Million Dollar Cake
A cake made from yellow cake mix is frosted with a cream cheese, mandarin orange, and pineapple mixture for a light and refreshing cake.
Let's face it.. the cake itself is not what we're reviewing here.. it's mainly the cake icing. It's so light, delicious and addicting, and can go well with basically any cake. I recommend chilling the icing for a couple of hours before spreading it so that it will stay on the cake easier. I garnished my cake with grated coconut to complement the pineapple. It was great! I will definitely be making again! (Just to let you know, this recipe makes a TON of icing.. the leftovers make a wonderful fruit dip!)
The frosting was too sweet to our taste.
a refreshing cake indeed! the natural sweetness of the pineapple and mandarins is a great change from normal sugar frostings. i liked the bits of pineapple and mandarin oranges in the frosting. to cut the cake in half horizontally, stick toothpicks halfway up the sides of the cake, then use unflavoured dental floss to wrap around the cake with the toothpicks as a guide, cross the floss and pull the two ends away from each other, the floss will cut the cake cleanly into two layers.
Hi, I am so pleased with this recipe, I have made it five or six times. I suggest you drain the juice from both cans of fruit. Then you can add liquid as you need it. I used a boxed butter cake in a bundt cake pan. I mixed together some sugar and cinnamon, poured in half of my already mixed (accordingto package) cake mix, sprinkled the sugar and cinnamon mix over that, then added the rest of the cake mix. Bake according to directions. You will find there will be plenty of icing left over when using the bundt cake pan. I fill up the center of the cake with it. Anything left over, I eat. This is the best cake I've ever had in my life! Thank you, Glenda. Katherine D (katydid) June 12, 2009 I made this cake again for a church picnic. This time I used the Kentuckey Butter Cake found on this site. However, I think I took too much juice from the crushed pineapple. I made the cake the day before and refrigerated it. This always makes it better, but this time the cake was not as moist and good as on previous occasions when I used a box cake. I'm not blaming the cake, though. I think I will take the advise of other reviewers and refrigerate the icing before putting on the cake. I will let you know how that goes. It's still the best cake in the world. I also prefer the four layers rather than the bundt cake pan. Who wants this wonderful icing on a so-so cake?
This cake is indescribably good. The topping reminds me of ambrosia fruit salad and I could eat it with a spoon! Ambrosia usually has coconut in it and I can imagine coconut would be good on this cake. I used "real vanilla" white cake mix and cheesecake pudding mix instead of plain vanilla. The topping was just a little soupy and I had trouble getting it to stay on the sides of the cake (it was fine on the top and between the layers). I think if I had prepared the frosting through the step where the pudding is mixed in and chilled it till it set up a bit before folding in the whipped topping it would have worked out better. Refrigerate the assembled cake overnight for best results.
I love this cake! I drain the pineapple and mandarin oranges thoroughly and use the juice instead of water in the cake. It gives the cake a bit more flavor. I also chill the frosting before frosting the cake. I also make cupcakes using the same recipe so everyone gets their own individual cake. I'm a baker in my spare time and this is my most requested recipe. It's very light and refreshing.
This is delicious. I made a few changes. 1. added grated orange peel to cake mix 2. instead of just water I put in about 1/2 c or orange juice in cake mix 3. I drained some of the liquid from crushed pineapple--this made for a stiffer frosting. This is yummmmmmmmy
This is a wonderful cake recipe. Delicious, without being overly sweet. Also, the cake is visually stunning after it's frosted--tall, fluffy, and with a pretty orange tint. It looks like it was a lot of work but it's a very easy recipe! Thanks!
Delicious! I served this cake for my daughter's first birthday...everyone loved it! I added a package of vanilla pudding to the cake mix - for a bit denser cake. For the frosting, I drained the oranges, then smushed them with the back of a fork and drained them again. I was worried that the frosting wouldn't be thick enough to stay on the cake, but it did just fine! Will definitely make this cake again - very springy, light and yummy!
This cake is AWESOME! I used a French Vanilla cake mix and French vanilla pudding and it turned out great!!! Very light and very Spring!
I have made this cake twice now and I believe I have solved the problem of runny frosting. Use a can of pineapple chunks, drain and reserve the liquid. Then puree the pineapple and mandarin oranges in a blender and make the rest of the frosting as directed. It is smooth, delicious, light, and just the right consistency for spreading. Use the reserved pineapple liquid instead of water when mixing the cake. It makes it more flavorful. Yummy cake. Will make this again and again.
