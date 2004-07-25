Two Part Angel Cake
This is a recipe from my grandmother's recipe collection.
This is an excellent recipes that I've made a few times. What a relief to be able to use only 6 eggs and use all parts of them! This one is worth the time.
This was AWFUL!!!! I have had angel food cake once before and this tasted NOTHING like it. It burned on the top, was grossly wet in the middle, and smelled terrible and eggy. I would never make this again!!!
i made this recipe twice, and it was delicious both times. ive broiled brownies and they were raw on bottom burnt on top. this is an excellent recipe that i highly recommend
Interesting cake. The white layer was wonderful, just the right texture, light and sweet. The yellow layer, well...we didn't care for it. It is spongy, bland and tasted like baked egg. The cake is pretty, but that yellow layer needs something to improve the taste. I don't think I'll be making this again.
The top part came out tasting like scrambled eggs. I thought I could save it by cutting that layer off, but after an hour or so the bottom part tasted like scrambled eggs too. I made this recipe exactly as stated and it just wasn't any good. My only thoughts were adding more sugar, but I'm not going to try again.
This is a great recipe. Half-way through I realized I didn't have enough vanilla extract, so for the bottom I used 1/4 tsp. vanilla extract and 1/4 tsp. imitation maple flavor, and for the bottom I used 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract and 1/2 imitation maple flavor. After it was done baking I took some mini milk chocolate chips and microwaved them until they were melted, and used that as a topping. It's delicious!
I think it's great! I followed the recipe as written and it turned out fine. Be sure not to preheat the oven as that may cause the top to burn. Also put the oven rack lower than the middle of the oven.
I loved it, period!
So cool! Easy to make and so moist and tasty. I didn't have any cream of tartar and it still worked beautifully.
