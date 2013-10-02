Thirty Day Friendship Cake

This takes 30 days to prepare the fruit for the cake but it's worth it. It's delicious. If you are lucky a 'friend' will give you 2 cups of starter along with a piece of cake so you won't have to go to all the trouble of preparing a starter. If you have the starter, begin with step 1. If you don't have the starter, follow the link to Friendship Fruit Starter. It will actually take 50 days total, if you need to make the starter.
I've been making this cake for years and several times haven't had starter. I just started with the first batch of sugar and fruit and trust me, by the second week it's fermented and bubbling. The starter is helpful but not vital or worth the extra time it takes?
Help! I made the starter over a month ago, and then got to Day Ten (adding the pineapple). The mixture is on my counter in a glass bowl with foil on top. I am not sure what happened, but yesterday when I went to stir it, there were lil mold spores on top. I can't imagine that this is okay? I am a month and a half into this recipe and now I have to throw my cake out. Does anyone know what I may have done wrong? I am willing to give this cake another shot but I don't want to make the same mistake again. My dad has talked about this cake for years (his grandmother use to make it) so I am trying to make him one. I'm so sad that my first attempt was ruined and I have no idea what went wrong. The only thing I can think of is that I used canned pineapple in heavy syrup and not canned pineapple in juice. Does anyone have some advice?
This is an old family recipe given to me by an aunt 20 years ago. I was pleased to find that this version of the recipe tells how to "start" the starter. My additional comments are that I just put in sliced peaches-- by the time they have been fermented and stirred for 30 days - there isn't really a need to cut them into pieces on the front end. I took a friendship cake to work & even the finikiest guy loved it. One hubby took some home to his wife and she wants the recipe now. Mixing up the batter when you're ready to bake is really quick, but I had to give it a 3 in "Quickness Rating" because of the obvious fruit making time. The process gives parents a chance to teach about chemical reaction and how the sugar is used as "energy" teaching wise.
OOOOOh! I was SO excited to find this recipe. I was given a friendship starter years ago and I loved the whole process. I have long since moved away from the area and thought I would never see or taste the recipe again, I was shocked to find the exact same one here, FIRST TRY! Yes, this is time consuming but it's exciting and fun to watch the changes over time. The first time I ever made and ate it I was afraid! (I was still pretty young and the whole fermentation process seemed kind of weird to me) Well, it was delicious and I baked so many of those cakes that people began to run when they saw me coming...(just kidding) anyhow, I'm so happy to find this wonderful recipe again!
I have searched through countless Friendship Cake recipes to find this one. I received starter for this from a friend 10 years ago and I remember this being the moistest, most delicious cake that I had ever had. I was worried that it would actually taste like the holiday fruitcakes that I really don't like but instead I felt like I was in Hawaii enjoying a tropical delight. Thanks for posting this. The coconutwas a key ingredient that is not included in many recipes. I had to make the starter first this time so now it's off to Mom's group with the final product. They've been waiting 8 weeks for this ... I hope they like it as much as I do!
Perfect! My family and friends enjoyed it very much! I made one cake in a 13inch pan as noted in the recipe and one in a bundt pan. I would recommend using a bundt pan.
Here we go, working on batch #4. I almost thought I had KILLED the starter, it wouldn't 'foam up' after adding the pineapple. The addition of 1/2 cup sugar cured that problem! I am adding additional cherries so to arrange on the top of the batter before baking to add a nice touch. I also put a used bean can in the middle of an 8" spring form pan, after baking, it is much easier to serve and using 3 cups batter instead of 4 (so I can create more little ones to share). This is a winner all around!
I am in the 2nd phase of this cake. I made the starter, and then started the cake process. I am in the add pineapple 2nd 10 day phase. It has been 4 days and I see no foam. Is all lost? Is there a way to save my efforts?
The cake was wonderful the second time... The first time i made it with the rum, and no one would eat it.. so I through away the starter for that, and made it without the rum and it was a HIT!!! Thank you so much....
I began making this cake years ago, and usually bake up 2 or 3 when the fruit is ready - it freezes so well! One time, I accidentally grabbed BANANA pudding, instead of vanilla, and said, what the heck, it's just another fruit! I was so happy with the result, that I make it that way all the time now!! Try it, you'll see!
