get home from school to try them out. Thanks for the recipe:)
These were a little dry, but otherwise okay-tasting.
I love this recipe! It has become one of my specialties. Friends and family are always asking for them. I cut out the brown sugar though. With it, the tops are crispy, with out they are perfect! Fresh out of the oven is the best way to eat. Even heating in the microwave for a few seconds helps. I always try to serve warm!!
If you needed to double the ant of liquids to make the recipe work I consider it a total failure. Proof read the recipe. It makes dough not a batter. Fail if you follow the recipe. It works if you increase liquids.
i thought this turned out super good, not too sweet like some chocolate chip muffins i've made in the past, i used a whole cup of plain slik light soy milk instead of milk tho, and it turned out so nice. :)
Very easy to make. I followed the suggestions of other reviewers and put 1 cup of milk and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla and reduced the baking time to 18 minutes. I also added about 1/4 cup cream chesse. They turned out very good.
Came out awesome with gluten free flour and flax seed meal substituted for the egg. Nice mounded tops and delish flavor.
I read through previous comments and tried my own variant on the recipe, which both boys loved. I used whole wheat pastry flour, substituted Sucanat for sugar, added 1/4 cup plain non-fat yogurt, and a full cup of large chocolate chips.
I followed the advice of others and used 1/2 cup milk and 1/2 cup sour cream. They turned out better than the local bakeries!
choc chips all sunk to the bottom and burned (18 min) - didn't rise at all.
I made these the other morning for breakfast and they turned out great. My neices kept asking for more. I did add an extra egg and only 1/4 cup of oil. Will definately make again.
My children and I absolutely loved these muffins. I will make them often. Thanks for sharing!!
This was so yum!I added 1 cup sugar a a little more Chocolate chips and it was the final touch. The sugar on top is a great idea
Excellent muffins- and very easy to make!
I used 1 cup of milk and half a cup of apple juice to add moisture and sweetness. They turned out great! I also used all the batter in a SIX muffin tin to make large muffins which needed to be cooked a little longer. We ate em' all!!!!
This is a great, easy recipe! Based on other reviewers' suggestions, I used 1 cup milk (instead of 3/4 cup) to make them moist, and I used 1 cup mini semi-sweet chocolate chips (instead of 3/4 cup) because I'm a chocolate fan. I didn't bother with the sugar topping, so I can't comment on that - my husband and I prefer the less is more route when it comes to sugar - and they were simply divine! An uncomplicated, must-save recipe!
I made these muffins for "snack day" at my son's kindergarten. Everyone raved at how moist and delicious they were. I added 1/2 cups milk and 1/2 cup sour cream. I used mini chocolate chips and made mini muffins. They had to bake about 10 minutes, and they were perfect.
I followed the recipe exactly except I increased the chocolate chips to a full cup and I got 12 large muffins from it. Mmm, these are really good. I was a little concerned that they will not be sweet enough but the chocolate chips and the little dusting of sugar on top really balances it all out! Thx.
My daughter made these for her dad and I when we went to visit and we loved them. However, when I made them they didn't taste anywhere as good. We finally realized she had left out the oil. I made them again without the oil and they were great. We'll make them many more times but we'll never use the oil again!
Great traditional muffins! I have now made these several times. I do add 1t of vanilla extract to the recipe. Sometimes I make the recipe without the chocolate chips.....fill 6 of the muffin cups with plain batter....then, gently fold in the chips for the other 6 muffin cups so that I end up with some with chips...and, some plain tender muffins. I can only assume that those that are adding the extra milk are looking for a muffin that is more like a cup cake.
I substituted the milk for 1 cup nonfat plain yogurt, and only added 1/4 cup oil. The consistency is quite muffiny unlike the scone texture other reviewers had posted. My kids love them and they are really very simple to make!
These were ok with all of the changes that had to be made as the other reviewers have recommended, I added 2 eggs, a cup of milk, a whole cup of the regular choc. chips and in addition to all of this, I added almost 2 teaspoons of cinnamon to give it a kick. They were still dry after all. I will probably not make these again.
I did not care for this recipe.
These muffins are very simple to make and delicious BUT the sugar topping burned horribly. and my whole apt smells burnt instead of the yummy muffin smell. Maybe because I bake in a toaster oven. But I think it still shouldn't've happened.
Fast and easy, try substituting applesauce for the oil, the taste is great and they're low fat. Also this recipe makes 12 very large muffins, I prefer making 18 smaller muffins, just adjust cooking time so as not to overcook.
I followed other reviewers advice on adding 1 cup of milk and cooked for about 16minutes. These turned out pretty good. If the milk measurement didn't need to be changed to 1 cup, plus the baking time made shorter I would give 5 stars, so for this I rate 4 stars.
This is a great muffin recipe. I also increased the milk to 1 cup instead of 3/4. Don't forget the sugar topping, at first it seemed like a lot of sugar, but it tastes wonderful and makes the muffins look scrumptious!
Overall good recipe but the sugar topping is completely unnecessary. Baked up really well. I filled my muffin cups rather full so it only made 9. I always just use an ice cream scoop to fill the muffin cups to make it easier and faster for me; there's the added bonus of a really high muffin top that way.
Good but far too dry. I added up to one cup milk... maybe adding also some more oil or yogurt would make them softer.
