Apple Muffins

This recipe is rated FAR too highly. First of all, I want to say that the product does not come out like a muffin. That's the most important aspect of my review. THIS MUFFIN IS NOT MUFFIN-LIKE. It's bready and bland. I made the recipe EXACTLY as printed, two times, with two different brands of all purpose flour, and there was a huge problem with the batter not having enough liquid. It was barely wet enough to make a dough, much less muffin batter, so I had to add liquid both times. I only added enough apple juice to make the stuff come together loosely. And even with that, I had to add at least 1/2 cup more juice. This recipe comes up far too short on liquid to chalk the issue up to different rates of absorbancy in different flours. Additionally, in my professional opinion (I am a professional pastry chef), I had a sneaky suspicion that the quantity of oil was far, far too low. You know what? It is. These are just barely moist. One single IOTA less oil, and they would be BONE DRY. You could DOUBLE the oil, and it would probably not hurt the final product. In fact, it would probably be really good. I'm going to try that later. All that said, the recipe was still edible, but it IS NOT A MUFFIN, DOES NOT RESEMBLE A MUFFIN, IS BLAND, AND DOES NOT IMPRESS. Even if I were coming at this recipe from a layman's perspective, if I had wanted a fluffy, cakey apple, I would have been disappointed in this. It should be called apple quick bread, at the best.