This is a delicious, refreshing recipe that our whole family loved. Easy to make too! Great dessert for a hot summer day. Thank you Glenda.
This was a very delicious, very well-received cake. I made mine into a 9x13 sheet cake, and used the entire amount of the "frosting" spread right over it. I did drain my pineapple and I think if I hadn't it might not have thickened up very nicely, but with it drained it really did thicken up just like pudding. (This recipe, cake plus total frosting, just barely fits into a 9x13 cake dish and allows room to cover with Saran wrap. JUST barely -- the Saran wrap was touching my oranges that I had on top as a garnish.) Thanks for the recipe!
I have been making a version of this cake for years, however, in mine you do not follow the cake mix directions. You substitute mashed banana for oil, and pineapple juice (reserved from the crushed pineapple) for the water. This really makes the cake! You also add sliced bananas between the layers. Try it!
Absolutely excellent! I have used this recipe several times at my summer bbq's and it's a HUGE hit. The only thing that I do differently is toast coconut up in the oven and sprinkle on top edge. I also place the mandarin oranges to look like flowers and place a maracchino cherry in the center. It really makes the cake look beautiful. You really can't loose making this cake! Enjoy!!!
Lovely! Made it for hubby's birthday, who said he wanted something light and fruity and not too sweet. After the first bite, he said "this is excatly what I wanted." I didn't at all get the "cake box" taste in this cake. I used a mixture of orange and pinapple juice (from the cans) in cake instead of water, and used the leftover juice to brush the layers. Wonderful cake. Frosting is to die for.
I made this cake for someone's birthday and all I have to say is... WOW!! Everyone loved it! The frosting and cake were just perfect... nice and light. The frosting was so good... not too sweet - just right. I will definitely make this again.
OH MY! This is one delicious monster! Mine turned out huge! Loved it. It is all about the filling. I didn't even bother trying to frost the sides. Looked pretty, showing off the layers, all 8 of them (4 cake, 4 frosting, by the time the layers were completed)! I did add some coconut into the filling, then sprinkled some on top along with decorating with the mandarin oranges. Fan-tab-monster-lious!
Yummy!
I now have a new favorite cake! OMG this was delicious! Will be making this again and again!!!
WOW! Wonderful, couldn't even wait for it to be chilled overnight and it was still great! Made according to recipe except that I did drain most of the pineapple juice and used in the cake instead of all water. I made in a 9x13 pan and it all fit except the icing did touch my lid but there is so much icing it won't matter. Plus the icing is so fluffy that it really didn't hurt the look of the cake either. I did end up adding about 3/4 cup of coconut to the icing. Thanks this will be a great cake to make during the hot summer months!!
I wish I would have read the reviews before making this cake. The frosting was a little soupy so had trouble on the sides of cake. Topping and layers were fine, as another user also stated. I would suggest doing what other users suggested by either placing the frosting in the fridge first, or setting aside the pineapple juice to use as needed. Also, I didn't cut the cake, and just used two rounds with the frosting in between the two cakes to save some time.
Great cake. Not too sweet....just right ..makes you feel like its summer when you make it in winter..aahhh
I have mad this in years past. It is very delicious!
I made this cake for tomorrow's company, but temtation gave in and hubby and I had to sample it tonight! This cake is outstanding! And it is aptly named! I made some healthy changes, albeit minor ones. I used 1/2 C. Splenda instead of XXX sugar; 1 C. applesauce in place of 1/3 C. oil; and cheesecake flavored pudding. I added a packet of unsweetened orange Kool-Aid to the icing. I always like the fillings in my cakes to be a bit different than the outer frosting. So I took 1/3 of the frosting and added 1/2 C. shredded coconut and 1/2 C. chopped maraschino cherries. I used this for the filling between layers, and it gave the middle of the cake a bit richer color. The Kool-Aid adds a nice tangy punch. Also, I pressed the juice from the pineapple through a colander, and discarded the juice. It wasn't needed at all. I chilled the frosting while baking the cake. We cut the cake straight from the fridge, and it was delicious. Very light and refreshing cake without the sugary sweetness of a traditional frosting. The cake itself is extremely moist. Sixteen ounces of whipped topping was too much, but 10 ounces was perfect (about a tub and a half.). Thank you Glenda for this great recipe! I will be making every summer! I put a picture of it in my profile.
this is the simplest most impressing cake ever! i've made this cake more than a couple times, and each time i've lessen the sugar it asks - it still wows everyone.
