Banana Oatmeal Crumb Cake
This is a luscious cake with a rich banana flavor. The crumb topping is baked on.
This is a luscious cake with a rich banana flavor. The crumb topping is baked on.
This is an amazing recipe!!! I doubled the recipe and used a 9 x 13" pan and only took about 35 minutes to bake. I used six very ripe large bananas and I think that was just right. Great recipe! ThanksRead More
I love banana bread, so I fully expected to enjoy this cake. But... it really just wasn't that great. I found it to be on the dry side, and didn't care for the addition of the oats (although the banana oat bread from this site is delicious). So, I guess that I will stick to making breads from my over ripe bananas.Read More
This is an amazing recipe!!! I doubled the recipe and used a 9 x 13" pan and only took about 35 minutes to bake. I used six very ripe large bananas and I think that was just right. Great recipe! Thanks
I just finished baking this recipe. I chose it because I had some bananas to use up and the oatmeal adds some extra fiber that banana bread doesn't have. I used a cupcake pan with paper liners instead of the 8x8 pan and it made 12 cupcakes. They were done after baking about 27 minutes. They are SO moist and tasty, the banana flavor shines! The oatmeal adds an amazing soft texture. The only change I made to the recipe was to add about a tablespoon of flour to the oatmeal topping mixture in hope of avoiding the "too loose" issues other reviewers mentioned. My topping held together pretty well, so maybe it worked. The texture is like a homestyle "snack cake" cake, not an elegant bakery type of cake. Plan to eat this up right away, it doesn't keep very well at all.
What a wonderful way to use ripe bananas! I was looking for a recipe to introduce more oats into my diet and this is great! Like others stated, I used 3 medium ripe bananas, added 1 tsp cinnamon to the cake batter, and 1T flour to the topping. Next time I may try making muffins. Now I'm waiting for my bananas to become very ripe so I can make this again!
This cake got rave ratings when I made it. It tastes better the next day.
My friend and I made this cake for something sweet yet healthy, and it turned out perfect! We baked it for 35 minutes, and it was the perfect moisture and texture. The oats and brown sugar taste great in this cake, and it's very easy to make.
I doubled the recipe and baked in my Pampered Chef square baker. ( I use nothing but stones to cook and everything turns out awesome ) I read all the reviews about the topping being crumbly, so I put 1/2 the batter in the pan, put the topping and then the rest of the batter to contain it within the cake. Very good.
I love banana bread, so I fully expected to enjoy this cake. But... it really just wasn't that great. I found it to be on the dry side, and didn't care for the addition of the oats (although the banana oat bread from this site is delicious). So, I guess that I will stick to making breads from my over ripe bananas.
LOVED this recipe. Turned out perfectly and it is so easy to make. I took it to work this morning and it is gone (30 min into the work day). The only modification I made was to use pecans instead of walnuts. This is a keeper. Oh, and as per the other reviewers this is delicious warm out of the oven, but even better the next day.
It's yummy! I doubled my recipe for the banana batter and baked it on a 9x13x2 pan for added height (2 inches). The crumb topping is delicious. I used cashew nuts instead of walnuts and it came out fine. I will be baking this again and again. Thanks Carol.
I was a little unsure about this one but it turned out great. The banana flavor worked well as the foundation for this bread, and the crumb topping worked out fine.
My family loved this. It's wholesome, can be whipped together quickly, and very versatile - can be breakfast, brunch, snack or dessert. And it's even nice enough for company. I actually thought the crumbly top looked pretty falling onto the plate. But be sure to use a very ripe banana for good flavor.
Very tasty - like banana bread with a sweet kick from the topping. I think I'd use less oats for the topping the next time I make it. Maybe 1/2 cup instead of 3/4 - seemed to be a bit much as it "crumbled" a bit. But the flavor is great. I took it to a brunch party and everyone wanted the recipe.
Great banana bread! Moist & fluffy with a nice banana flavor and a crispy topping. I made into(12)muffins, baking for 25 minutes due to two previous reviews. Turned out a few minutes over-cooked (a little too brown). All our ovens vary, so I will try 20 minutes & keep checking next time. Also, I was trying to hide the fact that I put oatmeal (which a family member dislikes) in banana bread, so... I subbed flour for the oats on the top. That "streusel" topping worked great also. What a good way to use up too-ripe bananas & add oats to our sweets!
Good overall texture. Topping butter should not be melted all the way to provide better topping consistancy. This recipe would also make very good muffins.
