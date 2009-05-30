Chiffon Cake

This chiffon cake is a favorite for children's birthday parties. Serve with fruit or decorate with Williamsburg butter frosting.

By Allrecipes Member

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr 5 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
3 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
14
Yield:
1 10-inch tube cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Wash a 10-inch angel food tube pan in hot soapy water to ensure it is grease-free; dry well.

  • Measure flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt into a sifter; sift into a bowl. Make a well; add egg yolks, water, oil, vanilla extract, and lemon extract to the well in the order listed. Do not beat.

  • Beat egg whites and cream of tartar in a large bowl until very stiff.

  • Using the same beaters, beat egg yolk batter until smooth and light; pour slowly over egg whites. Gently fold mixtures together with a rubber spatula; do not stir. Pour batter into the angel food tube pan.

  • Bake cake in the preheated oven for 55 minutes. Increase heat to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) and continue baking until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 10 to 15 more minutes.

  • Invert the pan onto a wire rack. Let cool completely before unmolding and frosting as desired.

Tips

I like to frost this cake with Williamsburg Butter Frosting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
264 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 38.2g; fat 10.2g; cholesterol 102.4mg; sodium 303.2mg. Full Nutrition