I just finished making these, they're pretty bland. The recipe is missing something but I just can't figure it out. I made the following changes: 1c milk, 1/2 tsp vanilla, and 3 tbsp brown sugar which helped a bit but there was still a strong flour taste.
Good but I thought the sugar topping was overkill and made it much too sweet.
These muffins did not have a good taste. I took other reviewer's advice and used only 1/2 cup of oil instead of 3/4 cup, 1 cup of milk, and 1 cup of chocolate chips. They just tasted too oily for me. Will not make again.
Giving it four stars as it is. I followed the suggestions and used a full cup of milk and sugar and 1/2 cup of oil and a teaspoon of vanilla. Used regular chips in the mix and mini chips and sanding sugar on top! I baked them for 18 minutes ( if you are doing this for the first time, watch them closely so they don't burn!). They are fabulous!
These were the best chocolate chip muffins I have ever had anywhere! I used a full cup of milk and chocolate chips. I put all of the wet ingredients in my kitchen aid and mixed together then added the dry ingredients just until blended. Then I folded the chocolate chips in. Batter made exactly 12 beautiful muffins. Baked for 20 minutes. Reheat 1 muffin for 20 seconds in microwave if you have any leftover.
I found these muffins a bit bland. I added the 1/4 cup of sour cream and 1/2 tsp of vanilla and the batter tasted like pancakes a little bit. Good texture, crusty on the outside, moist on the inside, it just lacked something. A good recipe, but something is missing. I'm not sure I would make these again without adding and changing some ingredients to make it more flavourful.
these were ok. the inside was good but the outside was ok. i did do the alters so yea
Fabulous!!! Many friends tastes it and love them. They ask for the recipe. Thanks
Fantastic with a few minor changes! I used 1 cup of milk instead of 3/4, 1/2 cup of oil instead of 1/3, 1 cup of chocolate chips instead of 3/4, and I added 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract. I baked them for 15 min. and that was perfect.. they were moist and delicious! A new family favorite!
Great Recipe I added the extra milk and oil like others suggested and extra chocolate chips and they were perfect! Totally awesome. Tweak the recipe to make these changes and it would be 5 stars!
I followed the recipe exactly and this muffin is HEAVY and DRY. I decided to baked these based on the star ratings, but after I read the reviews I realized that many reviewers altered the recipe. Then it is no longer THIS recipe and should not be rated at all. Please people...rate the recipe as is, not after you altered it.
I make these muffins all the time and they are delicious! I always freeze them and put a couple in the microwave for breakfast. One time I didn't freeze them and they were very dry the day after. I never sprinkle the brown and white sugar on top (personal preference) and I always add about 1/2 cup of vanilla yogurt to make them even more moist.
I LOVE these muffins!!!! I have made them again and again because they are so delicious. After about the 4th time, i followed someone else's suggestion and put in 1 cup of milk,1/2 cup vegetable oil, and a 1/2 tsp of vanilla. They turned out super moist and were so much better, although they were still wonderful without those extras! :)
I really can't understand the positive reviews on this recipe. I made some of the recommendations including using apple sauce instead of oil, using 1 cup of milk, and adding 1 tsp of vanilla. Even with the changes, I would not recommend these muffins to anyone.
I chose this recipe because I had all ingredients on hand. They were pretty good, easy and quick. As other reviewers said they were a bit dry, I added more liquid to the batter.
I've made this recipie a couple times just becuase It's easy and I tend to have the ingredients on hand. I have made the following changes with the best results. Add 1 Tsp vanilla. increase milk and sugar to 1 cup. I have also tended to use just a smidge more oil. These changes definately make for sweeter, fluffier muffins.
These muffins were wonderful and super easy. My kids loved eating and help making them. I did increase the milk (1 cup) and oil (1/2 cup) and added some vanilla. This is definitely a keeper.
Chose this recipe to bake for Teacher appreciation week from Moms in Touch group. I took the advise of others and did need to add more milk (I use almond milk). Also, substituted coconut oil in place of vegetable. Do add the sprinkled sugars on top! I had to put them in my freezer quickly as I was so tempted to just keep eating them. This is a beautiful muffin for gift giving.
I really liked this recipe. I read the top reviews and followed their modifications. I believe there is too much chocolate chip (1 cup) added as per the first few reviews. I think either 1/2-3/4 cup is good enough. Same thing for the sugar as I found it a little too sweet for me and my family. The vanilla essence/extract is a good idea. And the extra amount of milk and oil recommend by reviewers worked out fine for me. And I couldn't finish using all the toppings the original recipe recommended using. You can probably cut the topping amounts by one half and it would still be enough.
These muffins are only good for the first half hour of baking. Afterwards they are too dry and not very flavourful. The consistency suffers quite a bit. I would not try this recipe again.
Yum! These muffins were de-lish. I followed the recipe, tweaking it a little bit like others said: added a teaspoon of vanilla extract, substituted chocolate chips for blueberries, added two spoonfuls of sour cream, and used 1 cup of milk instead of 3/4 cup. Not the best muffins ever, but definitely in the top 5!
Excellent. Baked at 375° 18-20 mins Recipe changes made .. one cup of semi sweet chocolate chips and for the topping... 4 tablespoons of brown sugar and 2 tablespoons of white sugar R Really Excellent muffin recipe "10"