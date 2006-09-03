Banana Oatmeal Crumb Cake

I made this recipe with one change and that was to leave out the walnuts (no one in my family likes them). I think it's a very average cake. It's not bad by any means, it's just ok. It IS very easy and quick to put together and it's a good way to use up extra bananas. Something different than banana bread. It's not very sweet and the oats definitely add a chewiness and heartiness to the cake. The cake part of it might actually be better with the smaller cut instant oats but the crumb topping is good as is. I doubled the cake & topping recipe and put it in a 13x9 inch pan and I would have preferred more of the crumb topping. The cinnamon is a must - it would be extremely boring without it (maybe even a bit of cinnamon in the cake part?). It almost feels somewhat "healthy" eating this because it's not actually a high amount of sugar for as much batter as it makes and of course the oats are good for you. One thing though - it's not a very attractive cake even though I know it's a coffee cake sort of cake. It's average.