Chocolate Chip Muffins

1383 Ratings
  • 5 600
  • 4 452
  • 3 163
  • 2 88
  • 1 80

You won't believe how easily and quickly you can have chocolate chip muffins on the table using this recipe.

By Janice

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C). Grease bottoms only of 12 muffin cups or line with baking cups.

  • In a medium bowl, combine flour, 1/2 cup sugar, baking powder, chocolate chips, and salt; mix well. In a small bowl, combine milk, oil and egg; blend well. Add dry ingredients all at once; stir just until dry ingredients are moistened (batter will be lumpy.)

  • Fill cups 2/3 full. Sprinkle tops of muffins before baking with a combination of 3 tablespoons sugar and 2 tablespoon brown sugar.

  • Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 1 minute before removing from pan. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
249 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 37.5g; fat 10.3g; cholesterol 16.7mg; sodium 233.1mg. Full Nutrition
