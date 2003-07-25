Apple Muffins
This recipe uses chopped apple and apple juice to make delicious apple muffins from scratch.
Unlike almost every other reviewer so far, I made these muffins exactly as specified. I appreciated that they were quick and easy to make, and they made a small batch (I ate all twelve by myself over 5 days). They were also nice and light and fluffy. However, I thought the cinnamon taste was pretty much indiscernible, and the body of the muffins didn't taste very apple-y (the apple pieces were very good though). So I can see why so many others added lots more cinnamon and apples. If you want nice, mild-tasting and not heavy muffins, these are very good. If you're looking for a hearty, strong-flavored apple muffin, this recipe won't do.
All I can say about these is.....Oh my God! They were amazing. Not too sweet and I even added a few tablespoons of brown sugar too. I do have a standard topping that I use with any fruit muffin and added to these muffins...and they were incredible! To make it...use...1 cup instant oats, 1 cup all purpose flour, 1 cup brown sugar, 1/4 teaspoon each of baking powder and baking soda and 1/2 cup melted butter and mix together until crumbly. Sprinkle this (there will be well more than enough) so...add lots..to the top of these muffins. As an added and amazing touch...I melted carmels with a little cream and did a drizzle of that on top of the crumb topping after they were cooled. Everyone that has had them today...are in sheer heaven!
I've tried many apple muffin and bread recipes, and this one was absolutely OUT OF THIS WORLD!!! It may have been the apple juice in the recipe, but the muffin tasted so apple-y...I was in heaven because I love everything apple! I made a few changes in the recipe: I used 1 tablespoon of canola oil in place of the egg and used 1/3 cup of milk instead of the 1/3 cup of oil. I also left the skin on the apples; you can't tell the difference once the muffins are baked anyway. The end result was a soft, moist and fruity muffin. This one is going in the favorite recipe drawer. I'll defintely make this one again...5 stars. Thanks SO much for posting!
These were very good. However, I suggest you use between 2-2 1/2 cups apples to get them to really taste like apple muffins. I would also double the cinnamon. I did use a mixture of cinnamon and brown sugar to sprinkle on top as someone else suggested. They turned out great!!
These muffins were really good! I took the advice of others and doubled the cinnamon as well as the chopped apples, and sprinkled brown sugar on the tops. Also, to lower the fat content I substituted 1/3 cup of strained prunes babyfood for the oil. (*Using the prunes does not effect the taste, or final product, but is much healthier! Its great for using in cakes and cupcakes as well!*)The muffins baked perfectly after 20 minutes, they weren't too sweet but still full of flavour and were a big success with my family! Thanks
My 5 year old son and I just made these todayand had a great time together. My husband and son loved these. There aren't any left. But I did add about 1/4 cup brown sugar and 1 tsp of cinn. together and sprinkled on top-it was a great touch.
Tasty and moist. I made the muffins even more irresistible by topping the batter with a mixture of 1/4 cup of chopped walnuts, 1/4 cup of packed brown sugar, and 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon before baking. I also increased the amount of chopped apples a bit. I will definitely use this recipe again.
My family loves this recipe! Moreover, it makes the whole house smell lovely. I use 2 cups of apples which is equivalent to 1.5 medium sized apples. They're delicous!
I substituted the egg for 1/2 banana and 1 tsp baking powder (my son is allergic) and sprinkled brown sugar and cinnamon on top as someone else suggested. Thumbs up! These were so quick easy and kid friendly that I even made these with my son's preschool class with apples from our orchard!
I've made these muffins twice now and I'm rating the recipe as written. The first time I made the recipe as written and I found it to be quite bland. So I made them again and changed it up a bit. I used 1c all purpose flour & 1c whole wheat flour. I used the 1/2c white sugar but added 1/4c brown sugar (3/4c total). I substituted applesauce for the vegetable oil and I used 1tsp pumpkin pie spice instead of just cinnamon (was going to use apple pie spice, but my husband used it all up and didn't tell me!) I also used 1 1/2c apples (2 medium sized apples diced). I found these changes made the muffins really made the apple flavor stand out. My husband thought these were some of the best muffins I've ever made and my daughter gobbled hers up!
