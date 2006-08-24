Marble Cake I
A good practical cake, one that I make quite often.
Excellent and easy cake! I made this for a co-worker's baby shower cake and brought sample cake made from this recipe and from a very traditional marble cake recipe to the office for them to pick their favorite. This recipe was the unanimous favorite. I made changes as suggested by the other reviewers: added 1/4 cup sugar and 1/4 cup melted shortening to the batter; I also mixed the cocoa with 1 Tablespoon melted shortening prior to mixing into the batter. I also was careful to not overbake the cake. It was moist and full of flavor, absolutely delicious! No cracking of the top, either, and it rose high and light. This is the easiest "from-scratch" cake I've ever made.Read More
I was very disapointed in how this cake came out. My husband's favorite cake is Marble so I thought I could make one from scratch. Instead of the cake mix kind. I looked everywhere online and found that different sights had this same recipe. I figured it would come out good but instead it was very heavy and thick tasting and thats even with the 3 TBSP of Oil I added. Will constinue to look for another recipe.Read More
This was my first EVER cake made from scratch, it turned out BEAUTIFUL! Since I was using a standard 9x13 cake pan I increased the recipe by half. For example, I used 3 cups of flour, 3 teaspoons baking powder, etc. The only thing I did differently was that I took other users advice and used additional 1/4 cup sugar and 1/4 cup oil. Plus I added 1/2 a package of instant vanilla pudding and 1/2 cup extra milk. The cake evenly filled the pan to about 3 1/2 inches high baked and is EXCEPTIONALLY moist and flavorful. This is from now on going to be our family's standard birthday cake. Thanks for the GREAT recipe!
I made this for my husband because he loves marble cake, his grandmother makes it for him all the time and she is from Germany so it is always good. My husband said that it didn't taste like marble cake. The cake just doesn't taste like marble cake and it is pretty dry, not moist at all and I even added some oil. I am very disappointed in this recipe, I will not use it again and I will have to keep looking for a good marble cake.
Great recipe, but I would mix butter with sugar,oil, eggs and vanilla first. Then add the rest.
This is an amazing cake. I doubled it for two 9” layers, adding 25% more sugar and 50% more butter (salted), as other reviewers suggested. With three sticks of butter and all of four eggs, it was practically torte! Light, crumbly and heavy all at the same time. Add to that the butter cream icing and… well, they loved it. Even so, I would say it's flavor was pretty mellow due to all the eggs and butter. I think you could fix this cake’s flavor problem, as noted by other reviewers, by doubling the salt. My best yellow cake recipe calls for lots of eggs and butter, as well, but about double the salt. A little extra vanilla or higher quality vanilla will round out the flavor, as well. Next time, I will use salted butter again, just not so much of it, and double the salt, add a little extra vanilla and no extra sugar. Oh, and one more thing—I am a purist about presoaking baking flour before cooking with it (or using sprout flour), so for this recipe, I mixed the flour, milk and salt in the evening around 7 p.m. and let it sit at room temperature overnight. The next morning, I mixed the remaining ingredients in a separate bowl, added the flour mixture to it, and baked it in two insulated 9” round pans for about 45 minutes. Worked out awesome.
Perfect excellent best cake I ever had I don't know what those other people are talking about It's not flat and it's sweet enough for me they must of made it wrong bacause I loved it infact I'm going to make it for my birthday with whipped cream. Like i said It's the Best Cake Ever!!!
The recipe states 1 8 inch layer cake. That is a single layer. The recipe actully made 2 8 inch layer cakes. It cracked TERRIBLY on top. Tasted blan. Hardly a cake taste at all. I am SO glad that I made this cake 2 days before my son's birthday because I would've been embarrased to serve this cake at his party. NOW to go find a cake recipe for his birthday party.....
This recipe was so easy and delicious, my husband and his family enjoyed a LOT!! I didn't follow the directions though, I beat the eggs and butter first and put the flour, baking soda, salt and sugar in another bowl. When I had the egg and butter mix ready I added the flour mix and the milk little by little and added 3 teaspoons of oil, at the end put the vanilla. I follow after with the cocoa powder and mixed with the reserved batter. I totally recommended! :D
As written I am sorry to give this a low rating and normally do not rate a cake under 4. In this case the ingredients are fine but it is the method that produces a heavy dense cake. Suggest that the butter (not anything else) is beaten together with sugar until very, very light and cream. Beat in eggs, one at a time and then blend in dry ingredients alternately with milk. Hope this works for others too.
