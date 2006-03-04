Banana Pudding Cake

This cake is a very moist banana cake that travels well to pot lucks or picnics. It can also be baked in a 9x13 pan or an angel food cake pan. It is a family favorite.

Recipe by Barbara

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
30 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 10 inch Bundt cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 10 inch Bundt pan.

  • In a large bowl, stir together cake mix and pudding mix. Make a well in the center and pour in eggs, water, oil and mashed banana. Beat on low speed until blended. Scrape bowl, and beat 4 minutes on medium speed. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake in a preheated oven for 50 to 55 minutes, or until cake tests done. Let cool in pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack and cool completely.

  • To make glaze: In a small bowl, combine confectioners' sugar, milk and vanilla. Whisk until smooth and of a drizzling consistency. When cake is cooled, drizzle icing over cake with a zigzag motion. Sprinkle chopped nuts over wet icing if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
404 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 65.3g; fat 14.6g; cholesterol 63.1mg; sodium 430.3mg. Full Nutrition