This was a hit! I've been itching to make this for a week and finally got to make it! Awesome! Guests gobbled this up! This baked for 30 mins.. glad I was watching! I didn't make the crumb topping, as I wanted frosting. I found "banana butter icing" recipe on this site which paired perfect for me.
Delicious! Followed the recipe exactly and it turned out great. Very moist, and just sweet enough!
I made this cake into muffins. I'll have to make it again because I didn't let the butter and sugar cream long enough. It was still tasty though and we really liked the crumb topping. Next time I think I'll put nuts inside the cake too because they kept falling off the top.
The baking time was way too long...I only baked for about 30 minutes and it was a little over-baked. I added cinnamon to the batter and flour to the topping. The finished product tasted very good, but it was extremely crumbly (hence the name "crumb cake," I know, but I was not a fan of that much crumble. I probably won't make this again.
For the people complaining that this recipe lacked in flavor, I have some ideas: Use REAL butter, GOOD vanilla, and BROWN bananas... the more ripe your bananas, the better. This is a very good, moist cake with a crumbly top. Reminded me of a coffee cake style. I used whole wheat flour, and had to add about 1/4 cup applesauce as my bananas only made 3/4 cup.
I just made this for my family and it was delicious and so, so moist with a nice crunchy topping. My husband actually likes to scrape the pan and leaves no crumblies behind. Had to cook longer since I used a glass pyrex instead of cake pan but turned out great.
Yummy! I have made this several times. We now can't wait to have left over bananas for it. I have to purchase extra on purpose. My husband devours this stuff. I went ahead and used white whole wheat flour since the oatmeal already makes it quite hardy. I think people are thrown off by the name. It does not really have a 'cake' texture. I use a little extra banana. It then has a very strong banana flavor. I also decrease the sugar due to the extra bananas adding sweetness. Moist and flavorful! Thank you for sharing!
This is a good alternative to banana bread when your bananas ripen too quickly. It's especially good when served warm with a little ice cream on the side.
The cake is great! I used a bigger baking pan so shortened the baking time. Also, I used 3 large bananas and will use 4-5 next time. Other than that, people told me it was the best cake they had ever eaten!
This is a really great recipe. I added 1TBLS flour to the topping as recommended, and it helped everything stay together. I subbed whole wheat flour for 1/4 of the regular flour -- It ups the health factor and adds to the nutty flavor. I may use this as my apple cake/muffin recipe by replacing the banana with chopped apples. Thank you!
This was pretty good. A little dryer than I had hoped, so I guess I overbaked, even though I baked it in my notoriously slow oven the minimum amount of time called for. The topping could use a little more butter, I think, as it is quite dry. Thanks!
very good. doubled the batter and made into cupcakes for my husband's softball practice. they were very moist and the topping was great.
Yummy banana cake! I added 1-1/2 or 2 tablespoons of flour to the topping, more cinnamon and about 1 tablespoon of canola oil. I patted the topping down lightly. For the cake, I followed the directions, only I don't mash the bananas, just drop the chunks of banana into cake batter, beat it in my stand mixer. I used 3 bananas, didn't measure them. Good flavor. Next time I will make it with quick oats.
I would eat this every day if I could and I mean the whole pan! I wouldn't share one piece. LOL!!! It's the best coffeecake in my opinion. So good!
I've made this two times in as many days and it's gone again. The second time I used stage 2 banana baby food (because it's a little coarser) for the bananas and it was just a good as the first!!!
This was delicious - the family raved on Mother's Day! I doubled and made in a 9x13 pan, baking 50 minutes. My only change was using 3 egg whites rather than whole eggs. Will make again & will eat with coffee next time! Was delicious with milk!
10.31.2021 ...https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/7899/banana-oatmeal-crumb-cake/ ... Oat-y, but that's to be expected! :D I one-&-a-half'd this thinking 2x might be too much for a 9x13. Double recipe would fit fine in it. Other than white sugar for the brown in the cake, no changes. The topping I reduced & one cup oats (w 1/2c brown sugar, 1/2t cinnamon, 3T butter) was fine. Mixing the oats & cinnamon together then adding the butter helps the brown sugar coat the oats better. Some oats were still a little "free" in places, but nothing to complain about. 'Could add more butter if it's going to bother you. ;D This is a soft, delicate cake; not a good choice for muffins or a loaf. One large banana equals 3/4c. Thanks, Carol.
Delicious crumb cake! I didnt have any walnuts so i made the topping without them and it still came out perfect
it was okay, i have had much better banana cake. The topping was very dry and fell off, so if i make this again, and that is a big IF, i will not make the topping.