A very good and easy cake that tastes great! I followed the recipe exactly and everyone loved it! I personally think that adding more sugar would make the cake too sweet, but that really depends on the cook's taste. I will definitely make this one again.
I made it for my dad's birthday and we all loved it so much. This is the best marble cake I have ever tasted, plus it looks beautiful!
I followed the recipe to a T and it turned out perfectly! I used a toothpick to make small marble design then I used a knife to make a bolder marble design. I finished it with chocolate icing. It's an easy tasty dessert.
I was making this as a layer cake, for my daughter's birthday so I made it in two batches...the first as an experiment to see if I would like it and how it would turn out. I found it a bit too dry for my liking (the edge was crumbly), but the taste was good, like an old fashioned wedding cake. On the second batch (layer) I decided to add 1/4 cup vegetable oil. That seemed to have "done the trick." The end result was way better. I iced the cake with buttercream icing and it was good.
I love to bake and I am sorry to say that this had to be the worst cake I have ever made. It was very dense and tasted more like cornbread than cake.
I really wanted to like this cake... However, it was very dense, it did not rise and the flavor just wasn't there. Needless to say, I could not serve this cake to my party guests in good conscience. I was forced to make my "go to" Black Magic cake, from this site. Everyone loves that cake...
I read the reviews before making this cake and was hesitant. Some reviews were very positive and some were bad. Having tried the cake I would say this is the worst cake I have ever tried. It was completely flavorless. You might as well eat cardboard. I would say skip this recipe altogether and keep searching.
It was way too dense to be a cake.
Wonderfully moist without being wet. The swirls make it truly beautiful. The cake is so flavorful and attractive that it really doesn't need to be frosted. Unfrosted it would be excellent paired with a glass of milk or cup of coffee. I followed the method described by reviewer a.jackson and the cake turned out perfectly.
I had tried this recipe on Friday June 5, 09 and I found out that the way that it was design made the cake look flat. Even with a soft butter. So I tried a different way and I found out that if you mix all your dry (flour, baking poweder, salt, and sugar) and butter in a mixer until it look like crumbs then you can add the liquids (eggs, vanilla, and milk) it gives it a nicer texture and makes it really smooth. Plus the hight will increase if you do it this way
I decided to start baking after the birth of my son and the fact that this recipe is easy, fast and really tasty was ideal for me as a brand new mum
It turned out really moist and yummy...Though i made quite bit of changes... I added a cup of butter... Evaporated milk instead of whole milk...Like the reviews i added all the dry ingredients first and then mixed up with the liquid stuff...
I made this for my dad on Father's Day! He really liked it. We prefer light cakes and not those with 3 sticks of butter! I reduced the sugar to 3/4 cup because he doesn't like things too sweet, but it was still very very good. Wait for it to cool down completely and then dig in! It'll be worth the wait. I am making another tomorrow!
As others complained the cake was dry and heavy , I used cake flour 11/3 cups and increased the milk to 1 1/2 cups, it came out light and
I decided to make this cake as miniature bundt cupcakes, and thought it was much improved by adding a cream cheese glaze (made like a basic cake glaze, except with cream cheese & sour cream replacing some of the milk). I also crushed some chocolate-covered malted milk balls and sprinkled them on top of the glazed cakes. Also, I used cake flour, scaled back on it to add a little more sugar and halved the recipe. Deeeelicious :)!
This cake is amazing! I made no changes to this recipe but I did mix it properly. You just can't dump everything in and bake. I beat the butter first,then add the sugar,then eggs 1at a time. The flour,salt,and baking powder are mixed together and added alternately with the milk beginning and ending with the flour. If this process is followed you will end up with a moist flavorful cake. I have added chocolate syrup and less unsweetend coco powder to make it more milk chocolate flavor. I always double this recipe to make a 2 layer cake and it always rises beatifully! I've made this 4-5 times in the last month and everyone loves it!
I baked this cake last night and it was good!I read all the reviews first and noted that a few said it was dry,not sweet enough and did not rise.However i made this and added 1/4 cup of sugar extra and it was real good.It is not real moist but it was not dry.I think if anyone is experiencing it as dry they are baking it far too long.Over all i will say i will bake this again if i am looking for marble again.real simple to make too!
As other reviews suggested, I added an additional 1/4 C sugar (and thought it could still use a bit more), and also added the melted shortening along with the butter, however I did not add the additional shortening to the cocoa mixture like others suggested - I wish I had. The cake was pretty dry, very heavy and mild in flavor. It required too many additions to give it a higher rating.
This recipe attracted me because it was so simple; unfortunately I found it needed quite a bit of tweaking. The cake had a nice texture but the flavor was underwhelming and the marbling did not turn out well - the cake looked more layered than marbled. I recommend splitting the batter evenly (rather than 1/4 yellow cake and 3/4 chocolate), then adding a bit more vanilla to the yellow batter and a little more cocoa powder to the chocolate batter. Rather than pouring the yellow batter in the pan first, I would add alternating scoops of yellow and chocolate batter to the pan, to create a nicer marbling effect. I definitely would not repeat this recipe as-is.
Thank you for this recipe
The best marble cake I ever baked. I baked it few hours ago and I tell you it is moist and the sweetness is just right. I reduced the sugar of course but not much. And I did not use all purpose flour I used unbleached flour and for the chocolate part I did not use cocoa powder instead I use chocolate syrup you know the syrup you use on your ice cream. OVer all I think the receipi is great though I have to change a little bit of the recepi but it work for me.
I just made this cake and turned out great and yummy!! Abt the moist issue I always add around 4 oz yogurt! It solves the problem!! And added a bit more chocolate and a bit more vanilla extract! It was gooooooood!! Me my two year old cooked it together ;)
This cake was so delicious. Everyone in my office loved it. It was extremely rich. The only thing I would have done differently is less flour. However, I was also trying to teach one of my friends how to make a cake, and he added the flour, so we can just blame that on him. Haha.
it was awsome!
We really liked this. I used dark cocoa and thought the chocolate flavor was subtle but delicious, kind of like a german chocolate. I did add the extra 1/4 C of sugar as others suggested and added a bit extra oil and milk. It was a dense cake, but moist. I should have used a deep dish pie plate because it overflowed -- but the overflow actually baked perfectly and tasted great too!
I would add a bit more cocoa, couldn't taste the chocolate cake too much, it was good though and moist.
This cake is so delicious, it's scary. We used this recipe for my brother's birthday and blew everybody away. We've made it several times since then, and it only seems to get better. I like to use a chocolate glaze with it, made out of powdered sugar, cocoa powder and milk. Thanks a bunch, Carol!
it was a pretty good cake! i had no problems with moisture or it rising... i did, however, add 3tbsp of sugar to make it slighter sweeter and it turned out being JUST right. the 9-inch pan size is a little too big for me. i think i'll try 7-inch for a thicker-than-1-inch cake. still a very good recipe!
This cake was marvelous! I frosted it with a ganache, and it looked like a pretty torte! I can only assume errors in technique, and/or perhaps being accustomed to the sweetness/rising height of cake mix cakes attributed to the perceived undesirable outcomes of other reviewers. A couple of pointers: use a 9-inch pan; prepare the batter in a true from-scratch method (this isn't a cake mix and shouldn't be treated like one!); start checking the cake early and remove when "just" done.
This cake was so heavy, my family and I could not believe it! It did not taste much. Will not make again.
I followed the recipe to a t, with the exception of "substituting" cake flour for all-purpose (take out 2 T less per cup of flour and sift again). It was pretty good, but it definitely needs some modifications. For one, the cake was very dry - if I make it again I'll add half of a pudding mix to it to make it more moist. I also think the vanilla part of the cake could be more vanilla-y. After taking out the 3/4 cup for the chocolate, I might add a little more vanilla, too. I used 2 9" pans to bake so it made a thin layer cake and it took just under 20 min to bake. Other than that, kudos for being a very easy recipe to make and easily modified.
Not bad - it definitely did the trick but I thought it was maybe a little too dense.
