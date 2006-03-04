Banana Pudding Cake
This cake is a very moist banana cake that travels well to pot lucks or picnics. It can also be baked in a 9x13 pan or an angel food cake pan. It is a family favorite.
This is the best cake I have ever tried bar none. Only changes was I added 3 bananas, and cream cheese to the icing next time I will doit as a layer cake with a cream layer in the middle and a fudge icing, try this you will love it.Read More
Very ordinary, nothing special. No disguising it's a doctored up cake mix. I made this many years ago when it first appeared in a magazine advertisement. Not bad if you're just looking for something that'll pass. Making your own delicious banana cake doesn't require a whole lot more effort and reaps a far superior reward.Read More
This is AMAZING! I thought it would be good, but I was surprised with just how good it was... And how easy to make! I used a 'banana cream' pudding mix, 1½ large bananas, and I baked it in a 9x13 metal pan. It only took between 35 and 40 minutes, so be sure to keep an eye on it or it might end up kind of dry. My cake was wonderfully moist. I followed the glaze recipe but added 4 oz of softened (left on the counter for a couple hours) cream cheese. I needed a little more milk to make it spreadable, but it was awesome. Sprinkled some walnuts on top, and let it set for a couple hours. I DID leave it in the pan, but it's easy to lift out slices if you grease and flour the bottom of the pan. We had company over and she loved it! Thank you so much, Barbara!
This is the recipe I was looking for, not for banana cake but for zucchini cake! Use a package of lemon or vanilla pudding and add 2 cups of shredded zucchini, 1/2 to 1 tsp cinnamon, and a dash of vanilla if you wish. I also used applesauce instead of the oil and used 4 egg whites and 2 eggs instead of four whole eggs to cut down on fat. Very moist, and very delicious!
The cake was awesome. But the topping I wanted a little something like banana pudding so I made some changes. For the topping I used 8 oz. of softened cream cheese, 1 1/2 cups of confectioners sugar, a small tub of cool whip, and a about 20-30 crushed vanilla wafers. First whip the cream cheese with electric mixer add in confectioners sugar until well blended. Add in cool whip with a spoon. Spread on cake sprinkle crushed wafers all over cake and VOILA.
This recipe is awesome... I have made it 3 times in the past two weeks. My family likes it better made in a 9x13, with cream cheese icing and refrigerated. Perfect to take to office, church, anywhere.
Just a yellow cake mix cake, with slight banana flavor and a ton of sugar for a glaze. Won't make again.
This was an outstanding cake, and very easy to make. I served it at card club, and it was a big hit. Everyone asked to take a piece home with them. The cake was gone before the night was over. I will definitely make this one again.
Made this when I had overripe bananas and wanted something other than a banana bread recipe. While it may be a "doctored-up" cake mix recipe, it is a great way to make a dessert when you don't have a lot of time. Just took a few minutes to throw the ingredients together and mix. At the suggestion of others, I did add vanilla and used 3 bananas. I left off the glaze, and it was still good. Got many compliments when I took this to work. Will make again.
There was nothing wrong with this cake that's for sure. Not sure it tasted like cake. Was more like a very moist banana bread:)
Best Banana anything that I've ever had. Thanks a Ton Barbara cuz thats how much I'm gonna weigh after discovering this recipe. A definite do again.
Took this to a potluck and it was a huge hit! I followed advice of reviewers - doubled the banana, added a little vanilla, subbed applesauce for the oil, and used a cream cheese glaze. Oh yeah, I used vanilla pudding because that is what I had. Delicious!
Can I give this cake 10 stars! It is fabulous! I made it last night and brought it into work and everyone is raving about it!!! I did do a couple of things differently only because I did not have exactly what was called for in the recipe. I used a butter recipe yellow cake (betty crocker) that already had pudding in the mix, however, I still added another box of pudding (all I had was banana cream instant pudding). Then I iced it with Best White Icing Ever (also on this site). I also altered that recipe by using 1 stick margarine and 1/2 crisco shortening in instead of one cup of just shortening. Gee can ya tell I like to fiddle around with recipes??? Any way, this will be one recipe that will be made again and again. I can't say enough wonderful adjectives about it!!! LOVE IT!! LOVE IT!!! LOVE IT!!! P.J.
