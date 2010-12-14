Dundee Cake

4.7
7 Ratings
This Dundee cake recipe uses candied fruit peel and candied cherries to make a delicious version of a Scottish Christmas favorite.

Recipe by Carol

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 cake
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • Combine raisins, currants, mixed peel, cherries, and orange rind. Dredge with 1/3 cup flour.

  • Cream butter or margarine and sugar until fluffy. Beat in eggs 1 at a time until light. Combine 1 2/3 cups flour, baking powder, and ground almonds; fold into batter mixture. Mix in fruit. Spread in foil lined 8 x 3 inch round pan. If using a different size pan fill 3/4 full.

  • Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for about 1 1/2 hours, until an inserted wooden pick comes out clean. Remove cake from pan.

  • Toast almonds in 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven until lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Heat corn syrup, and brush over top surface of hot cake. Place almonds in whatever design you like. After cooling, cake will not be sticky.

Per Serving:
456 calories; protein 7.1g; carbohydrates 62.6g; fat 21.5g; cholesterol 102.7mg; sodium 178.7mg. Full Nutrition
