Elegant Light Fruit Cake
This fruit cake does not need a ripening period, and is very lovely to look at and eat.
This was my first fruitcake experience making them. I was desparately trying to duplicate a recipe from my Grandma that died with her when I was a young girl. All my mother could remember about the recipe was that it had a lot of candied fruit in it and a bunch of eggs--well this recipe fit those bills. I didn't realize that one batch would make about 6 full size loaves, so make sure you have some really big bowls to make this. When they finally cooled they were heavy and dry, but they had excellent flavor. The trick to this recipe is soaking the cakes in brandied cheesecloth every couple of days for a couple of weeks. I used E&J VS Brandy because that is what my Grandma used. After about 2 weeks of soaking, they were a real hit. Yummy....Read More
Came out very dense and dry. It's everything that I feared in a "fruitcake". It did, however, have a decent taste. I will not be making this again.Read More
The low quantity of fat and high amount of flour in this recipe, as well as the whipped egg whites, too long baking time, too high baking temperature and too little liquid, makes a tough, dry fruitcake. I wasted over $20 on this recipe.
I am rating this a 3 but only because of the basic recipe that does need some changes. First, it needs butter and also too much cream of tartar which makes cakes dry. Going to play with this because I do like the ingredients.
