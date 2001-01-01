Pear Cake

3.8
22 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 3
  • 3 6
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

This recipe is a good one for the fall and winter when pears are plentiful. You can use any pear you like in this recipe.

Recipe by Carol

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
14
Yield:
1 - 9 inch tube pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

14
Original recipe yields 14 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir together the flours, oats, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, beat the eggs. Gradually beat in the brown sugar until the mixture is thick. Beat in the melted butter or margarine and the vanilla. Beat flour mixture into the liquid mixture, and then stir in the grated pears. Turn the batter into a greased and floured tube pan.

  • Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 70 minutes, or until it tests done with a toothpick. Transfer cake to a rack to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
325 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 50g; fat 12.1g; cholesterol 79.3mg; sodium 289.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022