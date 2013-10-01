Webb's Cake

My brother Webb invented this cake, he loves to cook.

By JoAnn

24
1 -9x13 inch cake
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour one 9x13 inch baking pan.

  • Combine the biscuit mix, white sugar, brown sugar, apple pie spice, ground cinnamon, eggs, milk, mashed apple pie filling and the butter margarine. Mix until just combined. Pour batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 50 minutes. Remove cake from oven and drizzle with glaze.

  • To Make Glaze: Combine the confectioners' sugar, milk and vanilla. Stir until smooth. Drizzle over the cake while it is still warm.

134 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 24.8g; fat 3g; cholesterol 36.4mg; sodium 321.1mg. Full Nutrition