Awesome Just what I was looking for. I need a cake to go to my in-laws and I'm tired of them complaining that everything I make is too sweet so I looked at the reviews on all the cakes to find something that people said was more bland. I made a sample cake and this is perfect. It isn't super sweet but I don't think it tasts bad at all. I'm making the real one later today. We'll see what they say.
I made this recipe to the "t", but it came out very dry and unflavorful. There's definitely not enough cocoa powder for the chocolate part, and the ratio of vanilla to chocolate wasn't even. Also, it was dry and seemed like more of a muffin/biscuit crumb than cake.
I agreee with other reviewers that the cake is dense, but if you are aware of that going in, it's delicious. If you don't want a dense marble cake, look for a different recipe and stop trying to modify this one to turn it into something it's not. The first time I made this cake I baked it in a loaf pan (to satisfy my 6 year-old son). I loved it, he didn't, so I shared it with some of my high school students. They loved it, too, and asked me to make another one for them. I just made it again to share with them for the holidays.
I had no problems with this cake rising - it rose beautifully and is an easy cake to make but still looks impressive. And it tastes great too! I'll definitely be using this recipe a lot.
Cake does not rise high at all. Confusion over term "white sugar" in recipe (was this granulated white sugar or powdered sugar?). I used granulated white sugar.
This cake was super easy to make, I love that everything went into 1 bowl making less clean up! I made this cake into a Lightning McQueen cake for my son's birthday, and the cake was very moist and enjoyable! I would definately make this recipe again!
I made this cake for my in-laws. I have always made homemade cakes with much success. Not to brag, but people look forward to my cakes. This one, however, looked okay (a couple of cracks in the top), smelled okay, rose okay, but tasted BLAND! I wanted to crawl under the table. I followed the recipe and added only 3 T. of vegetable oil to reduce any chance of dryness mentioned by the other reviewers. I hate to read reviews that say the recipe was great, yet they go on to say that they changed half of the ingredients and technique. I wanted to try it as close to the original as possible and then see for myself. I was right on top of the bake time. I checked it at 30 and it needed an extra few. I got it right out when the tester was clean. I never make boxed cakes and have a lot of experience in scratch cakes. I removed from the 9" pan after sitting 10 minutes. Everything looked fine, although I could've done without the cracks. Made homemade chocolate frosting (thank goodness) which added some sweetness, but it was like frosting on a bisquit. Needs more sugar for SURE! Although I'm disappointed and embarrassed with this outcome, I will tweak it myself and try it again when I'm not having company. For starters, I will increase the sugar to 1.5 c. and I will add 1/4 c. of oil or applesauce or maybe even sour cream. This is a very dense, bland, heavy single layer, but I think it has potential.
This recipe was ridick good......used it to bake my grandmother a birthday cake.......I will admit I used oil instead of butter this time around.....but the recipe is great!!!!!! Everyone keeps asking me to make this cake for them lol....I topped it with a cream cheese frosting..... ^_^
The cake turned out really nice!
I really don't know why this cake even rates 3.5 stars, I followed the directions and even mixed wet ingredients first then followed by dry ingredients and it's very very dense. Don't waste your time or ingredients making this recipe.
I doubled this recipe and the cake did not turn out well at all. It came out of the oven with bubbles on top. Once I cut the cake after cooling it, it was too dense and was tasteless as well. Very disappointing.
I normally go for easy recipes, requiring less work. This is a perfect marble cake which can be prepared fuss-free. The amount of sweetness is just nice. My family loves it. This recipe's a definate keeper!!
Used this as birthday cake as he requested marble cake...two 9" layers, frosted w/Wilton's Buttercream Frosting with almond flavoring...for middle, I used half a jar of Solo Strawberry Filling...tasted really good, the frosting was kind of sweet but everyone ate their share w/some ice cream!
Fantastic recipe. All I would change is the order you mix the ingredients. Simply I beat the sugar and butter until light and fluffy, added eggs one at a time, added vanilla, and I gradually added the sifted dry ingredients. No kidding this recipe was just as if I used a box, but better. I highly recomend this as long as you follow the method like I did.
