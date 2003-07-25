Apple Muffins

397 Ratings
  • 5 194
  • 4 134
  • 3 48
  • 2 13
  • 1 8

This recipe uses chopped apple and apple juice to make delicious apple muffins from scratch.

By Jenn Hall

Gallery
35 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 dozen muffins
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C). Grease bottoms only of 12 muffin cups or line with baking cups.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt; mix well. In a small bowl, combine apple juice, oil, and egg; blend well. Add dry ingredients all at once; stir just until dry ingredients are moistened (batter will be lumpy.) Stir in chopped apples.

  • Fill cups 2/3 full. Bake for 18 to 22 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 1 minute before removing from pan. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
182 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 28g; fat 6.8g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 225.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022