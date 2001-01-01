Pear Cake
This recipe is a good one for the fall and winter when pears are plentiful. You can use any pear you like in this recipe.
This recipe is a good one for the fall and winter when pears are plentiful. You can use any pear you like in this recipe.
Awesome way to use up those really soft pears. My whole family enjoyed this wonderfully moist, delicious cake. Thanks.Read More
Based on the other reviews I decided to bake the cake for a shorter time about 45 min. and I added about 3/4 cup of applesauce, when the cake come out I brushed the cake with melted butter. I believe these attempts kept the cake moist. I also added cream cheese frosting while the cake was still warm. End result mmm good, reminded me of spice cake. Update: I just had another piece of cake after it had cooled and it did turn out dry like cornbread. I'm baffled.Read More
Based on the other reviews I decided to bake the cake for a shorter time about 45 min. and I added about 3/4 cup of applesauce, when the cake come out I brushed the cake with melted butter. I believe these attempts kept the cake moist. I also added cream cheese frosting while the cake was still warm. End result mmm good, reminded me of spice cake. Update: I just had another piece of cake after it had cooled and it did turn out dry like cornbread. I'm baffled.
Awesome way to use up those really soft pears. My whole family enjoyed this wonderfully moist, delicious cake. Thanks.
I've had so many compliments on this and they all want the recipe! Thanks! Michelle
This cake was fantastic. I am not sure where all of these reviews came from complaining of it being too dry and crumbly. I can only imagine that pears people used were not the juiciest. I chose this recipe because I had two pears about to be reduced to mush they were so ripe. My cake was delicious and moist even the next day. My only alteration was the addition of ginger. Yum, Yum. I also paired this with the Caramel frosting VI recipe from this site.
I followed the directions, but think the cooking time is too long. The cake was dry, and I really couldn't taste the pears.
I had very high hopes for this recipe... but it turned out so bland and plain. I added 1/2 c applesauce (to keep it from drying out) and it was still pretty dry. I think I’ll try it again and make some modifications.
Great cake! My husband & I loved it! I used two large pears going bad in the refrigerator (more than 1-1/2 cups) which I just chopped up into chunks. I also didn't have whole wheat flour so I used all white flour. I will make again.
Could have been slightly more moist but an overall treat. Used a brown sugar sauce and it complimented quite nicely. I was looking for a more peary flavour.
In fear of a dry cake I covered the oats with water and soaked them while I prepared everything else. I also noticed that the batter seemed dry, I only used 2 eggs, so I added a little milk. I also added other spices, 1/2 tsp nutmeg and cloves. It turned out great. Not at all dry and can't even tell there are oats in it! ...ok, thinking it over I made a lot of changes which I will share so you too can enjoy this cake...only used 1/2C. Wheat flour, in addition to the white, also didn't use a whole cup of oats, 1C. White sugar and 1/2 brown instead of all brown, 1/2C melted coconut oil and 1/3C Apple sauce. I dumped the pear on top once the batter was in the dish (9x13) and just pushed it down into the batter. I didn't want all the pear at the bottom.
Wonderful cake! Made exactly as written. Not an intense pear flavor but enough that my pear loving husband liked it and so did I, and I don't like fresh pears much! Made in a bundt pan and glazed with vanilla icing from this site. thanks for a wonderful recipe.
I followed directions exactly. Found the cake to look good but was very dry and crumbly - not moist like I had hoped. Not much flavor either. disapointed.
too dry
way too dry
I cut out the rolled oats, and added 4 very ripe pears and a 1/2 tsp of nutmeg...
I made this and it was a little dry. I tried again with pears that were more ripe. Second time with riper pears and it was yummy perfection!
I used 5 or 6 very ripe medium-sized pears. I also covered it in a basic vanilla glaze. When the cake was still warm, it was very moist. But after it cooled off, it became much drier, and not nearly as tasty. I was disappointed. A couple of days later, it was pretty good slightly reheated with some milk poured over. Overall, I probably would not go for this recipe again.
Turned out way better than we though and looked good. We had it at Canadian thanksgiving when pears are plentiful
i agree, bake 60 minutes. the texture is different with the ww flour and oatmeal. I made a ligt lemon glaze and poured over it while warm and it enhanced the pear flavor. the second day it was more moist and the texture was not as "rough". I will definitely make this cake again, it is really delicious. I used Keifer pears picked from the backyard tree.
I have made this a few times now. My family and I really enjoy it. One tip; use very ripe or over ripened pears. If you don't your cake will be dry.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections