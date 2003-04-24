Chocolate Chip Muffins

I'm rating these four stars. These muffins are YUMMY! But the baking time is off. Many reviews say to shorten the baking time so I did. I set my timer for 15 minutes and I think they would have been perfect at around 13 minutes. I have an oven thermometer so I can say pretty confidently that the given time is most definitely off. The other two changes I made were to add 1/4 cup of light sour cream to help with any dryness issues. I also added some sprinkles to the batter and to the top of the muffins because, as my 5 year old likes to say, sprinkles make everything better :) I love the sugar topping but I had a lot left over so next time I will cut that in half. Thanks for sharing this recipe!