This is an old 'Friend' of my family. We have been making and sharing this with friends and family for decades, it's always a winner! Taste is rich and decadent and worth the wait... Since my Mom lost the original cake making part of the recipe, I was so jazzed to find it first try and it is exactly the same one!!! Share this Friendship Cake with your friends today!
I have been baking The Friendship Cake for a few yrs now and I had my liquid in the jar was on the 20th day....and I noticed that the spoon had mold on it. I don't know why this happened???? I followed instruction as always...do you have any idea?
My review is part 1 of 2. I'm a little concerned right now. I started with the 3 week process of making the "starter juice" and that was ok. Now I'm on the 2nd 10 stretch by adding the sugar and pineapple. It states that the mixture should foam when stirring. It's not happening when I do the daily stirring. I hope this is going to be ok. I'll keep you posted when I bake the cakes. When completed, I'll rate this recipe again.
THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU! My grandma used to make this when we were kids and we loved it. The recipe died with her 12 years ago and I recently have been trying to find it. I am so excited to have found it again! Thanks!
I had made this recipe a long time ago, I still had started in glass jar, so i used the starter to begin, I am not seeing any fermentation, I added the cherries last night, can I still use the fruit if doesn't ferment has anyone had this problem?? This was wonderful when I made it before, hope someone can advise me about this...Thanks
This recipe is just the exact one that I received from my BFF 20 yrs.ago. She was killed in a highway accd. on Dec.26/2000 RIP Betty Krcel...I still have her glass jar, but could not find the recipe for the cake or the starter until I punched it up here. Thank you Allrecipes.com I love this recipe site the most of any of the ones I have belonged to over the years...this recipe is just excellent, & I thank 'Yvonne' for publishing it here!! You made my year! <3 NOTE: cover the glass jar with a plastic wrap, but puncture the top with a pin a few times, to let the air out, as it will build up gases...but it must be kept warm & covered. Excellent recipe, thanks again!!
My neighbor introduces me to this recipe. But her recipe makes 3 cakes. Day 10 add 2 (15 oz.) cans pineapple with the juice and 2 cups sugar. Day 20 add 2 (10 oz.) maraschino cherries and 1 cup sugar. I bake the cakes at 300º F for 90 minutes. They are delish. Thank you for posting the recipe.
WOW! I remember this cake being great back in the 80's and so happy this recipe is availabe to share! I made the starter, then the 30 day fruit prep and just baked the two cakes in Bundt-style pans...they are even better than I expected!! Please note, the cakes did take 70 minutes each due to the size/style of the pan and this recipe is well worth the 50 days it takes without having the starter! I'm freezing a jar of starter so I'll always have it available! Definitely a 5-Star Cake!
I made this cake in a Wilson individual 6 section Snow man cake pan. Came out great. Going to make again for Christmas & wrap each one in a small Christmas wrap to give out to friends & family. Got 18 pieces from one cake. I gave my Sister one piece the first time I made it & she said I did not give her enough. She loved it. This cake is a big hit. Very moist. You do not need any topping for this cake. I also froze a lot of the pieces & took out one piece at a time when I wanted to eat one. Again, cake was great. Never new it was frozen. This recipe is a keeper.
I have 4 cups of the starter and did not have the recipe. Very happy to have found it on allrecipes.com. Thank you Yvonne! I only had 4 cups of the liquid when I drained the fruit, and the recipe stated I should have 6 cups, keep 1 for me to start it again, and 2 to give away, that is 6 cups. I drained the cherry juice, as it did not state to use the juice as it did with the pineapples. My mom went to be with Jesus in 2006, and I just got around to using her starter, which was kept in the refridgerator in a glass jar. The cakes came out yummy. Are you suppose to use the cherry juice?