Fabulous...Light airy. Not too sweet. Very good. I used twice as much cinnamon and added walnuts...DELICIOUS!
So, to make it taste more dessert-y, I melted the sugar with 1/4 cup of the apple juice and two tbsp of butter and brought it to a simmer. Then I let that cool and added it into the recipe at the end and baked as directed. It makes a crunchy crust on top. Mmmmmm. Without that, it probably would have been just as delicious, so all in all, this was a good recipe :]
Very good. I took the advice of others and used 2 cups of apples and 2 T of cinnamon. Before going into the oven I spinkled some brown sugar on top. They were so good. I made them a bit smaller so I could have a larger amount. Thank you!
Excellent. Will definitely make again. Doubled the cinnamon as suggested. Used 1 1/2 cups of apples (2 seemed like a little too much). Substituted Egg Beaters (1/4 cup) for the egg to cut down on calories and cholestrol. Was concerned that there was too much batter in each muffin cup, but they turned out large and delicious.
Excellent recipe and I took the advice of other users to "apple" up the taste more....so I used apple cider instead of juice and reduced the oil by about 3 tablespoons and added in about 1/4 cup of applesauce. I also reduced the sugar by about 3 tablespoons and they were soooo delicious, my toddler was very happy.
I made the recipe as directed. It was very good and best of all, very affordable. They were wonderful right out of the oven. I think I might add a touch more cinnamon next time and maybe sprinkle some sugar on top as they come out of the oven.
These muffins were absolutely delicious! I did tweak the recipe a bit and I think it was for the better. I used milk instead of apple juice and used 2 cups of apples and 2 tsp of cinnamon and 1tsp each of nutmeg and cloves. And I sprinkled brown sugar on top of them before baking. They ended up tasting sorta like mcdonalds apple pie. Totally delicious!
I doubled the apples and cinnamon as suggested by other reviewers and they turned out great! I sprinkled cinnamon and sugar on top before baking and used 1/2 cup whole wheat flour substituted for 1/2 cup white flour. I only had white grape juice on hand, but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. A keeper!
Sorry these were not good at all. They had no flavor and in the trash they went.
These aren't bad, they got a little dry on the top for me. I don't know if it was something I did or not though as I am not a baker. They do taste good but, I'd like them a bit sweeter.
These were delicious! I'm a college student, and I don't have a lot of baking ingredients around my cabinets to save on space, but I did improvise with what I did have. I decreased the sugar to 3/4 cup, added a packet of instant oatmeal (cinnamon), I used apple cider instead of apple juice, (from the packet, prepared and same measurements), and instead of oil, I used a half cup of apple sauce and a tablespoon of honey. They were delicious and moist and very flavorful. Definitely a repeat for me!
Kind of doughy and not much flavor.
Absolutely delicious! They deserve 5 stars for sure! I doubled the recipe and it turned out perfect, soft, the right amount of spice and delicious chunks of apples throughout! Wonderful!
WOW!!! These muffins are fantastic!! I made these for my mom's birthday and boy, were they a hit! They are so light and fluffy, and the apples make them irresistable!!!! Try them, you'll love them!!!!
Was okay, but will not make again. Muffins are a little to thick and massive for my taste. Not fluffy enough, although my husband liked them. Will use the Peach & Blueberry recipe next time and simply add apples.
Thanks a lot for this recipe! Following earlier reviews, I used 1 cup whole wheat flour + 1 cup all purpose flour, 1 banana and 1 tsp of vanilla. The juice I made turned out to be 1 cup so I have used it all. At the end, I sprinkled a lil dermerara sugar on top of the muffins and they have turned out great. Crispy on top coz of the sugar and light, soft and fluffy inside. Thanks once again. Oh, by the way, it cooks too fast. Got done in 13 mts.
These are AWESOME! The only changes I made was to double the amount of apples and cinnamon, halfed the amount of white sugar and added brown sugar and substituted the oil for applesauce for a wham-apple-flavor-filled muffin!
Fairly decent. I followed other reviewers' advice and doubled the apples (2 cups = 1.5 apples) and cinnamon. The tiny chunks of apple and dusting of cinnamon gave the interior of these a nice appearance. Leftovers were milder and drier, needing sizable quantities of butter.