This tasted just like banana bread to me. Or, as my mom said, a very moist banana bread. :)
There is nothing more annoying than when you see all the good ratings and you think you have a real winner, only to make it, and find out it tastes like a boxed cake mix, soooooooooooooo irritating to say the least. When I bake something I want it to taste homemade,not like I ran down to the grocery store before dinner and picked it up!
I agree with others.This cake is a heavy cake but, it has a good taste.Not sure if I will make it again
LOVED THE CAKE.I DID USE THE BIG BOX OF BANANA PUDDING MIX AND ADDED EXTRA BANANAS..TIP.. TO CUT SOME OF THE CALORIES, USE CANNED PUMPKIN IN PLACE OF THE OIL.I NEVER USE OIL ANYMORE FOR ANY CAKE..NEVER EVEN MISS THE OIL..
I was looking for a recipe so I could try out my new bundt cake pan and I thought this one looked good. It is excellent. My husband, my coworkers, and I all loved it. I did not alter the recipe in any way - it is perfect as is. Another thing to note is that this makes a very pretty cake. After drizzling with the icing and topping off with the nuts I put this bundt cake on my cake stand and it looked great.
If you want something different than the same old chocolate or white cake, this is the cake to try. It was really good. I also used cream cheese in the icing and it came out great.
it was pretty heavy and doughy, not sure if I made a mistake with the ingredients, but my family liked it.
This was a wonderful recipe. Everyone who has tried it has loved it. It's very moist. I have made it twice now and the second time I made it I added 4 oz of softened cream cheese to the glaze. It was delicious. Both ways are great. You are gonna love this cake. I now have 2 bundt cake recipes that are winners! The other is the Chocolate Cavity Maker Cake on this site.
This is a moist and delicious cake! A nice change of pace from banana bread b/c it isn't as dense. I used 3 bananas and added 1 c. semi-sweet mini chocolate chips. Also, I used a tub of whipped cream cheese frosting instead of making it (fast and easy!). I baked this in a 13x9 pan to make it even easier. I highly recommend this recipe for potlucks and parties b/c you can make it the day before. Yum! This will be on my new list of favorites for easy and tasty!
I made this cake twice and replaced the banana pudding mix with vanilla pudding. It gives the cake more of a "baked from scratch" taste. Also, I subsituted the water for milk, added a capful of vanilla extract and folded in 6 oz. of mini chocolate chips to the batter just before pouring into the pan. The mini size chips don't sink! Of all the "cake mix" cakes I've baked this was everyone's favorite! MMMMMMMMMM
Another winner! Delicious and easy -- this cake won raves and disappeared in no time!!!
This cake was amazing!! It was so easy to make and the ingredients were so simple. The only change I made to the recipe was I used a .9 ounce package of banana cream pudding and then a 2.1 ounce package of chocolate pudding because that's all that I could find at the time in my pantry. It turned it into what tastes like a chocolate covered banana in cake form and my family has been raving about it non-stop! I can't wait to try this recipe in it's original form and I hope you try adding a little chocolate to your cake too :)
I needed a quick dessert for a last minute dinner. This was a hit. Everyone loved it and asked for seconds. The entire 9x13 cake was gone. I used 1 cup of banana instead of 3/4. I also added 1 tsp of baking soda, 1 tsp of vanilla and 1/4 cup of spiced rum. This cake was so light and fluffy and soooo delicious. A nice change from the denser muffins and breads I usually make with bananas. I sprinkled it with powdered sugar due to lack of time, next time I might try it with a cream cheese frosting sprinkled with chopped nuts. Thanks for a great, easy recipe!
If you want to know what this tastes like without having to bake anything, jump in your car and head down to IHOP. Order a tall stack of banana pancakes with glaze. It will have the same preservative taste--processed, sickly sweet, fake flavor as this recipe. Next time I'll make banana bread or muffins with my leftover bananas.
My friends go nuts for this cake. I even had one to say this is his new favorite dessert. I add the walnuts to the top, then ice. Also, I ice it while it is still a little warm. Absolutely wonderful!
The best! My family thinks I am a wizard in the bakery dept. Request for this just keep pouring in! Will be making it again today, freezing 2, to take out Christmas eve and eating one today!! Thanks.
This was soooo yummy! I added some walnuts and raisins, and i frosted the cake with cream cheese frosting, i made it because i had a craving, but my hubby ended up eating most of it!
