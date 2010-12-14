Dundee Cake
This Dundee cake recipe uses candied fruit peel and candied cherries to make a delicious version of a Scottish Christmas favorite.
My Mother was born in Scotland and raised in Ireland and used to make this lovely cake for us when we were children. How we loved it! Now that I am a grandma myself I will make Dundee cake for my grandchildren and set up a lovely tea party. Can't wait. Thanks for putting up this beautiful recipe.Read More
An excellent cake, packed with fruit and bursting with flavour! I have never made a nicer Dundee Cake. 5 out of 5!!
A beautiful cake that's very easy. I cooked it at a higher level in the oven for the first 1/3 of the baking time, then moved it to the lowest rack for the remainder, turning it at the same time. I used half wholewheat flour but otherwise I changed nothing. Simply perfect! Thank you for a great recipe.
Found out later this cake had nothing to do with The Office.
Excellent!!!! I added almond flour and put less all purpose flour. And I didn't have candied cherries but I did have.... candied ginger!!! ... and it was fantastic! Sooo good I will do it again!
I didn't make any changes to the recipe, it turned out amazing! The crumb is very light and the cake is not too sweet, which is just the way we love it.
