Elegant Light Fruit Cake

This fruit cake does not need a ripening period, and is very lovely to look at and eat.

Recipe by Carol

Recipe Summary

Servings:
36
Yield:
3 fruit cakes
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Place a pan of water in oven. Grease thoroughly and line with heavy brown paper one set of tier pans (one 9 inch, one 7 inch, and one 5 inch).

  • In a large bowl combine ground almonds and fruits. Dredge with one cup flour.

  • In a large bowl, cream together 1 cup flour and shortening. Gradually blend in white sugar. Beat in egg yolks and almond flavoring; beat until very light and fluffy. Mix together brandy and milk; add alternately with 4 1/2 cups flour to creamed mixture. Make 3 dry and 2 liquid additions, combining lightly after each.

  • In another bowl, beat egg whites with cream of tartar to form stiff but moist peaks. Fold into batter. Fold in floured fruit mixture.

  • Bake for 2 1/2 to 3 1/2 hours, depending on size of pan. Bake each cake until it tests done with a toothpick. Remove from pans, and lift off paper. Cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
430 calories; protein 6.4g; carbohydrates 75.9g; fat 11.1g; cholesterol 45.9mg; sodium 55mg. Full Nutrition