I can't make this cake enough! I don't even bother making the icing anymore, my family turns into little piggy's and eat it in 1 1/2 days!
Really moist & rich! I made this for a friends birthday. I baked it in two square pans, put sliced bananas between the layers & iced the whole thing with cream cheese icing (the birthday girl's favorite). SO good!! Will definitely make again!
Easy to make and very good flavor texture and flavor.
Great cake! Very moist-we eat it without glaze sometimes.
I used egg substitute and applesauce instead of oil. I found that one cup of the confectioners' sugar was plenty. It was delicious!
My family loves this cake thanks for recipe!!!
This is outstanding! I made mine as a bundt cake and frosted it with can cream cheese frosting. Next time I'll try the glaze over it; just pressed for time today. The cake is so moist and having the real bananas in it as well as the banana pudding mix really enhances the flavor. YUM!!!!
Glad I made this cake before sharing it with others. I used a yellow cake mix with pudding already added. By adding the banana cream pudding also, I think it made the cake too heavy. It fell considerably after removing it from the oven. I cooked it the full time suggested, and then about 10 min. more, but will try a mix without pudding next time, and maybe it will not be so heavy, and mushy at the bottom. Has a wonderful flavor though. Worth trying again!
This recipe was some good banana cake recipe. It is very moist and beats banana bread. It did need some more bananas in my opinion. Also maybe add some banana or peanut butter/chocolate icing for more complex flavor instead of just vanilla. Overall pretty good.
It was yummy...I was afraid I had made way too much, but my fiance and I finished it by the next day. I only wished I added a little more banana to give it more of a home-made taste rather than that store-bought cake mix taste.
This is pretty good, although I can see why some people think it tastes more like banana bread. I kind of think that too, except it was sweeter, and the glaze adds a nice touch to it. The yellow cake mix I bought had "double pudding in the mix," which made the cake so moist. I made about 1 1/2 times the amount of glaze the recipe called for, and poked holes in the cake so that some of the glaze could seep through. I refrigerated it and served it nice and cold. It was really good!
I loved this recipe and so did my husband. I did not make the glaze, becuase I thought it was great w/out it...and I saved the calories! The only other changes were...I could not find banana pudding so I used vanilla and I used 4 bananas which I am guessing is more than what is called for, but it turned out great!!! I can't believe moist this cake is.
My family really liked this recipe and we didn't think it tasted store bought. I added about 3/4 c. mini chocolate chips and as other reviewers suggested I added some banana extract to the cake and glaze. This cake was very moist and the addition of chocolate was a nice touch.
I just baked the cake! It is very moist and has a very good banana flavor, very good. I couldnt find the regular banana pudding mix and I used the sugar free one. It worked perfect. I also sprinckled cinnamon on the greased bundt pan instead of flour. Delicious!
Love this recipe! I add about 1/3 cup fat-free sour cream and it turns out beautifully--very dense and moist. I usually just dust with confectioner's sugar instead of using the glaze. A family favorite!
A good cake! I have to agree with another reviewer who described it as having a "banana bread quality". I consider it more of a breakfast cake than the usual banana cake you find for dessert. I will make it again!
I did not enjoy this cake at all, it tasted like a boxed cake mix, I am very surprised at all the good ratings! But if it is any consolation my 5 year old son loved it!
This cake is so good it's super moist and flavorful. My husband and I couldn't get enough. This recipe is a keeper.
This does keep well. I made 2 days ahead when I had time and it was great when I served it. I am anxious to try the other suggestions with chocolate chips. Hint: I storage over-ripe bananas (peeled and mashed) in my freeze so I don't have to wait for them to ripen.
This recipe turned out great! I used a yellow cake mix with "double pudding in the mix", which made it so moist. Also, in the glaze I added just a dash of almond extract. This is best served warm!
Took this for a nice dinner, 8 people and only 1 liked the "banana bread". I won't bother with this one again.
Great cake. I added chocolate chips and my kids loved it. A great cake when you don't have time for scratch.
This is indeed a great cake. After trying the recipe as is, I then made another cake with butterscotch instant pudding and substituted 3/4 c of shredded zucchini for the 3/4 c mashed banana. It too was wonderful and tasty.
Didn't even bother with the frosting - great!
