Creamed Peas with Bacon

Rating: 4 stars Very good! My husband requested them again the next night! The only thing I would do differently the next time is to add the flour salt and pepper to the bacon grease and cook the flour for a bit and then add the milk and peas. It tasted a bit like raw flour which I didn't care for but it didn't seem to phase my husband! Helpful (28)

Rating: 5 stars I was craving creamed peas so I hunted for a recipe and found this one which added one of my favorite ingredients...bacon! I didn't have regular bacon on hand so I substituted pre-cooked which left me with no bacon grease. I used butter instead and added a little garlic powder and onion powder. Also used frozen peas instead of canned. Regardless the dish was delicious and comforting. Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars My husband and I loved these peas. I doubled this recipe and added 2 TBSP. corn starch instead of flour. This is a great change from my pea salad which I am famous for and came up with myself but it is the only way I knew to make them except with just butter. My husband said this recipe was definitely going in our family cookbook and I agree. I served it with the creamy garlic mushroom chicken that was left over from a couple nights ago. For those of you who are interested I threw the left over chicken in the slow cooker and dumped 2 cans of cream of mushroom soup on to and cooked it on high for like 2-3 hrs. till hot through. My variations to the recipe is on my review. I also had homemade whipped potatoes and grilled bread made from 12" hogie rolls. ENJOY!!! Helpful (13)

Rating: 4 stars This was good.. made to recipe just doubled for thanksgiving- needs something in the seasoning though.. to us anyway.. thanks for the recipe.. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars Loved this recipe. We've been looking for one like Grandma used to make and this one nailed it. Making more for dinner tonight!! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars My husband ate peas! That says it all! Cooked just as-it was wonderful! Thanks for the recipe! Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars We really enjoyed this although I have to say something was missing. Next time I'll add garlic power onion powder etc. But it was quite good and a good stand in for the pub food "mushy peas". I followed others suggestions and added the floor to the pot to cook out before adding the evap milk. Also used fat free milk so aside from the bacon (!) it was a nice healthy side.:) Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars My husband and I both enjoyed this. Helpful (2)