This cake was really excellent! The oatmeal (I used Irish oatmeal) added a great texture to the cake itself and was delicious in the crumb topping. The moistness of this cake also is wonderful.
Very good cake. I used whole wheat flour and it turned out great. I am going to try to decrease the sugar next time. I added 1 T flour to topping.
Very moist and tasty. I used pecans instead of walnuts since I had some already chopped. My bananas didn't make quite one cup, so I added a little unsweetened applesauce. This may have upped the baking time (mine took 54 min.).
I didn't make the crumb topping, but I loved the cake! I used old-fashioned oats and they gave it a nice texture. It was good by itself for dessert and for breakfast. Thanks for sharing!
Wonderful. Very wholesome tasting with rich banana flavor. This was a big hit with my family.
Delicious! It was much lighter and fluffier than traditional banana bread. My only complaint was that it was a little on the sweet side with both the sweet cake and crumb topping. Great way to use up bananas and oatmeal (things I always seem to have lying around!).
This recipe is outrageous, the texture is not you typical cake because of the oatmeal which makes it a little crunchie. I made it in a loaf pan and ate almost the entire cake in a few days except for the few pieces I brought to work and and whoever tasted it wanted the recipe. Thank you
I made this exactly as written, but substituted pecans for the walnuts. Very, very good. A dense cake. Kind of like a banana coffee cake. Crumb topping is delicious!
I didn't measure the bananas, but I used three medium. I think I would put at least one more banana in, or some banana extract. I think it should have baked 5-10 minutes less, but maybe that's my oven. The topping was a little loose, but most of it stayed on the cake. Could have used a little more cinnamon too. Overall though, it was good and I really like the oatmeal idea. I will make it again with my above-mentioned modifications. Thank you Carol!
I tried to fix this cake by sprinkling it with some powdered sugar like the crumb cakes at the store. However, that did not work. The cake still just tasted like a dense, dry, barely sweet banana muffin. I made it because I had some leftover bananas. Either way I didn't want it to go to waste. And, I ended up resorting to making a banana frosting from on here to give the cake some flavor. That helped to get some of this cake eaten but the rest got tossed still. Just not a good cake.
AWESOME cake! I think I will use one more banana next time, but either way it is wonderful! Mine cooked up in about 25 minutes. VERY moist! Lovely cake...
Served this for my playgroup and both moms and kids loved it!
I chose this recipe because I wanted something that was more like a snack cake or banana bread than a typical 2-layer risen cake. I followed the recipe exactly, down to making sure the ingredients were scraped evenly across the top of measuring cups and spoons. My baking powder was not out of date. I sifted the flour. I live at sea level so I should not have to adjust the recipe as I used to have to do when I lived at 6,000 ft. I expected this to be dense but moist only it was hard and dry. I checked the cake at 35 min and it wasn't done so I gave it 5 more minutes (it was then done) and took it out. It was not overly brown on the bottom or sides so I know it didn't overcook. Cooled it on a rack. Luckily I didn't make this for guests because I'm a really good cook and I would have been embarrassed. Am glad it was only a 8x8 size and not 13x9. My family isn't even eating it. Wish I could give it the same reviews as others.
Delicious alternative to banana nut bread! My family loved it, especially when we added a sweetened dairy component to the top. Highly recommend (just with a bit of ice cream or whipped cream)!
Great cake! I turned this in to a chocolate banana cake by adding 1/3 cup coco powder, and then 1/3 cup white sugar (to make up for the bitterness of the coco.) Turned our great. Very flavourful, and nice taxture. :)
These were amazing! Did as others suggested and baked them as muffins for 27 minutes. Used the topping from To Die For Blueberry Muffins from this site and my entire family loved them. Thanks for the great recipe!
This recipe was just ok. I took the advice of one of the other readers and made this into muffins. I left them in the oven for 27 minutes and they turned out too dry. I don't know if I left them in too long or they needed something else for more moisture. The crumb topping was actually very good. I don't think I will make them again.
This was my first attempt at making cake from scratch and it was excellent. I especially love the butter crumb topping.
im a teenager who is addicted to bakery, and i found that this cake is great! the cake texture is very moist, but the taste is great!!! i love this cake!! everyone in my family loves this cake, and they asked me to make it again! for the topping, it is kinda loose, so i think i will add flour to the mixture next time.
This is great. I used dark brown sugar as it was all I had. I also doubled the recipe and baked in a 9 by 13 glass dish. Baked for 45 minutes and it came out nice and moist except that the areas touching the dish were a bit overdone. But I am not the best when it comes to baking cakes and breads and this happens to me a lot. Mine came out dark in color, most likely because of the dark brown sugar. Tastes delicious.