Yummy cake. A hit with family & friends! We added 4 mashed banana's. Turned out fantastic!
Delicious and so light and fluffy. A major hit after the first bite. There is ALWAYS a banana left over from a bunch and this is the perfect solution for it.
This is my favorite banana cake recipe! It's sooooo good, so moist and just delicious! My fiance is a picky eater, and he loved this cake, always asks me to make it for dessert. And my coworkers loved it as well....they all asked for the recipe. The cake is good enough to alone without the glaze.....Thank you so much for sharing this wonderful recipe!
Very simple and tasty. I used french vanilla instead of banana pudding which is what I use in actual banana pudding. The result was a very moist bundt that my husband raved about; comparing it to banana bread. He even asked his parents to come over just to try it. I would make this again in a heart-beat.
This has to be the best banana cake I have ever tasted! I took it to work for a co-workers b-day...and now I have people asking me to make it on their birthdays! Wonderful recipe..thank you for submitting!
This cake was super moist! Followed some other reviews and added a cream cream icing. I also used the glaze but I poked small holes in the cake and drizzled the icing into the holes and over the cake then I topped with the cream cheese icing...Made this for Thanksgiving....no leftovers!! LOL Thanks Barbara!!
This is a very moist cake and has good flavor. I am not sure if it is called a pudding cake because pudding is part of the recipe or if it is because the cake actually has a pudding like consistency. I think it is a great doctored cake recipe but would probably choose a different recipe if I was trying to impress. Having said that... it is my most requested cake by the church youth group. :^)
This was great! I used the recipe for the frosting with the cream cheese, cool whip and conf. sugar. I also added some chopped walnuts to the cake. My sister-in-law has requested this cake several times. Everyone really enjoys it.
This cake was delicious. I couldn't find instant banana pudding, so I used vanilla and it worked great. I baked it in an oblong pan and sprinkled the walnuts on the cake batter before baking. I made only half of the glaze and still threw some away. Now I know what to do with over-ripe bananas!
So moist and delicious! Followed recipe exactly.Baked in a 9x13 cake pan and used 1/2 of the frosting recipe called for and found it to be plenty. Will make again.
This cake was incredibly moist and the icing was perfect match to the cake. My husband can't stop eating it, and it was super easy to make!
this one was a hit in my friends circle. I changed it up a bit, added more bananas (probably 1.5 cup), and decided it needed cinnamon (approx 1T). I also stirred walnuts INTO the mix and baked it in a decorative bundt. instead of frosting or icing, I just dusted confectioners sugar - it was beautiful and WONDERFUL!!
My husband made this for me on my birthday. He used a pineapple cake instead of a yellow cake and added more milk to the powdered sugar. He allowed the cake to cool for 10 minutes, took a skewer and poked holes in the top of the cake and poured the glaze over the top then sprinkled finely chopped walnuts over the top. It was so beautiful and tasted great. Will cook this on a regular basis.
After reading mixed reviews, I decided to try this recipe. By using a boxed cake mix, I didn't really expect it to taste totally homemade. We really enjoyed this cake. I always find us "stuck" with an extra, aging banana or two. This was a nice alternative to the same ol' banana bread or muffins. Moist and not sickeningly sweet. I did add an extra cup of banana - love that banana flavor so I figured it couldn't hurt!! Good to eat morn, noon, or night.
This was a pretty good cake and incredibly moist. The glaze was fantastic and complemented the cake wonderfully.
I don't know what I'm doing wrong. I baked this cake in both the bundt pan and the 9x13 pan and both times it baked beautifully, tested done, and the timing worked out perfectly. Then when I took it out and it started to cool, it fell. When I cut into the cake, there was a doughy layer at the top. Is it supposed to be this way?????
This is not bad but not brillant either. About all you can expect from a cake made partly out of a box.
This was an extreme hit with everyone! I used egg whites and unsweetened applesauce, instead of oil, to lower the fat and it was so moist and full of banana flavor!
fixed this one for a fund raiser . people who bought it now want me to bake them one, it's wonderful.
Very light and tasty cake - I used a Duncan Hines Devils food cake mix and chocolate pudding - came out fantastic - will make again, definitely - thanks for sharing!!
This is an excellent recipe! Ive made this cake many times and it always disappears fast. I like to frost it with a light cream cheese icing and garnish with chopped Pecans or Walnuts. Delicious!!
Most requested cake I make!!! Great next day with a cup of coffee.
I made a 2 layer 9" cake with this recipe. I frosted it with banana flavored cream cheese frosting w/ walnut garnish around the side. It was a hit with my family!
I used lemon cake mix with pudding for the cake plus the banana pudding, and used lemon extract instead of vanilla for the glaze. I've made this four times, bakeing just a bit longer then called for and never been disappointed
yum, yum! This was so easy to make. I made it for my family and my fiance. They all loved it...and it made me look like an experienced baker. I melted cream cheese frosting and drizzled over top, then served with fresh banana slices with a dab of frosting. So yummy!
Very good cake; easy to make and moist. Instead of yellow cake mix, I used a package of butter recipe cake mix and it turned out perfect. I made it for a birthday get-together, and everybody loved it.
I made this over the weekend for a family gathering. I used banana cream instant jello and unfortunately, only one person at the gathering enjoyed this cake. I can't say that I liked either. I won't make again.
Im 17 years old and living in canada. I made this cake and it turned out gorgeously. Fluffy and moist, my whole family loved it. I made a nice glaze to go with it. This recipe will stay at the top of my list.
Tried this cake for my sister's birthday. It was a HUGE hit! Instead of the glaze, I thinned cream cheese icing with a little milk and drizzled over the cake. Very light cake with a luscious banana flavor,and super easy to make.Had two requests for the recipe. Will certainly make again!
A very quick, easy and delicious cake that only gets more moist each day. The first time I usually try a recipe as stated and then adjust to my taste. But this time I also added 1/4 cup light brown sugar to the batter. The reasoning was based on another "doctored" banana cake that I make. The author said that adding a little sugar to a cake mix makes it more tender.
This cake was awesome and super easy. My husband and I are big fans of banana anything and this will definitely be made quite often in our house.
I have made this recipe 4 times already - I always have left over ripe bannanas and look for good ways to use them besides the old stand-by banana bread. I do not like the glaze however and use a cream cheese frosting. Be careful not to overcook - I only leave it in for 45 minutes.
This was so good and so easy to make. Everyone that has tried it wants the recipe. It turned out so moist and has a good flavor. Great Recipe!
this is a wonderful moist and great tasting cake! The mashed banana is a extra plus! Gets even better the next day! I have served it several times and everyone has loved it! Simple to make and so GOOD!
Very, very disappointed. I was so looking forward to making this cake. Because of many good reviews, I was certain that it would be a hit. Well, was it not only just a cake that tasted like banana bread. The glaze (per recipe) was so sickeningly sweet, I had to brush my teeth just to get the taste out of my mouth. I followed this recipe to a "T", so I know I made no mistakes to the original. I don't know, maybe if I had used cream cheese frosting, as some other people did, I may have been happy with it. But as it stands right now, I will not waste my time again.
Me and my family thought this had a really odd flavor. I dont know, it just wasnt our thing at all.
WOW~WEE!!!!! This was AWESOME and then some!!! I didn't make the glaze that the recipe called for. Instead, we frosted it with Cream Cheese Icing. It was out of this world! Thank you so very much! :o)
Not very good. Taste like a regular yellow cake mix with a little banana flavoring. Wouldn't bother making again.
Really a great cake if you like banana pudding! I used 2 medium sized bananas (which was more than 3/4 cup but I was trying to use them up), baked in a 9X13, and used the CoolWhip/vanilla pudding/milk/vanilla frosting in place of the frosting in the recipe. Crushed up some vanilla wafers and sprinkled them on top and it was pretty. Even better tasting the next day!
this cake is wonderful!!! Everyone loves it, though I did do one thing differently. I used pecans, and I just mixed them in the batter.
This cake is wonderful! I have made it several times for church potlucks and family dinners and everyone always compliments me on it and asks for the recipe. This cake is also good in the morning with coffee.
Okay, but I won't be making this again. If you do though, cook it longer than called for. It's alittle mushy if you don't.
This is a really moist, delicious cake, but very sweet. My kids loved it, my husband and I agreed that next time, I would omit the icing, add the walnuts to the mix, and just sprinkle the top with powdered sugar when cooled. Either way, it's quite good. Thanks for sharing!
