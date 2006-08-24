Marble Cake I

A good practical cake, one that I make quite often.

By Carol

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 - 9-inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9 inch round pan.

  • Place flour, baking powder, salt, sugar, butter or margarine, eggs, vanilla, and milk into mixing bowl. Beat slowly to moisten, then beat with an electric mixer at medium speed for about 2 minutes until smooth. Reserve 3/4 cup batter; pour the remainder into pan.

  • Stir cocoa into the 3/4 cup reserved batter. Drop by spoonfuls over top of white batter. Using a knife, swirl the cocoa batter into the white batter to incorporate it in a marble effect.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 30 to 35 minutes, until an inserted wooden pick comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
281 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 41.2g; fat 11.1g; cholesterol 63.6mg; sodium 303.9mg. Full Nutrition