Not a bad cake, but a bit boring. It turned out well....wasn't dry etc. (Will be good with coffee tommorrow morning.) However, it didn't knock my socks off. Maybe I'm just tired of banana cakes and breads.
Very good. Works for breakfast or dessert.
I LOVE this cake. It is basic, "old fashioned," and delicious.
This was SO good! While making it, the batter looked a little funny and I wasn't so sure about it, but I followed the directions to a T and it was Wonderful! It only took about 35 minutes to cook in my oven. My husband is a banana bread freak, he's threatened to dump me if he doesn't have his banana bread once a week or so...and he said this recipe was Better than my awesome banana bread recipe that he loves. Thanks for sharing!!!
After reading some of the negative reviews I concluded that those are bakers that don't know how to tweek and adjust. Added a little butter to the crumb topping, took out some of the oatmeal in the topping as well. I made sure that the bananas were very ripe and baked it only for thirty minutes. And this is truly one of the best cakes we have ever eaten! Less butter, more oatmeal, forty to forty five minutes in the oven, less ripe bananas and maybe it wouldn't have been. But with a little tweeking to suit your own tastes and it was perfect!!!!
Excellent banana flavor. I made it as is and took it to a pool party. It was well recieved. Thanks for a great cake recipe.
I had four ripe bananas, so I used all of them, which was more than the recipe called for, but this was great! I also took other users tips and added 1Tbsp flour to the topping. We ate this for breakfast! Yummy!
I doubled the recipe and baked it in a 9x13 pan. Was even better the next day! Wonderful! I will certainly make this again!!
My family and I really liked this recipe. I doubled it and added a cup of blueberries, subbed applesauce for half of the butter, added 1 tsp cinnamon, 1/4 tsp nutmeg, 1/8 tsp ground cloves and baked in a 9x13 pan. Like everyone else said, it is better the next day as it gets more moist upon sitting. For best banana flavour, you must use really, really ripe (almost black) bananas.
Cake was excellent! Everyone loved it. I will add walnuts to the cake batter next time though.
This was delicious! Very moist and easy to make. It smelled so good baking! I will be making this again! Great way to use up frozen bananas!
Loved this recipe. My sister who is a health nut was crazy over this. Definetly will make again.
I made this recipe with one change and that was to leave out the walnuts (no one in my family likes them). I think it's a very average cake. It's not bad by any means, it's just ok. It IS very easy and quick to put together and it's a good way to use up extra bananas. Something different than banana bread. It's not very sweet and the oats definitely add a chewiness and heartiness to the cake. The cake part of it might actually be better with the smaller cut instant oats but the crumb topping is good as is. I doubled the cake & topping recipe and put it in a 13x9 inch pan and I would have preferred more of the crumb topping. The cinnamon is a must - it would be extremely boring without it (maybe even a bit of cinnamon in the cake part?). It almost feels somewhat "healthy" eating this because it's not actually a high amount of sugar for as much batter as it makes and of course the oats are good for you. One thing though - it's not a very attractive cake even though I know it's a coffee cake sort of cake. It's average.
A very bad dry and not sweet at all cake
Doubled the recipe, made it in a 9x13 glass pan...the topping didnt really hold together..the flavor was pretty ok..if you have left over banana's it is worth trying
Delicious! I substituted one-quarter cup cocoanut oil for the butter & it came out great!
This was a big hit with my family! Everyone gave it a thumbs up and all wanted the recipe. I used very ripe bananas and increased the bananas to 1 1/2 cups. I will have to make it again soon as we finished it in one sitting!
The oatmeal texture was really good-I didn't think the banana taste really came out-I thought it tasted like a really yummy oatmeal cookie-my kids liked it because it tasted like a cookie, too.
I was looking for something to do with a couple of overripe bananas and was tired of my typical banana bread. This is fabulous! What a treat!! Made it exactally as is. Everyone loves it and wants the recipe :-)
So easy. So good. Use softened butter instead of melted to make the topping. Sprinkle it on the batter, then kind of softly pat it a bit before baking. It won't be quite so messy. You will love this delicious little cake! Thanks, Carol, for sharing the recipe.
the only reason this is a 4 star is because I dont like banana bread, although this version of banana bread was much less tough than others I have tried.
Fabulous!!!
Had some bananas heading south so decided to try something other than my usual banana bread recipe... wasn't impressed. :o( Sorry. I guess after reading the reviews my expectations exceeded the actual results. I ended up scraping off the topping (it was what rated the three *'s), sprinkled it over vanilla ice cream, and drizzled with caramel syrup - the family liked that!
