Chiffon Cake

We made this cake for my daughter's birthday today. It did come out light and fluffy. She wanted strawberry and chocolate flavored cupcakes, so we omitted the lemon extract. Once the batter was done, we divided the portion into 2 bowls, and to one bowl we added 2 tablespoons of Hershey's unsweetened cocoa powder. Mixed well and added about 1/4 c of water because it was drying out a bit. To the other, we added about 2 tablespoons of fresh strawberry puree that I made a few months ago and pulled out of the freezer. Did not need to add any water to this batch, since the stawberry puree was plenty wet. Once each portion was mixed with the new flavoring, we folded in the egg whites last. Poured the batters into cupcake pans, and baked at 325 deg for 20 min. They were done perfectly at that amount of time. Pulled them out and they were slightly firm to the touch in the centers. My snafoo was not taking them out of the pans right away to cool on a wire rack. I left them to cool in the pans and they shrank 50% from when they came out of the oven. =( Next time will pull them out of pans after they have cooled a couple minutes so they won't shrink. We made our own fresh strawberry buttercream frosting and it was perfect on top of each cupcake. The strawberry tasted especially good on top of the chocolate cake!! My daughter promptly ate 5 cupcakes and we had a fantastic birthday cake!