Delicious! I added a little oil as suggested. Much better and just as easy as a box mix (ewww). The cake was gone in 1 day!!!
I made this for my b/f's birthday last weekend and he liked it better than I did. It wasn't my idea of a soft and moist cake. He said it was like cheesecake. I made a double layer and it didn't have the "marble"affect because of doubling everything so I know the next time to use the original amount for the reserve and cocoa fill for the marble affect.
Too dense, dry and bland. We will continue to look for a good marble cake recipe .. this just wasn't it.
One word: PERFECT! Perfect flavour, perfect texture. Thank you!
taste delicious !!!! thanks love it !! and very easy to make
Very nice. I used the other suggestions and creamed the butter and sugar first,then added vanilla and eggs,then dry ingredients. Since my family have a slightly sweeter taste I added chocolate chips and a tad more vanilla to the white batter.
I give this a 2 stars because of reviewes regarding it being too dense and having to alter instructions as many suggested by creaming sugar and butter FIRST then adding eggs one at a time. I took this reccomendations and also added yogurt as someone else suggested to help make it more moist. I also added a table spoon of canola oil to ensure its moisture since I was making it for a Baby shower. It was an ok cake. NOt the best but not so bad either. Im glad I read the reviewes and made changes to recipe otherwise I think I would have been very disapointed had it not been for alterations. I was also wondering if anyone measured the cups in this recipe. Since it says its for an 8 inch cake its supposed to be 6cups. Unless I measured wrong I only got 4 and 1/3cups? I had to make extra as I needed the exact amount. Also anyone have a better recipe they dont mine sharing?
Really liked this recipe. Took advice and added more sugar and oil. I also sifted the flour, baking powder and salt. I alternately added the flour and milk as the final step. A very moist cake and was a hit for my husband's birthday. Will make again. Jan 2016. Been using the recipe for a few years now. The new adjustment is to melt 1/4 or so of chocolate chips with a tablespoon of oil to add to the chocolate part.
Tried this recipie this afternoon, i made it in a ring glass cake pan and it turned out excellent. Best part is the recipie is so easy and fuss free!
Tasty and Easy - Follow directions recommended by others. Mixing all ingredients together wouldn't incorporate well in my mind. Start with the butter and sugar. Except for the milk, add all other wet ingredients mixing well after each addition. Mix dry ingredients in another bowl. Alternate between adding dry and milk to batter.
11 out of 10. Better than store bought. This was the most idiot proof recipe I've every tried. I've baked before and my bf loves cake so i googled a recipe and based on the photo I chose this one. The instructions were not the best but its pretty straight forward. It was just me my ingredients and a manual whisk- started off with binding unsalted butter and less than a cup of sugar until it was smooth and soft (bout 5 minutes of constant turning), then milk, extract, salt, baking powder, eggs. I added the flour in four parts, then cadbury coca that i added some more sugar to because it was a little bitter and baked for 35 minutes in a sealed oven on the top shelf. I say sealed because based on the comments people were saying it was dry or wasn't great but let me just say now i was shocked with the results, it was moist, it was better than store bought. This is my second cake- the first was store bought and it was so sweet but this was just perfect, the texture and taste was sooooo amazing. This was last night and just 1/4 remain because my bf had half last night while it was still hot, and my sisters want me to bake two for my niece's birthday. Oh and one more thing- the cake shirnk as it cools so u can actually turn it upside down five minutes after and it fell out of the pan with the butter and flour base in the pan.
Not sure what happened but it was a little thick for my liking. Otherwise it was pretty good
This cake was delicious! All the other marble cake recipes I tried always came out crumbly and dry. But this one was perfect! Not too moist and not too dry. My family loved it!
A wonderful and easy recipe! I baked it for my brothers B-day and every one enjoyed it. I did add a 1/4 cup of melted shortening and sugar as suggested by the other reviews. I also added another 2 tablespoons of cocoa to give a greater chocolate flavor. This recipe is defiantly a keeper!
This recipe was not what I expected.
I was very disapointed in how this cake came out. My husband's loves Marble cake. For his birthday I thought I could make one from scratch. I looked everywhere online and found this recipe. I figured it would come out good but instead it was very heavy and thick tasting.
