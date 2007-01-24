Million Dollar Cake

Hi, I am so pleased with this recipe, I have made it five or six times. I suggest you drain the juice from both cans of fruit. Then you can add liquid as you need it. I used a boxed butter cake in a bundt cake pan. I mixed together some sugar and cinnamon, poured in half of my already mixed (accordingto package) cake mix, sprinkled the sugar and cinnamon mix over that, then added the rest of the cake mix. Bake according to directions. You will find there will be plenty of icing left over when using the bundt cake pan. I fill up the center of the cake with it. Anything left over, I eat. This is the best cake I've ever had in my life! Thank you, Glenda. Katherine D (katydid) June 12, 2009 I made this cake again for a church picnic. This time I used the Kentuckey Butter Cake found on this site. However, I think I took too much juice from the crushed pineapple. I made the cake the day before and refrigerated it. This always makes it better, but this time the cake was not as moist and good as on previous occasions when I used a box cake. I'm not blaming the cake, though. I think I will take the advise of other reviewers and refrigerate the icing before putting on the cake. I will let you know how that goes. It's still the best cake in the world. I also prefer the four layers rather than the bundt cake pan. Who wants this wonderful icing on a so-so cake?