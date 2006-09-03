Banana Oatmeal Crumb Cake

This is a luscious cake with a rich banana flavor. The crumb topping is baked on.

Recipe by Carol

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 8 inch square cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir together flour, 1 1/3 cups oats, salt, and baking soda.

  • In a large bowl, cream 1/2 cup butter or margarine with 2/3 cup brown sugar. Beat in the eggs, then the bananas and vanilla. Beat the flour mixture into the banana mixture. Turn the batter into a greased and floured 8 inch square pan.

  • Mix 3/4 cup oats, 1/3 cup brown sugar, melted butter or margarine, walnuts, and cinnamon together until crumbly. Sprinkle evenly over the top of the batter.

  • Bake in preheated oven at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 40 to 45 minutes, or until it tests done. Transfer to a rack to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
274 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 38.1g; fat 12.3g; cholesterol 56.4mg; sodium 239.5mg. Full Nutrition
