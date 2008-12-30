Light Cheesecake

This recipe is not as filling or heavy as other cheesecakes. It makes a great finishing touch to most simple meals, or you can decorate it to go with elegant dinners.

By Sheri

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 cheesecake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix together graham cracker crumbs, melted butter or margarine, and 1/4 cup white sugar. Pat mixture into the bottom of a 9 inch springform pan. A 9 x 13 inch pan may also be used.

  • Prepare dream whip according to directions.

  • Beat cream cheese with 1 cup white sugar and vanilla; beat until creamy. Fold Dream Whip ™ into cream cheese mixture. Spread filling over crust. Refrigerate 1 to 2 hours, or until firm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
250 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 34.5g; fat 11.2g; cholesterol 30.7mg; sodium 135.5mg. Full Nutrition
