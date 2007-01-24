Million Dollar Cake

264 Ratings
  • 5 193
  • 4 65
  • 3 5
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

A cake made from yellow cake mix is frosted with a cream cheese, mandarin orange, and pineapple mixture for a light and refreshing cake.

By Glenda

Gallery
28 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
9 hrs
total:
9 hrs 55 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 (8 or 9 inch) layer cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix and bake cake mix as per package instruction for two 8 or 9 inch round layers. Let layers cool, and then split each layer in half so as to have 4 layers.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, whip cream cheese until soft, and then gradually mix in confectioners' sugar. Stir in the pineapple with juice and the drained mandarin oranges, reserving about 5 mandarin orange slices to decorate the top of cake. Mix in the dry pudding mix. Fold in the whipped topping.

  • Place one cake layer on a cake plate cut side up; spread with frosting. Place another layer cut side down on the first one, and top with more frosting. Repeat until all layers are used, spreading last bit of frosting on top and sides of cake. Decorate with reserved mandarin orange slices. Refrigerate overnight before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
452 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 73.9g; fat 16.4g; cholesterol 21.7mg; sodium 464.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022