Kids decided that they did not like it.
Thank you for this wonderful recipe! This has become the only cake I make for special occasions. One word of caution: Don't tinker with the frosting ingredients or your cake won't be as good. A diamond of a cake.
The first time I made this I used an orange cake mix and put some orange rind in. I liked it but others thought a white mix would be better. . The second time I used a white cake mix. The icing was a little loose even with draining the fruit so the second time I also added another 4 oz. of cream cheese and a small package of coconut. I made two 9 inch pans and split the layers. I then took a hint from the Coconut Poke Cake on here and poked small holes in each layer as I assembled and poured coconut CREAM over each before icing. Wow! The eight in the dinner party ate most of the cake! Will make many more times!
HUGE compliments on this cake. Changed only slightly. I only used 1 cup of powdered sugar and found that was plenty. I used the juice from the pineapple, but not the oranges. I also found that the mixer was enough to break up the oranges, when I used high speed. Oh, and I sprinkled coconut over the top and around the sides. It made a nice presentation. I think that this could be made lighter by: using Cool Whip Light, Fat-free Sugar-free pudding mix, and light cream cheese. I chose this cake for our potluck because I also made the Cavity Maker Chocolate Cake from this site, which is very dark and heavy. It was a great complement, and many people had a little of both.
I agree that it reminds me of an ambrosia type desert. Therefore, I sprinkle a bit of browned coconut to the outside icing which adds a bit more tropical flavor and makes the cake look finished.
I've made it in couple of occasions and its wonderful~! Very refreshing. Though I've found original frosting too soupy and it doesn't quite stay on the cake. I've took out 1/3 of the pineapple juice instead of pouring it all in. Also the cream is more than enough for even 3 cakes!!! thank you for the great recipe!
I made this into a trifle because it was easier for me to do and my kids could help. I had a pile of navel oranges to use up, so I used them (sweetened with Splenda) instead of mandarin oranges. I drained the pineapple and blended the fruit in the food processor before adding it to the pudding layer. This recipe is delicious any way you style it. Light, citrusy and creamy with every bite!
I was trying to find a cake that my boyfriend loves that's like the "Millionaire Pie" served at Furr's Cafeteria (a restaurant in the southern U.S. states). It's not quite the same, but the icing is almost right on. I used french vanilla cake mix and instead of adding all the water I added some of the mandarin orange syrup - I'm not sure if that made a difference or not. I slowly added the confectioner's sugar because I didn't want it to be too sweet; I probably used 1 1/4 c instead of 1 1/2c. Also, I heeded other users' advice and didn't add the pineapple juice. This icing is also great as a fruit dip!
I made this for a co-worker's birthday and it was gone in no time. I did substitute 1/4 of the water in the cake mix with coconut rum and added 1 tsp of almond extract to the rum. Very Yummy!
I made this for a friends birthday, and was blown away by how everyone loved this cake! It was very easy to make and it was wonderful. I will make it again many times.
This cake was easy to make, looked impressive, and tasted like something you would buy at your favorite bakery! Just like it promises, it was light and fruity. Everyone loved it. Thanks!
My mother has a recipe very similar to this that she has been making for years and I was so excited to find this one! I changed two things: I used pineapple cake mix and added chopped walnuts as part of the topping. I've made this cake several times and every time it is a HIT! Thanks for sharing!
I made this for a birthday cake and everyone loved it. What didn't get eaten that night didn't stay in the fridge long at all. It is cool and refreshing. I don't like sweets much and I loved this.
Made this for Father's Day in a trifle since I reside in a tropical climate. It was delicious and very refreshing.
I'm a rookie baker, it's an Easy recipe!! Friends and Family loved it!!!
I made this as one of 2 desserts for Easter. Used 3 eight-inch square foil pans (to make 3 short layers, and no cutting layers involved). Used French vanilla pudding and French Vanilla Cool Whip. Followed others advice. Made on Friday, let it sit uncovered in frige (icing protects it), and got rave reviews and requests for the recipe. Thanks, Glenda!
