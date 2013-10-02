Thirty Day Friendship Cake

Help! I made the starter over a month ago, and then got to Day Ten (adding the pineapple). The mixture is on my counter in a glass bowl with foil on top. I am not sure what happened, but yesterday when I went to stir it, there were lil mold spores on top. I can't imagine that this is okay? I am a month and a half into this recipe and now I have to throw my cake out. Does anyone know what I may have done wrong? I am willing to give this cake another shot but I don't want to make the same mistake again. My dad has talked about this cake for years (his grandmother use to make it) so I am trying to make him one. I'm so sad that my first attempt was ruined and I have no idea what went wrong. The only thing I can think of is that I used canned pineapple in heavy syrup and not canned pineapple in juice. Does anyone have some advice?

Read More