These were pretty good. The batter looked a little dry so we added more apple juice. I think I will replace oil with applesauce next time. I hope that will make them a little more moist and apple tasting. Overall they weren't too bad. Definitely a good place for someone like me, who doesn't bake often, to start and a just adjust to personal taste.
I am not much of a baker, but this recipe was very easy to do and the muffins turned out great. I used 1 Tbls of cinnamon and 2 cups of apples since others had suggested doubling both. My husband has eaten almost all of them. Will definitely make these again.
I Loveddd itt!!!! it was sooo nice and crispy and amazinggg yummyumm and easy to make. For beginners like me I think this recipe is great! I must say after a day they lose there crisp :( but thats ok! Retoast it & it'll be just amazing :) I alternate the 1/2 cup of sugar with 1/4 sugar & 1/4 honey. I also used freshly juiced apple juice and I also kinda went crazy & added 1 tablespoon of cinnamon... :) Vegan apple muffins all the way! yayyayaya
Delicious! However I didn't have any apple juice in the house so I substituted it with water.
I've been baking for 25 years and these are one of the best muffin recipes I've found. I doubled and diced the apples and doubled the amount of cinnamon. Terrific!
Very dry! I may try this one more time and adjust the rating if I have a better turn out.
I dont know what I did wrong, but these were NOT good.
i hav just made these on the occasion of my nephew's birth.....they r AWESOME..SIMPLY WONDERFUL..have changed some ingredients, as orange juice instead of apple juice & add some chooped almonds...turn out to b AMAZING...definitely one of my favorite recipes now...i really enjoyed making these muffins, coz ths ws my first muffins recipe...actually celebrate aftr baking thm. yippy....THANKS A LOT FR POSTING..
Wonderful! I was very skeptical because they were so thick and gooey (barely spoonable) going into the muffin tin, but they came out great! I wish I had read the reviews before making, because I would have doubled the cinnamon. Will do it next time! Thanks for the recipe!
I think these muffins are quite good, but they are traditional muffins. Nowadays we're used to the supersweet "cake" muffins at the grocery store, so we want to add sugar and/or toppings. Don't expect these to taste like grocery store muffins, think more like the homemade ones your great-grandma made... I really liked them when my grandma made them, and I like them now. I didn't modify these too much, but I did use whole wheat white flour which bakes up slightly heavier than white all-purpose. For that reason and due to the fact that my batter was mixing on the dry side (flour can be drier or moister depending on the humidity in the air) I added about 1/2 cup of applesauce. As a rule I use grapeseed oil instead of vegetable oil for almost everything these days as it is better for you and tastes great in just about every application I have tried. I also followed the advice of several other reviewers and doubled the apple ratio (I used Michigan Ida Reds) and "spiced it up" though I used 1/2 tsp of pumpkin pie spice and only about 1/2 tsp of cinnamon. I did NOT add more sugar, and I did not add a topping. I did add nuts to the second batch and walnuts taste totally yummy in these, if you like walnuts of course.
these were O.K... THey lack texture and flavor....I had to triple the cinnamon just to give it a flavor worth eating. Also, the muffins stick BAD to the muffin tins and the liners. This could be better with alittle work
I made this to take to a tea party, and they were so good my hosts thought that I had bought them!! I followed the recipe almost exactly, except that I used 2 cups of apples instead of one (just cos I LOVE apples) and 2 teaspoons of cinnamon instead (just cos I also LOVE cinnamon!). This definitely goes into my permanent muffin recipe collection!
My 3 year old and I had a lot of fun making these. She loves them, and so do I. They are very tasty, and make a wonderful morning snack for my daughter. I did add a little brown sugar to the batter to give it a little extra sweetness, and they turned out beautifully.
I added a bit of ginger and these were amazing!
This recipe is AWESOME! tastes like apple pie! Thanks for the recommendation to double the cinnamon. I added about 2.5x more than the recipe. Also used approx 3 Granny Smith Apples. HUGE success! Even my 9 year old asked for more (and he is not a muffin or apple fan!) GREAT RECIPE
Great muffins. I followed the suggestions of other reviewers and added double the cinnamon and also increased the apples to 1 1/2 cups and a 1/2 cup of raisins.
Delicious! I used 60%w/w 1/2 splenda, 1/2 stevia sprinkled. Tops w raw sugar.
very tasty... I didn't make it with the additional topping as many others suggested -- maybe the next batch... I used half oil / half apple sauce and I doubled the cinnamon... there seemed to be enough apples for my taste... will definitely make again if they freeze well...
Excellent recipe. I replaced one cup of the all purose flour with whole weat flour, added a handfull of raisins and increased the amount of sugar to 3/4 cup. Very delicious, moist and has a wonderfull scent.
kind of bland, not very moist
This is a really great starter recipe! I added an extra teaspoon of cinnamon and a half teaspoon of ground ginger. I didn't have any apple juice so I used apple sauce and an extra 1/4 cup of water because the batter was so thick. I wanted cake, so I put mine in a bundt pan and topped it with a crunch topping (Butter, Flour, Brown Sugar, and Oats) and cooked it for 40 minutes at 350. Came out perfectly!
My family and I love these muffins! I also double the cinnamon and apples and they are very flavorful and moist. They are also very fast and easy to make. This last time I made them I used 1 cup of white flour and 3/4 c of whole wheat flour and 1/4 c of ground flax seed and they turned out awesome!
These were ok,it didn't quite have the taste i was looking for, not sweet enough for my taste.
Great recipe. The only thing I added was a cinnamon/sugar crumb topping. I also used green apples which balanced the tart apple well with the sweet batter.
YUM! The only change I made was to double up on the cinnamon (we love it). These were gone in no time!
These were quite tasty, but came out so tiny, if I would have filled the muffin tins 2/3 full like the recipe said I would have had a pan cake. I topped the muffin with sugar and cinn &some carmel topping. so the taste was great but they didn't rise for some reason.
I LOVE this recipe. This was a huge hit, in 10 minutes all 12 where gone. I diced the apples, but not too small just to have more of the apple taste. You don't need to add more unless you want to. This would have been even better with some apple butter or some jelly, but by them selves where just fine on their own. Thanks for this recipe.
These are AWESOME, i made some mini muffins as well for my 4 yr old and he loves them for a snack!
I thought they where great. However I did use applesauce we did not have any apple juice and they turned out really good.
These were great! Now that it's fall (even though it's still 77 degrees outside-ugh) I am in the mood to bake, so something apple-y would hit the spot. I know some people don't like changing ingredients, and yes, I changed some (used half brown sugar & half white sugar; half wheat flour, half unbleached white, added some ground flax seeds) I am still giving it 5 stars becuase I would never known the proportions, or to use apple juice (I used Simply Apple--so good)! I say there's nothing wrong with playing around with the ingredients a little....see what works for you! If it wasnt for this recipe, I would ended up with apple hockey pucks, no doubt!
My friends at work loved these muffins and have asked for me to make more for a breakfast party. Next time I am adding a little nutmeg to recipe.
Pretty Good! I used red delicious apples, because they were all I had, and they still turned out great! The batter was nice and thick to support the weight of the apples. I also added a topping. I will make these again!
Not so bad, but there's better similar recipes out there.
Fabulous! Like a lot of reviewers, I upped the cinnamon to 2 tsp and put in 2 apples. I also subbed the apple juice (which I didn't have) with an applesauce-water mixture. Delicious! Will be making them again.
Amazinggg. I made mine with granny smith I added double the apple and some chopped dried cranberries. I topped mine with Vanilla Bean cream cheese topping they tasted out of this world!
I made this recipe to the exact specifications. And it came out alright...I was just in a hurry and didn't read the comments. They where good, just not as apple-y as I would have preferred. Though this is so easy the next time my nephew comes over I'll defiantly make it with him! He loves apples. And I will double the cinnamon and apples in it as well!
Not as moist as I like... Next time I'll try applesauce instead of oil
As suggested, I doubled the apple and cinnamon, added 1/2 cup walnuts, and then sprinkled the tops with a brown sugar and cinnamon mixture. These muffins were horrible right out of the oven- too heavy, fell apart, tasted doughy. The next day, having them cold out of the refridgerator they were AMAZING. Just the right sweetness, great flavor, and very moist. Would have been a 4 or 5 star if it hadn't been for the fisco before they cooled.
This was an awesome recipe. I used some other suggestions that I saw. I doubled the cinnamon and the amount of apples. They smelled and were amazing. I am more of a cinnamon person so next time I might use more. My boys ate 2 muffins a piece.
Great recipe - delicious and easy - low fat too! I will keep this recipe :o)
my family loves these muffins,i make up a double batch every time and they just disappear every time
I followed the recipe exactly and they overflowed my muffin tins and the clean-up is going to be insane. All I can smell is burning right now... Very very disappointed.
these were great. i altered slightly with an addition of 1/3 c. brown sugar and 3/4 c. left over homemade apple sauce. only complaint is that they were alittle crumbly. i also added the otas crumbly topping that another use suggested. if you do that, make only half of the recipe. i had way too much left over.
These muffins were so awesome. I made them with my toddler class. It was an easy recipe to follow and fun for the tods-
These muffins are so delicious! I could not stop eating them! I will definitely be making them again. Thank you for this wonderful recipe.
I made these following the advice of others and I changed the cinnamon to 2 tsp. & I added 2 1/2 cups of apples. I also sprinkled the tops with dark brown sugar & cinnamon. They came out excellent after exactly 18 minutes. I will make these again, they were SUPER easy!
These were hands down the best muffins I have ever made! They were moist and delicious and everyone loved them. I tweaked the recipe a bit by doubling the apples, adding 1/4 tsp. pumpkin pie spice, 1/2 tsp. vanilla, a crumb topping, and a caramel topping drizzled over everything. Yum!
I think that I was expecting a more WOW flavor of apples and cinnamon but they were moist and got gobbled up so I can't complain too much!
PERFECT for mornings on the run with a cup of java! Not too sweet... moist. Will be making these lots. :)
These were excellent muffins. I used half white flour and half whole wheat and used carrot juice instead of apple juice (added extra juice to account for the thicker juice and whole wheat flour.) Because of the carrot juice, these came out looking and tasting more like an apple-pumpkin muffin with great flavor and texture.
Absolute Heaven!!!! Made this recipe because my boyfriend LOVES anything apple and this one was a definite winner!!!! The only change I made was to increase the amount of cinnamon to 1 1/2 teaspoons in the batter. I then also increased the apples to 2 cups and sprinkled some cinnamon on them before incorporating into the batter. Finally before putting in the oven I made a small crumb topping consisting of flour, brown sugar, cold margarine and of course more cinnamon. The kitchen smelled like apple pie..MMMMM so good!
I doubled the apples and cinnamon and still felt like these could have more apple taste. Next time, I will add 1/3 cup of applesauce and use at the very least 2.5 cups of apples. I also used half ww half all-purpose flour since my family can't tell the difference and added an extra 3 tablespoons of brown sugar. I tried a half recipe of donnainnc's topping on these muffins and, though I thank her for suggesting the topping, it was not for us. It made the muffins taste very dry. When I knocked the topping off, I could tell there was a moist muffin under it, but next time I will just use a little brown sugar, oats, and butter.
Just ok. A little bit bland and a little bit dry. Best when they were fresh out of the oven.
I love the idea of using diced apples in a muffin. However, these muffins were a little too oily despite having used only half of what the recipe called for. As suggested by other reviewers, I will replace the oil with applesauce the next time I attempt these. I will also add a touch of nutmeg. Muffins with potential!
I made these for a school function and were a GREAT hit. I substituted apple cider for juice and then I made a crumb topping. They tasted like french apple pie. They were just awesome!!! I will definitely make these again.
These were good. Although I did add 1 TSP VANILLA, and my cup of apples was a little overflowing. But ya they were good and I will be making them again :) Definately dont be afraid to try this one, might even be good with some nuts or bananas.