I tried this spectacular recipe and it was so easy to make! It's taste, so perfect. I decided to make this out of boredom and honestly I glad I did!My dad is a baker and he said it was very well done. Instead of cocoa powder I decided to use up some nutella I had stored away. I think it does the job. I recommend this to anyone who enjoys a cup of tea or coffee with some delicious cake after a long day at work. Did I mention it was my first ever cake to bake by myself? I was so surprised and so happy. Thank you ? ? I will be using this recipe again.
good cake, and easy recipes....I add chocolate chips to the chocolate cake
I made this cake exactly as listed in the recipe. My husband's jaw dropped when he saw it and he loved every bite of it, as did I. Excellent and so simple to make!
This cake was very delicious and very easy. Although, it said somewhere that you used an 8 inch pan and somewhere else that you used a 9 inch pan. I used an 8 inch pan and it turned out overcooked on the outside.
I did not care for this recipe.
I agree with some of the other reviews with the cake being too dry but the flavor was okay.
I made this recipe and it was a success. My advice is to eat it when it has cooled down. Will definitely make it again but next time will add more chocolate powder as I felt the chocolate flavor wasn't rich enough for my taste. I suggest you do the same if you want to feel the difference between the vanilla and the chocolate.
i did not like this cake. It did not rise well and was not to tasty (not sweet). I wish that I had read the reviews before I made this cake, I wouldn't have made it at all.
Well, I'm not a big cake maker. I read the reviews below and was in two minds. But I went ahead becaused it seemed so simple - and it was. Only thing was I used real melted chocolate and a bit more sugar like the previous reviewer. My daughter and I loved it.
I found this cake to be very light,almost like eating air,very nice cake,easy and quick to make,once I had sorted out " cups" as I am still used to llbs & ozs
I followed the recipe and I also found the cake quite heavy. The flavour was ok. I don't think I will use this recipe again.
My 10-year-old son made this and we had no problems with it rising as others had said! Not extremely 'chocolatey', but if you like good old-fashioned dense cakes, this is a good one. Goes nicely with a light chocolate frosting.
Very easy to make and came out great. I followed the recipe almost exactly. Only I used brown suger, made the chocolate part about half (made it more chocolatie) added an extra teaspoon coco. Can't wait to try it using all these other suggestions
This is the driest heaviest cake I have ever made. Not trying this one again.
the best marble cake i have made. i used margarine instead of butter. i added icing sugar to top of cake. delicious and a great hit for a father's day cake!
A delicious cake that turns out perfect every time. I have used this recipe for birthday cakes and always get compliments! Thank you Carol. Personal preference: Extra tasty with peanut butter frosting.
I followed the recipe to a T, but this just wasn't a good cake. It was dense and just yucky.
TOTALY DELICIOUS!!! Made it for a friend's birthday party and everybody LOVED it. Thank-you so much!
Nothing to write home about but a decent cake. Kind of heavy and dry for my liking, even though I took others advice about mixing wet and dry ingredients separately.
This is an excellent recipe that my customers come back for time and time again. The big difference for me is that I don't just throw all the ingredients in like it says. I mix the wet and dry separately, mix the butter with the dry and slowing add the wet mix. People go nuts for it and I think it's a very tastey cake - and I hate marble cake!
Easy to make and very good
I love this cake because it's not too sweet. The only change I made was to use margarine instead of butter. Yum!
Thank you for this recipe. I tried and it was perfect. Willl make this more often.
This was a salty and bland tasting cake to me. Plus my cake split when i flipped it to remove from pan, lol. Right on the seam of chocolate! Thank God I had good ol' Betty Crocker in the cabinet!
The cake looks really nice straight from the oven although the top cracked, when eaten hot it tasted alright... but when it cooled down, turned out really heavy and has no taste at all! don't think i will make it again...
The picture looks delicious so i decided to make this cake, but the chocolate ratio is definitely not enough. it did not look like a marble cake.
those who gave this cake recipe high marks must know something the rest of us don't. Against my better judgement I put everything in the mixing bowl as directed, instead of creaming butter/sugar, beating in eggs, adding flour--as all other cake recipes instruct. Made this for my daughter's bday. It was leaden and hard. So disappointed--she even asked why didn't I use a box mix instead.