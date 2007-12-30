Elegant Light Fruit Cake

This was my first fruitcake experience making them. I was desparately trying to duplicate a recipe from my Grandma that died with her when I was a young girl. All my mother could remember about the recipe was that it had a lot of candied fruit in it and a bunch of eggs--well this recipe fit those bills. I didn't realize that one batch would make about 6 full size loaves, so make sure you have some really big bowls to make this. When they finally cooled they were heavy and dry, but they had excellent flavor. The trick to this recipe is soaking the cakes in brandied cheesecloth every couple of days for a couple of weeks. I used E&J VS Brandy because that is what my Grandma used. After about 2 weeks of soaking, they were a real hit. Yummy....

Read More