A truly beautiful and delicious cake!! Mine turned out looking just like the picture! I made the icing first and let it sit in the refridgerator while I made and baked the cake, only taking it out at right when I was ready to use it. This made the whole process easy and it stayed on the cake perfectly. This is definitely one of those that tastes better after getting thoroughly chilled in the refridgerator (2-3 days) though. I can imagine it would be good with coconut in the icing, cake, or even both and with orange flavored cake too.
I made this for a party. Everyone loved it. The frosting came out great and I followed the directions. I would take everyones suggestion of using a little less sugar. This recipe is one I will keep.
this was very good! I listened to the previous people who rated this recipe. I held back the juice and added it to the frosting as I saw fit. Since it was a rainy day, that turned out to be a wise decision. We used cheesecake pudding and it added a little more oommph. Everyone that tried it wondered why I didn't put coconut on it. Maybe next time. This recipe is a keeper. Thanks!
Best frosting ever!!! I have made this more than a dozen times using all different fruits; strawberry, apricots, mango, peaches, and blueberrys all taste great.
I didn't have vanilla pudding so I used coconut cream instead. It was the best substitute! Gave the cake an overall tropical flavor and I think I'll make it that way every time! I also followed other reviewers and drained juices from both fruits, adding them later to adjust consistency. It seems VERY runny at first, but after adding pudding and whipped topping and letting it chill a few minutes it was perfect!
This is a wonderful cake for a celebration as it is sure to please all with its light flavor of pineapple, mandarins and light cream and cheese icing. Anyone who has tasted it has asked me for the recipe. Its fantastic.
Kids loved this too. I mixed frozen coconut to some of the icing and added to a small portion and it was dramatically improved! Very tropical and light. I will add coconut to the entire cake next time! Great cake for a summer block party
WOW, made this for my in-laws and did I ever get rave reviews! They were still talking about it a couple days later, as was my hubby!!
I think I must have done something wrong although I followed the recipe exactly. The final product was not appealing in appearance. It did however improve in taste after a day or two in the fridge.
Wonderfully delicious! A very refreshing dessert.
THIS WAS SO AWESOME! I have a saying "if it's not chocolate it's not worth it." This was so good and light, I am all about chocolate and not so much on fruit. This had me hooked i'll make it again and again.
I didn't get a chance to taste this, but the people clamoring for the recipe raved about how moist and delicious it was. I did make it the day before as other reviewers suggested.
This cake was wonderful! I made it for a friend's birthday. It was a HIT!!! I baked in 3- 9 inch pans. I reccommend draining the fruit and reserve it to add to frosting as needed. I also used the juice to brush on the cake layers as I assembled it. Really fabulous. It remind me of ambrosia also.
This is a very easy recipe that will bring you rave reviews wherever you serve it!
I just made this cake and the frosting is so delicious!! I can't wait to take it to my family party later today. I know they will love it. I did drain the pineapple as recommended and I used light cool whip. The consistency and taste were perfect!! Update - since originally making this recipe, I cannot go to a party without bringing it. Everyone is crazy about this cake, even those who do not normally like cake. It is light and refreshing!
Light and delicious. The only change I made was completely draining the pineapples before adding them, then gradually adding the juice later. I used the recipe in a 3 tier birthday cake, using the pineapple/mandarin mix as a filling and fondant over the entire cake. Since it isn't very sweet, it almost neutralizes the fondant.
Grrreeaattt frosting but better cake when I used a white cake mix and substituted the water(from the cake mix) with orange soda.
The BEST cake I've EVER had--even better than chocolate cake!! It's also a very, very attractive looking cake. Tons of people ask me for this recipe.
taste great, the frosting wouldn't hold shape because i forgot to put in vanilla pudding powder and (i think this is important issue too) i my country New Zelnd we don't have frozen whip so i use white chocolate mousse instead. I assembled them in 2 glass bowls and they look like ambrosia.
great for summer!! love this cake
I'm giving it 2 stars because I was told the cake was good, although it didn't all go. I know it got great reviews and maybe it was just my taste, but I really didn't care for the icing. I couldn't get passed the texture of the crushed pineapple and mandarin oranges. I also think I don't like cool whip in my icings. Sorry, but this just wasn't for my taste.
This a wonderful cake. Moist and very flavorful...
A really light refreshing cake. I made it for a baby shower for a friend who doesn't like sweets - it was a huge hit!