This recipe is rated FAR too highly. First of all, I want to say that the product does not come out like a muffin. That's the most important aspect of my review. THIS MUFFIN IS NOT MUFFIN-LIKE. It's bready and bland. I made the recipe EXACTLY as printed, two times, with two different brands of all purpose flour, and there was a huge problem with the batter not having enough liquid. It was barely wet enough to make a dough, much less muffin batter, so I had to add liquid both times. I only added enough apple juice to make the stuff come together loosely. And even with that, I had to add at least 1/2 cup more juice. This recipe comes up far too short on liquid to chalk the issue up to different rates of absorbancy in different flours. Additionally, in my professional opinion (I am a professional pastry chef), I had a sneaky suspicion that the quantity of oil was far, far too low. You know what? It is. These are just barely moist. One single IOTA less oil, and they would be BONE DRY. You could DOUBLE the oil, and it would probably not hurt the final product. In fact, it would probably be really good. I'm going to try that later. All that said, the recipe was still edible, but it IS NOT A MUFFIN, DOES NOT RESEMBLE A MUFFIN, IS BLAND, AND DOES NOT IMPRESS. Even if I were coming at this recipe from a layman's perspective, if I had wanted a fluffy, cakey apple, I would have been disappointed in this. It should be called apple quick bread, at the best.
Absolutely the best muffins I have ever made!! I took the advice and used 2 tsp cinnamon and 2 cups of apples. also sprinkled with brown sugar and cinnamon on top, AMAZING!
These muffins were excellent. I took the advise of another review and added the 'crumble' top, doubled the cinnamon and apples.
I feel like I used this recipe as a base since I modified it rather a lot, but it ended up so delicious! I used 1c ap flour, 3/4c whole wheat flour, and 1/4c flax seed instead of just ap flour, brown sugar instead of white (apples just mean brown sugar, I think), apple cider instead of juice, since that's what I had, 1tbs of cinnamon (based on other reviews and knowing my family loves cinnamon), applesauce instead of oil, and 1 huge Sonya apple that was probably more than 1 cup (and I didn't bother with peeling it). I baked it in a mini muffin pan for about 11 minutes and they came out moist and apple-y and delicious!
We really like these, I followed the recipe exactly and add the topping from DONNAINNC's review - so yum! **update** I had made these to bring to work, everyone keeps raving about these, they really are so good!!
Very good muffins. Easy to make although mine didn't quite rise as much as other muffins would. This recipe is a keeper.
these muffins were very good. They were very dense. I made 6 muffins and a small loaf. the loaf took longer to cook. My husband ate half of the loaf, he loved it. I added about 2 1/2 cups finely chopped apples & doubled the cinnamon. I also added 1/2 a tsp nutmeg and 1 tsp vanilla extract. I used white grape juice instead of apple b/c thats all i had- i think i added closer to a cup of white grape juice though. I will definitely make this again, next time i might put a crumble on top like some other ppl suggested.
Easy to make, delicious to eat. Added more apple as suggested. Makes a great lunch box treat for the kids. Freeze well. Tried a batch with whole wheat flour but decided I prefered the original ingredients.
These were fantastic. The only thing I altered was adding 2 Tbsp. of brown sugar in the recipe and then prior to putting them in the oven I sprinkled a little more brown sugar on top of them. They were perfect little apple pie-like muffins!!
I made this muffins for my daughter's kindergarten "apple fest." They were a hit! I doubled the cinnamon and apples and made them as mini-muffins. I also added a brown sugar/cinnamon topping. The kids loved them!
My muffins turned out really dry. I followed the recipe although I substituted white flour for whole wheat to try and make them a little healthier. Maybe this is what made them dry. I was unfortunately disappointed. The apples and texture were very good though.
This recipe was very tasty although I made some alterations based on other members comments. I put in 2 cups of apples, two teaspoons of cinnamon, one teaspoon of vanilla essence and 3/4 cup of sultanas. I also used self-raising flour with a little extra baking powder. They turned out great - my husband loves them.
Great recipe! Thank you for sharing! The muffins are light and tasty. I did use twice the cinnamon and I added pecans on top with sugar. But it was delicious and easy to make. My husband loved it. I did too.
Four friends vs 12 muffins, they didn't stand a chance. This was the best muffin/bread I have ever made! the only change I made was add about a 2 tbs of brown sugar. Amazing!
Tasty recipe. I made these muffins as mini muffins.
