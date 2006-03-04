Banana Pudding Cake

Can I give this cake 10 stars! It is fabulous! I made it last night and brought it into work and everyone is raving about it!!! I did do a couple of things differently only because I did not have exactly what was called for in the recipe. I used a butter recipe yellow cake (betty crocker) that already had pudding in the mix, however, I still added another box of pudding (all I had was banana cream instant pudding). Then I iced it with Best White Icing Ever (also on this site). I also altered that recipe by using 1 stick margarine and 1/2 crisco shortening in instead of one cup of just shortening. Gee can ya tell I like to fiddle around with recipes??? Any way, this will be one recipe that will be made again and again. I can't say enough wonderful adjectives about it!!! LOVE IT!! LOVE IT!!! LOVE IT!!! P.J.