I made this cake in a Bundt pan using the brandied fruit. It turned out awesome! I'm sure the cake will turn out just as good using the properly prepared fruit. I did adjust the cake recipe using a butterscotch pudding with the yellow cake mix instead of the vanilla pudding. My next endeavor will be with a spice cake mix and the vanilla pudding powder. I also drizzled a 1/2 cup of confectioners sugar mixed with 2 teaspoons of water on the the cake for a simple glaze while the cake was still warm. Magnifique!
i rated this in the middle because i do have cake but: i made this in 4 small pans per recipe. It took forever for the middle to rise. i lost track of exactly how long i baked these but the centers did not rise well and i'm thinking maybe i should make 3 recipes out of this fruit. Perhaps the fruit was the reason why the centers did not rise well. Originally i baked these small pans at 350 for 35 mi. but since i have reset the timer twice , probably 20 min more now.
I have made these cakes for years at Christmas and everyone loves them. I have always used a bundt pan and my recipe makes 4 cakes. I have never used raisins, nuts or coconut and don't think I would change now, perfect the way it is. I'm a little confused about some of the remarks here concerning the starter and one person said something about 50 days. I have always started it with the pineapple, sugar and brandy, add the other fruit and sugar every 10 days and make cakes on day 30. I also use apricots.
This was so good, I cannot even begin to tell you how we loved this recipe. My family said make another one! The two cakes that this recipe made were gone in one day at my house. It takes time but the end results are wonderful
My hairdresser was telling me about a Friendship cake that used lots of fruit, so I searched Allrecipes and found this recipe that sounded like his. I made the starter-not difficult, just time-consuming- and used it to make this cake. It was very moist and rich in flavor, even friends who professed to hating fruitcake enjoyed this cake. I have the leftover starter in my freezer, and will be making this cake again and again.
I made this recipe today and it made 3 cakes. I used 6 small bundt pans for one of the recipes. On the third cake I used a chocolate butter cakemix, 3 tablespoons hersheys choclate, 2/3 cup oil, 4 eggs, 2 cups toasted pecans, 1 cup rasina, 1 pkg frozen cocanut,1/4 cup brandy, 1/3 of the fruit. I glazed it with simple syrup with brandy in it. I had enouth fruit to add a little more that 2 cups in each cake. Probably because I added extra cherries and dried apricots to my starter. The recipe if very forgiving and takes change well. freezes great. Everyone loves this fruitcake.
I was really happy to find this version of the friendship cake. I have been craving it for a while and didn't know how to make it. My aunt and mother would always make it around christmass time and give a slice with a cup of the starter as gifts.
these are good bars,not really a cake.they also are not real appetizing looking so I served them with a dollop of whipped cream on top.I remember making a friendship cake years ago with a very fermented flavor, it was a light and moist cake,the best I`ve ever made. This was good but not it.
I was given a starter which was put in the refrigerator over night and I started adding the fruit that night. I added the cherries this morning and I know you are not suppose to put the starter in the refrigerator. The mixture looks good and I am in the last 10 days. Should I be worried?
After hunting down and reviewing many of the recipes claiming to be the "Thirty Day Friendship Cake" I'm glad I found it. I'm skeptical about my method; it didn't foam and I thought that adding 2 cups of sugar would be sufficient during the thirty day additions. It still tasted nice though. It wasn't exactly like the kind I had at the bake sale where I first tasted it. I'd make this every month.
I got the starter from a friend and although the final cake is good, it cost me $100 from start to finish! Good cake .... NOT worth the cost! If you have to make the starter, add on another $50! Not so much friendship! :(
Thanks so much for this post.My Mom made this for years when I was growing up, it was a family favorite.I have been looking for the reciepe for ever to start this tradition with my own kids. So happy to find it.Thanks again.
A friend told me it was the best cake he had EVER eaten! It is wonderful. It takes a long time, but it is definitely worth it. I had to make the starter beginning on February 5 and made the cake on April 11. Today, I started another cake and It is good to have the starter already made.
I remember my mother making this in the 90's. I was so happy to find this recipe. I had to start the starter so this has been 50 days in the making. I was very worried because towards the end of the process my fruit smelled like bad homemade wine, but I stuck it out and the end product was really good moist, tasty fruit cake. This recipe makes 4 cakes. I used loaf pans. I baked the first 2 at 325 as called for but the center didn't rise and kind of sunk. The next 2 I baked st 350 for about 55 minutes and they turned out perfectly. I've got another fruit starter going now I plan on making small loaf pans and giving to neighbors for Christmas. Thanks for this recipe.
