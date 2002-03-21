Genoese Sponge

3.6
6 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This cake has a nice buttery color, and a fairly firm texture.

Recipe by Carol

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
14
Yield:
1 - 10 inch tube cake
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

14
Original recipe yields 14 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease a 10 inch tube pan.

    Advertisement

  • Beat egg whites and cream of tartar until soft peaks form. Add 3/4 cup sugar gradually, beating until very stiff.

  • In a large bowl, cream butter or margarine and 1 cup sugar well. Add egg yolks, and beat until thick and fluffy. Sift flour, baking powder, and salt over batter. Fold in. Gently fold in egg whites. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake for 50 to 60 minutes, until an inserted wooden pick comes out clean. Cool. Ice with your favorite frosting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
317 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 41.4g; fat 15.2g; cholesterol 122.7mg; sodium 221.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022