Genoese Sponge
This cake has a nice buttery color, and a fairly firm texture.
Hey this recipe is great and it freezes well too.
I have not tried this one in particular, but, in defense of this recipe, genoise is typically a dry cake. This allows you to add extra flavor and moisture through a simple syrup flavored with any liquer or extract(thus, minimizing the egg taste) You must keep the genoise covered and/or use quickly as it does dry out quickly.
I didnt like this cake at all. It tasted to eggy for me.
I found that this recipe worked out really well; it needed a bit less cooking than suggested but the sponge was soft and light. I tried adding a bit of puréed strawberries to the mix which worked well, but judging from other people's idea I might try strawberry liqueur next time.
Only cooked it for 30 min & the edges were crisp. Tasted dry.
