Marble Cake I

11 out of 10. Better than store bought. This was the most idiot proof recipe I've every tried. I've baked before and my bf loves cake so i googled a recipe and based on the photo I chose this one. The instructions were not the best but its pretty straight forward. It was just me my ingredients and a manual whisk- started off with binding unsalted butter and less than a cup of sugar until it was smooth and soft (bout 5 minutes of constant turning), then milk, extract, salt, baking powder, eggs. I added the flour in four parts, then cadbury coca that i added some more sugar to because it was a little bitter and baked for 35 minutes in a sealed oven on the top shelf. I say sealed because based on the comments people were saying it was dry or wasn't great but let me just say now i was shocked with the results, it was moist, it was better than store bought. This is my second cake- the first was store bought and it was so sweet but this was just perfect, the texture and taste was sooooo amazing. This was last night and just 1/4 remain because my bf had half last night while it was still hot, and my sisters want me to bake two for my niece's birthday. Oh and one more thing- the cake shirnk as it cools so u can actually turn it upside down five minutes after and it fell out of the pan with the butter and flour base in the pan.