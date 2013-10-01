Webb's Cake
My brother Webb invented this cake, he loves to cook.
My brother Webb invented this cake, he loves to cook.
THIS WAS VERY EASY, I JUST USED ONE BOWL,AND INSTEAD OF APPLE PIE SPICE I USED A MIXTURE OF CINNAMON,CLOVES AND NUTMEG. GREAT CAKE ON SHORT NOTICE.Read More
This was okay. I was generous and gave it a 3-star because it was propbably my own fault. I didn't have apple pie spice, so I used 1tsp nutmeg, 1tsp ground cloves and, after tasting the batter, added another 1/2tsp of cinnamon. I only chopped the apple pie filling instead of mashing, added about a 1/4 cup more to batter. The cake spices were strong (too much clove) and not enough apples.Read More
THIS WAS VERY EASY, I JUST USED ONE BOWL,AND INSTEAD OF APPLE PIE SPICE I USED A MIXTURE OF CINNAMON,CLOVES AND NUTMEG. GREAT CAKE ON SHORT NOTICE.
This was okay. I was generous and gave it a 3-star because it was propbably my own fault. I didn't have apple pie spice, so I used 1tsp nutmeg, 1tsp ground cloves and, after tasting the batter, added another 1/2tsp of cinnamon. I only chopped the apple pie filling instead of mashing, added about a 1/4 cup more to batter. The cake spices were strong (too much clove) and not enough apples.
Pretty tasty. Light texture. I added about 1/2c more apples and it’s still not very “appley”. I opted to just use cinnamon in it. Easy one bowl cake.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections