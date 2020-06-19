Malaysian Nasi Lemak
Delicious Malaysian coconut rice, served with anchovy hot chile sauce, fried anchovies, fried peanut, sliced cucumber or tomato and hard-boiled egg. If you do not have tamarind juice, substitute with same amount of lemon juice.
for the rice, do add one stalk of crushed lemongrass. it enhances the flavor and aroma. and for the sauce, blend the shallots and garlic together with the chile paste until smooth. First, saute the onion slices, then, add the chile mixture and go on with the directions provided here.Read More
A Malaysian classic. Nice recipe that turned out well.Read More
We substituted lemon juice for the tamarind, and it turned out great. The recipe is a little complicated, but it's worth it!
this meal is absolutely delicious!.. i had a leftover of chicken curry n it goes really well with this meal too! definitely a keeper!
For the coconut rice,instead of bay leaf i put in 1 pandan leaf and some fenugreek seeds.it really does enhance the aroma even more.as for the chilli sauce,i blended the shallots and the garlic with the chilli paste in a food processor and fry them together as i dont like the texture of limpy shallots.all in all,it is a very good recipe.a must try for all
The sambal was really good
Very good. I used Sriracha as Chili paste. Other than that I followed the recipe.
Very good, prefer without the peanuts but some of my guests liked those too.
