Creamed Peas with Bacon

Rating: 4.38 stars
21 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This recipe has been in my family for years. It was my grandmother's. The peas are whole, not like baby food creamed peas! They simmer in bacon grease, evaporated milk, flour, salt and pepper. Very creamy and homemade and they even taste great heated up the next day.

By MSABBYK

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium-high heat until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Remove from pan, crumble bacon, and reserve.

  • Stir peas into bacon grease left in skillet. Cook on low heat until peas are warm. Stir together flour, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. Pour in evaporated milk and whisk until smooth. Stir milk mixture into peas; cook over medium heat until heated through and thickened. Stir in bacon.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
253 calories; protein 10g; carbohydrates 17.3g; fat 16.1g; cholesterol 31.4mg; sodium 475.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (22)

Most helpful positive review

Becky Rusmisel Williamson
Rating: 4 stars
01/10/2011
Very good! My husband requested them again the next night! The only thing I would do differently the next time is to add the flour salt and pepper to the bacon grease and cook the flour for a bit and then add the milk and peas. It tasted a bit like raw flour which I didn't care for but it didn't seem to phase my husband! Read More
Helpful
(28)
Reviews:
Jackie
Rating: 5 stars
09/21/2009
I was craving creamed peas so I hunted for a recipe and found this one which added one of my favorite ingredients...bacon! I didn't have regular bacon on hand so I substituted pre-cooked which left me with no bacon grease. I used butter instead and added a little garlic powder and onion powder. Also used frozen peas instead of canned. Regardless the dish was delicious and comforting. Read More
Helpful
(14)
Michael and Lori
Rating: 5 stars
02/09/2010
My husband and I loved these peas. I doubled this recipe and added 2 TBSP. corn starch instead of flour. This is a great change from my pea salad which I am famous for and came up with myself but it is the only way I knew to make them except with just butter. My husband said this recipe was definitely going in our family cookbook and I agree. I served it with the creamy garlic mushroom chicken that was left over from a couple nights ago. For those of you who are interested I threw the left over chicken in the slow cooker and dumped 2 cans of cream of mushroom soup on to and cooked it on high for like 2-3 hrs. till hot through. My variations to the recipe is on my review. I also had homemade whipped potatoes and grilled bread made from 12" hogie rolls. ENJOY!!! Read More
Helpful
(13)
Wiser1
Rating: 4 stars
11/29/2010
This was good.. made to recipe just doubled for thanksgiving- needs something in the seasoning though.. to us anyway.. thanks for the recipe.. Read More
Helpful
(5)
GODEFOR8
Rating: 5 stars
07/20/2009
Loved this recipe. We've been looking for one like Grandma used to make and this one nailed it. Making more for dinner tonight!! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Stacey
Rating: 5 stars
10/27/2009
My husband ate peas! That says it all! Cooked just as-it was wonderful! Thanks for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Jennifer Brown
Rating: 4 stars
02/01/2012
We really enjoyed this although I have to say something was missing. Next time I'll add garlic power onion powder etc. But it was quite good and a good stand in for the pub food "mushy peas". I followed others suggestions and added the floor to the pot to cook out before adding the evap milk. Also used fat free milk so aside from the bacon (!) it was a nice healthy side.:) Read More
Helpful
(2)
TAKTAK
Rating: 5 stars
03/22/2010
My husband and I both enjoyed this. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Jen
Rating: 5 stars
12/21/2009
I'm not a fan of peas but my family is so I try ways to "dress them up" and this recipe is a keeper! Read More
Helpful
(2)
