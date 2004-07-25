Two Part Angel Cake

This is a recipe from my grandmother's recipe collection.

By Liz

Servings:
14
Yield:
1 - 10 inch tube pan
Ingredients

Directions

  • To make Bottom/White part: Beat whites with salt until frothy. Add cream of tartar and continue beating until stiff, but not dry. Sift 1/2 cup flour and 3/4 cup sugar 4 times (separately). Add sugar gradually, then fold in flour. Add in 1/2 teaspoon vanilla. Put into ungreased angel cake pan. Prepare top.

  • To Make Top/Yellow Part: Beat yolks until light. Add 3/4 cup sugar, which has been sifted 4 times, gradually. Beat for 3 minutes. Add 3/4 cup flour and baking powder, which has been sifted together 4 times. Alternate flour mixture with hot water. Add 1 teaspoon vanilla. Pour this mix over top of first batter.

  • Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 40 minutes.

155 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 30.5g; fat 2g; cholesterol 87.8mg; sodium 136.7mg. Full Nutrition