It was great, easy to make, and was gone the same day. I Recommend waiting to eat it when it cools down.
Omitted nuts due to my kid's allergies -- still turned out great! Moist cake and crumbly topping. Thanks for other feedback. Mine was done in 35 mins. Five more mins would have burned it.
I always try the recipe as written first, and this one didn't disappoint -the cake was very moist, and very tasty. Next time I make this I might add some walnuts to the cake & maybe a teensy bit more spice to the topping, but that's just me -it's very good as it is. Thank you for sharing!
This was fantastic. I made it for my husband and he loved it, so I decided to make it for a party I was having for a bunch of friends and it was a hit. This is the best banana cake I've ever had.
The cake part of this recipe is really good, I just didn't like the oatmeal topping.
I was tired of my plain old banana bread,so I tried this recipe,and my husband can't get enough of it! It's a great use for those overly ripened bananas.I did make a few healthy adjustments though. I used applesauce instead of butter. And I also added some flaxseed in the cake and in the topping. And I used oat flour instead of white flour.
Really good. Needs just a bit more butter in crumb topping, but tastes just like banana bread.
Very tasty. Great way to use up old bananas. I really like the oatmeal/banana flavors together. I think I could have eaten the whole pan myself. Mine was done cooking at about 30 minutes and I had to cover it at about 20 minutes so that it would not get to brown.
I made this in a muffin version for brunch at a friend's house. Against my tendency to add in random things and not measure when baking, I mostly stuck to the recipe this time. However, I did add in maybe a half cup of bourbon. I tasted the muffin that night and it was OK, but by the next morning for brunch, the flavors had melded together so well. So, I would highly recommend cooking this the night before you plan to eat them, and if you are able to add in some bourbon, it really adds another layer to the flavor. Enjoy!!
Baked this a couple of days ago, it was delicious. Perfect for a snack, not too sweet, kids and hubby liked it too. I really like the oatmeal topping, and love the pecans. I think the only thing I'll do next time is add some more pecans :) Thank you for this tasty, easy recipe.
YUM! I've made this many times and always get great results - and applause from my family! This recipe has replaced all of my other banana bread/cake recipes.
I added 1 tsp cinnamon to the batter and baked for 40 minutes. Very dry, might be the kind of cake to eat warm with ice cream. Cooled off not so great. won't make this again. :(
This really needed some extra oomph. It was just terribly plain and bland.
Great Recipe! I cooked it up really quick in my oven while waiting for my dinner to finish cooking (ughhh casseroles take so long to cook...) and ate nearly half the cake batter while baking and then ate the other when it came out xD my kids loved it, and so did my mother in law!! (Can you believe it? I pleased her. THE UNACCOMPLISHABLE TASK!!) Since valentines is so close(February 11, 2014 today!!!) I made half the batch like the recipe specifies, poured it into the pan, then made the other half using red food dye and pouring that on top of the the rest of the batter. It came out with three colored layers!! It was wonderful!!
Made this yesterday it is delicious. Family loved it.
Wonderful flavor and very moist. I chopped the nuts but forgot to add to topping but was great anyway. I baked a little less time because I used a dark pan and it began to get to brown. Will make again for sure. I liked the fact it was only 8X8.
Yummy and wholesome! I replaced 1/4 cup flour with whole wheat flour and added 1/2 tsp. cinnamon to the batter. I then drizzled the cake with a glaze. I only used 2 bananas and it turned out moist and flavorful. I'm not sure I like the oats in the topping (a little too chewy and crumbly), so next time I might leave them out and add a little flour instead.
One word - Awesome!
Wowie, zowie! What a yummy cake. I served it for breakfast as a coffee cake. Substituting shortening for butter (because it's what I had on hand) it still turned out incredible! Thank you.
My husband loved this. Especially the crumb topping. Next time, may make in an 8x12 pan to increase the ratio of crumb to cake. Yummy! Also - served with fresh whipped cream for a light topping.
This recipe sounded good, but I was a little disappointed. The topping is very crumbly, and the banana taste did not come through as much as I would have liked. Riper bananas might have helped.
I did not care for this recipe! I followed the directions. I will just stick to simple banana bread.
Easy and tasty cake! I replaced the butter in the cake batter with canola oil and used a soft, oil-based margarine for the topping. I made this recipe because I always seem to have really ripe bananas sitting on my kitchen counter and needed an alternative to banana bread.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections