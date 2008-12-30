Light Cheesecake
This recipe is not as filling or heavy as other cheesecakes. It makes a great finishing touch to most simple meals, or you can decorate it to go with elegant dinners.
very easy and tasty. I added some lemon juice and put only half of the white sugar and it was great!
I tried this recipe and it did not turn out good at all. It did not set like a cheesecake should and it tasted like Dream Whip with a lot of added sugar.
This cheesecake was great, easy to make and great taste. It tasted even better after a couple days. I used a 9x13 pan and we got more servings. I put canned cherry filling on it.
This is a great and easy recipe and quick to make.Made it for my family and they just loved it.
I added crushed candy canes to this recipe to make it more festive for Christmas, everyone at work loved it!
Turned out pretty well - next time I think I'll add cardamom into the crust just because I like to have a little more flavoring.
Awesome!!!!
Mom made this for us when we were little put we used icing sugar and only 1 package of whipped topping:)
It's very sweet and very creamy. I would add a little more butter to the graham cracker crust so it gets more solid (mine came out crumbly).
I don't know what to think about this recipe because I don't know what kind of cheesecake this turned out to be. All i know is that the cheesecake that I used to eat 70 years ago, when I was a kid, was totally different than the cheesecake of today. Back then it was truly fluffy and dry. Today I believe that all the cheesecakes, including this one, are wet, even if fluffy.