I love this recipe! I have made it with different items a few times... such as using "Coconut Rum" in the starter.. adding some "Chambord" (raspberry liqueur) to the starter as well. Instead of walnuts, I use pecans! Instead of "vanilla pudding mix" I used "banana cream pudding mix"!! I usually use a Bundt pan and will crush some pecans in the pan before adding the batter. It makes a wonderful birthday cake as well.. which I am making one right now!! I just wonder why this time that I was making the starter I had a lot of fruit flies... that has never happened and it doesn't make sense since I leave the top sealed with plastic wrap and a plate over that. Anybody else ever had this problem and how do you get rid of the pests? Thank-you!
I have looked for this recipe for over 39 years. My friend in Ohio only gave me the started and told me what to do each week. I never knew it was for a cake. I was looking for another recipe and found this cake. I am so glad to learn what the starter was really for. Thank you Betty
This is my first time making this cake. I was given starter years ago and had it down stairs in a pantry. It is dark and strong smelling. How long does starter last? I have put in the peaches & today I need to add sugar and pineapple hope it turns out. I would appreciate any help on this.
I use 6 foil loaf pans to bake then and I use toothpick method, about 50 mins. that way you can put them in ziplock bags for freezer after they cool in their pans. They last a while and you don't eat it all at once. Easier to share. At Christmas, for special friends, I just pull 1 or 2 loaves out of the freezer, thaw. Remove from bag (if you want) and at that time of year you can usually find decorative plastic bags to put it in as a gift. Make sure you use a plastic that has good closures. I usually present it, in its loaf pan, to keep freshness. Suggestion: maybe you can use bottle style bags to fit the pan in. You may want to put it in Dry ziplock or any proper size freezer bags if using liquor store bags made of just heavy paper. You only need to open the foil a little and it will always pop out, if you greased your pans etc.
I searched high and low looking for this particular recipe, I couldn't believe it ! It was here on Allrecipes.com I'm on my last leg of the formula to make my cake and I can't wait. A friend long ago gave me a starter and the cake was awesome. somehow I lost track and gave up until now. Thank You Allrecipes for reconnecting me to a lost love. LOL :)
I had tried friendship cake many years ago but had never made it. I had to make my starter first then work on the fruit for the cake. It turned out superb and was a real hit. It was so moist and delicious. I will definitely make it again.
I am giving this 4 only because I haven't baked the cake yet, but the starter looks and tastes great! My 50 days is up tomorrow and I'm confused by the cake recipe. I know I need to freeze the starter if I'm not going to use it within a week. If I am going to use it within a week, do I put it in a jar on the counter or put in the fridge? I know the starter can be used to make another batch of starter, but how much do you use and what do you put in future starter batches? Thanks. I hope I get answers by tomorrow!
I have been making friendship cakes for over 20 yrs & everyone loves them! this recipe is a little different than mine,I add 2 & 1/2 cups of sugar to the peaches & the pineapple ,but add no sugar to the cherries.This recipe doesn't mention if you drain the juice from the cherries(I do) on the 30th day my cakes (cause I make 3 at a time)consist of only the yellow cake mixes,eggs,vanilla instant pudding,cooking oil & 1 & 1/2 cups of fruit per cake.I bake them in a tube pan.at 350 oven for 1 hr. I am looking forward to trying this recipe that adds nuts,coconut & raisons.Thankyou!
Just made this yesterday. I accidentally added glacé cherries, instead of maraschino, but the cake turned out great! I added coconut to one batch, and coconut and raisins to the other. I baked it in small loaf pans for 20 minutes at 325, and got 16 small loaves of each. I will include some of these mini loaves in Christmas gifts.
Excellent! Made for a family dinner. Just like my Grandmaw use to make for my birthday. You can find the - must have- Starter Recipe by HBIC.
When I first made this. Fruit cake friends turned up their noses. Ugh fruit cake. But once they tasted it they were hooked. Unlike any other fruit cake you have ever eaten and No rubbery fruit. Awesome