I made this for my Mom's 81st birthday. Everyone loved it. The only change I would make is preparing it the day before the party. It really does taste better on the second day.
this is the best! My 13 YO daughter asks for it for every birthday, and we make it 'just because' sometimes too!
This is a moist, scrumptious cake! After reading reviews, I drained the pineapple as well as the oranges to keep the icing from being to wet and sliding off the cake. It was perfect! The only complaint I have is that the icing it a bit too sweet (and I like sweet stuff!). Other than that, a unique and delicious recipe!
Great cake, didn't change a thing. I would suggest however, letting the frosting chill for about an hour or so before trying to frost the cake so that it doesn't run down the sides of the cake.
I'm a guy and like to cook/try out new recipes. I have made this cake 3 times now, with no changes. It was a big hit the time I took it to a potluck and the comments were,"you made this, really?" As others have suggested, dental floss works great to divide the rounds, along with toothpicks as a guide.
I didn't have any yellow cake mix on hand, so I used white instead. I thought the 4 eggs and cup of oil was too much, so I ignored that and went with the back of the cake box. But instead of putting water in it, I put the oranges and added water until it was "cake batter" consistency. I agree with others that you can't even tell the cake has the oranges in it. Also, use a 9x13 pan like it tells you, because if you use 2 circle pans, the top layer tends to just fall off the cool whip icing. Although, I think I would make this again because it tasted really good in the end.
I frequently bring in cakes for my co-workers, and I have never seen one disappear so fast!!! This even got rave reviews from one person who doesn't like cake!!! I followed the recipe, but did drain the pineapple first and kept the juice in a bowl in the event I needed it. The frosting didn't seem to need any more liquid so I did not incorporate it. I also added a box of vanilla pudding to the cake mix, since I do that with all cake mixes anyway. I think next time I'll try it with an orange supreme cake mix.
I made this cake exactly except left out the oranges. It was pretty good. The icing wasn't quite as thick as I would have liked it to be. Putting the cake in the fridge helped that though. The icing is great if you are a pineapple fan. I made this as a birtday cake. Two people didn't eat, but everyone else completly finished it. I liked it. I didn't think it was super great, but definately good. It would be great for a summer event. If you like pineapple I'm sure you will like this.
I made this cake for a co-worker and it is requested every time we celebrate another birthday. Everyone just loved this cake, very flavorful without all the sugar normal icing has. Extra topping left over can be used for cupcakes on the side. Love this recipe.
This is the best cake ever! My family loved it. Very easy to make and put together. Also keeps well in the refrigerator!It's a must for any kind of celebration, or for friends coming over for coffee!
This recipe is great nice and light. To cut the amount of sugar in this recipe I didn't put the powder sugar in the icing and added some vanilla there is plenty of sugar in the pineapple juice. We also decided to make our own cool whip with heavy whipping cream in order to avoid buying the over processed cool whip they sell in the stores.
I'm sorry I didn't read more reviews before attempting this cake. The frosting/filling was way too loose and didn't set up well. I should have drained all the liquid from the canned pineapple and maybe have used a larger size box of instant pudding or another block of cream cheese to make it more manageable. The cake was really a mess but tasted quite good. I will try this again using the aforementioned changes.
Really good. Made for a potluck, and it was a hit! I used Duncan Hines orange cake mix for the base, as another reviewer suggested, drained the fruits and used the juice instead of water,frosted only the 4 layers and not the sides. Yummy and impressive looking. A definite keeper.
This cake is absolutely heavenly! I hope heaven is as good as this cake! The only aleration I made was instead of using the water called for on the cake box, I used the pineapple juice drained from the can of pineapple. It was wonderful! It was even better on the 2nd and 3rd day. Keeping it in the fridge and waiting a day or so to eat helps all the flavors come out and really meld. Excellent recipe. I highly recommend.
Don't you just hate when someone changes your recipe, but in an effort to cook/bake more lowfat/sugar free this year, here are the changes I made. Baked the yellow cake mix as called for including the butter. (Could have used applesauce instead of butter to really make this low calorie.) For the topping, used lowfat cream cheese, DID NOT add confectioners sugar, added the crushed pineapple with juice, added package lowfat, sugar free vanilla pudding mix and a container of lowfat frozen whipped topping. Baked in a 9 x 13 inch pan. The cake was very good and moist and, surprisingly, my picky husband did not even notice these changes! This cake has lots of wonderful flavors with the oranges and pineapple. I will make this again!
Delicious! I sent this to work with DH and it got rave reviews. I followed some other suggestions and drained the pineapple. I used the juice in place of the water in the cake mix. The frosting seemed a little thin at first, but it thickened well after a few minutes in the frig.
I make a similar cake for a long time. You just need to know the basics and play with it. Like using white cake mix and only egg whites for a lower calorie and lighter cake. Or using different pudding mix such as chocolate, lemon or even Pistachio pudding mix. Use sugar free mix for lower calorie version. Instead of pineapples, use fresh fruit chopped very finely such as strawberries or blueberries. Make sure there is enough fruit and fruit juice equaling the 2 cans of pineapples’. Our favorite is White cake with egg white, sugar free cheese cake pudding mix, crushed Pineapple(can) and coconut flakes just for decorating. It’s a very light cake and somehow guilt free.
I've been making a similar cake to this for many years. I don't use the cream cheese or powered sugar. For the oil in the cake mix, I use unsweeted applesauce and only eggwhites. This cuts down on the calories and fat content. For the icing, I use pineapples canneed in their on 2 cans of pineapples in their on juice but drain one of the cans and a a large box of sugar-free pudding. I do chill it for several hours. I split the cake layer and only use use the filling between the layers. Allowing the cake to chill over night lets the favors to absorb and makes for a wonderful cake. Many of my diabetic clients can eat this cake. I have never had anyone to complain about the "light" version. PS: I don't normally use the oranges but that's my preferences.
I love this cake. It's easy to make and so refreshing. It's always a big hit when I prepare it.
This cake was awesome!! The thing that I did different is that I made the cake from scratch. It makes a big difference!! It's easier than you think!!
Yummy!!!!!!!!
This recipe was fabulous! I did not add the cool whip to the cream cheese mixture until the very end. I used the cream cheese mixture as the filling and reserved about 1/2 or 2/3 cup of the filling and added the cool whip to that for the outside of the cake. There was more "fluffy" stuff to make the outside really pretty and it made the inside really rich and decadent. I also toasted some coconut flakes and sprinkled them on top.
I liked this cake! It was light and great for warm weather. My dad said this was the best cake he had ever had.
I had huge hopes for this based on the reviews, but it just wasn't that great. Cake mix+pudding mix+cool whip=very processed taste. It was good and we ate it all, but it wasn't a "wow." The fruit combo plus cream cheese was excellent--maybe real whipped cream would make it wow, although it wouldn't keep as well.
I absolutley loved this cake but had to give it four stars because my guests had mixed opinions. I made it for my daughters 2nd birthday and loved how the cake was light and not too sweet. I went with some of the others reviews and used only 1 cup of the powderd sugar and made it the night before. I will make it again, this time for a different crowd.
A very nice blend of flavors. Great summer recipe, not heavy. I did drain a little off the pinepple as suggested by others.
Yummy! I really enjoyed this cake and it was easy to make. My husband didn't like the mandarin oranges in the frosting. I, on the other hand, LOVED them in it. This recipe is a keeper!
this cake was alright. the frosting was drippy. i didn't serve the cake until after a day in the fridge.
The cake is wonderful and I have made it several times. It is beautiful, easy to make and sooo light and refreshing. Best non-chocolate cake I have EVER had.
This recipe was AMAZING !I made this for my parents and siblings and they all loved it ! There was a ton of frosting left over and we used it as a fruit dip with pineapple and mango... i wil definetly be saving this
Delicious.... nearly impossible to eat just one slice. It is light and so easy to enjoy, even after a big meal. I drained the pineapple and mandarins completely as others have suggested. Good advice. Topping was a nice fluffy consistency. Yum!
The frosting on this cake is to die for. I used 3 oz more cream cheese for the flavor. Put this icing in the fridge for a couple of hours at least and spread generously; there's plenty. =) I put it on orange cake the first time and coconut breading for my best friend's birthday, garnished with shredded coconut naturally.
fantastic! i used a little less sugar in the frosting and it was perfect. my family loved it. thanks for a great recipe!
Solo 4 estrellas por que es el frostin lo que lo hace rico y diferente. Just the icing make this good and diferent.
